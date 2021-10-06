CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, October 5, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1100 PM PDT Tue Oct 5 2021

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Wednesday, Wednesday night, and Thursday.

West Side Mountains north of 198-

1100 PM PDT Tue Oct 5 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 59 to 64. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 71 to 80. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 56 to 61. West winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 67 to 77. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows 53 to 58. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

62 to 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to

59. Highs 68 to 77.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 73 to 82.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 60.

Highs 68 to 77.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 55. Highs

63 to 72.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Luis Reservoir 60 74 57 69 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ301-061100-

Los Banos - Dos Palos-

1100 PM PDT Tue Oct 5 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 56 to 61. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 76 to 81. Light winds in the

morning becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 52 to 57. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 72 to 78. Light winds in the

morning becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain

after midnight. Lows 49 to 54. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

66 to 71.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to

53. Highs 71 to 76.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 82.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 56.

Highs 72 to 77.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 51. Highs

67 to 72.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 58 77 54 73 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ302-061100-

Merced - Madera - Mendota-

1100 PM PDT Tue Oct 5 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 54 to 59. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 74 to 79. Light winds in the

morning becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 50 to 55. Light winds.

Gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs 72 to 77. Light winds in the morning becoming

west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain

after midnight. Lows 48 to 53. Northwest winds around 10 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

64 to 69.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows 42 to 47.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 69 to 74. Lows

44 to 49.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 75 to 80. Lows

46 to 51.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 75.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain.

Lows 41 to 47. Highs 65 to 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 56 74 52 71 / 0 0 0 0

Merced 57 77 53 74 / 0 0 0 20

Chowchilla 55 77 51 74 / 0 0 0 0

Madera 55 77 52 74 / 0 0 0 0

Firebaugh 55 78 51 75 / 0 0 0 0

Mendota 56 78 52 77 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ303-061100-

Planada - Le Grand - Snelling-

1100 PM PDT Tue Oct 5 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 54 to 59. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs 74 to 79. Light winds in the morning becoming

northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 51 to 56. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs

71 to 76. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain

after midnight. Lows 48 to 53. Northwest winds around 10 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then chance of rain in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent. Highs 62 to 67.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows 43 to 48.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 68 to 73. Lows

45 to 50.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 74 to 79. Lows

47 to 52.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 74.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows 41 to 46.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs 64 to 69.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Planada 57 76 53 74 / 0 20 0 20

Le Grand 56 76 53 74 / 0 0 0 20

Coalinga - Avenal-

Coalinga - Avenal-

1100 PM PDT Tue Oct 5 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cooler. Lows 58 to 63. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 77 to 82. Light winds in the

morning becoming northeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 54 to 60. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 79. Light winds in the

morning becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain

after midnight. Lows 51 to 57. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

66 to 71.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 53. Highs

69 to 74.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 50 to 56. Highs 75 to

80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 58.

Highs 72 to 77.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 52. Highs

65 to 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 59 78 55 75 / 0 0 0 0

Avenal 61 79 59 76 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ305-061100-

West Side of Fresno and Kings Counties-

1100 PM PDT Tue Oct 5 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 55 to 60. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 77 to 82. Light winds in the

morning becoming north around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 53 to 58. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 81. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain

after midnight. Lows 50 to 55. West winds around 10 mph in the

evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

67 to 72.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to

52. Highs 71 to 76.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 81.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 54.

Highs 73 to 78.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 72.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 58 80 55 78 / 0 0 0 0

Five Points 57 80 54 78 / 0 0 0 0

NAS Lemoore 56 79 54 77 / 0 0 0 0

Kettleman City 61 80 58 78 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ306-061100-

Caruthers - San Joaquin - Selma-

1100 PM PDT Tue Oct 5 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 53 to 58. Northwest winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 76 to 81. Light winds in the

morning becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 50 to 55. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 79. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain

after midnight. Lows 47 to 52. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

64 to 69.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows 41 to 46.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 69 to 74. Lows

42 to 47.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 79.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 50.

Highs 70 to 75.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of rain in the morning. Highs

64 to 69.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Selma 56 78 55 75 / 0 0 0 0

Kingsburg 54 78 53 75 / 0 0 0 0

Sanger 54 78 53 75 / 0 0 0 0

Kerman 54 78 51 76 / 0 0 0 0

Caruthers 55 78 53 76 / 0 0 0 0

Fresno-Clovis-

Fresno-Clovis-

1100 PM PDT Tue Oct 5 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 55 to 60. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 78. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 53 to 58. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 78. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain

after midnight. Lows 49 to 54. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then chance of rain in the

afternoon. Cooler. Chance of rain 60 percent. Highs around 65.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows 43 to 49.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 68 to 73. Lows

45 to 51.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 76.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 53.

Highs around 72.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain.

Lows 42 to 47. Highs 63 to 68.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Clovis 59 78 57 76 / 0 0 0 0

Fresno 59 78 57 76 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ308-061100-

West Side Mountains South of 198-

1100 PM PDT Tue Oct 5 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows 59 to 64. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 78 to 83. Light winds in the

morning becoming north around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 56 to 61. Southwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 79. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain

after midnight. Lows 53 to 58. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

66 to 71.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 54. Highs

69 to 74.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 51 to 56. Highs 75 to

80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 59.

Highs 73 to 78.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 53. Highs

65 to 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 56 74 52 71 / 0 0 0 0

Merced 57 77 53 74 / 0 0 0 20

Chowchilla 55 77 51 74 / 0 0 0 0

Madera 55 77 52 74 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ309-061100-

Buttonwillow - Lost Hills - I5-

1100 PM PDT Tue Oct 5 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 55 to 60. West winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 78 to 83. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 52 to 57. Light winds in

the evening becoming west up to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 81. Light winds in the morning

becoming west up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain

after midnight. Lows 51 to 56. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

67 to 72.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 51. Highs

69 to 74.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 46 to 52. Highs 75 to

80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 54.

Highs 73 to 78.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 69.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 57 80 55 78 / 0 0 0 0

Buttonwillow 57 80 54 78 / 0 0 0 0

Delano-Wasco-Shafter-

Delano-Wasco-Shafter-

1100 PM PDT Tue Oct 5 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 53 to 58. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 76 to 81. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 56. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 79. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain

after midnight. Lows 50 to 55. West winds around 10 mph in the

evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

64 to 69.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to

49. Highs 67 to 72.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 78.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 52.

Highs 71 to 76.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 47. Highs

63 to 68.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 55 78 53 77 / 0 0 0 0

Allensworth 55 78 53 77 / 0 0 0 0

Wasco 55 79 53 77 / 0 0 0 0

Delano 56 78 53 76 / 0 0 0 0

McFarland 56 78 53 77 / 0 0 0 0

Shafter 57 79 54 77 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ311-061100-

Hanford - Corcoran - Lemoore-

1100 PM PDT Tue Oct 5 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Haze in the evening. Lows 53 to 58.

Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 76 to 81. Light winds in the

morning becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 51 to 56. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 78. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain

after midnight. Lows 49 to 54. West winds around 10 mph in the

evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

64 to 69.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to

48. Highs 68 to 73.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 78.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 51.

Highs 71 to 76.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 46. Highs

63 to 68.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lemoore 57 78 55 77 / 0 0 0 0

Hanford 55 80 53 78 / 0 0 0 0

Corcoran 56 79 54 77 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ312-061100-

Visalia - Porterville - Reedley-

1100 PM PDT Tue Oct 5 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Haze in the evening. Lows 53 to 58.

Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 75 to 80. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 51 to 56. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 77. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain

after midnight. Lows 49 to 54. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then chance of rain in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent. Highs 62 to 67.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows 42 to 48.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 66 to 71. Lows

44 to 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 78.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 51.

Highs 69 to 74.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 45. Highs

60 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Reedley 54 77 53 75 / 0 0 0 0

Dinuba 53 77 52 75 / 0 0 0 0

Visalia 55 78 53 77 / 0 0 0 0

Exeter 55 78 53 75 / 0 0 0 0

Tulare 56 78 54 75 / 0 0 0 0

Lindsay 55 77 53 75 / 0 0 0 0

Porterville 58 78 56 75 / 0 0 0 0

Buena Vista-

Buena Vista-

1100 PM PDT Tue Oct 5 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows 59 to 65. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 82. Light winds in the

morning becoming north up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 57 to 62. Light winds in

the evening becoming west up to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 79. Light winds in the

morning becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain

after midnight. Lows 53 to 58. West winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

65 to 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 54. Highs

67 to 72.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 50 to 56. Highs 74 to

79.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 59.

Highs 72 to 77.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 52. Highs

62 to 67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 64 78 61 76 / 0 0 0 0

Bakersfield-

Bakersfield-

1100 PM PDT Tue Oct 5 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows 56 to 64. North winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 82. Light winds in the

morning becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 53 to 61. North winds up

to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 79. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain

after midnight. Lows 52 to 57. Northwest winds around 10 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

64 to 69.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to

56. Highs 67 to 72.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 79.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 58.

Highs 71 to 76.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 51. Highs

62 to 67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bakersfield 62 79 59 77 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ315-061100-

Southeast San Joaquin Valley-

1100 PM PDT Tue Oct 5 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows 54 to 62. North winds up

to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 75 to 80. Light winds in the

morning becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 52 to 58. Northeast winds up to 10 mph in the

evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 77. Light winds in the

morning becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain

after midnight. Lows 51 to 56. West winds up to 10 mph in the

evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

63 to 68.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows 45 to 51.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 65 to 70. Lows

46 to 54.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 77.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 56.

Highs 69 to 74.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 49.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Richgrove 56 78 54 75 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ316-061100-

South End San Joaquin Valley-

1100 PM PDT Tue Oct 5 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows 57 to 63. West winds up to

10 mph in the evening shifting to the south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 81. Light winds in the

morning becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 54 to 60. Southwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 78. Light winds in the

morning becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening, then chance of rain after midnight. Chance of rain

50 percent. Lows 51 to 56. North winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

64 to 69.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 53.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 47 to 55. Highs 73 to

78.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 58.

Highs 71 to 76.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 44 to 50.

Highs 61 to 66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Arvin 58 80 55 77 / 0 0 0 0

Lamont 58 80 55 77 / 0 0 0 0

Mettler 60 78 56 74 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ317-061100-

Mariposa Madera Foothills-

1100 PM PDT Tue Oct 5 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 56 to 62. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in the

evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs 71 to 77. Light winds in the morning becoming

west up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 53 to 59. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs 69 to 75. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain

after midnight. Lows 48 to 54. West winds up to 10 mph in the

evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Chance of rain 70 percent. Highs 59 to 65.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows 43 to 51.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 65 to 71. Lows

46 to 54.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 77.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 56.

Highs 66 to 72.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain after

midnight. Colder. Lows 40 to 48.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs 60 to 66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 57 71 54 68 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ318-061100-

Mariposa-Madera Lower Sierra-

1100 PM PDT Tue Oct 5 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Haze after midnight. Lows 48 to 58.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Haze and areas of smoke in the

morning. A 20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

65 to 75.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 45 to 55.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs 61 to 71.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening, then chance of rain after midnight. Colder. Chance of

rain 50 percent. Lows 39 to 49.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Chance of rain 70 percent. Highs 51 to 61.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows 35 to 45.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 58 to 68. Lows

39 to 49.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 64 to 74.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 51.

Highs 59 to 69.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Colder. Lows 32 to 42.

.TUESDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs 51 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oakhurst 48 75 45 72 / 0 0 0 0

Bass Lake 48 71 44 68 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ319-061100-

Fresno-Tulare Foothills-

1100 PM PDT Tue Oct 5 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 56 to 62.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Haze and areas of smoke in the

morning. Highs 73 to 79.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 54 to 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 76.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain

after midnight. Lows 49 to 55.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Chance of rain 60 percent. Highs 59 to 67.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows 45 to 51.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 64 to 70. Lows

49 to 55.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 77.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 56.

Highs 67 to 73.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of rain after

midnight. Colder. Lows 42 to 48.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 60 76 56 74 / 0 0 0 0

Three Rivers 57 78 54 77 / 0 0 0 0

Springville 55 73 53 71 / 0 0 0 0

Tule River Reservation 62 77 59 74 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ320-061100-

Fresno-Tulare Lower Sierra-

1100 PM PDT Tue Oct 5 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Haze and areas of smoke through the

night. Lows 52 to 62.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of smoke and haze in the

morning. Highs 64 to 74.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 49 to 59.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 71.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening, then chance of rain after midnight. Colder. Chance of

rain 50 percent. Lows 42 to 52.

.FRIDAY...Chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. Highs 51 to 61.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows 40 to 50.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 56 to 66. Lows

44 to 54.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 63 to 73.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 56.

Highs 58 to 68.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain.

Lows 37 to 47. Highs 49 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Auberry 61 72 58 69 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ321-061100-

South End Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PDT Tue Oct 5 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of smoke. Cooler. Lows 58 to 64.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 73 to 78.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 55 to 61.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 76.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain

after midnight. Lows 52 to 57.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

61 to 66.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows 47 to 53.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 64 to 69. Lows

50 to 56.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 76.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 58.

Highs 68 to 73.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows 44 to 50.

Highs 58 to 63.

CAZ322-061100-

South End of the Lower Sierra-

1100 PM PDT Tue Oct 5 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze and areas of smoke. Cooler. Lows

51 to 61.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Haze and areas of smoke in the morning. Highs 64 to 74.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 58.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 71.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening, then chance of rain after midnight. Colder. Chance of

rain 50 percent. Lows 42 to 52.

.FRIDAY...Chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. Highs 51 to 61.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows 39 to 49.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 55 to 65. Lows

45 to 53.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 62 to 72.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 54.

Highs 58 to 68.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening. Colder. Lows 37 to 47.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 47 to 57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Camp Nelson 47 67 44 63 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ323-061100-

Yosemite NP outside of the valley-

1100 PM PDT Tue Oct 5 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near the crest, areas of smoke in the

evening. Haze. Lows 44 to 54 at 5000 feet...35 to 43 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Haze and areas of smoke in the

morning, A 20 percent chance of rain, Slight chance of rain

through the day. Near the crest, a 40 percent chance of rain,

Slight chance of snow in the morning, then chance of snow in the

afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Snow level above

8000 feet. Highs 61 to 67 at 5000 feet...49 to 55 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening. Near the crest, slight chance of snow, Slight chance of

rain. Little or no snow accumulation. Snow level above 8000 feet.

Lows 40 to 50 at 5000 feet...33 to 41 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the morning,

then chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent. Little or no snow accumulation. Snow

level above 8000 feet. Highs 58 to 64 at 5000 feet...47 to 53 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

and snow. Colder. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Snow level

above 8000 feet. Lows 35 to 45 at 5000 feet...28 to 35 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Snow and rain likely in the morning, then snow showers,

showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 47 to 54 at 5000 feet...35 to 43 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain in

the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow

after midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Lows 31 to

41 at 5000 feet...23 to 32 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Not as cool. Highs 56 to 62 at 5000 feet...44 to 52 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 46 at 5000 feet...

29 to 39 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 61 to 69 at 5000 feet...50 to

58 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 47 at 5000 feet...29 to

38 at 8000 feet.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in

the afternoon. Highs 56 to 61 at 5000 feet...44 to 50 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Chance of rain in the evening. Mostly cloudy with

a chance of snow. Colder. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

Lows 28 to 38 at 5000 feet...19 to 28 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Highs

48 to 54 at 5000 feet...35 to 43 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Tuolumne Meadows 26 54 23 53 / 0 20 20 30

Wawona 46 71 43 67 / 0 0 0 20

Hetch Hetchy 53 70 50 67 / 0 20 0 30

Yosemite Valley-

Yosemite Valley-

1100 PM PDT Tue Oct 5 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Haze. Lows 45 to 55. North winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Haze and areas of smoke in the

morning. A 20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

62 to 72. Southeast winds up to 10 mph in the morning shifting to

the southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 42 to 52. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs 59 to 69. Light winds in the morning becoming

southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening, then chance of rain after midnight. Colder. Chance of

rain 50 percent. Lows 36 to 46. Southwest winds up to 10 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Chance of rain in the morning, then showers likely and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent. Highs 48 to 58.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows 33 to 43.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 57 to 67. Lows

39 to 49.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 63 to 73.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 49.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs 56 to 66.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Chance of snow in the evening, then slight chance of snow after

midnight. Colder. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Lows 29 to

39.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Highs 48 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 42 77 39 74 / 0 20 0 20

CAZ325-061100-

San Joaquin River Canyon-

1100 PM PDT Tue Oct 5 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Haze and areas of smoke through the

night. Lows 48 to 58. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Haze and areas of smoke in the

morning. Highs 62 to 72. North winds up to 10 mph in the morning

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 45 to 55. North winds up

to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs 58 to 68. Light winds in the morning becoming

southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening, then chance of rain after midnight. Colder. Chance of

rain 50 percent. Lows 39 to 49. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. Highs 47 to 57.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows 36 to 46.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 56 to 66. Lows

41 to 51.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 62 to 72.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 52.

