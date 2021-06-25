CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Thursday, June 24, 2021

360 FPUS56 KHNX 250601

ZFPHNX

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1100 PM PDT Thu Jun 24 2021

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Friday, Friday night, and Saturday.

CAZ179-251100-

West Side Hills-

1100 PM PDT Thu Jun 24 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH

MONDAY EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 65. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 98. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 71. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 98 to 105. North winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 70 to 78. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 99 to 109. Lows 68 to 78.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 68 to 76.

Highs 97 to 107.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 60 96 67 105 / 0 0 0 0

Avenal 64 95 70 103 / 0 0 0 0

San Luis Reservoir 59 90 64 97 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ180-251100-

San Joaquin Confluence-

1100 PM PDT Thu Jun 24 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 62. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 98. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 66. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 70. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 100 to 107. Lows 63 to 68.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 69.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 106.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 71.

Highs 99 to 105.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 59 94 63 100 / 0 0 0 0

Mendota 59 97 64 103 / 0 0 0 0

Firebaugh 58 96 62 102 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ181-251100-

Merced and Madera-

1100 PM PDT Thu Jun 24 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 62. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 97. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 67. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103. West winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 72. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 99 to 107. Lows 63 to 71.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 71. Highs

99 to 104.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 65 to 71.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 65 to 71.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 58 93 61 99 / 0 0 0 0

Merced 59 95 63 101 / 0 0 0 0

Chowchilla 58 95 62 101 / 0 0 0 0

Madera 59 95 63 101 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ182-251100-

Western San Joaquin Valley-

1100 PM PDT Thu Jun 24 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH

MONDAY EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 63. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 99. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 69. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 106. North winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 69 to 74. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 103 to 111. Lows 68 to 73.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 68 to 74.

Highs 102 to 108.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 60 97 66 104 / 0 0 0 0

Five Points 60 96 65 103 / 0 0 0 0

NAS Lemoore 60 96 65 102 / 0 0 0 0

Kettleman City 64 97 70 104 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ183-251100-

Foggy Bottom-

1100 PM PDT Thu Jun 24 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH

MONDAY EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 62. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 98. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 67. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104. Northwest winds up to 10 mph

in the morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 67 to 72. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 101 to 109. Lows 66 to 72.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 71.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 101 to 106.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 68 to 73.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 101 to 106.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 68 to 73.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 100 to 105.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Kerman 57 95 62 101 / 0 0 0 0

Caruthers 59 95 64 101 / 0 0 0 0

Lemoore 62 95 66 102 / 0 0 0 0

Hanford 61 96 66 102 / 0 0 0 0

Corcoran 62 95 66 102 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ184-251100-

Fresno-

1100 PM PDT Thu Jun 24 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH

MONDAY EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 65. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 98. Light winds in the morning

becoming west up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 71. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 70 to 76. Northwest winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 101 to 109. Lows 69 to 75.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 68 to 74.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 101 to 106.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 70 to 76.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 101 to 106.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 75.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 100 to 105.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 62 94 68 101 / 0 0 0 0

Clovis 65 95 70 102 / 0 0 0 0

Fresno 65 95 70 102 / 0 0 0 0

Sanger 61 95 67 102 / 0 0 0 0

Reedley 60 95 66 102 / 0 0 0 0

Selma 62 95 67 102 / 0 0 0 0

Kingsburg 60 95 65 102 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ185-251100-

Tulare County-

1100 PM PDT Thu Jun 24 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH

MONDAY EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 64. West winds 10 to 15 mph in the

evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 97. South winds up to 10 mph in the

morning shifting to the northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 70. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 69 to 75. Northwest winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 104 to 109. Lows 69 to

75.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 101 to 106. Lows

69 to 75.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 100 to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows 69 to 75. Highs 100 to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows 70 to 75.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 99 to 104.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Dinuba 60 94 65 101 / 0 0 0 0

Visalia 61 95 66 101 / 0 0 0 0

Exeter 61 95 67 102 / 0 0 0 0

Tulare 63 95 68 102 / 0 0 0 0

Lindsay 60 94 67 101 / 0 0 0 0

Porterville 63 94 69 101 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ186-251100-

Southern Kings County-

1100 PM PDT Thu Jun 24 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH

MONDAY EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 64. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 98. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 69. Northwest winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 70 to 75. Light winds.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 103 to 110. Lows 70 to 75.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 74.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs 101 to 107. Lows 69 to 75.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 61 94 66 100 / 0 0 0 0

Allensworth 62 95 67 102 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ187-251100-

Western San Joaquin Valley in Kern County-

1100 PM PDT Thu Jun 24 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH

MONDAY EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 65. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 99. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 71. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 106. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 71 to 76. Light winds in the

evening becoming west up to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 104 to 111. Lows 71 to 76.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 75.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs 102 to 108. Lows 71 to 76.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 75.

Highs 102 to 107.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 61 97 68 104 / 0 0 0 0

Wasco 61 95 66 102 / 0 0 0 0

Buttonwillow 63 97 69 104 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ188-251100-

Eastern San Joaquin Valley in Kern County-

1100 PM PDT Thu Jun 24 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH

MONDAY EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 65. West winds 10 to 15 mph in the

evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 96. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 71. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 71 to 77. Northwest winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 103 to 108. Lows 71 to

77.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 101 to 106. Lows

70 to 76.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs 100 to 105. Lows 71 to 77.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 100 to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows 71 to 76. Highs 99 to 104.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Delano 62 95 67 101 / 0 0 0 0

McFarland 61 95 66 102 / 0 0 0 0

Shafter 62 95 67 102 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ189-251100-

Bakersfield-

1100 PM PDT Thu Jun 24 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH

MONDAY EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 68. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 97. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 67 to 73. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 73 to 79. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 103 to 110. Lows 73 to 79.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 72 to 78.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 101 to 106.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows 74 to 80. Highs 101 to 106.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows 72 to 78. Highs 100 to 105.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 67 95 73 102 / 0 0 0 0

Bakersfield 68 95 73 101 / 0 0 0 0

Arvin 64 95 69 102 / 0 0 0 0

Lamont 64 95 69 102 / 0 0 0 0

Mettler 64 93 70 99 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ190-251100-

Central Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PDT Thu Jun 24 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 67.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 94.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 71.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 92 to 102.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 67 to 77.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 106.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 77.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 104.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 76.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 93 to 103.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 66 to 76.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 93 to 103.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 65 to 75.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 91 to 101.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 61 88 65 96 / 0 0 0 0

Oakhurst 54 91 58 99 / 0 0 0 0

Auberry 65 88 70 97 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ191-251100-

Southern Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PDT Thu Jun 24 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH

MONDAY EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 67.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 94.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 73.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 92 to 102.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 71 to 79.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 97 to 107. Lows 71 to 79.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 95 to 105. Lows

70 to 78.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs 92 to 102. Lows 69 to 78.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Three Rivers 63 96 68 104 / 0 0 0 0

Springville 62 90 67 97 / 0 0 0 0

Tule River Reservation 65 92 72 99 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ192-251100-

Central Sierra-

1100 PM PDT Thu Jun 24 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62 at 5000 feet...43 to 51 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Near the crest, a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 76 to 84 at 5000 feet...

64 to 74 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 67 at 5000 feet...49 to

57 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 85 to 93 at 5000 feet...73 to

81 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 72 at 5000 feet...

53 to 61 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 88 to 96 at

5000 feet...76 to 84 at 8000 feet. Lows 64 to 74 at 5000 feet...

54 to 64 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 87 to 95 at 5000 feet...75 to 83 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 62 to 72 at 5000 feet...53 to

61 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

40 percent. Highs 86 to 93 at 5000 feet...73 to 81 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows 61 to 71 at 5000 feet...

52 to 60 at 8000 feet. Highs 84 to 92 at 5000 feet...72 to 80 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

40 percent. Highs 83 to 91 at 5000 feet...72 to 80 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 50 93 55 101 / 0 0 0 0

Tuolumne Meadows 35 73 41 79 / 20 20 0 0

Wawona 52 85 57 95 / 0 0 0 0

Devils Postpile 46 72 52 78 / 0 20 0 0

Bass Lake 54 86 58 95 / 0 0 0 0

Hetch Hetchy 59 87 64 97 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ193-251100-

North Kings River-

1100 PM PDT Thu Jun 24 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62 at 5000 feet...42 to 50 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 83 at 5000 feet...66 to 74 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 67 at 5000 feet...47 to

55 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 84 to 91 at 5000 feet...75 to

81 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 72 at 5000 feet...

52 to 61 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 88 to 95 at

5000 feet...77 to 83 at 8000 feet. Lows 64 to 73 at 5000 feet...

