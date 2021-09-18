CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Friday, September 17, 2021

_____

241 FPUS56 KHNX 180601

ZFPHNX

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1100 PM PDT Fri Sep 17 2021

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Saturday, Saturday night, and Sunday.

CAZ300-181100-

West Side Mountains north of 198-

1100 PM PDT Fri Sep 17 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 61. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 87. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 65. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 86. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 65. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 81 to 91.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 71.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 90 to 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 72.

Highs 87 to 97.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Luis Reservoir 57 78 62 78 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ301-181100-

Los Banos - Dos Palos-

1100 PM PDT Fri Sep 17 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 58. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 86. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 60. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 85. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 60. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 65.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 94 to 99.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 67.

Highs 90 to 98.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 54 82 57 81 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ302-181100-

Merced - Madera - Mendota-

1100 PM PDT Fri Sep 17 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 57. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 85. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 58. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 83. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 57. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 88.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 59.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 93 to 98.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 62.

Highs 89 to 96.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 53 80 56 78 / 0 0 0 0

Merced 55 83 57 82 / 0 0 0 0

Chowchilla 53 83 54 81 / 0 0 0 0

Madera 54 84 55 81 / 0 0 0 0

Firebaugh 53 83 54 81 / 0 0 0 0

Mendota 53 85 54 83 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ303-181100-

Planada - Le Grand - Snelling-

1100 PM PDT Fri Sep 17 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 58. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 86. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 59. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 83. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 56. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 83 to 88. Lows

55 to 61.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 93 to 98.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 63.

Highs 89 to 97.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Planada 55 83 55 81 / 0 0 0 0

Le Grand 54 83 55 81 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ304-181100-

Coalinga - Avenal-

1100 PM PDT Fri Sep 17 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 61. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 62. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 86. Light winds in the morning

becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 62. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 68.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 95 to 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 70.

Highs 92 to 99.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 57 87 57 83 / 0 0 0 0

Avenal 60 87 61 83 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ305-181100-

West Side of Fresno and Kings Counties-

1100 PM PDT Fri Sep 17 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 59. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 91. North winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 60. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 87. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 60. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 91.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 64.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 96 to 101.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 67.

Highs 92 to 100.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 57 88 57 84 / 0 0 0 0

Five Points 55 88 57 84 / 0 0 0 0

NAS Lemoore 56 87 56 83 / 0 0 0 0

Kettleman City 60 88 60 85 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ306-181100-

Caruthers - San Joaquin - Selma-

1100 PM PDT Fri Sep 17 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 57. West winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 89. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 57. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 85. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 56. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 89.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 58.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 94 to 99.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 61.

Highs 90 to 98.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Selma 57 86 57 82 / 0 0 0 0

Kingsburg 55 86 54 83 / 0 0 0 0

Sanger 56 86 55 83 / 0 0 0 0

Kerman 53 85 54 82 / 0 0 0 0

Caruthers 54 86 54 82 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ307-181100-

Fresno-Clovis-

1100 PM PDT Fri Sep 17 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 61. Northwest winds up to

10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 86. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 60. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 86. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 59. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 89.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 63.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 94 to 99.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 65.

Highs 91 to 98.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Clovis 61 86 59 83 / 0 0 0 0

Fresno 61 86 59 83 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ308-181100-

West Side Mountains South of 198-

1100 PM PDT Fri Sep 17 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 63. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

in the morning shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 63. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 86. Light winds in the morning

becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 64. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 84 to 89. Lows 63 to 68.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 95 to 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 71.

Highs 91 to 99.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 53 80 56 78 / 0 0 0 0

Merced 55 83 57 82 / 0 0 0 0

Chowchilla 53 83 54 81 / 0 0 0 0

Madera 54 84 55 81 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ309-181100-

Buttonwillow - Lost Hills - I5-

1100 PM PDT Fri Sep 17 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 61. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 91. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 60. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 86. Light winds in the morning

becoming north up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 60. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 85 to 90. Lows 57 to 63.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 96 to 101.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to

66. Highs 92 to 99.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 96.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 58 88 57 84 / 0 0 0 0

Buttonwillow 58 88 56 83 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ310-181100-

Delano-Wasco-Shafter-

1100 PM PDT Fri Sep 17 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 60. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 89. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 58. West winds up to

10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 85. Light winds in the morning

becoming north around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 58. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 88.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 61.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 94 to 99.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 64.