Highs 56 to 66.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain

and snow. Lows 33 to 43. Highs 47 to 57.

CAZ326-061100-

Upper San Joaquin River-

1100 PM PDT Tue Oct 5 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Haze and areas of smoke through the

night. Lows 33 to 43.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Haze and areas of smoke in the

morning. A 20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Near the

crest, a 20 percent chance of rain and snow in the afternoon.

Snow level above 8000 feet. Highs 46 to 56.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near the crest, slight chance

of rain and snow in the evening. Little or no snow accumulation.

Snow level above 8000 feet. Lows 31 to 41.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. No snow accumulation. Snow level above 8000 feet.

Highs 44 to 54.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Slight

chance of rain in the evening, then chance of rain after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Snow accumulation

up to 1 inch. Snow level above 8000 feet. Lows 27 to 37.

.FRIDAY...Snow and rain likely in the morning, then snow and rain

in the afternoon. Highs 32 to 42.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain in

the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow

after midnight. Colder. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Lows

22 to 32.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Not as cool. Highs 41 to 51.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to 38.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 48 to 58.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 39.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in

the afternoon. Highs 41 to 51.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening. Chance of snow. Colder.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Lows 19 to 29.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Highs

31 to 41.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Devils Postpile 39 55 36 53 / 0 20 0 30

CAZ327-061100-

Kaiser to Rodgers Ridge-

1100 PM PDT Tue Oct 5 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Haze in the evening. Areas of smoke

through the night. Lows 48 to 55 at 5000 feet...35 to 43 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Haze and areas of smoke in the

morning. Highs 62 to 67 at 5000 feet...52 to 58 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 45 to 52 at 5000 feet...

33 to 41 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. No snow accumulation. Highs 58 to 63 at 5000 feet...

49 to 56 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow

in the evening, then chance of rain and snow after midnight.

Colder. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Snow accumulation up

to 1 inch. Lows 39 to 46 at 5000 feet...28 to 34 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Snow and rain likely in the morning, then snow and rain

in the afternoon. Highs 48 to 53 at 5000 feet...37 to 45 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

and rain in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows

37 to 45 at 5000 feet...23 to 31 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Not as cool. Highs 54 to 59 at 5000 feet...45 to 53 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 49 at 5000 feet...

29 to 37 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 60 to 65 at 5000 feet...52 to

60 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 50 at

5000 feet...31 to 39 at 8000 feet. Highs 55 to 60 at 5000 feet...

46 to 54 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and slight

chance of rain in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of snow after midnight. Colder. Chance of precipitation

30 percent. Lows 34 to 41 at 5000 feet...21 to 29 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Highs

46 to 51 at 5000 feet...37 to 43 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 42 54 39 51 / 0 0 0 20

Shaver Lake 42 62 39 58 / 0 0 0 0

Lake Wishon 43 61 40 57 / 0 0 0 0

Kings Canyon NP-

Kings Canyon NP-

1100 PM PDT Tue Oct 5 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of smoke. Lows around 48 at

5000 feet...34 to 43 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of smoke in the morning. Near

the crest, areas of smoke and haze in the morning. Highs around

69 at 5000 feet...52 to 62 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 45 at 5000 feet...

33 to 40 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the

afternoon. No snow accumulation. Highs around 67 at 5000 feet...

50 to 60 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and

rain after midnight. Colder. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

Little or no snow accumulation. Lows around 41 at 5000 feet...

29 to 35 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then snow and rain in the

afternoon. Highs around 56 at 5000 feet...39 to 49 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow after

midnight. Chance of snow 40 percent. Lows around 37 at

5000 feet...24 to 32 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the

afternoon. Not as cool. Highs around 63 at 5000 feet...45 to

55 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 42 at 5000 feet...

30 to 38 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs around 70 at 5000 feet...

52 to 62 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 44 at 5000 feet...32 to

39 at 8000 feet.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the

afternoon. Highs around 65 at 5000 feet...48 to 58 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Colder. Lows around 34 at 5000 feet...22 to 29 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Highs

around 53 at 5000 feet...36 to 46 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 50 72 47 69 / 0 0 0 0

Grant Grove Area-

Grant Grove Area-

1100 PM PDT Tue Oct 5 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of smoke. Lows 51 to 56 at

5000 feet...35 to 45 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of smoke in the morning. Highs

63 to 68 at 5000 feet...50 to 55 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 48 to 53 at 5000 feet...

32 to 42 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 60 to 65 at 5000 feet...47 to

53 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening, then chance of rain and snow after midnight. Colder.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Little or no snow

accumulation. Lows 43 to 48 at 5000 feet...27 to 35 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain likely

and snow in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

Highs 48 to 53 at 5000 feet...36 to 42 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

and snow in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows

39 to 44 at 5000 feet...24 to 34 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 55 to 60 at

5000 feet...43 to 48 at 8000 feet. Lows 45 to 50 at 5000 feet...

29 to 39 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 62 to 67 at 5000 feet...49 to

56 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 51 at

5000 feet...31 to 41 at 8000 feet. Highs 57 to 62 at 5000 feet...

44 to 51 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain

and snow. Colder. Lows 37 to 42 at 5000 feet...21 to 31 at

8000 feet. Highs 46 to 51 at 5000 feet...34 to 39 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Grant Grove 47 60 44 56 / 0 0 0 0

Sequoia NP-

Sequoia NP-

1100 PM PDT Tue Oct 5 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of smoke. Lows 48 to 53 at

5000 feet...34 to 44 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Areas of smoke in the morning. Near the crest, haze and

areas of smoke in the morning. Highs 60 to 65 at 5000 feet...

48 to 58 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50 at 5000 feet...

31 to 41 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 57 to 62 at 5000 feet...46 to

56 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow

in the evening, then chance of snow and rain after midnight.

Colder. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Little or no snow

accumulation. Lows 39 to 44 at 5000 feet...25 to 35 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Snow likely. Chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

Highs 46 to 51 at 5000 feet...35 to 45 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and slight

chance of rain in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Lows 37 to 42 at 5000 feet...

22 to 32 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of snow in the afternoon. Not as

cool. Highs 53 to 58 at 5000 feet...41 to 51 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 47 at 5000 feet...

27 to 37 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 60 to 65 at 5000 feet...48 to

58 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 49 at

5000 feet...29 to 39 at 8000 feet. Highs 55 to 60 at 5000 feet...

44 to 54 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of snow and slight chance

of rain in the evening, then slight chance of snow after

midnight. Colder. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Lows 34 to

39 at 5000 feet...20 to 30 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Highs

44 to 49 at 5000 feet...32 to 42 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lodgepole 36 58 33 56 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ331-061100-

South End of the Upper Sierra-

1100 PM PDT Tue Oct 5 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze and areas of smoke through the

night. Lows 44 to 54 at 5000 feet...34 to 44 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Haze and areas of smoke in the

morning. Highs 61 to 71 at 5000 feet...54 to 62 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 51 at 5000 feet...32 to 42 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 58 to 68 at 5000 feet...52 to

60 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening, then chance of rain and snow after midnight. Colder.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Little or no snow

accumulation. Snow level above 8000 feet. Lows 36 to 44 at

5000 feet...27 to 37 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Chance of rain and snow in the morning, then rain and

snow likely in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

Highs 48 to 58 at 5000 feet...42 to 50 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in

the evening. Lows 33 to 42 at 5000 feet...24 to 34 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 53 to 63 at

5000 feet...46 to 56 at 8000 feet. Lows 37 to 47 at 5000 feet...

29 to 39 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 60 to 70 at 5000 feet...52 to

62 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 48 at

5000 feet...30 to 40 at 8000 feet. Highs 56 to 66 at 5000 feet...

49 to 58 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of rain in the evening. Partly

cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Colder. Lows 30 to 40 at

5000 feet...21 to 31 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the afternoon.

Highs 43 to 53 at 5000 feet...37 to 45 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Johnsondale 36 71 34 68 / 0 0 0 0

Kern River Valley-

Kern River Valley-

1100 PM PDT Tue Oct 5 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze and areas of smoke. Cooler. Lows

49 to 57. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze in the morning. Highs 72 to 80.

Light winds in the morning becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 55. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 68 to 76. Light winds in the

morning becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening, then chance of rain after midnight. Chance of rain

50 percent. Lows 43 to 49. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

58 to 66.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows 39 to 47.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 62 to 72. Lows

42 to 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 69 to 79.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 52.

Highs 66 to 74.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Colder. Lows 35 to 43.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 48 63 45 60 / 0 0 0 0

Kernville 50 79 50 75 / 0 0 0 0

Lake Isabella 54 79 52 75 / 0 0 0 0

Weldon 54 78 52 74 / 0 0 0 0

Piute Walker Basin-

Piute Walker Basin-

1100 PM PDT Tue Oct 5 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze and areas of smoke. Cooler. Lows

45 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze in the morning. Highs 63 to 73.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 59 to 69.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening, then chance of rain after midnight. Colder. Chance of

rain 50 percent. Lows 38 to 48.

.FRIDAY...Chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent. Highs 49 to 59.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows 34 to 44.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 53 to 63. Lows

38 to 48.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 61 to 71.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50.

Highs 56 to 66.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening, then slight chance of snow after midnight. Colder. Lows

32 to 42.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 44 to 54.

Tehachapi-

Tehachapi-

1100 PM PDT Tue Oct 5 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze after midnight. Cooler. Lows 48 to

58.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 74.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 55.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 59 to 69.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening, then chance of rain after midnight. Colder. Chance of

rain 50 percent. Lows 40 to 50.

.FRIDAY...Chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent. Highs 49 to 59.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows 37 to 47.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 63.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 40 to 50. Highs 61 to

71.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 52.

Highs 57 to 67.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of rain after

midnight. Colder. Lows 34 to 44.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 45 to 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 51 67 49 63 / 0 0 0 0

Tehachapi 47 70 44 65 / 0 0 0 0

Twin Oaks 45 73 43 69 / 0 0 0 0

Grapevine-

Grapevine-

1100 PM PDT Tue Oct 5 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 52 to 61. West winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 74. North winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 57. West winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 60 to 70. West winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening, then chance of rain after midnight. Chance of rain

50 percent. Lows 43 to 52. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

51 to 61.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 64.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 45 to 52. Highs 63 to

73.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 55.

Highs 59 to 69.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 39 to 48.

Highs 49 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Grapevine 61 76 57 72 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ336-061100-

Frazier Mountain Communities-

1100 PM PDT Tue Oct 5 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 50 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 73.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 56.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 60 to 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening, then chance of rain after midnight. Colder. Chance of

rain 50 percent. Lows 41 to 51.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

51 to 61.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 49.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 63.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 42 to 52. Highs 61 to

71.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 55.

Highs 59 to 69.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 37 to 47.

Highs 48 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 50 64 48 60 / 0 0 0 0

Frazier Park 39 70 37 66 / 0 0 0 0

Indian Wells Valley-

Indian Wells Valley-

1100 PM PDT Tue Oct 5 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze and areas of smoke through the

night. Lows 54 to 60. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Haze and areas of smoke in the morning. Highs 79 to 86. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 52 to 58. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 82. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows 51 to 57. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

65 to 74.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 79.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 53.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 83.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 54.

Highs 74 to 83.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 43 to 49.

Highs 61 to 71.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 58 84 58 80 / 0 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 55 85 55 81 / 0 0 0 0

Mojave Desert Slopes-

Mojave Desert Slopes-

1100 PM PDT Tue Oct 5 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke through the night. Haze

after midnight. Lows 53 to 61. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Haze in the morning. Highs 71 to 81. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 59. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 75. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening, then chance of rain after midnight. Chance of rain

50 percent. Lows 46 to 56. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

56 to 66.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 50. Highs

61 to 71.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 46 to 54. Highs 68 to

78.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 55.

Highs 65 to 75.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy, cooler. Lows

40 to 50. Highs 52 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mojave 58 80 56 74 / 0 0 0 0

Mojave Desert-

Mojave Desert-

1100 PM PDT Tue Oct 5 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze after midnight. Cooler. Lows 52 to

58. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs 78 to 84. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 51 to 57. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 71 to 77. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows 50 to 55. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

64 to 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 40 to 48.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 69 to 75. Lows 42 to

52.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 81.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 53.

Highs 73 to 79.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 41 to 47.

Highs 60 to 66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 60 78 58 72 / 0 0 0 0

California City 53 82 53 75 / 0 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 53 81 53 73 / 0 0 0 0

Rosamond 53 81 52 73 / 0 0 0 0

