CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Sunday, May 9, 2021

742 FPUS56 KHNX 100601

ZFPHNX

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1100 PM PDT Sun May 9 2021

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Monday, Monday night, and Tuesday.

CAZ179-101100-

West Side Hills-

1100 PM PDT Sun May 9 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 63. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 93. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 65. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 96. Southwest winds up to 10 mph in

the morning shifting to the north around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 66. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs 88 to 98. Lows 58 to 65.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to

61. Highs 83 to 91.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 85.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 58 92 59 95 / 0 0 0 0

Avenal 61 90 63 93 / 0 0 0 0

San Luis Reservoir 58 90 60 91 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ180-101100-

San Joaquin Confluence-

1100 PM PDT Sun May 9 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 58. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 95. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 60. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 98. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 61. West winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 94 to 99. Lows

55 to 61.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 98.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 54 to 60. Highs 91 to

96.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 57. Highs

82 to 90.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 56 92 57 94 / 0 0 0 0

Mendota 55 93 56 95 / 0 0 0 0

Firebaugh 54 93 55 95 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ181-101100-

Merced and Madera-

1100 PM PDT Sun May 9 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 56. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 94. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 58. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 96. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 60. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 94 to 99. Lows

55 to 61.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 93 to 98. Lows

54 to 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 96.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 57. Highs

81 to 90.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 54 92 54 94 / 0 0 0 0

Merced 53 93 54 95 / 0 0 0 0

Chowchilla 51 92 54 94 / 0 0 0 0

Madera 53 92 55 94 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ182-101100-

Western San Joaquin Valley-

1100 PM PDT Sun May 9 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 60. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 95. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 61. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 98. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 63. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 96 to 101. Lows

58 to 63.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 57 to 62. Highs 93 to

98.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 59. Highs

84 to 93.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 57 92 58 95 / 0 0 0 0

Five Points 56 93 57 95 / 0 0 0 0

NAS Lemoore 56 91 56 95 / 0 0 0 0

Kettleman City 59 91 61 95 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ183-101100-

Foggy Bottom-

1100 PM PDT Sun May 9 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 57. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 94. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 59. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 97. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 60. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 95 to 100. Lows

56 to 61.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 99.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 56 to 61. Highs 93 to

98.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 58. Highs

83 to 92.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Kerman 53 92 55 95 / 0 0 0 0

Caruthers 54 91 56 95 / 0 0 0 0

Lemoore 56 91 56 94 / 0 0 0 0

Hanford 54 91 54 95 / 0 0 0 0

Corcoran 55 90 56 94 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ184-101100-

Fresno-

1100 PM PDT Sun May 9 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 59. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 93. West winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 62. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 96. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 64. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 95 to 100. Lows

60 to 65.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 94 to 99. Lows

59 to 64.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 98.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to

62. Highs 87 to 92.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 87.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 56 88 59 92 / 0 0 0 0

Clovis 58 91 61 95 / 0 0 0 0

Fresno 59 91 61 95 / 0 0 0 0

Sanger 55 91 58 94 / 0 0 0 0

Reedley 55 91 57 95 / 0 0 0 0

Selma 56 91 58 95 / 0 0 0 0

Kingsburg 55 91 57 94 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ185-101100-

Tulare County-

1100 PM PDT Sun May 9 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 58. North winds up to 10 mph in the

evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 92. West winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 61. North winds up to 10 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 96. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 63. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 92 to 99. Lows

56 to 64.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 87 to 92. Lows

52 to 57.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 87.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Dinuba 54 91 57 95 / 0 0 0 0

Visalia 54 91 56 94 / 0 0 0 0

Exeter 55 90 59 94 / 0 0 0 0

Tulare 56 90 58 94 / 0 0 0 0

Lindsay 55 89 58 93 / 0 0 0 0

Porterville 57 89 60 94 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ186-101100-

Southern Kings County-

1100 PM PDT Sun May 9 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 58. West winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 93. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 59. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 97. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 61. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs 92 to 99. Lows 56 to 62.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 59. Highs

82 to 91.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 54 89 55 93 / 0 0 0 0