Highs 90 to 97.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 57 86 56 83 / 0 0 0 0

Allensworth 57 87 56 83 / 0 0 0 0

Wasco 56 87 55 82 / 0 0 0 0

Delano 58 86 56 82 / 0 0 0 0

McFarland 57 87 55 82 / 0 0 0 0

Shafter 58 87 56 82 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ311-181100-

Hanford - Corcoran - Lemoore-

1100 PM PDT Fri Sep 17 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 59. West winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 89. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 58. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 85. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 57. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 88.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 93 to 98.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 62.

Highs 90 to 97.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lemoore 57 86 57 83 / 0 0 0 0

Hanford 56 88 57 85 / 0 0 0 0

Corcoran 58 87 57 83 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ312-181100-

Visalia - Porterville - Reedley-

1100 PM PDT Fri Sep 17 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 60. Southwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 88. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 57. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 84. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 57. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 83 to 88. Lows 55 to 63.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 93 to 98.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to

65. Highs 89 to 96.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 94.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Reedley 55 86 54 82 / 0 0 0 0

Dinuba 55 86 53 82 / 0 0 0 0

Visalia 56 86 55 83 / 0 0 0 0

Exeter 57 86 54 81 / 0 0 0 0

Tulare 58 86 57 82 / 0 0 0 0

Lindsay 57 86 54 81 / 0 0 0 0

Porterville 60 86 57 81 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ313-181100-

Buena Vista-

1100 PM PDT Fri Sep 17 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 65. West winds 10 to 15 mph

in the evening shifting to the south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90. North winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 64. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 84. Light winds in the morning

becoming north around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 63. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 84 to 89. Lows 63 to 69.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 95 to 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to

71. Highs 90 to 98.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 95.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 65 86 63 81 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ314-181100-

Bakersfield-

1100 PM PDT Fri Sep 17 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 66. North winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 62. West winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 84. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 62. Northwest winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 85 to 90. Lows 58 to 68.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 95 to 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 71.

Highs 90 to 98.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bakersfield 63 87 61 81 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ315-181100-

Southeast San Joaquin Valley-

1100 PM PDT Fri Sep 17 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 63. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening shifting to the south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 88. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 60. West winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 82. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 60. Northwest winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 82 to 87. Lows 58 to 66.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 92 to 97.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 68.

Highs 88 to 96.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Richgrove 58 86 55 81 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ316-181100-

South End San Joaquin Valley-

1100 PM PDT Fri Sep 17 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 64. West winds up to 10 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph in the evening shifting to the

southeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 89. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 61. Southwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 82. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 61. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 84 to 89. Lows 60 to 70.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 94 to 99.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to

71. Highs 89 to 97.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 94.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Arvin 59 88 56 81 / 0 0 0 0

Lamont 59 88 57 81 / 0 0 0 0

Mettler 61 85 57 78 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ317-181100-

Mariposa Madera Foothills-

1100 PM PDT Fri Sep 17 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 64. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 86. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 61. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 83. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 61. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 87.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 67.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 90 to 96.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to

69. Highs 87 to 95.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 94.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 58 78 56 75 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ318-181100-

Mariposa-Madera Lower Sierra-

1100 PM PDT Fri Sep 17 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 82.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 57.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 79.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 56.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 76 to 86.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 63.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 83 to 93.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to

64. Highs 81 to 91.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 91.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oakhurst 51 83 47 80 / 0 0 0 0

Bass Lake 51 79 48 76 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ319-181100-

Fresno-Tulare Foothills-

1100 PM PDT Fri Sep 17 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze in the evening. Lows 59 to 65.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 88.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 62.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 84.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 62.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 81 to 89. Lows 62 to 68.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 90 to 98.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to

