CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Saturday, February 6, 2021

_____

044 FPUS56 KHNX 070701

ZFPHNX

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1100 PM PST Sat Feb 6 2021

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Sunday, Sunday night, and Monday.

CAZ179-071200-

West Side Hills-

1100 PM PST Sat Feb 6 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 47. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 69. Light winds in the morning

becoming northeast up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 46. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 62 to 68. Light winds in the

morning becoming northeast up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 44 to 50. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 60 to 66.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows

42 to 48. Highs 61 to 66.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 60 to 65.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of

showers. Lows 44 to 50. Highs 59 to 64.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows 41 to 46.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

57 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 41 68 42 68 / 0 0 0 0

Avenal 43 66 43 66 / 0 0 0 0

San Luis Reservoir 43 65 43 62 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ180-071200-

San Joaquin Confluence-

1100 PM PST Sat Feb 6 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows 35 to

41. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 64 to 69. Light

winds in the morning becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

36 to 42. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 61 to

66. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 42 to 47. Light winds.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 60 to 65. Lows

40 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 61 to 66.

Lows 39 to 44.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers. Highs 58 to 63. Lows 39 to 47.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 40 65 40 62 / 0 0 0 0

Mendota 38 66 39 65 / 0 0 0 0

Firebaugh 37 66 38 65 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ181-071200-

Merced and Madera-

1100 PM PST Sat Feb 6 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows 35 to

41. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 63 to 68. Light

winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

36 to 42. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 61 to

66. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 42 to 47. Light winds.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 59 to 64. Lows

41 to 46.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 59 to 64.

Lows 39 to 44.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 57 to 62.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the

evening, then slight chance of showers after midnight. Chance of

showers 40 percent. Lows 43 to 48.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of

showers. Highs 57 to 62. Lows 40 to 45.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs 56 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 35 64 36 62 / 0 0 0 0

Merced 35 65 37 62 / 0 0 0 0

Chowchilla 36 65 38 63 / 0 0 0 0

Madera 38 66 38 64 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ182-071200-

Western San Joaquin Valley-

1100 PM PST Sat Feb 6 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 43. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 70. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 43. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 63 to 68. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 43 to 48. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 62 to 67.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows

40 to 47. Highs 62 to 67.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 61 to 66.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows 42 to 47.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 61 to 66.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 40 to 45.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

59 to 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 40 67 41 66 / 0 0 0 0

Five Points 38 67 39 65 / 0 0 0 0

NAS Lemoore 38 66 39 65 / 0 0 0 0

Kettleman City 41 66 42 66 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ183-071200-

Foggy Bottom-

1100 PM PST Sat Feb 6 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows 35 to

40. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around

66. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

36 to 41. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around

65. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 41 to 46. Light winds.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 62 to 67. Lows

41 to 46.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 61 to 66.

Lows 39 to 44.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 60 to 65.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows 42 to 47.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 60 to 65. Lows

39 to 44.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

58 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Kerman 37 66 38 65 / 0 0 0 0

Caruthers 37 66 38 65 / 0 0 0 0

Lemoore 37 66 38 65 / 0 0 0 0

Hanford 36 66 38 65 / 0 0 0 0

Corcoran 35 66 38 65 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ184-071200-

Fresno-

1100 PM PST Sat Feb 6 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 43. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 68. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 44. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 63 to 68. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 44 to 49. Light winds.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 60 to 65. Lows

43 to 48.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 65.

Lows 41 to 46.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers. Highs 56 to 64. Lows 41 to 49.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 43 63 43 62 / 0 0 0 0

Clovis 40 66 42 65 / 0 0 0 0

Fresno 40 66 41 65 / 0 0 0 0

Sanger 38 66 39 65 / 0 0 0 0

Reedley 38 66 39 65 / 0 0 0 0

Selma 38 66 40 65 / 0 0 0 0

Kingsburg 38 66 39 65 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ185-071200-

Tulare County-

1100 PM PST Sat Feb 6 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 42. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 69. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 43. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 64 to 69. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 42 to 47. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 62 to 67.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows

40 to 47. Highs 60 to 65.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 60 to 65.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows 43 to 48.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 58 to 63. Lows

39 to 44.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

57 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Dinuba 38 66 39 65 / 0 0 0 0

Visalia 37 66 38 65 / 0 0 0 0

Exeter 40 66 40 66 / 0 0 0 0

Tulare 37 66 39 65 / 0 0 0 0

Lindsay 39 66 40 66 / 0 0 0 0

Porterville 41 66 42 67 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ186-071200-

Southern Kings County-

1100 PM PST Sat Feb 6 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows 34 to 39. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 64 to 69. Light

winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

35 to 40. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 64 to

69. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 40 to 45. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 63 to 68.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows

38 to 45. Highs 62 to 67.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 60 to 66.

