CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Thursday, June 3, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1200 AM PDT Fri Jun 4 2021

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Saturday.

West Side Hills-

1200 AM PDT Fri Jun 4 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 103. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 70. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 102. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 66. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 98. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to

63. Highs 81 to 91.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 89.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 59.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 91.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 102 65 99 / 0 0 0

Avenal 101 68 98 / 0 0 0

San Luis Reservoir 89 60 89 / 0 0 0

San Joaquin Confluence-

1200 AM PDT Fri Jun 4 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 102. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 63. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 100. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 62. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 98. West winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 60. Highs

85 to 91.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 56.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 82 to 87. Lows

49 to 54.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 88.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 55.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 91.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 95 60 94 / 0 0 0

Mendota 101 60 100 / 0 0 0

Firebaugh 100 60 99 / 0 0 0

Merced and Madera-

1200 AM PDT Fri Jun 4 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 102. Light winds in the morning

becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 64. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100. Light winds in the morning

becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 63. West winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 98. Light winds in the morning

becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 61. Highs

86 to 91.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 56.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 82 to 87. Lows

48 to 54.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 88.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 55.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 91.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 98 58 95 / 0 0 0

Merced 100 60 97 / 0 0 0

Chowchilla 100 60 98 / 0 0 0

Madera 100 61 98 / 0 0 0

Western San Joaquin Valley-

1200 AM PDT Fri Jun 4 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 67. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 64. West winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100. Light winds in the morning

becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 63. Highs

89 to 94.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to

58. Highs around 87.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 91.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 57.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 93.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 103 64 101 / 0 0 0

Five Points 103 63 101 / 0 0 0

NAS Lemoore 102 64 100 / 0 0 0

Kettleman City 102 68 101 / 0 0 0

Foggy Bottom-

1200 AM PDT Fri Jun 4 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 66. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 64. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100. Light winds in the morning

becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 62.

Highs 89 to 94.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 84 to 89. Lows

51 to 56.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 85 to 92. Lows 51 to

56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Kerman 101 60 99 / 0 0 0

Caruthers 101 63 100 / 0 0 0

Lemoore 101 65 100 / 0 0 0

Hanford 103 64 100 / 0 0 0

Corcoran 101 65 100 / 0 0 0

Fresno-

1200 AM PDT Fri Jun 4 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104. Light winds in the morning

becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 70. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 102. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 68. Northwest winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 65.

Highs 89 to 94.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 84 to 89. Lows

54 to 59.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 85 to 93. Lows 54 to

59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 100 66 98 / 0 0 0

Clovis 101 68 100 / 0 0 0

Fresno 102 68 100 / 0 0 0

Sanger 101 66 99 / 0 0 0

Reedley 101 66 99 / 0 0 0

Selma 101 67 100 / 0 0 0

Kingsburg 101 65 100 / 0 0 0

Tulare County-

1200 AM PDT Fri Jun 4 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103. Light winds in the morning

becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 69. West winds up to 10 mph in the

evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 102. Light winds in the morning

becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 67. West winds around 10 mph

in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 99. Light winds in the morning

becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 64.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 88 to 93.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 60.

Highs 84 to 89.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 53 to 58. Highs 86 to

91.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Dinuba 101 65 99 / 0 0 0

Visalia 102 64 100 / 0 0 0

Exeter 101 66 100 / 0 0 0

Tulare 101 67 100 / 0 0 0

Lindsay 100 66 99 / 0 0 0

Porterville 101 68 99 / 0 0 0

Southern Kings County-

1200 AM PDT Fri Jun 4 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104. Light winds in the morning

becoming west up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 68. West winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 102. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 61. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 98. West winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 57 to 62.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 88 to 93.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to

59. Highs 84 to 89.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 85 to 92. Lows 53 to

58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 100 65 98 / 0 0 0

Allensworth 101 66 100 / 0 0 0

Western San Joaquin Valley in Kern County-

1200 AM PDT Fri Jun 4 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 69. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 65. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 63.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 89 to 94.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 60.

Highs 85 to 91.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 53 to 58. Highs 88 to

93.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 102 65 100 / 0 0 0

Wasco 102 66 100 / 0 0 0

Buttonwillow 103 67 102 / 0 0 0

Eastern San Joaquin Valley in Kern County-

1200 AM PDT Fri Jun 4 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 71. West winds 10 to 15 mph in the

evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 68. Northwest winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 99. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 65.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 87 to 92.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 61.

Highs 83 to 88.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 54 to 59. Highs 85 to

90.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Delano 101 66 100 / 0 0 0

McFarland 101 66 100 / 0 0 0

Shafter 102 68 100 / 0 0 0

Bakersfield-

1200 AM PDT Fri Jun 4 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 68 to 74. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 71. West winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 68.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 89 to 94.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 64.

Highs 84 to 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 56 to 61. Highs 86 to

91.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 101 73 100 / 0 0 0

Bakersfield 101 73 100 / 0 0 0

Arvin 102 71 100 / 0 0 0

Lamont 102 70 101 / 0 0 0

Mettler 100 71 98 / 0 0 0

Central Sierra Foothills-

1200 AM PDT Fri Jun 4 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 99.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 70.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 98.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 69.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 95.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 66. Highs

79 to 89.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to

60. Highs 74 to 84.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 85.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 88.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 92 64 90 / 0 0 0

Oakhurst 97 58 95 / 0 0 0

Auberry 94 69 92 / 0 0 0

Southern Sierra Foothills-

1200 AM PDT Fri Jun 4 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 101.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 72.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 99.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 70.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 97.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 67.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 62.