Allensworth 55 90 56 94 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ187-101100-

Western San Joaquin Valley in Kern County-

1100 PM PDT Sun May 9 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 60. West winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 94. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 61. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 98. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 62. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 93 to 100. Lows

55 to 63.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 88 to 93. Lows

51 to 56.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 88.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 56 91 57 95 / 0 0 0 0

Wasco 56 90 57 95 / 0 0 0 0

Buttonwillow 58 92 59 96 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ188-101100-

Eastern San Joaquin Valley in Kern County-

1100 PM PDT Sun May 9 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 60. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 91. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 62. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 95. Light winds in the morning

becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 64. Northwest winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 91 to 98. Lows

57 to 65.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 86 to 91. Lows

53 to 59.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 86.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Delano 56 90 57 94 / 0 0 0 0

McFarland 56 90 57 94 / 0 0 0 0

Shafter 57 91 58 95 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ189-101100-

Bakersfield-

1100 PM PDT Sun May 9 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 63. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in

the evening shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 92. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 65. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening shifting to the south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 97. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 67. Northwest winds around

10 mph in the evening shifting to the southeast up to 10 mph

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 91 to 99. Lows

59 to 68.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 87 to 92. Lows

55 to 61.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 87.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 65 88 66 92 / 0 0 0 0

Bakersfield 61 90 63 94 / 0 0 0 0

Arvin 59 89 61 95 / 0 0 0 0

Lamont 58 89 60 95 / 0 0 0 0

Mettler 60 88 62 93 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ190-101100-

Central Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PDT Sun May 9 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 88.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 62.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 91.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 64.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 84 to 94. Lows

55 to 65.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 84 to 94. Lows

55 to 65.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 92.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to

60. Highs 76 to 86.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 82.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 53 83 56 85 / 0 0 0 0

Oakhurst 46 84 49 87 / 0 0 0 0

Auberry 59 82 61 84 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ191-101100-

Southern Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PDT Sun May 9 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 61.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 88.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 65.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 93.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 66.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 85 to 95. Lows

57 to 67.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 78 to 88. Lows

52 to 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 83.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Three Rivers 57 90 59 94 / 0 0 0 0

Springville 55 84 58 88 / 0 0 0 0

Tule River Reservation 61 85 64 89 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ192-101100-

Central Sierra-

1100 PM PDT Sun May 9 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 53 at 5000 feet...33 to 42 at

8000 feet. Gusts up to 40 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 76 at 5000 feet...56 to 66 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 55 at 5000 feet...34 to 44 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 77 at 5000 feet...57 to 67 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 58 at 5000 feet...37 to 46 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 81 at 5000 feet...60 to 70 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to

58 at 5000 feet...37 to 47 at 8000 feet. Highs 73 to 82 at

5000 feet...61 to 71 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 68 to 76 at

5000 feet...55 to 65 at 8000 feet. Lows 43 to 52 at 5000 feet...

33 to 40 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 65 to 71 at 5000 feet...52 to 62 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 48 79 49 79 / 0 0 0 0

Tuolumne Meadows 26 64 28 66 / 0 0 0 0

Wawona 44 79 47 81 / 0 0 0 0

Devils Postpile 33 60 35 61 / 0 0 0 0

Bass Lake 47 80 49 82 / 0 0 0 0

Hetch Hetchy 50 80 52 81 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ193-101100-

North Kings River-

1100 PM PDT Sun May 9 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 55 at 5000 feet...34 to 42 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 75 at 5000 feet...57 to 65 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 57 at 5000 feet...35 to

45 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 77 at 5000 feet...59 to 66 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59 at 5000 feet...37 to

47 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 81 at 5000 feet...62 to 70 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to

59 at 5000 feet...38 to 48 at 8000 feet. Highs 74 to 81 at

5000 feet...63 to 70 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 69 to 75 at

5000 feet...59 to 65 at 8000 feet. Lows 43 to 53 at 5000 feet...

