CAZ300-191100-

West Side Mountains north of 198-

1100 PM PDT Mon Oct 18 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 50. West winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 66 to 72. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows 52 to 57. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs 66 to 74. South winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows 58 to 63. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of

showers. Highs 71 to 79. Lows 58 to 63.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs 67 to 77.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of

showers. Lows 55 to 60. Highs 64 to 71.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then chance of showers after midnight. Chance of showers

50 percent. Lows 55 to 60.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Chance of showers

70 percent. Highs 63 to 69. Lows 55 to 60.

.MONDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then chance of showers

in the afternoon. Chance of showers 60 percent. Highs 61 to 68.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Luis Reservoir 47 68 54 67 / 0 0 50 70

=

$$

CAZ301-191100-

Los Banos - Dos Palos-

1100 PM PDT Mon Oct 18 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 46. West winds up to 10 mph

in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 73. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows 46 to 52. South winds around 10 mph in the

evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs 68 to 74. Light winds in the morning becoming southeast

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows 51 to 57. Light winds.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of

showers. Highs 75 to 80. Lows 53 to 59.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs 71 to 77.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of

showers. Lows 51 to 56. Highs 67 to 72.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows 50 to 56.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Chance of showers

70 percent. Highs 64 to 70. Lows 51 to 56.

.MONDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then chance of showers

in the afternoon. Chance of showers 60 percent. Highs 64 to 69.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 42 70 49 70 / 0 0 40 60

=

$$

CAZ302-191100-

Merced - Madera - Mendota-

1100 PM PDT Mon Oct 18 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 41. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 72. Light winds in the morning

becoming southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows 45 to 50. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning,

then slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Chance of showers

50 percent. Highs 67 to 73. Light winds in the morning becoming

southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows 48 to 53. Light winds.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of

showers. Highs 74 to 79. Lows 50 to 55.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs 70 to 76.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of

showers. Lows 48 to 53. Highs 66 to 71.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows 48 to 53.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Chance of showers

70 percent. Highs 61 to 67. Lows 49 to 54.

.MONDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then chance of showers

in the afternoon. Chance of showers 60 percent. Highs 63 to 68.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 38 67 48 67 / 0 0 40 60

Merced 39 70 49 71 / 0 0 30 50

Chowchilla 37 69 47 71 / 0 0 20 40

Madera 38 69 48 71 / 0 0 0 30

Firebaugh 38 70 45 72 / 0 0 20 40

Mendota 39 70 45 73 / 0 0 20 30

=

$$

CAZ303-191100-

Planada - Le Grand - Snelling-

1100 PM PDT Mon Oct 18 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 43. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 71. Light winds in the morning

becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 50 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows 47 to

52. Light winds in the evening becoming southeast around 10 mph

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs 68 to 73. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows 49 to 54. Light winds.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of

showers. Highs 73 to 78. Lows 50 to 55.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs 71 to 76.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of

showers. Lows 49 to 54. Highs 65 to 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows 48 to 53.

.SUNDAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely

in the afternoon. Chance of showers 70 percent. Highs 61 to 66.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Chance of showers 70 percent.

Lows 48 to 53.

.MONDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then chance of showers

in the afternoon. Chance of showers 60 percent. Highs 61 to 66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Planada 38 69 49 70 / 0 0 30 40

Le Grand 38 69 48 71 / 0 0 20 40

=

$$

CAZ304-191100-

Coalinga - Avenal-

1100 PM PDT Mon Oct 18 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 48. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 73. Light winds in the morning

becoming southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 47 to 52. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

71 to 76. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 54 to 59. Light winds.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 76 to 81.

Lows 55 to 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 74 to 79.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers. Lows 52 to 59. Highs 67 to 72.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs 66 to 71.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Showers likely. Chance of showers

60 percent. Lows 53 to 58. Highs 64 to 69.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 43 70 48 72 / 0 0 0 20

Avenal 47 70 51 73 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ305-191100-

West Side of Fresno and Kings Counties-

1100 PM PDT Mon Oct 18 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 44. Northwest winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 74. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 43 to 49. Light winds in the evening becoming

southwest up to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

72 to 77. Light winds in the morning becoming southeast around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 49 to 55. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 82.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 50 to 56.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

75 to 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers. Lows 49 to 56. Highs 69 to 74.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs 67 to 72.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Chance of showers 70 percent.

Lows 51 to 56.

.MONDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then chance of showers

in the afternoon. Chance of showers 60 percent. Highs 65 to 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 43 71 47 74 / 0 0 0 20

Five Points 40 71 45 74 / 0 0 0 20

NAS Lemoore 40 70 45 74 / 0 0 0 0

Kettleman City 45 71 48 75 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ306-191100-

Caruthers - San Joaquin - Selma-

1100 PM PDT Mon Oct 18 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 36 to 41. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 72. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 42 to 47. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs 70 to 75. Light winds in the morning becoming

south up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 46 to 51. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 48 to 53.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

73 to 78.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers. Lows 46 to 53. Highs 67 to 72.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs 64 to 69.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Chance of showers 70 percent.

Lows 48 to 53.

.MONDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then chance of showers

in the afternoon. Chance of showers 60 percent. Highs 63 to 68.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Selma 40 68 46 71 / 0 0 0 0

Kingsburg 38 68 44 72 / 0 0 0 0

Sanger 39 68 45 71 / 0 0 0 0

Kerman 37 70 45 72 / 0 0 0 20

Caruthers 38 69 44 72 / 0 0 0 20

=

$$

CAZ307-191100-

Fresno-Clovis-

1100 PM PDT Mon Oct 18 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 38 to 44. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 72. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 45 to 51. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs 69 to 74. Light winds in the morning becoming

south up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 48 to 54. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 76.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 49 to 55.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

72 to 77.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers. Lows 50 to 55. Highs 66 to 71.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers. Lows 49 to 54. Highs 63 to 68.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Chance of showers 70 percent.

Lows 50 to 55.

.MONDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then chance of showers

in the afternoon. Chance of showers 60 percent. Highs 62 to 67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Clovis 43 69 50 71 / 0 0 0 20

Fresno 43 69 49 72 / 0 0 0 20

=

$$

CAZ308-191100-

West Side Mountains South of 198-

1100 PM PDT Mon Oct 18 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 48. West winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 69 to 74. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 45 to 51. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs 72 to 77. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 52 to 58. West winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 76 to 81.

Lows 53 to 59.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 74 to 79.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers. Lows 52 to 59. Highs 68 to 73.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs 67 to 72.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers in the evening, then showers

likely after midnight. Chance of showers 60 percent. Lows 54 to

59.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs 65 to 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 38 67 48 67 / 0 0 40 60

Merced 39 70 49 71 / 0 0 30 50

Chowchilla 37 69 47 71 / 0 0 20 40

Madera 38 69 48 71 / 0 0 0 30

=

$$

CAZ309-191100-

Buttonwillow - Lost Hills - I5-

1100 PM PDT Mon Oct 18 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 37 to 43. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 74. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 41 to 47. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 78. South winds up to

10 mph in the morning becoming light and variable in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 47 to 53. Light winds.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 75 to 82. Lows

47 to 53.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers. Lows 51 to 56. Highs 67 to 72.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows 48 to

53.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of showers. Highs 66 to 73. Lows 51 to 56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 40 72 44 76 / 0 0 0 0

Buttonwillow 40 72 43 75 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ310-191100-

Delano-Wasco-Shafter-

1100 PM PDT Mon Oct 18 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 36 to 41. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 73. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 40 to 45. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 76. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50. Light winds.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 74 to 80. Lows

46 to 51.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of showers. Lows 49 to 54.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 66 to 71.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows 46 to

51.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of showers. Highs 64 to 72. Lows 49 to 54.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 38 70 42 73 / 0 0 0 0

Allensworth 38 70 42 73 / 0 0 0 0

Wasco 38 70 42 73 / 0 0 0 0

Delano 39 70 43 73 / 0 0 0 0

McFarland 39 70 43 73 / 0 0 0 0

Shafter 40 70 44 74 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ311-191100-

Hanford - Corcoran - Lemoore-

1100 PM PDT Mon Oct 18 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 36 to 41. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 72. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 41 to 46. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 75. Light winds in the

morning becoming south up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50. Light winds.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 74 to 79.

