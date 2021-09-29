CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, September 28, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1100 PM PDT Tue Sep 28 2021

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Wednesday, Wednesday night, and Thursday.

CAZ300-291100-

West Side Mountains north of 198-

1100 PM PDT Tue Sep 28 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy blowing dust. Lows 54 to 59. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 84. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 64. West winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 81 to 91. Light winds in the

morning becoming northeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 69. West winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 94.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 70. Highs

85 to 95.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 63 to 69.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 92.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Luis Reservoir 55 79 60 84 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ301-291100-

Los Banos - Dos Palos-

1100 PM PDT Tue Sep 28 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy blowing dust. Cooler. Lows 49 to

55. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 83. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 59. West winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 89. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 62. Light winds in the

evening becoming west up to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 93.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 64. Highs

89 to 94.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 57 to 65.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 94.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 58 to 64.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 92.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 52 80 55 85 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ302-291100-

Merced - Madera - Mendota-

1100 PM PDT Tue Sep 28 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy blowing dust. Cooler. Lows 46 to

51. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light

and variable after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 81. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 53. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 88. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 56. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 92.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 56. Highs

87 to 92.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 52 to 57.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 93.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 54 to 59.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 92.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 54 to 59.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 48 77 50 83 / 0 0 0 0

Merced 48 80 50 86 / 0 0 0 0

Chowchilla 46 78 48 85 / 0 0 0 0

Madera 47 78 49 85 / 0 0 0 0

Firebaugh 48 80 49 85 / 0 0 0 0

Mendota 49 80 50 86 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ303-291100-

Planada - Le Grand - Snelling-

1100 PM PDT Tue Sep 28 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows 46 to 51. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 80. Light winds in the morning

becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 54. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 87. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 57. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 91.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 58. Highs

87 to 92.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 54 to 59.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 93.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 56 to 61.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 92.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 56 to 61.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 91.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Planada 48 78 50 85 / 0 0 0 0

Le Grand 48 78 50 85 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ304-291100-

Coalinga - Avenal-

1100 PM PDT Tue Sep 28 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy blowing dust. Lows 51 to 57.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 82. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 60. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 84 to 89. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 64. North winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 93.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 66. Highs

89 to 94.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 61 to 67.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 93.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 61 to 67.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 92.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 52 80 55 87 / 0 0 0 0

Avenal 56 79 60 86 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ305-291100-

West Side of Fresno and Kings Counties-

1100 PM PDT Tue Sep 28 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy blowing dust. Cooler. Lows 48 to

54. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 83. North winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 57. Northwest winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 60. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 94.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 62. Highs

90 to 95.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 57 to 63.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 94.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 57 to 63.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 93.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 51 80 53 88 / 0 0 0 0

Five Points 50 80 51 88 / 0 0 0 0

NAS Lemoore 50 79 51 86 / 0 0 0 0

Kettleman City 55 80 57 87 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ306-291100-

Caruthers - San Joaquin - Selma-

1100 PM PDT Tue Sep 28 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy blowing dust. Cooler. Lows 45 to

50. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light

and variable after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 81. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 52. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 88. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 54. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 92.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 57. Highs

88 to 93.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 54 to 59.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 93.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 54 to 59.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 91.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Selma 49 77 52 85 / 0 0 0 0

Kingsburg 47 77 49 85 / 0 0 0 0

Sanger 47 77 50 85 / 0 0 0 0

Kerman 45 78 48 85 / 0 0 0 0

Caruthers 47 77 48 85 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ307-291100-

Fresno-Clovis-

1100 PM PDT Tue Sep 28 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy blowing dust in the evening.

Cooler. Lows 47 to 53. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in the

evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 77. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 56. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 85. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 59. Light winds.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 89 to 94. Lows 53 to

60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 57 to 63.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 89.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 57 to 63.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 91.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Clovis 52 77 55 85 / 0 0 0 0

Fresno 51 77 55 85 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ308-291100-

West Side Mountains South of 198-

1100 PM PDT Tue Sep 28 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy blowing dust. Lows 53 to 58.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 81. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 61. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 84 to 89. West winds up to

10 mph in the morning shifting to the northeast around 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 65. West winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 93.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 67. Highs

89 to 94.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 63 to 68.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 93.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 63 to 68.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 92.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 48 77 50 83 / 0 0 0 0

Merced 48 80 50 86 / 0 0 0 0

Chowchilla 46 78 48 85 / 0 0 0 0

Madera 47 78 49 85 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ309-291100-

Buttonwillow - Lost Hills - I5-

1100 PM PDT Tue Sep 28 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy blowing dust. Cooler. Lows 48 to

54. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light

and variable after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 81. Light winds in the morning

becoming north up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 56. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 84 to 89. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 59. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 93.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 62. Highs

89 to 94.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 58 to 63.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 93.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 58 to 63.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 92.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 51 79 53 87 / 0 0 0 0

Buttonwillow 50 78 52 87 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ310-291100-

Delano-Wasco-Shafter-

1100 PM PDT Tue Sep 28 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy blowing dust. Cooler. Lows 47 to

52. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light

and variable after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 79. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 54. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 82 to 87. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 56. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 92.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 59. Highs

87 to 93.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 56 to 61.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 91.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 57 to 62.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 48 77 50 85 / 0 0 0 0

Allensworth 48 77 50 85 / 0 0 0 0

Wasco 48 77 50 85 / 0 0 0 0

Delano 50 76 51 84 / 0 0 0 0

McFarland 49 76 51 85 / 0 0 0 0

Shafter 49 77 52 85 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ311-291100-

Hanford - Corcoran - Lemoore-

1100 PM PDT Tue Sep 28 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy blowing dust. Cooler. Lows 46 to

51. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light

and variable after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 79. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 53. North winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 82 to 87. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 56. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 91.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 58. Highs

87 to 92.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 55 to 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 91.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 55 to 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lemoore 50 78 52 85 / 0 0 0 0

Hanford 48 79 49 87 / 0 0 0 0

Corcoran 49 77 51 85 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ312-291100-

Visalia - Porterville - Reedley-

1100 PM PDT Tue Sep 28 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 46 to 52. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 78. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze after midnight. Lows 48 to

54. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 81 to 86. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 58. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 60. Highs

86 to 92.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 55 to 61.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 56 to 62.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 89.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Reedley 47 76 50 84 / 0 0 0 0

Dinuba 47 76 50 84 / 0 0 0 0

Visalia 48 77 50 85 / 0 0 0 0

Exeter 49 76 52 84 / 0 0 0 0

Tulare 51 76 52 84 / 0 0 0 0

Lindsay 49 75 51 83 / 0 0 0 0

Porterville 52 75 54 84 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ313-291100-

Buena Vista-

1100 PM PDT Tue Sep 28 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy blowing dust. Cooler. Lows 52 to

58. West winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 79. North winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 60. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 83 to 88. Light winds in the

morning becoming northeast up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 65. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening shifting to the south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 92.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 66. Highs

88 to 93.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 62 to 68.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 91.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 62 to 68.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 58 76 61 85 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ314-291100-

Bakersfield-

1100 PM PDT Tue Sep 28 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy blowing dust. Cooler. Lows 48 to

56. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light

and variable after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 79. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 83 to 88. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 64. North winds up to 10 mph

in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 92.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 66. Highs

88 to 93.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 59 to 69.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 91.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 58 to 68.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 91.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bakersfield 55 76 58 85 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ315-291100-

Southeast San Joaquin Valley-

1100 PM PDT Tue Sep 28 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows 49 to 55. North winds up

to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 77. Light winds in the morning

becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and areas of smoke after

midnight. Lows 50 to 58. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 81 to 86. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 63. Northeast winds up

to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 64. Highs

86 to 91.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 58 to 66.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 59 to 65.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 89.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Richgrove 50 75 52 83 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ316-291100-

South End San Joaquin Valley-

1100 PM PDT Tue Sep 28 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy blowing dust in the evening.

Cooler. Lows 49 to 57. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 78. Southwest winds up to 10 mph

in the morning shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61. Light winds in

the evening becoming southeast up to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 82 to 87. Southeast winds up to

10 mph in the morning becoming light and variable in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 65. Northeast winds up to

10 mph in the evening shifting to the southeast around 10 mph

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 91.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 67. Highs

87 to 92.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 60 to 68.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 60 to 68.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 89.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Arvin 51 77 53 86 / 0 0 0 0

Lamont 51 77 53 85 / 0 0 0 0

Mettler 53 74 55 83 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ317-291100-

Mariposa Madera Foothills-

1100 PM PDT Tue Sep 28 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 55. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 79. Light winds in the morning

becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 60. North winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 86. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 63. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 89.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 64. Highs

85 to 91.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 57 to 65.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 91.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 58 to 66.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 91.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 58 to 66.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 89.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 49 72 54 79 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ318-291100-

Mariposa-Madera Lower Sierra-

1100 PM PDT Tue Sep 28 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Haze in the morning. Highs 66 to 76.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 55.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 73 to 83.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 58.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 85.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59. Highs

77 to 87.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 88.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 52 to 62.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 88.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 52 to 62.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 85.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oakhurst 40 76 43 83 / 0 0 0 0

Bass Lake 41 72 45 79 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ319-291100-

Fresno-Tulare Foothills-

1100 PM PDT Tue Sep 28 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze and areas of smoke after midnight.

Lows 50 to 56.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Haze in the morning. Highs 72 to 78.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and areas of smoke after

midnight. Lows 53 to 61.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 80 to 86.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 65.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 89.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 65. Highs

85 to 91.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 61 to 67.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 61 to 67.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 90.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 52 76 56 84 / 0 0 0 0

Three Rivers 51 78 54 85 / 0 0 0 0

Springville 50 72 54 80 / 0 0 0 0

Tule River Reservation 55 75 60 83 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ320-291100-

Fresno-Tulare Lower Sierra-

1100 PM PDT Tue Sep 28 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze and areas of smoke after midnight.

Lows 45 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke in the morning. Highs

64 to 74.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke and haze. Lows

50 to 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 71 to 81.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 63.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 84.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 65. Highs

76 to 86.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 56 to 66.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 86.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 56 to 66.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 84.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Auberry 53 72 59 80 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ321-291100-

South End Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PDT Tue Sep 28 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze after midnight. Lows 51 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 76.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and areas of smoke after

midnight. Lows 55 to 61.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 80 to 85.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 65.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 89.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 66. Highs

85 to 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 63 to 69.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 88.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 62 to 68.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 88.

CAZ322-291100-

South End of the Lower Sierra-

1100 PM PDT Tue Sep 28 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 44 to 54.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Haze in the morning. Areas of smoke through

the day. Warmer. Highs 63 to 73.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke and haze through

the night. Lows 49 to 59.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 71 to 81.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 63.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 84.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 64. Highs

75 to 85.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 56 to 66.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 84.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 56 to 66.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 83.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Camp Nelson 40 66 45 73 / 20 0 0 0

CAZ323-291100-

Yosemite NP outside of the valley-

1100 PM PDT Tue Sep 28 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 38 to 48 at 5000 feet...30 to 39 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 72 at 5000 feet...54 to 62 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51 at 5000 feet...

34 to 43 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 77 at 5000 feet...60 to 66 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 55 at 5000 feet...

36 to 46 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 78 at 5000 feet...59 to 67 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 55 at 5000 feet...37 to

47 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 78 at 5000 feet...60 to 68 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 57 at 5000 feet...

38 to 48 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 80 at 5000 feet...61 to 69 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 58 at 5000 feet...39 to

49 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 80 at 5000 feet...61 to 69 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 58 at

5000 feet...39 to 48 at 8000 feet. Highs 72 to 77 at 5000 feet...

58 to 66 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Tuolumne Meadows 17 60 19 65 / 0 0 0 0

Wawona 40 73 43 80 / 0 0 0 0

Hetch Hetchy 46 75 50 81 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ324-291100-

Yosemite Valley-

1100 PM PDT Tue Sep 28 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50. Northeast winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 76. Light winds in the morning

becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 54. Northeast winds

up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 72 to 82. Light winds in the

morning becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 57. North winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 82.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 57.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 83.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 58.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 84.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 84.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 59.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 82.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 36 81 40 87 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ325-291100-

San Joaquin River Canyon-

1100 PM PDT Tue Sep 28 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 52. East winds up to 10 mph

in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 74. Light winds in the morning

becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze after midnight. Lows 46 to

56. Northeast winds up to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the

evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 70 to 80. Northeast winds up to

10 mph in the morning shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59. North winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 81.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60. Highs

72 to 82.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 83.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 52 to 62.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 83.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 52 to 62.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 81.

CAZ326-291100-

Upper San Joaquin River-

1100 PM PDT Tue Sep 28 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 28 to 38.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 42.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 64.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 45.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 65.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 46. Highs

56 to 66.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 47.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 66.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 47.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Devils Postpile 32 59 35 64 / 20 0 0 0

CAZ327-291100-

Kaiser to Rodgers Ridge-

1100 PM PDT Tue Sep 28 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 48 at 5000 feet...30 to

40 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 67 at 5000 feet...54 to 62 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and areas of smoke after

midnight. Lows 46 to 54 at 5000 feet...33 to 43 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 73 at 5000 feet...59 to 67 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 58 at 5000 feet...

36 to 46 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 76 at 5000 feet...61 to 67 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 59 at

5000 feet...37 to 47 at 8000 feet. Highs 72 to 78 at 5000 feet...

62 to 68 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 53 to 61 at 5000 feet...39 to

49 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 78 at 5000 feet...62 to 68 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 53 to 60 at

5000 feet...39 to 47 at 8000 feet. Highs 71 to 76 at 5000 feet...

60 to 66 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 36 56 40 62 / 0 0 0 0

Shaver Lake 35 61 40 69 / 0 0 0 0

Lake Wishon 38 62 41 68 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ328-291100-

Kings Canyon NP-

1100 PM PDT Tue Sep 28 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near the crest, haze in the evening.

Lows around 44 at 5000 feet...31 to 40 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Haze in the afternoon. Highs around 70 at

5000 feet...54 to 64 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke in the evening.

Haze after midnight. Lows around 46 at 5000 feet...33 to 43 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 75 at 5000 feet...59 to 68 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 49 at 5000 feet...36 to

46 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 76 at 5000 feet...60 to 69 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 52 at

5000 feet...37 to 46 at 8000 feet. Highs 74 to 79 at 5000 feet...

60 to 70 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 51 at

5000 feet...38 to 48 at 8000 feet. Highs 73 to 78 at 5000 feet...

60 to 70 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 46 74 48 79 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ329-291100-

Grant Grove Area-

1100 PM PDT Tue Sep 28 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 52 at 5000 feet...31 to

40 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 63 to 68 at

5000 feet...50 to 57 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows

49 to 54 at 5000 feet...34 to 44 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 69 to 74 at 5000 feet...57 to

62 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 58 at 5000 feet...

37 to 47 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 76 at 5000 feet...58 to 63 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 60 at

5000 feet...38 to 48 at 8000 feet. Highs 72 to 78 at 5000 feet...

59 to 65 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 55 to

61 at 5000 feet...40 to 50 at 8000 feet. Highs 73 to 78 at

5000 feet...59 to 65 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 75 at 5000 feet...58 to 63 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Grant Grove 41 59 45 66 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ330-291100-

Sequoia NP-

1100 PM PDT Tue Sep 28 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of smoke...areas of smoke and

haze near the crest. Lows 43 to 48 at 5000 feet...29 to 39 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 60 to 65 at

5000 feet...49 to 59 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke and haze. Lows

45 to 51 at 5000 feet...32 to 42 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 72 at 5000 feet...55 to 63 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 55 at 5000 feet...

35 to 45 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 75 at 5000 feet...56 to 64 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 57 at

5000 feet...36 to 46 at 8000 feet. Highs 71 to 76 at 5000 feet...

57 to 65 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 52 to 59 at

5000 feet...38 to 48 at 8000 feet. Highs 68 to 75 at 5000 feet...

55 to 65 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lodgepole 32 59 34 64 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ331-291100-

South End of the Upper Sierra-

1100 PM PDT Tue Sep 28 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of smoke through the night. Haze

after midnight. Colder. Lows 37 to 47 at 5000 feet...30 to 40 at

8000 feet. Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 61 to 71 at

5000 feet...54 to 62 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke through the

night. Haze after midnight. Lows 42 to 52 at 5000 feet...32 to

42 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 78 at 5000 feet...58 to 66 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 56 at 5000 feet...

35 to 45 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 80 at 5000 feet...60 to 68 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 57 at

5000 feet...37 to 47 at 8000 feet. Highs 71 to 81 at 5000 feet...

62 to 68 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to

59 at 5000 feet...39 to 49 at 8000 feet. Highs 71 to 81 at

5000 feet...61 to 69 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 79 at 5000 feet...60 to 68 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Johnsondale 31 72 33 77 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ332-291100-

Kern River Valley-

1100 PM PDT Tue Sep 28 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze and areas of smoke. Colder. Lows

43 to 51. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke in the morning. Haze through

the day. Warmer. Highs 71 to 81. Light winds in the morning

becoming southwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows

47 to 55. West winds up to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the

northeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 86. Light winds in the morning

becoming east up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 58. Northeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 88.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61. Highs

81 to 89.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 54 to

63. Highs 81 to 89.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 87.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 42 63 45 70 / 0 0 0 0

Kernville 44 78 48 85 / 0 0 0 0

Lake Isabella 49 79 51 85 / 0 0 0 0

Weldon 48 79 52 84 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ333-291100-

Piute Walker Basin-

1100 PM PDT Tue Sep 28 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze and areas of smoke. Breezy,

colder. Lows 39 to 49. West winds around 25 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, haze, warmer. Highs 62 to 72.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 54.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 68 to 78.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 56.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 71 to 81. Lows 49 to

59.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to

60. Highs 71 to 81.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 80.

CAZ334-291100-

Tehachapi-

1100 PM PDT Tue Sep 28 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows 41 to 51. West winds 25 to

30 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Haze in the afternoon. Warmer. Highs 62 to

72.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 56.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 69 to 79.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 82.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61. Highs

73 to 83.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 53 to 63.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 72 to 82. Lows

52 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 44 65 51 72 / 0 0 0 0

Tehachapi 41 69 43 76 / 0 0 0 0

Twin Oaks 37 72 43 79 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ335-291100-

Grapevine-

1100 PM PDT Tue Sep 28 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 55. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 62 to 72. North winds around

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 59. Southwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 70 to 80. Southeast winds around

10 mph in the morning shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 63. Northwest winds around

10 mph in the evening shifting to the south up to 10 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 84.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 64. Highs

75 to 85.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 57 to 66.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 84.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 57 to 66.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 82.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Grapevine 55 73 59 83 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ336-291100-

Frazier Mountain Communities-

1100 PM PDT Tue Sep 28 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 53.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 61 to 71.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 58.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 70 to 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 62.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 83.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 64. Highs

74 to 84.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 55 to 65.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 72 to 82. Lows

55 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 43 62 49 71 / 0 0 0 0

Frazier Park 33 70 38 77 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ337-291100-

Indian Wells Valley-

1100 PM PDT Tue Sep 28 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke through the night. Haze

after midnight. Cooler. Lows 52 to 58. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke in the morning. Highs

77 to 85. North winds 10 to 15 mph in the morning shifting to the

east in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 58. Southeast winds

around 10 mph in the evening shifting to the northwest after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 87. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 59. North winds around

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 89.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 64. Highs

83 to 92.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 58 to

66. Highs 86 to 92.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 91.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 57 82 57 85 / 0 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 54 83 53 86 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ338-291100-

Mojave Desert Slopes-

1100 PM PDT Tue Sep 28 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke through the night. Haze

after midnight. Windy, cooler. Lows 47 to 57. Northwest winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke in the morning. Haze through

the day. Warmer. Highs 69 to 79. North winds 10 to 20 mph in the

morning shifting to the east around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 60. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 83. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 62. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 85.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 66. Highs

77 to 87.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 57 to

67. Highs 78 to 88.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 86.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mojave 53 80 55 83 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ339-291100-

Mojave Desert-

1100 PM PDT Tue Sep 28 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Cooler. Lows

47 to 55. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 77 to 83. Northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 58. North winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 86. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 59. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 88.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 59. Highs

83 to 89.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 54 to 62.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 91.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 56 to 64. Highs

85 to 91.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 63. Highs

83 to 89.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 57 77 59 79 / 0 0 0 0

California City 50 80 52 83 / 0 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 49 81 50 83 / 0 0 0 0

Rosamond 49 82 51 84 / 0 0 0 0

