CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, April 28, 2021

_____

330 FPUS56 KHNX 290601

ZFPHNX

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1100 PM PDT Wed Apr 28 2021

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Thursday, Thursday night, and Friday.

CAZ179-291100-

West Side Hills-

1100 PM PDT Wed Apr 28 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 60. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 89 to 94. Southeast winds up to

10 mph in the morning shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 64. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 96. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph in

the morning shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 56 to 64. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 82 to 89.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 52 to 58.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs 81 to 91. Lows 55 to 61.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 61. Highs

85 to 92.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 55 92 59 95 / 0 0 0 0

Avenal 58 91 62 93 / 0 0 0 0

San Luis Reservoir 56 89 57 88 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ180-291100-

San Joaquin Confluence-

1100 PM PDT Wed Apr 28 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 55. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in

the evening shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 95. Light winds in the morning

becoming north up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 58. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 91 to 96. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 52 to 57. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 84 to 89.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 54.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs 83 to 92. Lows 52 to 57.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 57. Highs

87 to 92.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 52 91 55 91 / 0 0 0 0

Mendota 52 93 54 94 / 0 0 0 0

Firebaugh 51 92 54 94 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ181-291100-

Merced and Madera-

1100 PM PDT Wed Apr 28 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 54. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 93. Light winds in the morning

becoming west up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 57. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 90 to 95. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph in the morning becoming light and variable in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 52 to 58. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 84 to 89.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 54.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs 82 to 91. Lows 50 to 56.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 57. Highs

86 to 91.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 50 91 52 92 / 0 0 0 0

Merced 49 92 52 93 / 0 0 0 0

Chowchilla 49 91 52 93 / 0 0 0 0

Madera 50 92 53 93 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ182-291100-

Western San Joaquin Valley-

1100 PM PDT Wed Apr 28 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 56. West winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 95. Light winds in the morning

becoming northeast up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 60. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 97. Light winds in the morning

becoming north around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 55 to 60. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 86 to 91.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 55.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs 84 to 93. Lows 53 to 58.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 58. Highs

89 to 94.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 53 92 57 95 / 0 0 0 0

Five Points 52 93 56 95 / 0 0 0 0

NAS Lemoore 52 92 56 95 / 0 0 0 0

Kettleman City 56 92 60 94 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ183-291100-

Foggy Bottom-

1100 PM PDT Wed Apr 28 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 54. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 90 to 95. Light winds in the

morning becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 57. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 97. West winds up to 10 mph in the

morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 55 to 60. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 85 to 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 55.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 83 to 92. Lows 51 to

57.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 94.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Kerman 50 92 54 94 / 0 0 0 0

Caruthers 51 92 54 94 / 0 0 0 0

Lemoore 51 92 55 94 / 0 0 0 0

Hanford 50 92 54 95 / 0 0 0 0

Corcoran 50 92 54 94 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ184-291100-

Fresno-

1100 PM PDT Wed Apr 28 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 57. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 93. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 61. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 97. Northeast winds up to 10 mph in

the morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 58 to 63. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 85 to 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 57.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs 82 to 91. Lows 53 to 59.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 60. Highs

88 to 93.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 55 88 60 92 / 0 0 0 0

Clovis 55 91 59 94 / 0 0 0 0

Fresno 55 92 59 94 / 0 0 0 0

Sanger 52 91 57 94 / 0 0 0 0

Reedley 52 92 56 94 / 0 0 0 0

Selma 52 92 57 94 / 0 0 0 0

Kingsburg 51 92 56 94 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ185-291100-

Tulare County-

1100 PM PDT Wed Apr 28 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 55. North winds up to 10 mph in the

evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 89 to 94. Light winds in the

morning becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 60. North winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 97. South winds up to 10 mph in the

morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 56 to 62. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in the

evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 85 to 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 56.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 81 to 91. Lows 52 to

59.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 93.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Dinuba 52 92 56 95 / 0 0 0 0

Visalia 51 92 55 94 / 0 0 0 0

Exeter 53 92 57 95 / 0 0 0 0

Tulare 51 92 57 94 / 0 0 0 0

Lindsay 52 92 57 94 / 0 0 0 0

Porterville 54 92 59 94 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ186-291100-

Southern Kings County-

1100 PM PDT Wed Apr 28 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 54. North winds up to 10 mph in the

evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 89 to 94. Light winds in the

morning becoming north up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 58. West winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 97. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 55 to 60. Northwest winds around 10 mph in the

evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 87.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 55.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 82 to 92. Lows 51 to

58.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 93.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 50 91 54 94 / 0 0 0 0

Allensworth 50 92 55 94 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ187-291100-

Western San Joaquin Valley in Kern County-

1100 PM PDT Wed Apr 28 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 55. North winds up to 10 mph in the

evening shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 91 to 96. North winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 60. West winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 98. South winds up to 10 mph in the

morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 57 to 62. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 86 to 91.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 56.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 83 to 93. Lows 52 to

59.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 95.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 52 92 57 95 / 0 0 0 0

Wasco 51 92 56 95 / 0 0 0 0

Buttonwillow 52 94 57 97 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ188-291100-

Eastern San Joaquin Valley in Kern County-

1100 PM PDT Wed Apr 28 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 59. Northeast winds up to 10 mph in

the evening shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 89 to 94. Light winds in the

morning becoming north up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 62. North winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 96. South winds 10 to 15 mph in the

morning shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 58 to 64. Northwest winds around 10 mph in the

evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 84 to 89.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 58.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 80 to 90. Lows 53 to

61.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 93.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Delano 51 92 56 94 / 0 0 0 0

McFarland 52 92 57 94 / 0 0 0 0

Shafter 53 92 57 95 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ189-291100-

Bakersfield-

1100 PM PDT Wed Apr 28 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 60. North winds up to 10 mph in the

evening shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 89 to 94. North winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 65. Southwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 97. Southwest winds up to 10 mph in

the morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 60 to 66. Northwest winds around 10 mph in the

evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 86 to 91.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 60.

.SUNDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 82 to 92. Lows 54 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 61 90 65 93 / 0 0 0 0

Bakersfield 57 92 62 95 / 0 0 0 0

Arvin 55 92 60 95 / 0 0 0 0

Lamont 54 92 59 95 / 0 0 0 0

Mettler 55 91 61 94 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ190-291100-

Central Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PDT Wed Apr 28 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 58.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 78 to 88.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 63.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 91.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 54 to 64.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 75 to 85.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 47 to 57.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 81.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 57.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs 75 to 85. Lows 49 to 59.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61. Highs

77 to 87.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 51 81 56 84 / 0 0 0 0

Oakhurst 44 84 49 87 / 0 0 0 0

Auberry 56 82 62 84 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ191-291100-

Southern Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PDT Wed Apr 28 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 80 to 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 65.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 94.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 58 to 66.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 77 to 87.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 50 to 58.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 74 to 84. Lows 52 to

62.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 90.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Three Rivers 53 92 59 95 / 0 0 0 0

Springville 53 87 58 89 / 0 0 0 0

Tule River Reservation 60 88 64 91 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ192-291100-

Central Sierra-

1100 PM PDT Wed Apr 28 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 42 to 52 at 5000 feet...33 to

43 at 8000 feet. Northeast winds around 25 mph over higher

elevations. Gusts up to 45 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 70 to 78 at 5000 feet...58 to

68 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 58 at 5000 feet...

39 to 47 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 81 at 5000 feet...59 to 69 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 49 to 59 at 5000 feet...40 to

48 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 67 to 74 at 5000 feet...54 to 64 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to

51 at 5000 feet...31 to 40 at 8000 feet. Highs 62 to 70 at

5000 feet...49 to 59 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 66 to 73 at 5000 feet...

53 to 63 at 8000 feet. Lows 42 to 52 at 5000 feet...33 to 41 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 68 to 77 at

5000 feet...56 to 66 at 8000 feet. Lows 44 to 54 at 5000 feet...

35 to 43 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 49 77 55 79 / 0 0 0 0

Tuolumne Meadows 27 69 34 69 / 0 0 0 0

Wawona 42 81 48 83 / 0 0 0 0

Devils Postpile 34 63 41 64 / 0 0 0 0

Bass Lake 44 81 50 84 / 0 0 0 0

Hetch Hetchy 49 82 54 84 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ193-291100-

North Kings River-

1100 PM PDT Wed Apr 28 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 53 at 5000 feet...32 to 40 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 70 to 76 at 5000 feet...60 to

68 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59 at 5000 feet...

39 to 47 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 79 at 5000 feet...63 to 71 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 50 to 60 at 5000 feet...40 to

48 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 67 to 73 at 5000 feet...58 to

64 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to

52 at 5000 feet...31 to 40 at 8000 feet. Highs 63 to 69 at

5000 feet...52 to 60 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 72 at 5000 feet...55 to 63 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 55 at

5000 feet...33 to 43 at 8000 feet. Highs 68 to 75 at 5000 feet...

59 to 66 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 39 63 45 66 / 0 0 0 0

Shaver Lake 37 71 42 74 / 0 0 0 0

Lake Wishon 39 69 46 72 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ194-291100-

Sequoia Kings-

1100 PM PDT Wed Apr 28 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 52 at 5000 feet...33 to 43 at

8000 feet. Over higher elevations, northeast winds around 25 mph

in the evening, Gusts up to 45 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 69 to 79 at 5000 feet...61 to

71 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60 at 5000 feet...

39 to 49 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 82 at 5000 feet...65 to 75 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 52 to 60 at 5000 feet...40 to 50 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 66 to 76 at 5000 feet...60 to

70 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 44 to 52 at

5000 feet...33 to 43 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 71 at 5000 feet...53 to 63 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 51 at 5000 feet...32 to

42 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 64 to 74 at 5000 feet...

56 to 66 at 8000 feet. Lows 45 to 53 at 5000 feet...34 to 44 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 68 to 78 at

5000 feet...60 to 70 at 8000 feet. Lows 47 to 55 at 5000 feet...

36 to 46 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 42 82 49 86 / 0 0 0 0

Grant Grove 44 69 50 72 / 0 0 0 0

Lodgepole 34 68 41 71 / 0 0 0 0

Camp Nelson 46 76 52 80 / 0 0 0 0

Johnsondale 36 81 42 85 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ195-291100-

Lake Isabella-

1100 PM PDT Wed Apr 28 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 53.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 77 to 82 at 5000 feet...66 to

71 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 55 at 5000 feet...

46 to 51 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 86 at 5000 feet...69 to 75 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 56 at 5000 feet...47 to

52 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs 73 to 81 at 5000 feet...

64 to 69 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 44 to 54.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Highs 66 to 75 at

5000 feet...56 to 65 at 8000 feet. Lows 40 to 50 at 5000 feet...

38 to 46 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 73 to 81 at 5000 feet...

62 to 70 at 8000 feet. Lows 43 to 51 at 5000 feet...42 to 47 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 44 72 51 76 / 0 0 0 0

Kernville 50 89 57 92 / 0 0 0 0

Lake Isabella 52 89 59 92 / 0 0 0 0

Weldon 52 88 59 92 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ196-291100-

Tehachapi Area-

1100 PM PDT Wed Apr 28 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 46 to 56. Northwest winds around

25 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 75 to 85.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 89.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 53 to 63. West winds

around 25 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs 72 to 82.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy, cooler. Lows 47 to 57.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy. Highs 66 to 76. Lows

47 to 57.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear, breezy. Highs 72 to 82. Lows

49 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 50 76 55 79 / 0 0 0 0

Tehachapi 45 81 50 84 / 0 0 0 0

Twin Oaks 42 85 48 88 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ197-291100-

Fort Tejon-

1100 PM PDT Wed Apr 28 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 57.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 74 to 84.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 88.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 53 to 63.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 70 to 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 47 to 57.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 67 to 77. Lows 49 to

59.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 82.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 47 75 53 78 / 0 0 0 0

Frazier Park 41 81 47 84 / 0 0 0 0

Grapevine 54 86 58 89 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ198-291100-

Indian Wells Valley-

1100 PM PDT Wed Apr 28 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 60. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 85 to 94. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 66. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 91 to 100. West winds up to 10 mph

in the morning shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 61 to 67. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 87 to 97.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 57 to 63.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 55 to 61.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs 82 to 92. Lows 55 to 61.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 63. Highs

86 to 96.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 57 92 63 98 / 0 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 54 93 59 100 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ199-291100-

Kern County Desert-

1100 PM PDT Wed Apr 28 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows 47 to 57. Northwest winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 83 to 93. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 53 to 63. West winds

15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 98. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 66. West winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs 83 to 93.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 53 to 61.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy. Highs 78 to 88.

Lows 51 to 61.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 93.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 58 86 65 92 / 0 0 0 0

California City 49 90 54 96 / 0 0 0 0

Mojave 54 88 60 94 / 0 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 47 90 53 96 / 0 0 0 0

Rosamond 47 90 54 96 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

weather.gov/hanford

_____