33 to 41 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 64 to 70 at 5000 feet...54 to 62 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 40 60 42 63 / 0 0 0 0

Shaver Lake 39 68 41 72 / 0 0 0 0

Lake Wishon 42 67 44 69 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ194-101100-

Sequoia Kings-

1100 PM PDT Sun May 9 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 54 at 5000 feet...34 to 44 at

8000 feet. Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 76 at 5000 feet...57 to 67 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 57 at 5000 feet...36 to

46 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 79 at 5000 feet...59 to 69 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 58 at 5000 feet...38 to 48 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 83 at 5000 feet...64 to 74 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows

51 to 60 at 5000 feet...39 to 49 at 8000 feet. Highs 72 to 82 at

5000 feet...64 to 74 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 81 at 5000 feet...63 to 73 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to

56 at 5000 feet...35 to 45 at 8000 feet. Highs 67 to 77 at

5000 feet...59 to 69 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 63 to 73 at 5000 feet...55 to 65 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 45 80 46 82 / 0 0 0 0

Grant Grove 46 65 49 69 / 0 0 0 0

Lodgepole 38 65 40 68 / 0 0 0 0

Camp Nelson 48 73 51 76 / 0 0 0 0

Johnsondale 39 77 42 81 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ195-101100-

Lake Isabella-

1100 PM PDT Sun May 9 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 43 to 49 at 5000 feet...39 to

45 at 8000 feet. Northwest winds around 25 mph with gusts to

around 40 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 78 at 5000 feet...60 to 66 at

8000 feet. Gusts up to 40 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 51 at 5000 feet...42 to 47 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 82 at 5000 feet...63 to 69 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 53 at 5000 feet...44 to 49 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 78 to 86 at

5000 feet...66 to 73 at 8000 feet. Lows 45 to 55 at 5000 feet...

44 to 50 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 73 to 79 at

5000 feet...62 to 68 at 8000 feet. Lows 43 to 49 at 5000 feet...

39 to 45 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 75 at 5000 feet...59 to 64 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 46 67 48 72 / 0 0 0 0

Kernville 53 85 56 88 / 0 0 0 0

Lake Isabella 56 85 58 89 / 0 0 0 0

Weldon 56 84 58 88 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ196-101100-

Tehachapi Area-

1100 PM PDT Sun May 9 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM PDT MONDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows 48 to 58. Northwest winds 25 to

35 mph with gusts to around 65 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 81.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 85.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 62.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Highs 77 to 87.

Lows 52 to 62.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs 69 to 79.

Lows 47 to 57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 50 71 53 77 / 0 0 0 0

Tehachapi 48 75 49 80 / 0 0 0 0

Twin Oaks 46 80 47 84 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ197-101100-

Fort Tejon-

1100 PM PDT Sun May 9 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 59. Gusts up to 40 mph in the

evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 61.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 85.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 64.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 77 to 87. Lows

53 to 63.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 71 to 81. Lows

47 to 57.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 76.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 47 68 50 74 / 0 0 0 0

Frazier Park 43 75 45 80 / 0 0 0 0

Grapevine 56 82 58 88 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ198-101100-

Indian Wells Valley-

1100 PM PDT Sun May 9 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM PDT MONDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 56 to 62. West winds 25 to

35 mph with gusts to around 60 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 82 to 91. Northeast winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 63. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 92. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 65. South winds 10 to 15 mph

in the evening shifting to the northwest 10 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 89 to 99. Lows 61 to

67.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 67.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 98.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 56 to

65. Highs 83 to 93.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 61 90 62 91 / 0 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 56 91 58 92 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ199-101100-

Kern County Desert-

1100 PM PDT Sun May 9 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM PDT MONDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows 52 to 60. West winds 20 to 30 mph

with gusts to around 60 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 80 to 90. Northeast winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 62. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 92. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 64. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 86 to 96. Lows

55 to 65.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 81 to 91. Lows

51 to 59.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 86.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 59 83 62 85 / 0 0 0 0

California City 53 88 54 90 / 0 0 0 0

Mojave 59 86 58 88 / 0 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 53 88 53 90 / 0 0 0 0

Rosamond 53 88 54 90 / 0 0 0 0

weather.gov/hanford