Highs 77 to 87.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 53 to 61. Highs 79 to

89.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Three Rivers 103 68 102 / 0 0 0

Springville 96 66 94 / 0 0 0

Tule River Reservation 98 71 96 / 0 0 0

Central Sierra-

1200 AM PDT Fri Jun 4 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 89 at 5000 feet...70 to 78 at

8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 67 at 5000 feet...48 to 56 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 88 at 5000 feet...68 to 78 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 65 at 5000 feet...

46 to 54 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 86 at 5000 feet...66 to 76 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to

60 at 5000 feet...41 to 51 at 8000 feet. Highs 72 to 80 at

5000 feet...61 to 71 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 68 to 76 at

5000 feet...56 to 66 at 8000 feet. Lows 46 to 55 at 5000 feet...

37 to 45 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 69 to 79 at

5000 feet...59 to 69 at 8000 feet. Lows 45 to 55 at 5000 feet...

37 to 45 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 96 58 95 / 0 0 0

Tuolumne Meadows 78 41 77 / 0 0 0

Wawona 91 58 90 / 0 0 0

Devils Postpile 76 50 75 / 0 0 0

Bass Lake 92 60 90 / 0 0 0

Hetch Hetchy 92 64 91 / 0 0 0

North Kings River-

1200 AM PDT Fri Jun 4 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Near the crest, a 20 percent chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs 81 to 88 at 5000 feet...70 to 78 at

8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 66 at 5000 feet...47 to 55 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 87 at 5000 feet...71 to 77 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 64 at 5000 feet...

46 to 54 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 85 at 5000 feet...68 to 76 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 61 at 5000 feet...43 to

51 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 71 to 79 at

5000 feet...63 to 71 at 8000 feet. Lows 48 to 58 at 5000 feet...

40 to 48 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 67 to 75 at

5000 feet...59 to 67 at 8000 feet. Lows 46 to 55 at 5000 feet...

37 to 45 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 75 at 5000 feet...59 to 67 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 55 at 5000 feet...

37 to 45 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 78 at 5000 feet...62 to 70 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 73 53 72 / 0 0 0

Shaver Lake 81 52 80 / 0 0 0

Lake Wishon 79 55 79 / 0 0 0

Sequoia Kings-

1200 AM PDT Fri Jun 4 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 90 at 5000 feet...71 to 81 at

8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 66 at 5000 feet...47 to 57 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 88 at 5000 feet...70 to 80 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 65 at 5000 feet...

46 to 56 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 86 at 5000 feet...69 to 79 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 62 at 5000 feet...43 to

53 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 71 to 81 at

5000 feet...64 to 74 at 8000 feet. Lows 50 to 58 at 5000 feet...

39 to 49 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 67 to

77 at 5000 feet...60 to 70 at 8000 feet. Lows 48 to 56 at

5000 feet...37 to 47 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 79 at 5000 feet...62 to 72 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 93 59 92 / 0 0 0

Grant Grove 79 57 77 / 0 0 0

Lodgepole 78 51 77 / 0 0 0

Camp Nelson 85 59 84 / 0 0 0

Johnsondale 91 51 89 / 0 0 0

Lake Isabella-

1200 AM PDT Fri Jun 4 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 87 to 92 at 5000 feet...75 to 81 at

8000 feet. West winds around 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 55 to 63 at 5000 feet...53 to

58 at 8000 feet. West winds around 25 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 90 at 5000 feet...73 to 79 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 53 to 61 at 5000 feet...

51 to 57 at 8000 feet. West winds around 25 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 89 at 5000 feet...72 to 78 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 83 at 5000 feet...67 to 73 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to

54 at 5000 feet...42 to 51 at 8000 feet. Highs 73 to 80 at

5000 feet...63 to 69 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 82 at 5000 feet...65 to 71 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 81 57 79 / 0 0 0

Kernville 99 66 96 / 0 0 0

Lake Isabella 98 69 95 / 0 0 0

Weldon 98 69 96 / 0 0 0

Tehachapi Area-

1200 AM PDT Fri Jun 4 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 85 to 95. West winds around 25 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 59 to 69. West winds around

25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 83 to 93. West winds around

25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows 57 to 67. West winds 25 to

30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 81 to 91. West winds around 25 mph

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 54 to 64.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 75 to 85.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows

49 to 59. Highs 71 to 81.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear, breezy. Lows 47 to 57.

Highs 73 to 83.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 84 61 82 / 0 0 0

Tehachapi 90 60 87 / 0 0 0

Twin Oaks 93 57 91 / 0 0 0

Fort Tejon-

1200 AM PDT Fri Jun 4 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 93.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 70.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 92.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 67.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 89.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 64.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 83.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59.

Highs 69 to 79.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 47 to 57. Highs 71 to

81.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 82 59 80 / 0 0 0

Frazier Park 88 54 86 / 0 0 0

Grapevine 95 68 94 / 0 0 0

Indian Wells Valley-

1200 AM PDT Fri Jun 4 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM PDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 109. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 68 to 74. West winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 107. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 66 to 72. West winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 104. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 64 to 70.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs 89 to 99.

Lows 61 to 67.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs

86 to 96. Lows 58 to 65.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 97.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 107 73 104 / 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 108 70 106 / 0 0 0

Kern County Desert-

1200 AM PDT Fri Jun 4 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 95 to 105. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 64 to 72. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 92 to 102. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 61 to 69. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 98. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 59 to 67.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 94.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy.

Lows 53 to 63. Highs 82 to 92.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 94.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 100 71 98 / 0 0 0

California City 103 66 101 / 0 0 0

Mojave 100 71 98 / 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 100 66 98 / 0 0 0

Rosamond 99 66 97 / 0 0 0