70. Highs 87 to 97.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 94.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 61 85 57 81 / 0 0 0 0

Three Rivers 61 88 57 84 / 0 0 0 0

Springville 60 82 56 77 / 0 0 0 0

Tule River Reservation 65 85 61 79 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ320-181100-

Fresno-Tulare Lower Sierra-

1100 PM PDT Fri Sep 17 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 55 to 65.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke in the morning. Highs

73 to 83.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 79.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 75 to 85.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 59 to 69. Highs 82 to 92.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to

70. Highs 80 to 90.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 90.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Auberry 63 80 61 77 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ321-181100-

South End Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PDT Fri Sep 17 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 66.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 87.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 62.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 81.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 63.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 82 to 87. Lows 63 to 69.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 91 to 96.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 71.

Highs 88 to 95.

=

$$

CAZ322-181100-

South End of the Lower Sierra-

1100 PM PDT Fri Sep 17 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 55 to 63.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Haze in the morning. Highs 73 to 83.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 59.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 76.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 61.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 75 to 85. Lows 57 to 67.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 82 to 92.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 68.

Highs 79 to 89.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Camp Nelson 51 76 47 71 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ323-181100-

Yosemite NP outside of the valley-

1100 PM PDT Fri Sep 17 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze near the crest. Lows 48 to 58 at

5000 feet...39 to 48 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke in the morning. Windy.

Highs 69 to 76 at 5000 feet...58 to 64 at 8000 feet. Southwest

winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph over higher

elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 44 to 54 at

5000 feet...36 to 44 at 8000 feet. Southwest winds 25 to 30 mph

over higher elevations. Gusts up to 45 mph over higher

elevations.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 65 to 72 at 5000 feet...54 to

62 at 8000 feet. Southwest winds 25 to 30 mph over higher

elevations. Gusts up to 50 mph over higher elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 53 at 5000 feet...35 to

45 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 74 to 84 at 5000 feet...64 to

72 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60 at 5000 feet...42 to

52 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 85 at 5000 feet...66 to 74 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62 at

5000 feet...43 to 52 at 8000 feet. Highs 78 to 84 at 5000 feet...

65 to 73 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 60 at 5000 feet...

41 to 51 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 76 to 83 at

5000 feet...64 to 72 at 8000 feet. Lows 50 to 60 at 5000 feet...

42 to 52 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 84 at 5000 feet...65 to 73 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Tuolumne Meadows 28 63 25 61 / 0 0 0 0

Wawona 50 78 46 75 / 0 0 0 0

Hetch Hetchy 56 80 53 75 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ324-181100-

Yosemite Valley-

1100 PM PDT Fri Sep 17 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59. West winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Haze in the morning. Highs 70 to 80. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 56. West winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 77. Light winds in the morning

becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 55. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 78 to 88.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 63. Highs

79 to 89.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 52 to 62.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 77 to 87. Lows

52 to 62.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 89.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 46 86 42 83 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ325-181100-

San Joaquin River Canyon-

1100 PM PDT Fri Sep 17 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze through the night. Areas of smoke

after midnight. Lows 52 to 62. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke in the morning. Haze through

the day. Highs 70 to 80. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59. Southwest winds up

to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 77. Light winds in the morning

becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 76 to 86.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 55 to 65. Highs 79 to 89.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to

65. Highs 78 to 88.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 88.

=

$$

CAZ326-181100-

Upper San Joaquin River-

1100 PM PDT Fri Sep 17 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 38 to 48.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke in the morning. Haze through

the day. Breezy. Highs 54 to 64. Southwest winds around 25 mph

over higher elevations. Gusts up to 40 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 45. Over higher

elevations, gusts up to 50 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 53 to 63. Over higher elevations,

southwest winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts to around 50 mph in the

morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 45.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 60 to 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 41 to 51. Highs 63 to 73.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51.

Highs 61 to 71.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Devils Postpile 43 63 40 62 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ327-181100-

Kaiser to Rodgers Ridge-

1100 PM PDT Fri Sep 17 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and areas of smoke through the

night. Lows 52 to 59 at 5000 feet...40 to 48 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke in the morning. Haze through

the day. Highs 70 to 75 at 5000 feet...60 to 66 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 56 at 5000 feet...

