CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Friday, February 26, 2021

_____

659 FPUS56 KHNX 270701

ZFPHNX

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1100 PM PST Fri Feb 26 2021

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Saturday, Saturday night, and Sunday.

CAZ179-271200-

West Side Hills-

1100 PM PST Fri Feb 26 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM TO 9 PM PST SATURDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 44. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 66. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 41. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 68. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in

the morning shifting to the east around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 45. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 74.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to

47. Highs 64 to 71.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 69 to 74.

Lows 43 to 49.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs 68 to 73.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 40 66 36 67 / 0 0 0 0

Avenal 42 63 38 66 / 0 0 0 0

San Luis Reservoir 42 64 41 64 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ180-271200-

San Joaquin Confluence-

1100 PM PST Fri Feb 26 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM TO 9 PM PST SATURDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 43. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 67. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 39. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 69. Light winds in the morning

becoming east up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 40. Light winds.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 65 to 74. Lows

37 to 42.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 42.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 68 to 73.

Lows 37 to 43.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 70 to 75.

Lows 41 to 46.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs 68 to 73.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 41 63 37 65 / 0 0 0 0

Mendota 41 65 34 67 / 0 0 0 0

Firebaugh 39 65 34 66 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ181-271200-

Merced and Madera-

1100 PM PST Fri Feb 26 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM TO 9 PM PST SATURDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 40. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 60 to 65. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 38. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 67. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 41. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 72.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 42. Highs

63 to 68.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 42.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 66 to 71.

Lows 38 to 43.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 68 to 73.

Lows 42 to 47.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 67 to 72.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 39 63 34 65 / 0 0 0 0

Merced 37 64 33 65 / 0 0 0 0

Chowchilla 37 63 33 65 / 0 0 0 0

Madera 37 63 34 65 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ182-271200-

Western San Joaquin Valley-

1100 PM PST Fri Feb 26 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM TO 9 PM PST SATURDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 44. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 68. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 39. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 70. Northwest winds around 10 mph in

the morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 41. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 76.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 42.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 66 to 71. Lows

38 to 43.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 69 to 74.

Lows 39 to 44.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 70 to 76. Lows

42 to 47.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 41 65 36 67 / 0 0 0 0

Five Points 41 65 35 68 / 0 0 0 0

NAS Lemoore 40 65 34 67 / 0 0 0 0

Kettleman City 42 64 38 66 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ183-271200-

Foggy Bottom-

1100 PM PST Fri Feb 26 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 41. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 66. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 37. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 69. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 38. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 75.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 41.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 73. Lows

36 to 41.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 43.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 69 to 75. Lows

41 to 46.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Kerman 39 65 34 66 / 0 0 0 0

Caruthers 39 64 34 66 / 0 0 0 0

Lemoore 39 64 34 67 / 0 0 0 0

Hanford 38 64 33 67 / 0 0 0 0

Corcoran 37 63 34 66 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ184-271200-

Fresno-

1100 PM PST Fri Feb 26 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 41. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 65. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 40. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 67. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 42. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 73.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 43.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 63 to 68. Lows

39 to 44.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 66 to 71.

Lows 40 to 45.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 68 to 74. Lows

43 to 48.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 37 60 39 62 / 0 0 0 0

Clovis 39 63 38 65 / 0 0 0 0

Fresno 39 63 37 65 / 0 0 0 0

Sanger 37 63 35 65 / 0 0 0 0

Reedley 36 62 35 65 / 0 0 0 0

Selma 39 63 35 66 / 0 0 0 0

Kingsburg 38 63 35 66 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ185-271200-

Tulare County-

1100 PM PST Fri Feb 26 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 39. Light winds in the evening

becoming southwest up to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 64. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 39. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 68. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 40. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 74.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 41.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 69.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 42.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 71.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 44.

Highs 69 to 74.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 46. Highs

69 to 74.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Dinuba 36 62 35 66 / 0 0 0 0

Visalia 36 63 34 66 / 0 0 0 0

Exeter 36 61 36 66 / 0 0 0 0

Tulare 37 62 34 65 / 0 0 0 0

Lindsay 35 61 36 65 / 0 0 0 0

Porterville 37 60 38 65 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ186-271200-

Southern Kings County-

1100 PM PST Fri Feb 26 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 39. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 66. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 36. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 69. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 37. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 75.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 39.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 64 to 72. Lows

34 to 39.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 41.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 70 to 75. Lows

39 to 44.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 35 63 32 66 / 0 0 0 0

Allensworth 35 63 32 66 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ187-271200-

Western San Joaquin Valley in Kern County-

1100 PM PST Fri Feb 26 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 39. West winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 67. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 37. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 71. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 38. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 76.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 42.

Highs 67 to 77.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 44. Highs

71 to 76.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 36 64 34 68 / 0 0 0 0

Wasco 36 63 34 69 / 0 0 0 0

Buttonwillow 37 65 34 69 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ188-271200-

Eastern San Joaquin Valley in Kern County-

1100 PM PST Fri Feb 26 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 41. North winds up to 10 mph in the

evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 63. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 40. Northeast winds up to

10 mph in the evening shifting to the southeast around 10 mph

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 69. South winds around 10 mph in the

morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 42. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 75.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 43.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 69.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 45.

Highs 65 to 75.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 47. Highs

70 to 75.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Delano 36 63 34 66 / 0 0 0 0

McFarland 36 63 34 67 / 0 0 0 0

Shafter 36 63 34 69 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ189-271200-

Bakersfield-

1100 PM PST Fri Feb 26 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 42. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 64. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 40. West winds up to 10 mph

in the evening shifting to the southeast around 10 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 70. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 43. Southeast winds around

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 75.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 44.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 44.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 72.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 46.

Highs 70 to 75.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 48. Highs

70 to 75.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 44 59 41 64 / 0 0 0 0

Bakersfield 39 62 39 68 / 0 0 0 0

Arvin 39 62 37 68 / 0 0 0 0

Lamont 38 62 36 69 / 0 0 0 0

Mettler 40 61 39 66 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ190-271200-

Central Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PST Fri Feb 26 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM SATURDAY TO 10 AM PST

SUNDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 31 to 41.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 61.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 30 to 40. Gusts up to 40 mph in the

evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 63.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 44.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 68.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of rain. Lows

35 to 43.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 56 to 66.

Lows 36 to 45.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 59 to 69.

Lows 40 to 48.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning,

then slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 58 to 68.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 36 56 34 57 / 0 0 0 0

Oakhurst 30 57 28 61 / 0 0 0 0

Auberry 39 54 37 56 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ191-271200-

Southern Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PST Fri Feb 26 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 41.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 40.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 65.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 44.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 44.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 66.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 44.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 68.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 46.

Highs 61 to 71.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 48. Highs

61 to 71.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Three Rivers 37 60 36 64 / 0 0 0 0

Springville 36 55 36 59 / 0 0 0 0

Tule River Reservation 40 57 41 62 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ192-271200-

Central Sierra-

1100 PM PST Fri Feb 26 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM SATURDAY TO 10 AM PST

SUNDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 23 to 33 at 5000 feet...

12 to 20 at 8000 feet. Over higher elevations, west winds around

25 mph in the evening. Gusts up to 45 mph over higher elevations.

Wind chill readings around 3 below.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 43 to 51 at 5000 feet...29 to 39 at

8000 feet. Gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill

readings around 3 below.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 24 to 32 at

5000 feet...11 to 21 at 8000 feet. Northeast winds 25 to 30 mph

with gusts to around 55 mph. Wind chill readings around 10 below.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 47 to 53 at 5000 feet...34 to 44 at

8000 feet. Wind chill readings around 7 below in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 28 to 36 at 5000 feet...17 to 25 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the afternoon.

Highs 49 to 55 at 5000 feet...35 to 45 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Lows

29 to 37 at 5000 feet...18 to 26 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 49 to 58 at

5000 feet...38 to 48 at 8000 feet. Lows 30 to 39 at 5000 feet...

19 to 28 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 42 at 5000 feet...

24 to 31 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the morning,

then slight chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon.

Highs 51 to 57 at 5000 feet...38 to 48 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 28 48 29 53 / 0 0 0 0

Tuolumne Meadows 4 37 3 42 / 0 0 0 0

Wawona 26 52 26 55 / 0 0 0 0

Devils Postpile 13 32 10 35 / 0 0 0 0

Bass Lake 29 52 27 56 / 0 0 0 0

Hetch Hetchy 29 52 31 56 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ193-271200-

North Kings River-

1100 PM PST Fri Feb 26 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM SATURDAY TO 10 AM PST

SUNDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 26 to 36 at 5000 feet...

13 to 23 at 8000 feet. Over higher elevations, west winds around

25 mph in the evening. Gusts up to 45 mph over higher elevations.

Wind chill readings around 3 below.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 43 to 48 at 5000 feet...33 to 41 at

8000 feet. Wind chill readings around 4 below in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 25 to 34 at

5000 feet...12 to 22 at 8000 feet. North winds 25 to 30 mph with

gusts to around 50 mph over higher elevations. Wind chill

readings around 10 below in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 47 to 52 at 5000 feet...37 to 45 at

8000 feet. Wind chill readings around 8 below in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 29 to 39 at 5000 feet...17 to 27 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 56 at 5000 feet...39 to 46 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Lows

30 to 38 at 5000 feet...18 to 28 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of snow in the morning.

Highs 49 to 54 at 5000 feet...39 to 46 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 39 at 5000 feet...20 to

28 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 51 to 56 at 5000 feet...40 to

47 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 40 at 5000 feet...

21 to 29 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 53 to 58 at

5000 feet...43 to 50 at 8000 feet. Lows 34 to 42 at 5000 feet...

24 to 32 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs 53 to 58 at 5000 feet...42 to 50 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 21 37 19 41 / 0 0 0 0

Shaver Lake 23 44 21 48 / 0 0 0 0

Lake Wishon 22 42 21 46 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ194-271200-

Sequoia Kings-

1100 PM PST Fri Feb 26 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM SATURDAY TO 10 AM PST

SUNDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 28 to 35 at 5000 feet...

17 to 27 at 8000 feet. Northwest winds 25 to 30 mph over higher

elevations. Gusts up to 45 mph in the evening. Over higher

elevations, gusts up to 55 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 41 to 51 at 5000 feet...34 to 44 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 26 to 34 at

5000 feet...13 to 23 at 8000 feet. North winds around 25 mph over

higher elevations. Gusts up to 45 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 45 to 53 at 5000 feet...36 to 44 at

8000 feet. Gusts up to 40 mph in the morning. Wind chill readings

around 4 below in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 29 to 38 at 5000 feet...18 to 28 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 58 at 5000 feet...39 to 49 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of snow after

midnight. Lows 29 to 38 at 5000 feet...19 to 29 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of snow. Highs 48 to

56 at 5000 feet...39 to 47 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 39 at

5000 feet...19 to 29 at 8000 feet. Highs 49 to 57 at 5000 feet...

39 to 49 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 40 at 5000 feet...

20 to 30 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 52 to 62 at

5000 feet...43 to 53 at 8000 feet. Lows 34 to 42 at 5000 feet...

23 to 33 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 26 52 23 56 / 0 0 0 0

Grant Grove 28 43 26 47 / 0 0 0 0

Lodgepole 20 42 16 45 / 0 0 0 0

Camp Nelson 30 47 28 52 / 0 0 0 0

Johnsondale 21 52 19 56 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ195-271200-

Lake Isabella-

1100 PM PST Fri Feb 26 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 27 to 37. Northwest winds

around 25 mph in the evening. Over higher elevations, northwest

winds around 25 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 47 to 52 at 5000 feet...37 to 44 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 22 to 28 at

5000 feet...20 to 25 at 8000 feet. North winds around 25 mph.

Gusts up to 45 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 51 to 56 at 5000 feet...36 to

44 at 8000 feet. Northeast winds around 25 mph with gusts to

around 45 mph in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 25 to 32 at 5000 feet...24 to 29 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 61 at 5000 feet...41 to 49 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 27 to 33 at 5000 feet...25 to

30 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of snow in the morning.

Highs 54 to 59 at 5000 feet...41 to 48 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 27 to 35 at 5000 feet...26 to

31 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 60 at 5000 feet...42 to

49 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to 35 at

5000 feet...26 to 31 at 8000 feet. Highs 59 to 64 at 5000 feet...

46 to 52 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 37 at

5000 feet...29 to 34 at 8000 feet. Highs 59 to 64 at 5000 feet...

48 to 53 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 28 42 26 46 / 0 0 0 0

Kernville 34 58 29 61 / 0 0 0 0

Lake Isabella 37 57 34 61 / 0 0 0 0

Weldon 38 58 33 59 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ196-271200-

Tehachapi Area-

1100 PM PST Fri Feb 26 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 29 to 39. West winds 25 to

30 mph with gusts to around 55 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 45 to 55.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 27 to 37. Gusts up to 40 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 47 to 57. East winds around 25 mph

with gusts to around 45 mph in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 29 to 39.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 62.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 41.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 51 to 61.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 42.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 50 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 43.

Highs 55 to 65.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46. Highs

56 to 66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 30 45 31 50 / 0 0 0 0

Tehachapi 31 49 29 51 / 0 0 0 0

Twin Oaks 28 53 26 56 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ197-271200-

Fort Tejon-

1100 PM PST Fri Feb 26 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 30 to 40. Northwest winds

25 to 30 mph with gusts to around 50 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 44 to 54.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 28 to 38.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 49 to 59. East winds around 25 mph

with gusts to around 45 mph in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 42.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 64.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 42.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 50 to 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 43.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 50 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 45.

Highs 55 to 65.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 47. Highs

56 to 66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 29 45 29 52 / 0 0 0 0

Frazier Park 26 50 24 53 / 0 0 0 0

Grapevine 35 55 34 59 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ198-271200-

Indian Wells Valley-

1100 PM PST Fri Feb 26 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 33 to 41. West winds 20 to

30 mph. Gusts up to 50 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 65. East winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 37. North winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 63. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 29 to 39. North winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 59 to 68.

Lows 33 to 42.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 68.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 44.

Highs 63 to 72.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 47. Highs

65 to 74.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 38 63 34 61 / 0 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 34 63 31 61 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ199-271200-

Kern County Desert-

1100 PM PST Fri Feb 26 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 34 to 40. West winds 25 to

35 mph with gusts to around 60 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 55 to 65. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 37. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 61. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 28 to 38. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 59 to 69.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to

41. Highs 58 to 68.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 67.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 42.

Highs 62 to 72.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46. Highs

64 to 74.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 42 58 38 55 / 0 0 0 0

California City 35 62 31 59 / 0 0 0 0

Mojave 38 60 34 57 / 0 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 35 62 31 59 / 0 0 0 0

Rosamond 34 62 30 59 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

_____