Lows 38 to 46.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

58 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 35 66 36 66 / 0 0 0 0

Allensworth 35 67 36 67 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ187-071200-

Western San Joaquin Valley in Kern County-

1100 PM PST Sat Feb 6 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows

34 to 40. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 71. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 41. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 71. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 40 to 45. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 64 to 69.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows

38 to 44. Highs 63 to 68.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 62 to 68.

Lows 38 to 46.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

60 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 36 68 38 68 / 0 0 0 0

Wasco 37 68 38 68 / 0 0 0 0

Buttonwillow 38 69 40 69 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ188-071200-

Eastern San Joaquin Valley in Kern County-

1100 PM PST Sat Feb 6 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows

37 to 45. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 69. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 46. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 64 to 69. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 42 to 48. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 63 to 68.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows

41 to 48. Highs 60 to 65.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 57 to 66. Lows

40 to 49.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Delano 37 67 38 67 / 0 0 0 0

McFarland 38 68 39 68 / 0 0 0 0

Shafter 38 68 40 68 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ189-071200-

Bakersfield-

1100 PM PST Sat Feb 6 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 46. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 71. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 47. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 66 to 71. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 43 to 49. Light winds.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 61 to 68.

Lows 41 to 48.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 57 to 66. Lows

40 to 49.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 48 65 50 65 / 0 0 0 0

Bakersfield 43 68 44 68 / 0 0 0 0

Arvin 41 69 43 69 / 0 0 0 0

Lamont 40 68 42 69 / 0 0 0 0

Mettler 42 68 43 67 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ190-071200-

Central Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PST Sat Feb 6 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 46.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 66.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 57 to 65.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 41 to 49.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 54 to 62. Lows

39 to 47.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 52 to 62.

Lows 37 to 45.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance

of showers. Highs 52 to 60. Lows 38 to 48.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of

showers. Highs 49 to 59. Lows 36 to 44.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs 48 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 40 62 40 60 / 0 0 0 0

Oakhurst 34 64 33 64 / 0 0 0 0

Auberry 43 60 43 60 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ191-071200-

Southern Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PST Sat Feb 6 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 47.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 67.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 47.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 59 to 67.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 43 to 49.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 55 to 65.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows

41 to 47. Highs 53 to 63.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 54 to 64.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of

showers. Lows 41 to 49. Highs 51 to 61.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 38 to 46.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

50 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Three Rivers 42 68 42 67 / 0 0 0 0

Springville 41 62 41 62 / 0 0 0 0

Tule River Reservation 46 65 46 65 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ192-071200-

Central Sierra-

1100 PM PST Sat Feb 6 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 43 at 5000 feet...25 to 33 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 57 at 5000 feet...40 to 48 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 40 at 5000 feet...24 to

31 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 50 to 56 at 5000 feet...38 to

46 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 34 to 42 at 5000 feet...25 to

31 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs 45 to 51 at 5000 feet...33 to 41 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 32 to 39 at 5000 feet...

23 to 29 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 45 to 51 at

5000 feet...34 to 42 at 8000 feet. Lows 31 to 39 at 5000 feet...

23 to 29 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers.

Slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 45 to 51 at

5000 feet...34 to 42 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance

of snow showers. Lows 32 to 40 at 5000 feet...22 to 30 at

8000 feet. Highs 42 to 48 at 5000 feet...31 to 39 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow

showers. Lows 29 to 37 at 5000 feet...19 to 26 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs 42 to 48 at 5000 feet...30 to 38 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 40 57 39 57 / 0 0 0 0

Tuolumne Meadows 15 48 15 46 / 0 0 0 0

Wawona 34 60 33 59 / 0 0 0 0

Devils Postpile 26 43 25 41 / 0 0 0 0

Bass Lake 34 59 33 59 / 0 0 0 0

Hetch Hetchy 39 59 38 58 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ193-071200-

North Kings River-

1100 PM PST Sat Feb 6 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 42 at 5000 feet...25 to 33 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 57 at 5000 feet...44 to 52 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 41 at 5000 feet...24 to

32 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 51 to 56 at 5000 feet...43 to

49 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 34 to 43 at 5000 feet...25 to

31 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 47 to 52 at

5000 feet...38 to 44 at 8000 feet. Lows 32 to 40 at 5000 feet...

23 to 29 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 46 to 51 at

5000 feet...37 to 45 at 8000 feet. Lows 31 to 40 at 5000 feet...

22 to 30 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of snow showers in

the afternoon. Highs 46 to 51 at 5000 feet...38 to 46 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 32 to 41 at 5000 feet...23 to 29 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Slight

chance of snow showers in the morning, then chance of snow

showers in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

Highs 43 to 48 at 5000 feet...35 to 41 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers. Lows 29 to 38 at

5000 feet...19 to 27 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the

morning, then chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent. Highs 42 to 47 at 5000 feet...34 to

42 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 30 47 28 45 / 0 0 0 0

Shaver Lake 29 52 29 52 / 0 0 0 0

Lake Wishon 32 52 30 51 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ194-071200-

Sequoia Kings-

1100 PM PST Sat Feb 6 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 44 at 5000 feet...25 to 35 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 61 at 5000 feet...44 to 54 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 42 at 5000 feet...24 to

34 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 51 to 59 at 5000 feet...42 to

52 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 34 to 42 at 5000 feet...24 to

32 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 47 to 54 at

5000 feet...37 to 47 at 8000 feet. Lows 33 to 40 at 5000 feet...

21 to 31 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 45 to 53 at

5000 feet...37 to 47 at 8000 feet. Lows 33 to 40 at 5000 feet...

21 to 31 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs 46 to 54 at 5000 feet...38 to 48 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of

showers. Lows 33 to 41 at 5000 feet...22 to 32 at 8000 feet.

Highs 42 to 50 at 5000 feet...33 to 43 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers

after midnight. Lows 30 to 38 at 5000 feet...19 to 29 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the

morning, then chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent. Highs 42 to 50 at 5000 feet...33 to

43 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 35 61 34 61 / 0 0 0 0

Grant Grove 35 53 33 52 / 0 0 0 0

Lodgepole 27 51 26 50 / 0 0 0 0

Camp Nelson 37 59 35 57 / 0 0 0 0

Johnsondale 25 63 24 61 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ195-071200-

Lake Isabella-

1100 PM PST Sat Feb 6 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 44.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 63 at 5000 feet...48 to 53 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 43.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 57 to 62 at 5000 feet...46 to

52 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 31 to 38 at 5000 feet...30 to

35 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 50 to 57 at

5000 feet...40 to 48 at 8000 feet. Lows 29 to 37 at 5000 feet...

28 to 33 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 28 to

37 at 5000 feet...25 to 34 at 8000 feet. Highs 47 to 52 at

5000 feet...36 to 42 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers.

Slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 47 to 52 at

5000 feet...35 to 41 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 37 54 35 53 / 0 0 0 0

Kernville 39 69 38 67 / 0 0 0 0

Lake Isabella 41 68 41 67 / 0 0 0 0

Weldon 42 68 41 67 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ196-071200-

Tehachapi Area-

1100 PM PST Sat Feb 6 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 46.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 67.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 56 to 66.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 37 to 47.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 50 to 60.

Lows 36 to 46.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 48 to 58. Lows

35 to 45.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 43 60 41 58 / 0 0 0 0

Tehachapi 35 62 35 61 / 0 0 0 0

Twin Oaks 34 66 34 66 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ197-071200-

Fort Tejon-

1100 PM PST Sat Feb 6 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 48.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 66.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 48.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 54 to 64.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 39 to 49.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 49 to 59.

Lows 37 to 47.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 47 to 57. Lows

36 to 46.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 43 61 42 58 / 0 0 0 0

Frazier Park 32 64 33 61 / 0 0 0 0

Grapevine 41 63 43 62 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ198-071200-

Indian Wells Valley-

1100 PM PST Sat Feb 6 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 45. West winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 71. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45. West winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 71. West winds up to 10 mph

in the morning shifting to the south around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 40 to 48. West winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 62 to 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 46.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 60 to 69.

Lows 37 to 45.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 58 to 68.

Lows 36 to 46.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 55 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 40 71 41 70 / 0 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 35 71 37 71 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ199-071200-

Kern County Desert-

1100 PM PST Sat Feb 6 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 44. West winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 73. North winds up to 10 mph in the

morning shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 44. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 72. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 39 to 47. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 70. Lows

37 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 58 to 68.

Lows 36 to 44.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 69.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 38 to 46.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 55 to 65. Lows

35 to 43.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 54 to 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 48 67 46 66 / 0 0 0 0

California City 35 71 35 70 / 0 0 0 0

Mojave 39 70 40 70 / 0 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 33 71 35 70 / 0 0 0 0

Rosamond 33 71 35 70 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

weather.gov/hanford

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather