CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, October 12, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1100 PM PDT Tue Oct 12 2021

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Wednesday, Wednesday night, and Thursday.

West Side Mountains north of 198-

1100 PM PDT Tue Oct 12 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 52. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 73. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 55. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 77. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 59. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 76 to 86. Lows 55 to 61.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 56 to 61. Highs

76 to 84.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 58.

Highs 72 to 81.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Luis Reservoir 48 69 52 72 / 0 0 0 0

Los Banos - Dos Palos-

1100 PM PDT Tue Oct 12 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 39 to 47. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 75. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 51. West winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 77. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 53. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 79 to 87. Lows 47 to 55.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 56.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 76 to 85. Lows

46 to 53.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 43 71 47 73 / 0 0 0 0

Merced - Madera - Mendota-

1100 PM PDT Tue Oct 12 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 36 to 41. West winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 73. Light winds in the morning

becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 46. West winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 75. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 46. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 82.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 47.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 85.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 79 to 84. Lows

44 to 49.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 74 to 80. Lows

43 to 48.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 38 69 43 72 / 0 0 0 0

Merced 39 72 43 74 / 0 0 0 0

Chowchilla 37 70 40 72 / 0 0 0 0

Madera 38 70 41 72 / 0 0 0 0

Firebaugh 38 72 43 73 / 0 0 0 0

Mendota 38 72 44 74 / 0 0 0 0

Planada - Le Grand - Snelling-

1100 PM PDT Tue Oct 12 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 44. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 72. Southeast winds up to 10 mph

in the morning shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 45. West winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 75. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 48. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 82.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 84.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 52.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 78 to 83. Lows

45 to 50.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 73 to 80. Lows

44 to 49.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Planada 39 70 42 72 / 0 0 0 0

Le Grand 38 70 41 72 / 0 0 0 0

Coalinga - Avenal-

1100 PM PDT Tue Oct 12 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 49. West winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 74. Light winds in the morning

becoming northeast up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 52. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 75. North winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 55. North winds up to 10 mph

in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 77 to 85. Lows 51 to 57.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 54 to 59.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 80 to 85. Lows

50 to 55.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 81.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 55. Highs

76 to 81.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 46 71 47 73 / 0 0 0 0

Avenal 48 71 50 72 / 0 0 0 0

West Side of Fresno and Kings Counties-

1100 PM PDT Tue Oct 12 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 38 to 46. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph in the evening shifting to the south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 75. Light winds in the morning

becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 49. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 77. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 51. Northwest winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 78 to 86. Lows 45 to 53.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 54.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 77 to 85. Lows

45 to 52.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 43 72 47 74 / 0 0 0 0

Five Points 40 72 45 74 / 0 0 0 0

NAS Lemoore 40 72 44 73 / 0 0 0 0

Kettleman City 46 72 48 73 / 0 0 0 0

Caruthers - San Joaquin - Selma-

1100 PM PDT Tue Oct 12 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 35 to 40. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 73. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 45. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 75. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 45. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 82.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 46.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 85.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 48.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 75 to 84. Lows

42 to 48.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Selma 40 69 42 71 / 0 0 0 0

Kingsburg 37 69 40 71 / 0 0 0 0

Sanger 39 69 40 71 / 0 0 0 0

Kerman 36 71 42 72 / 0 0 0 0

Caruthers 37 70 42 71 / 0 0 0 0

Fresno-Clovis-

1100 PM PDT Tue Oct 12 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 45. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 72. Light winds in the morning

becoming west up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 46. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 71. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 49. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 77 to 82.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 52.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 81.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 53. Highs

78 to 83.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 51.

Highs 74 to 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Clovis 44 69 45 71 / 0 0 0 0

Fresno 43 69 45 71 / 0 0 0 0

West Side Mountains South of 198-

1100 PM PDT Tue Oct 12 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 50. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 74. West winds up to 10 mph in

the morning shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 52. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 75. Northwest winds up to 10 mph

in the morning shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 54. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 78 to 85. Lows 51 to 57.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to

59. Highs 80 to 85.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 81.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 55. Highs

77 to 82.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 38 69 43 72 / 0 0 0 0

Merced 39 72 43 74 / 0 0 0 0

Chowchilla 37 70 40 72 / 0 0 0 0

Madera 38 70 41 72 / 0 0 0 0

Buttonwillow - Lost Hills - I5-

1100 PM PDT Tue Oct 12 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 38 to 44. Southwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 75. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 47. North winds up to

10 mph in the evening shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 76. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 48. Light winds.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 78 to 85. Lows 44 to 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 53.