Lows 47 to 52.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 73 to 78.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers. Lows 46 to 53. Highs 66 to 71.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs 65 to 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Showers likely. Chance of showers

60 percent. Lows 49 to 54. Highs 63 to 68.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lemoore 40 70 45 73 / 0 0 0 0

Hanford 39 70 43 74 / 0 0 0 0

Corcoran 39 70 44 73 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ312-191100-

Visalia - Porterville - Reedley-

1100 PM PDT Mon Oct 18 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 37 to 43. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 71. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 41 to 47. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 74. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 45 to 51. Light winds.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 73 to 78.

Lows 47 to 52.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 72 to 77.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of showers. Lows 48 to 53.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 65 to 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows 46 to 52.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs 64 to 69.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers in the evening, then showers

likely after midnight. Chance of showers 60 percent. Lows 49 to

54.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs 62 to 67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Reedley 38 68 44 71 / 0 0 0 0

Dinuba 38 68 43 71 / 0 0 0 0

Visalia 39 69 43 73 / 0 0 0 0

Exeter 40 68 44 72 / 0 0 0 0

Tulare 40 68 45 72 / 0 0 0 0

Lindsay 40 68 44 72 / 0 0 0 0

Porterville 42 69 47 72 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ313-191100-

Buena Vista-

1100 PM PDT Mon Oct 18 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 48. Light winds in the

evening becoming west up to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 68 to 73. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 46 to 52. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 76. Southwest winds up to

10 mph in the morning becoming light and variable in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 51 to 59. South winds up

to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 74 to 80.

Lows 51 to 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 66 to 71.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 52 to 58.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then chance of showers in the afternoon. Chance of showers

40 percent. Highs 68 to 73.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows 54 to 59. Highs 65 to 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 48 70 53 73 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ314-191100-

Bakersfield-

1100 PM PDT Mon Oct 18 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 38 to 48. Northeast winds

up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 68 to 73. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 43 to 53. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 76. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 47 to 57. North winds up

to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 73 to 80.

Lows 47 to 57.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 65 to 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 48 to 56.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then chance of showers in the afternoon. Chance of showers

40 percent. Highs 67 to 72.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows 51 to 57. Highs 64 to 69.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bakersfield 45 70 50 73 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ315-191100-

Southeast San Joaquin Valley-

1100 PM PDT Mon Oct 18 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 38 to 46. Northeast winds

up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 71. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 43 to 51. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 74. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 48 to 56. Light winds.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 71 to 78. Lows

48 to 56.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows 50 to 56.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 64 to 69.

Lows 49 to 55.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then chance of showers in the afternoon. Chance of showers

40 percent. Highs 65 to 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows 50 to 56. Highs 61 to 66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Richgrove 40 68 44 72 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ316-191100-

South End San Joaquin Valley-

1100 PM PDT Mon Oct 18 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 48. South winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 67 to 72. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 44 to 52. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 75. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 49 to 57. Light winds.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 72 to 80.

Lows 49 to 57.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 64 to 69.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 50 to 56.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then chance of showers in the afternoon. Chance of showers

40 percent. Highs 66 to 71.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows 52 to 57. Highs 62 to 67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Arvin 42 71 46 74 / 0 0 0 0

Lamont 41 71 45 74 / 0 0 0 0

Mettler 43 69 48 72 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ317-191100-

Mariposa Madera Foothills-

1100 PM PDT Mon Oct 18 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 47. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 63 to 69. Light winds in the

morning becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows 47 to 55. Light winds in the evening becoming east

up to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning,

then slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Chance of showers

50 percent. Highs 65 to 71. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows 50 to 58. Light winds.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of

showers. Highs 70 to 76. Lows 51 to 59.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs 68 to 74.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of

showers. Lows 50 to 56. Highs 62 to 68.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows 49 to 55.

.SUNDAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely

in the afternoon. Chance of showers 70 percent. Highs 58 to 63.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Chance of showers 70 percent.

Lows 47 to 55.

.MONDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then chance of showers

in the afternoon. Chance of showers 60 percent. Highs 57 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 39 62 49 64 / 0 0 20 30

=

$$

CAZ318-191100-

Mariposa-Madera Lower Sierra-

1100 PM PDT Mon Oct 18 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 40.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 56 to 66.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows 39 to 49.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning,

then slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Chance of showers

50 percent. Highs 57 to 67.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows 42 to 52.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of

showers. Highs 63 to 73. Lows 43 to 53.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then chance of showers in the afternoon. Chance of showers

50 percent. Highs 60 to 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers. Lows 41 to 51. Highs 54 to 64.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then chance of showers after midnight. Chance of showers

50 percent. Lows 40 to 50.

.SUNDAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely

in the afternoon. Chance of showers 70 percent. Highs 49 to 59.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Chance of showers 70 percent.

Lows 38 to 48.

.MONDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then chance of showers

in the afternoon. Chance of showers 60 percent. Highs 48 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oakhurst 29 66 38 68 / 0 0 0 20

Bass Lake 30 62 38 64 / 0 0 0 20

=

$$

CAZ319-191100-

Fresno-Tulare Foothills-

1100 PM PDT Mon Oct 18 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 47.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 64 to 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 47 to 53.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 74.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 51 to 57.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 71 to 77.

Lows 52 to 58.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 69 to 77.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of showers. Lows 50 to 56.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 62 to 68.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows 50 to 56.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs 59 to 67.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers in the evening, then showers

likely after midnight. Chance of showers 70 percent. Lows 48 to

54.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs 57 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 44 67 51 70 / 0 0 0 20

Three Rivers 41 70 47 73 / 0 0 0 0

Springville 40 65 45 68 / 0 0 0 0

Tule River Reservation 47 68 53 71 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ320-191100-

Fresno-Tulare Lower Sierra-

1100 PM PDT Mon Oct 18 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 45.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 55 to 65.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 42 to 52.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 68.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 47 to 57.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 62 to 72.

Lows 47 to 57.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 60 to 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers. Lows 45 to 55. Highs 54 to 64.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs 51 to 61.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers in the evening, then showers

likely after midnight. Chance of showers 70 percent. Lows 41 to

51.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs 48 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Auberry 44 62 51 66 / 0 0 0 20

=

$$

CAZ321-191100-

South End Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PDT Mon Oct 18 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 49.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 65 to 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 48 to 54.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 73.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 53 to 59.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 70 to 77. Lows

53 to 59.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 51 to

58. Highs 62 to 67.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then chance of showers in the afternoon. Chance of showers

40 percent. Highs 63 to 68.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows 52 to 57. Highs 59 to 64.

=

$$

CAZ322-191100-

South End of the Lower Sierra-

1100 PM PDT Mon Oct 18 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 45.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 56 to 66.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 43 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 68.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 46 to 56.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 63 to 73.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to

56. Highs 60 to 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 53 to 63.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 44 to 54.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of showers. Highs 50 to 60. Lows 43 to 53.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Camp Nelson 30 60 39 62 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ323-191100-

Yosemite NP outside of the valley-

1100 PM PDT Mon Oct 18 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 25 to 35 at 5000 feet...18 to 26 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 53 to 59 at 5000 feet...

43 to 49 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of snow showers after midnight. No snow

accumulation. Lows 34 to 44 at 5000 feet...26 to 34 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Snow level above

8000 feet. Highs 53 to 58 at 5000 feet...41 to 49 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. No snow accumulation. Snow level above 8000 feet. Lows

38 to 48 at 5000 feet...30 to 39 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Not as

cool. Highs 59 to 65 at 5000 feet...48 to 54 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows 39 to 49 at

5000 feet...30 to 39 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then chance of showers in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Highs 56 to 61 at 5000 feet...44 to 50 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,

then slight chance of showers after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent. Lows 37 to 46 at 5000 feet...30 to

37 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Slight

chance of snow showers in the morning, then chance of snow

showers in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

Highs 51 to 57 at 5000 feet...41 to 47 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers.