53 to 63 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 87 to 94 at 5000 feet...77 to 83 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows 63 to 72 at 5000 feet...52 to 62 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then chance of showers

and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent. Highs 85 to 92 at 5000 feet...75 to

81 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows 61 to 70 at 5000 feet...51 to 60 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then chance of showers

and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent. Highs 84 to 91 at 5000 feet...73 to

79 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows 60 to 70 at 5000 feet...50 to 58 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then chance of showers

and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent. Highs 83 to 90 at 5000 feet...73 to

79 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 47 68 53 76 / 0 0 0 0

Shaver Lake 47 75 52 84 / 0 0 0 0

Lake Wishon 49 75 55 83 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ194-251100-

Sequoia Kings-

1100 PM PDT Thu Jun 24 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 62 at 5000 feet...41 to 51 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 84 at 5000 feet...65 to 75 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 66 at 5000 feet...46 to 56 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 82 to 92 at 5000 feet...73 to

83 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 72 at 5000 feet...

52 to 62 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 85 to 95 at

5000 feet...76 to 86 at 8000 feet. Lows 66 to 74 at 5000 feet...

53 to 63 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 85 to 95 at 5000 feet...76 to 86 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows 64 to 74 at 5000 feet...53 to 63 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then chance of showers

and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent. Highs 82 to 92 at 5000 feet...73 to

83 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows 63 to 71 at 5000 feet...51 to 61 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

30 percent. Highs 81 to 91 at 5000 feet...72 to 82 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows 62 to 70 at 5000 feet...50 to 60 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

30 percent. Highs 81 to 91 at 5000 feet...71 to 81 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 52 88 57 96 / 0 0 0 0

Grant Grove 53 73 58 81 / 0 0 0 0

Lodgepole 44 72 49 81 / 0 0 0 0

Camp Nelson 52 79 57 88 / 0 0 0 0

Johnsondale 44 85 49 94 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ195-251100-

Lake Isabella-

1100 PM PDT Thu Jun 24 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 49 to 57 at 5000 feet...48 to

54 at 8000 feet. West winds around 25 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 86 at 5000 feet...68 to 76 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 62 at 5000 feet...53 to 59 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 90 to 95 at 5000 feet...77 to

83 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 68 at 5000 feet...58 to 64 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 93 to 98 at

5000 feet...79 to 85 at 8000 feet. Lows 62 to 70 at 5000 feet...

60 to 66 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 93 to 98 at 5000 feet...79 to 85 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 69 at 5000 feet...59 to

65 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs 88 to 95 at 5000 feet...75 to 83 at

8000 feet. Lows 58 to 67 at 5000 feet...57 to 63 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 54 76 58 84 / 0 0 0 0

Kernville 60 92 65 100 / 0 0 0 0

Lake Isabella 64 92 69 100 / 0 0 0 0

Weldon 63 92 67 101 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ196-251100-

Tehachapi Area-

1100 PM PDT Thu Jun 24 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 54 to 64. West winds around 25 mph

with gusts to around 40 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 79 to 89. West winds around 25 mph

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 59 to 69. Northwest winds

around 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 87 to 97.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 66 to 76. Northwest winds

around 25 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 91 to 101. Lows 66 to 76.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 90 to 100. Lows

66 to 76.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs 87 to 97. Lows 65 to 75.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 56 79 61 86 / 0 0 0 0

Tehachapi 54 83 59 91 / 0 0 0 0

Twin Oaks 50 86 55 94 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ197-251100-

Fort Tejon-

1100 PM PDT Thu Jun 24 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 65.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 88.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 69.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 85 to 95.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 76.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 89 to 99. Lows 66 to 76.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 76.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 87 to 97.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows 66 to 76. Highs 86 to 96.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows 65 to 75.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 95.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 55 77 58 84 / 0 0 0 0

Frazier Park 49 83 55 91 / 0 0 0 0

Grapevine 64 90 69 97 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ198-251100-

Indian Wells Valley-

1100 PM PDT Thu Jun 24 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH

MONDAY EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows 64 to 72. West winds 20 to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 101. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph in

the morning shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 69 to 77. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 99 to 109. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph in the morning shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 74 to 82. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 111.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 78 to 84. Highs

102 to 112.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows 75 to 83. Highs 99 to 109.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 70 100 75 107 / 0 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 67 101 71 108 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ199-251100-

Kern County Desert-

1100 PM PDT Thu Jun 24 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH

MONDAY EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows 61 to 69. West winds 20 to 30 mph

with gusts to around 45 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 90 to 100. West winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to around 40 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows 65 to 73. West winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 97 to 107. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph in the morning shifting to the northeast 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 71 to 79. West winds 15 to

25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 111.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 73 to 81. Highs

101 to 111.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows 73 to 81.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs 97 to 107. Lows 70 to 79.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 95 to 105.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 68 93 73 101 / 0 0 0 0

California City 63 98 66 105 / 0 0 0 0

Mojave 67 95 72 103 / 0 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 62 98 66 105 / 0 0 0 0

Rosamond 62 98 66 105 / 0 0 0 0