Highs 76 to 85.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 41 72 45 73 / 0 0 0 0

Buttonwillow 40 72 42 73 / 0 0 0 0

Delano-Wasco-Shafter-

1100 PM PDT Tue Oct 12 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 36 to 41. Light winds in

the evening becoming south up to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 73. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 44. North winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 74. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 46. Light winds.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 77 to 84. Lows 43 to 48.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to

50. Highs 79 to 84.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 74 to 80. Lows

43 to 48.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 37 70 41 71 / 0 0 0 0

Allensworth 38 70 41 71 / 0 0 0 0

Wasco 38 70 41 71 / 0 0 0 0

Delano 40 69 42 71 / 0 0 0 0

McFarland 40 69 42 71 / 0 0 0 0

Shafter 40 70 42 72 / 0 0 0 0

Hanford - Corcoran - Lemoore-

1100 PM PDT Tue Oct 12 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 36 to 41. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 73. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 44. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 74. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 46. Light winds.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 76 to 84. Lows 42 to 47.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to

49. Highs 79 to 84.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 74 to 80. Lows

43 to 48.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lemoore 40 71 44 72 / 0 0 0 0

Hanford 37 72 42 73 / 0 0 0 0

Corcoran 38 71 42 72 / 0 0 0 0

Visalia - Porterville - Reedley-

1100 PM PDT Tue Oct 12 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 43. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 71. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 44. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 73. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 48. Light winds.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 76 to 83. Lows 43 to 51.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 53.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 83.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 50.

Highs 73 to 79.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Reedley 38 68 40 70 / 0 0 0 0

Dinuba 38 68 39 70 / 0 0 0 0

Visalia 38 70 41 72 / 0 0 0 0

Exeter 41 69 41 70 / 0 0 0 0

Tulare 40 69 42 71 / 0 0 0 0

Lindsay 40 68 40 70 / 0 0 0 0

Porterville 43 68 44 70 / 0 0 0 0

Buena Vista-

1100 PM PDT Tue Oct 12 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 50. West winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 73. Northwest winds up to 10 mph

in the morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 51. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 74. Light winds in the morning

becoming north up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 55. North winds up to 10 mph

in the evening shifting to the south after midnight.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 77 to 85. Lows 50 to 58.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 59.

Highs 75 to 84.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 49 69 51 70 / 0 0 0 0

Bakersfield-

1100 PM PDT Tue Oct 12 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 49. Light winds in the

evening becoming southeast up to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 72. Southeast winds up to 10 mph

in the morning shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 50. North winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 75. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 54. Light winds.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 78 to 85. Lows 47 to 57.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 58.

Highs 75 to 84.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bakersfield 46 69 47 71 / 0 0 0 0

Southeast San Joaquin Valley-

1100 PM PDT Tue Oct 12 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 47. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 70. South winds up to 10 mph in

the morning shifting to the northwest around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 48. Northeast winds

up to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 72. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 52. Light winds.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 75 to 83. Lows 45 to 55.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 57.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 82.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 54.

Highs 72 to 79.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Richgrove 41 68 42 70 / 0 0 0 0

South End San Joaquin Valley-

1100 PM PDT Tue Oct 12 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 49. South winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 71. South winds up to 10 mph in

the morning shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 50. East winds up to 10 mph

in the evening shifting to the south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 74. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 56. Light winds in the

evening becoming southeast around 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 77 to 84. Lows 48 to 58.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59.

Highs 74 to 83.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Arvin 43 70 44 73 / 0 0 0 0

Lamont 42 70 43 72 / 0 0 0 0

Mettler 43 69 46 71 / 0 0 0 0

Mariposa Madera Foothills-

1100 PM PDT Tue Oct 12 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 48. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 70. Southeast winds up to 10 mph

in the morning shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 49. North winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 72. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 54. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 74 to 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 57.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 82.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 58.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 71 to 81. Lows

46 to 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 41 63 43 65 / 0 0 0 0

Mariposa-Madera Lower Sierra-

1100 PM PDT Tue Oct 12 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 42.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 66.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 44.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 49.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 67 to 77.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 53.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 79.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 66 to 76. Lows

41 to 51.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oakhurst 31 66 33 70 / 0 0 0 0

Bass Lake 32 61 35 66 / 0 0 0 0

Fresno-Tulare Foothills-

1100 PM PDT Tue Oct 12 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 48.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 49.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 72.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 55.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 74 to 82. Lows 50 to 58.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 58.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 82.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 55.

Highs 71 to 79.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 45 67 45 70 / 0 0 0 0

Three Rivers 42 69 44 73 / 0 0 0 0

Springville 41 63 42 67 / 0 0 0 0

Tule River Reservation 48 66 50 70 / 0 0 0 0

Fresno-Tulare Lower Sierra-

1100 PM PDT Tue Oct 12 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 46.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 54 to 64.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 49.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 68.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 55.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 67 to 77. Lows 48 to 58.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 76.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 55.

Highs 64 to 74.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Auberry 46 62 48 65 / 0 0 0 0

South End Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PDT Tue Oct 12 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 69.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 51.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 71.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 55.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 74 to 82. Lows 52 to 58.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 81.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 57.

Highs 71 to 78.

South End of the Lower Sierra-

1100 PM PDT Tue Oct 12 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 46.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 53 to 63.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 49.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 68.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 53.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 66 to 76. Lows 47 to 57.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 58.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 75.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 55.

Highs 63 to 73.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Camp Nelson 32 56 35 62 / 0 0 0 0

Yosemite NP outside of the valley-

1100 PM PDT Tue Oct 12 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 39 at 5000 feet...20 to 30 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 59 at 5000 feet...42 to 48 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 42 at 5000 feet...

23 to 32 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 59 to 65 at 5000 feet...

48 to 54 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 46 at 5000 feet...

29 to 39 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 64 to 72 at 5000 feet...54 to

60 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51 at 5000 feet...33 to

42 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 73 at 5000 feet...55 to 63 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50 at

5000 feet...31 to 41 at 8000 feet. Highs 63 to 69 at 5000 feet...

50 to 58 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 47 at

5000 feet...29 to 38 at 8000 feet. Highs 62 to 69 at 5000 feet...

50 to 59 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Tuolumne Meadows 10 47 11 53 / 0 0 0 0

Wawona 30 62 32 67 / 0 0 0 0

Hetch Hetchy 38 63 40 70 / 0 0 0 0

Yosemite Valley-

1100 PM PDT Tue Oct 12 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 41. South winds up to 10 mph

in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 64. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 43. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 60 to 70. Light winds in the

morning becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 49. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 66 to 76.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 53.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 78.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 52.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 63 to 73. Lows

39 to 49.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 27 69 29 75 / 0 0 0 0

San Joaquin River Canyon-

1100 PM PDT Tue Oct 12 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 43. North winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 63. North winds up to 10 mph in

the morning shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 45. North winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 68. Northeast winds up to 10 mph

in the morning shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51. North winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 65 to 75. Lows 44 to 54.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 53.

Highs 62 to 72.

Upper San Joaquin River-

1100 PM PDT Tue Oct 12 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 18 to 28.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 37 to 47.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 21 to 31.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 42 to 52.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 26 to 36.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 48 to 58.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 41.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 61.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 39.

Highs 47 to 57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Devils Postpile 23 47 25 51 / 0 0 0 0

Kaiser to Rodgers Ridge-

1100 PM PDT Tue Oct 12 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 41 at 5000 feet...20 to 28 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 51 to 56 at 5000 feet...

43 to 49 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 43 at 5000 feet...

23 to 33 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 61 at 5000 feet...48 to 54 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 49 at 5000 feet...28 to 38 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 62 to 70 at 5000 feet...

54 to 62 at 8000 feet. Lows 45 to 53 at 5000 feet...32 to 42 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 53 at 5000 feet...

32 to 40 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 67 at 5000 feet...52 to 58 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 50 at

5000 feet...30 to 39 at 8000 feet. Highs 60 to 66 at 5000 feet...

52 to 59 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 27 45 30 50 / 0 0 0 0

Shaver Lake 27 51 30 55 / 0 0 0 0

Lake Wishon 28 51 32 56 / 0 0 0 0

Kings Canyon NP-

1100 PM PDT Tue Oct 12 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 34 at 5000 feet...20 to

29 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cold. Highs around 60 at 5000 feet...

42 to 52 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 37 at 5000 feet...

24 to 32 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 65 at 5000 feet...47 to 57 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 41 at 5000 feet...28 to

38 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 69 to 74 at 5000 feet...

54 to 64 at 8000 feet. Lows around 45 at 5000 feet...32 to 41 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 45 at 5000 feet...

32 to 40 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 68 at 5000 feet...52 to

61 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 43 at

5000 feet...31 to 39 at 8000 feet. Highs 67 to 72 at 5000 feet...

52 to 62 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 35 62 39 68 / 0 0 0 0

Grant Grove Area-

1100 PM PDT Tue Oct 12 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 41 at 5000 feet...20 to 29 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 53 to 58 at 5000 feet...

41 to 47 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 45 at 5000 feet...

25 to 35 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 63 at 5000 feet...45 to 52 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 50 at 5000 feet...29 to 39 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 64 to 71 at 5000 feet...

50 to 59 at 8000 feet. Lows 49 to 54 at 5000 feet...32 to 42 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 54 at 5000 feet...

33 to 43 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 68 at 5000 feet...50 to 55 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 51 at

5000 feet...30 to 40 at 8000 feet. Highs 61 to 68 at 5000 feet...

49 to 56 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Grant Grove 31 49 35 53 / 0 0 0 0

Sequoia NP-

1100 PM PDT Tue Oct 12 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 38 at 5000 feet...20 to 30 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 50 to 55 at 5000 feet...

40 to 50 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 42 at 5000 feet...

23 to 33 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 60 at 5000 feet...44 to 54 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 47 at 5000 feet...27 to 37 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 61 to 68 at 5000 feet...

51 to 61 at 8000 feet. Lows 45 to 51 at 5000 feet...31 to 41 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 51 at 5000 feet...

31 to 41 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 66 at 5000 feet...49 to 57 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 48 at

5000 feet...29 to 39 at 8000 feet. Highs 59 to 65 at 5000 feet...

48 to 58 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lodgepole 22 49 25 53 / 0 0 0 0

South End of the Upper Sierra-

1100 PM PDT Tue Oct 12 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to 38 at 5000 feet...20 to 30 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 50 to 60 at 5000 feet...

44 to 54 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 41 at 5000 feet...

23 to 33 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 66 at 5000 feet...48 to 56 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 45 at 5000 feet...26 to 36 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 64 to 74 at 5000 feet...

53 to 63 at 8000 feet. Lows 39 to 49 at 5000 feet...30 to 40 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51 at 5000 feet...

30 to 40 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 72 at 5000 feet...53 to 61 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 47 at

5000 feet...29 to 39 at 8000 feet. Highs 61 to 71 at 5000 feet...

53 to 61 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Johnsondale 21 60 23 65 / 0 0 0 0

Kern River Valley-

1100 PM PDT Tue Oct 12 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 42. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph in the evening shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy, warmer. Highs 61 to 69. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 36 to 44. West

winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening becoming north up to 10 mph

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 75. Light winds in the morning

becoming southeast up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 48. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 71 to 81. Lows 42 to 52.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 54.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 51.

Highs 70 to 79.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 33 51 35 57 / 0 0 0 0

Kernville 34 67 37 73 / 0 0 0 0

Lake Isabella 38 67 39 73 / 0 0 0 0

Weldon 38 67 40 73 / 0 0 0 0

Piute Walker Basin-

1100 PM PDT Tue Oct 12 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Not as cool. Highs 52 to 62. West

winds around 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 33 to 43. Northwest

winds around 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 66.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 48.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 62 to 72. Lows 41 to 51.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 52.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 73.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 49.

Highs 61 to 71.

Tehachapi-

1100 PM PDT Tue Oct 12 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 42.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 52 to 62.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 45. Gusts up to 40 mph in

the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 67.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 51.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 63 to 73. Lows 44 to 54.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 53.

Highs 63 to 73.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 36 55 40 60 / 0 0 0 0

Tehachapi 29 59 34 64 / 0 0 0 0

Twin Oaks 32 62 34 68 / 0 0 0 0

Grapevine-

1100 PM PDT Tue Oct 12 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 45. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 54 to 64. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 47. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 68. West winds around 10 mph in

the morning shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 53. East winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 67 to 77. Lows 48 to 56.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 57.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 64 to 74. Lows

45 to 54.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Grapevine 46 67 47 69 / 0 0 0 0

Frazier Mountain Communities-

1100 PM PDT Tue Oct 12 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 54 to 64.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 47.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 66.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 53.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 65 to 75. Lows 45 to 55.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 57.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 63 to 73. Lows

43 to 53.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 34 55 37 58 / 0 0 0 0

Frazier Park 24 61 27 65 / 0 0 0 0

Indian Wells Valley-

1100 PM PDT Tue Oct 12 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 43. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 72. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 46. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 76. North winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 49. North winds around

10 mph.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 71 to 81. Lows 45 to 51.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 53.

Highs 75 to 83.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 41 70 45 74 / 0 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 38 71 42 75 / 0 0 0 0

Mojave Desert Slopes-

1100 PM PDT Tue Oct 12 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 45. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy, warmer. Highs 59 to 69. West winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 40 to 48. Northwest

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 72. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 52. Northeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 66 to 76. Lows 46 to 54.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 57.

Highs 68 to 78.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mojave 40 69 42 71 / 0 0 0 0

Mojave Desert-

1100 PM PDT Tue Oct 12 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 32 to 42. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 72. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 45. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 75. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 49. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 71 to 81. Lows 41 to 51.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 53.

Highs 74 to 82.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 44 64 47 68 / 0 0 0 0

California City 36 70 39 73 / 0 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 35 70 38 73 / 0 0 0 0

Rosamond 36 72 39 74 / 0 0 0 0