Chance of showers. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Lows 36 to

45 at 5000 feet...30 to 36 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely

in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Highs 47 to

53 at 5000 feet...36 to 42 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Colder. Chance of precipitation

70 percent. Lows 33 to 42 at 5000 feet...26 to 32 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning, then snow showers

likely and chance of showers in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent. Highs 44 to 49 at 5000 feet...32 to

38 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Tuolumne Meadows 9 49 17 48 / 0 0 0 30

Wawona 27 62 36 63 / 0 0 0 30

Hetch Hetchy 33 62 42 61 / 0 0 20 40

=

$$

CAZ324-191100-

Yosemite Valley-

1100 PM PDT Mon Oct 18 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to 38. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 54 to 64. Light winds in the

morning becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs 54 to 64. Light winds in the morning becoming southwest

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50. Light winds.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of

showers. Highs 60 to 70. Lows 41 to 51.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then chance of showers in the afternoon. Chance of showers

40 percent. Highs 57 to 67.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,

then slight chance of showers after midnight. Chance of showers

30 percent. Lows 38 to 48.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 52 to 62.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows 38 to 48.

.SUNDAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely

in the afternoon. Chance of showers 70 percent. Highs 47 to 57.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Chance of showers 70 percent.

Lows 34 to 44.

.MONDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then chance of showers

in the afternoon. Chance of showers 60 percent. Highs 44 to 54.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 25 69 33 68 / 0 0 0 30

=

$$

CAZ325-191100-

San Joaquin River Canyon-

1100 PM PDT Mon Oct 18 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 40. East winds up to 10 mph

in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 53 to 63. Light winds in the

morning becoming southwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 37 to 47. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

55 to 65. Light winds in the morning becoming southwest up to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 41 to 51. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 60 to 70.

Lows 43 to 53.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 57 to 67.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers. Lows 41 to 51. Highs 52 to 62.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then chance of showers after midnight. Chance of showers

40 percent. Lows 40 to 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs 47 to 57.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Chance of showers 70 percent.

Lows 37 to 47.

.MONDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then chance of showers

in the afternoon. Chance of showers 60 percent. Highs 44 to 54.

=

$$

CAZ326-191100-

Upper San Joaquin River-

1100 PM PDT Mon Oct 18 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 17 to 27.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 40 to 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 24 to 34.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers.

Slight chance of showers in the afternoon. No snow accumulation.

Snow level above 8000 feet. Highs 40 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 29 to 39.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 45 to 55.

Lows 30 to 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then chance of showers in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

40 percent. Highs 42 to 52.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,

then slight chance of showers after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent. Lows 28 to 38.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

38 to 48.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers. Lows 28 to 38. Highs 33 to 43.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Snow showers likely. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent. Lows 24 to 34. Highs 29 to 39.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Devils Postpile 22 49 30 48 / 0 0 0 20

=

$$

CAZ327-191100-

Kaiser to Rodgers Ridge-

1100 PM PDT Mon Oct 18 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 39 at 5000 feet...18 to 26 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 52 to 57 at 5000 feet...

46 to 52 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 39 to 47 at 5000 feet...26 to 34 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. No snow accumulation. Highs 55 to 60 at 5000 feet...

46 to 53 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 43 to 50 at 5000 feet...

30 to 40 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 59 to 64 at

5000 feet...51 to 57 at 8000 feet. Lows 44 to 51 at 5000 feet...

31 to 39 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 57 to 62 at 5000 feet...49 to 55 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers. Lows 42 to 48 at 5000 feet...30 to 38 at 8000 feet.

Highs 51 to 56 at 5000 feet...44 to 50 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then chance of showers after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent. Lows 41 to 48 at 5000 feet...30 to

36 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Chance of snow

showers. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Highs 47 to 53 at

5000 feet...40 to 46 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Chance of precipitation

70 percent. Lows 38 to 45 at 5000 feet...28 to 33 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning, then chance of snow

showers in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

Highs 44 to 50 at 5000 feet...36 to 42 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 24 46 32 47 / 0 0 0 20

Shaver Lake 25 52 32 55 / 0 0 0 0

Lake Wishon 26 52 33 54 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ328-191100-

Kings Canyon NP-

1100 PM PDT Mon Oct 18 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 33 at 5000 feet...20 to

27 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs around 63 at 5000 feet...

45 to 55 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 41 at 5000 feet...28 to 35 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 65 at 5000 feet...47 to

57 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 45 at 5000 feet...

32 to 40 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 69 at 5000 feet...51 to

61 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 46 at 5000 feet...33 to 40 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 67 at 5000 feet...49 to 59 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the evening. Slight chance of

snow showers. Lows around 44 at 5000 feet...31 to 38 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of

showers. Highs around 63 at 5000 feet...45 to 55 at 8000 feet.

Lows around 45 at 5000 feet...32 to 38 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Chance of snow

showers. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Highs around 59 at

5000 feet...41 to 51 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely and chance of showers in the

evening, then snow showers likely after midnight. Colder. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent. Lows around 40 at 5000 feet...27 to

33 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning, then chance of snow

showers in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

Highs around 53 at 5000 feet...35 to 45 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 34 65 41 67 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ329-191100-

Grant Grove Area-

1100 PM PDT Mon Oct 18 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 39 at 5000 feet...20 to 27 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 55 to 60 at 5000 feet...

42 to 48 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 42 to 47 at 5000 feet...27 to 36 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 63 at 5000 feet...45 to

51 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 47 to 52 at 5000 feet...

31 to 40 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 62 to 67 at

5000 feet...49 to 55 at 8000 feet. Lows 47 to 52 at 5000 feet...

32 to 42 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

showers. Highs 59 to 64 at 5000 feet...47 to 52 at 8000 feet.

Lows 45 to 50 at 5000 feet...30 to 39 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of

showers. Highs 54 to 59 at 5000 feet...41 to 47 at 8000 feet.

Lows 45 to 50 at 5000 feet...30 to 38 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs 50 to 55 at 5000 feet...39 to 45 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Showers likely. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent. Lows 40 to 45 at 5000 feet...28 to

34 at 8000 feet. Highs 45 to 50 at 5000 feet...35 to 40 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Grant Grove 29 51 37 53 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ330-191100-

Sequoia NP-

1100 PM PDT Mon Oct 18 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 36 at 5000 feet...18 to 28 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 52 to 57 at 5000 feet...

43 to 53 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 40 to 45 at 5000 feet...26 to 36 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 60 at 5000 feet...44 to

54 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 44 to 49 at 5000 feet...

31 to 41 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 59 to 64 at

5000 feet...48 to 58 at 8000 feet. Lows 45 to 50 at 5000 feet...

31 to 41 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 57 to 62 at 5000 feet...46 to

56 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of showers. Lows 42 to 47 at 5000 feet...

29 to 39 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of

showers. Highs 51 to 56 at 5000 feet...42 to 52 at 8000 feet.

Lows 42 to 47 at 5000 feet...28 to 38 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Slight

chance of showers in the morning, then chance of showers in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Highs 48 to 53 at

5000 feet...38 to 48 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers in the evening, then snow

showers likely after midnight. Chance of precipitation

60 percent. Lows 38 to 43 at 5000 feet...26 to 35 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Chance of showers. Snow showers likely in the morning,

then chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent. Highs 44 to 49 at 5000 feet...33 to

43 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lodgepole 21 52 29 53 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ331-191100-

South End of the Upper Sierra-

1100 PM PDT Mon Oct 18 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 27 to 37 at 5000 feet...20 to 30 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 54 to 64 at 5000 feet...

47 to 55 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45 at 5000 feet...

26 to 36 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 66 at 5000 feet...49 to

58 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 39 to 49 at 5000 feet...

30 to 40 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 61 to 71 at 5000 feet...53 to

61 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50 at

5000 feet...30 to 40 at 8000 feet. Highs 58 to 68 at 5000 feet...

52 to 60 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of showers. Lows 38 to 47 at 5000 feet...

29 to 39 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 52 to 62 at 5000 feet...46 to 55 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 38 to 46 at 5000 feet...29 to 39 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then chance of showers in the afternoon. Chance of showers

50 percent. Highs 49 to 59 at 5000 feet...44 to 52 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows 36 to 45 at 5000 feet...27 to 37 at 8000 feet.

Highs 44 to 54 at 5000 feet...38 to 46 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Johnsondale 20 64 27 66 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ332-191100-

Kern River Valley-

1100 PM PDT Mon Oct 18 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 41. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph in the evening becoming light and

variable after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 63 to 71. East winds up to 10 mph

in the morning shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 47. Southeast winds up

to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 74. Light winds in the

morning becoming southwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 44 to 52. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 68 to 78.

Lows 44 to 52.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 60 to 70.

Lows 44 to 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

60 to 68.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows 43 to 49. Highs 55 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 31 56 39 57 / 0 0 0 0

Kernville 35 71 41 73 / 0 0 0 0

Lake Isabella 38 71 43 73 / 0 0 0 0

Weldon 38 70 44 73 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ333-191100-

Piute Walker Basin-

1100 PM PDT Mon Oct 18 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 39.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 54 to 64.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 67.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 70.

Lows 41 to 51.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 51 to 61.

Lows 39 to 49.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

52 to 62.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows 39 to 49. Highs 47 to 57.

=

$$

CAZ334-191100-

Tehachapi-

1100 PM PDT Mon Oct 18 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 31 to 41. West winds around

25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 55 to 65.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 48.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 68.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 42 to 52.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 61 to 71.

Lows 42 to 52.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 52 to 62.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 41 to 51.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

53 to 63.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows 41 to 51. Highs 48 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 35 59 43 60 / 0 0 0 0

Tehachapi 30 60 35 65 / 0 0 0 0

Twin Oaks 33 65 40 68 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ335-191100-

Grapevine-

1100 PM PDT Mon Oct 18 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 43. West winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 57 to 67. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 49. Light winds in the

evening becoming south around 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 68. Light winds in the

morning becoming north around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 46 to 54. West winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 62 to 72.

Lows 46 to 55.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 53 to 63.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 45 to 52.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then chance of showers in the afternoon. Chance of showers

40 percent. Highs 54 to 64.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows 44 to 54. Highs 50 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Grapevine 44 68 50 70 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ336-191100-

Frazier Mountain Communities-

1100 PM PDT Mon Oct 18 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 43.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 55 to 65.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 39 to 49.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 68.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 45 to 55.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 61 to 71.

Lows 45 to 55.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 52 to 62.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then chance of showers in the afternoon. Chance of showers

40 percent. Highs 54 to 64.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows 43 to 53. Highs 50 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 33 58 40 60 / 0 0 0 0

Frazier Park 25 62 31 65 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ337-191100-

Indian Wells Valley-

1100 PM PDT Mon Oct 18 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 37 to 43. West winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 72. North winds up to 10 mph in the

morning shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 49. West winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 76. West winds up to

10 mph in the morning shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 47 to 53. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 71 to 81.

Lows 46 to 53.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 68 to 76.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows 48 to 54. Highs 62 to 72.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 42 70 47 75 / 0 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 39 71 44 76 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ338-191100-

Mojave Desert Slopes-

1100 PM PDT Mon Oct 18 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 36 to 44. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 58 to 68. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 50. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 73. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph in the morning shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 46 to 54. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 67 to 77.

Lows 46 to 55.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 60 to 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 45 to 53.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 59 to 69.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows 46 to 54. Highs 54 to 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mojave 39 67 46 73 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ339-191100-

Mojave Desert-

1100 PM PDT Mon Oct 18 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 33 to 41. West winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 65 to 71. East winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 47. West winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 76. Light winds in the

morning becoming south up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 42 to 52. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 73 to 80.

Lows 42 to 52.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 68 to 74.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 51.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 66 to 72.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows 46 to 52. Highs 62 to 68.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 43 65 50 70 / 0 0 0 0

California City 35 68 42 74 / 0 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 35 69 41 74 / 0 0 0 0

Rosamond 35 69 42 75 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