36 to 46 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 71 at 5000 feet...58 to 66 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 56 at 5000 feet...37 to

47 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 73 to 78 at 5000 feet...65 to

73 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 55 to 63 at 5000 feet...

42 to 52 at 8000 feet. Highs 79 to 84 at 5000 feet...68 to 76 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to

64 at 5000 feet...43 to 53 at 8000 feet. Highs 76 to 83 at

5000 feet...67 to 75 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 82 at 5000 feet...68 to 74 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 46 62 42 60 / 0 0 0 0

Shaver Lake 46 70 43 66 / 0 0 0 0

Lake Wishon 48 69 44 67 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ328-181100-

Kings Canyon NP-

1100 PM PDT Fri Sep 17 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and areas of smoke through the

night. Lows around 52 at 5000 feet...39 to 48 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Breezy. Highs around

77 at 5000 feet...61 to 71 at 8000 feet. Over higher elevations,

southwest winds around 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 51 at 5000 feet...

38 to 46 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 77 at 5000 feet...60 to 70 at

8000 feet. Over higher elevations, gusts up to 40 mph in the

morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 51 at 5000 feet...39 to 48 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 82 at 5000 feet...66 to 75 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows around 54 at 5000 feet...

42 to 51 at 8000 feet. Highs around 84 at 5000 feet...68 to 78 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to

58 at 5000 feet...42 to 52 at 8000 feet. Highs 80 to 85 at

5000 feet...67 to 77 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 83 at 5000 feet...66 to 76 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 55 81 52 81 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ329-181100-

Grant Grove Area-

1100 PM PDT Fri Sep 17 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke and haze. Lows 56 to

61 at 5000 feet...40 to 50 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke in the morning. Haze through

the day. Highs 71 to 76 at 5000 feet...58 to 64 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 58 at 5000 feet...

37 to 47 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 74 at 5000 feet...55 to 63 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 59 at 5000 feet...39 to 49 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 76 to 81 at 5000 feet...62 to

69 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 58 to 63 at 5000 feet...

43 to 53 at 8000 feet. Highs 79 to 84 at 5000 feet...66 to 73 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to

65 at 5000 feet...43 to 53 at 8000 feet. Highs 77 to 83 at

5000 feet...63 to 72 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 83 at 5000 feet...64 to 70 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Grant Grove 51 68 48 65 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ330-181100-

Sequoia NP-

1100 PM PDT Fri Sep 17 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke through the night. Haze

after midnight. Near the crest, areas of smoke in the evening.

Haze through the night. Lows 53 to 58 at 5000 feet...38 to 48 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 69 to 74 at

5000 feet...57 to 65 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke in the evening.

Lows 50 to 55 at 5000 feet...36 to 46 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 71 at 5000 feet...55 to 65 at

8000 feet. Over higher elevations, northwest winds around 25 mph

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 56 at 5000 feet...37 to 47 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 78 at 5000 feet...62 to 70 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 55 to 61 at 5000 feet...

41 to 51 at 8000 feet. Highs 78 to 83 at 5000 feet...64 to 72 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to

63 at 5000 feet...42 to 52 at 8000 feet. Highs 75 to 82 at

5000 feet...62 to 72 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 81 at 5000 feet...63 to 71 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lodgepole 40 68 38 65 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ331-181100-

South End of the Upper Sierra-

1100 PM PDT Fri Sep 17 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke through the night. Haze

after midnight. Lows 48 to 58 at 5000 feet...39 to 49 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Breezy. Highs 70 to

80 at 5000 feet...62 to 70 at 8000 feet. West winds around 25 mph

with gusts to around 40 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke in the evening.

Lows 44 to 53 at 5000 feet...36 to 46 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 65 to 75 at 5000 feet...59 to

69 at 8000 feet. West winds around 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts

up to 50 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 44 to 54 at 5000 feet...37 to

47 at 8000 feet. Northwest winds around 25 mph with gusts to

around 50 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 84 at 5000 feet...65 to 73 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 50 to 60 at 5000 feet...

41 to 51 at 8000 feet. Highs 78 to 88 at 5000 feet...68 to 76 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61 at

5000 feet...42 to 52 at 8000 feet. Highs 76 to 86 at 5000 feet...

67 to 76 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Johnsondale 39 80 35 75 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ332-181100-

Kern River Valley-

1100 PM PDT Fri Sep 17 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 62. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 89. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 57. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 73 to 83. West winds 20 to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 50 to 58. West winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph in the evening becoming

northwest up to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs 84 to 94. Lows 56 to 64.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 65.

Highs 86 to 95.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 52 72 47 64 / 0 0 0 0

Kernville 54 87 52 81 / 0 0 0 0

Lake Isabella 60 88 55 80 / 0 0 0 0

Weldon 59 86 55 81 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ333-181100-

Piute Walker Basin-

1100 PM PDT Fri Sep 17 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 81.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy, colder. Lows 44 to 54.

West winds around 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 63 to 73. West winds 25 to 30 mph

with gusts to around 45 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows 45 to 55. West winds 25 to

30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 73 to 83.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 52 to 62. Highs 77 to 87.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62.

Highs 77 to 87.

=

$$

CAZ334-181100-

Tehachapi-

1100 PM PDT Fri Sep 17 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 72 to 82. West winds around

25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy, cooler. Lows 46 to 56. West

winds around 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 63 to 73. West winds 25 to 30 mph

with gusts to around 50 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows 46 to 56. Northwest winds

25 to 30 mph with gusts to around 55 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 76 to 86. Lows 56 to

66.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 78 to 88.

Lows 55 to 65.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 87.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 55 75 50 65 / 0 0 0 0

Tehachapi 49 79 47 70 / 0 0 0 0

Twin Oaks 47 82 42 73 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ335-181100-

Grapevine-

1100 PM PDT Fri Sep 17 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 61. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 81. South winds 10 to 15 mph in

the morning shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 59. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 76. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 59. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 74 to 84. Lows 59 to 68.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 81 to 91.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to

69. Highs 79 to 89.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 87.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Grapevine 62 83 60 78 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ336-181100-

Frazier Mountain Communities-

1100 PM PDT Fri Sep 17 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 62.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 81.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 58.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 75.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 58.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 72 to 82. Lows 57 to 67.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 80 to 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to

67. Highs 78 to 88.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 86.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 55 73 49 66 / 0 0 0 0

Frazier Park 43 80 39 75 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ337-181100-

Indian Wells Valley-

1100 PM PDT Fri Sep 17 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 66. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 95. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 56 to 62. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 93. South winds 10 to 15 mph in the

morning shifting to the west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts

up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 58 to 63. West winds 15 to

25 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 93.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 68. Highs

89 to 97.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 92 to 99.

Lows 61 to 68.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 99.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 65 94 61 91 / 0 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 63 94 58 92 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ338-181100-

Mojave Desert Slopes-

1100 PM PDT Fri Sep 17 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 67. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 79 to 89. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows 53 to 63. West winds 25 to

35 mph with gusts to around 50 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 73 to 83. Northwest winds 25 to

35 mph with gusts to around 55 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Very windy. Lows 53 to 63. West winds

30 to 40 mph in the evening becoming northwest 15 to 25 mph after

midnight. Gusts up to 55 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 79 to 89.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 70. Highs

82 to 92.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 84 to 94. Lows

60 to 69.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mojave 63 88 60 83 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ339-181100-

Mojave Desert-

1100 PM PDT Fri Sep 17 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 64. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 92. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 60. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 82 to 88. West winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to around 45 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 52 to 60. West winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 93.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 67. Highs

90 to 96.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 91 to 98.

Lows 58 to 66.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 96.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 66 86 62 83 / 0 0 0 0

California City 58 90 56 85 / 0 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 57 89 56 86 / 0 0 0 0

Rosamond 58 89 55 85 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

weather.gov/hanford

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather