Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1200 AM PST Tue Dec 29 2020

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Wednesday.

CAZ179-300000-

West Side Hills-

1200 AM PST Tue Dec 29 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 57. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows

30 to 38. Southwest winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming

light and variable after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs

52 to 57. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 33 to 43. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 58. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 40.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 58.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 35 to 43.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs 56 to 61.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance

of rain. Lows 39 to 47. Highs 56 to 61.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows 38 to 46.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning,

then chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Highs 55 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 55 31 57 / 0 0 0

Avenal 54 33 55 / 0 0 0

San Luis Reservoir 55 35 53 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ180-300000-

San Joaquin Confluence-

1200 AM PST Tue Dec 29 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs 52 to 57.

Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost in the evening.

Widespread frost after midnight. Lows 29 to 34. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Widespread frost in the morning.

Highs 51 to 56. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 35 to 40. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

52 to 57. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows

32 to 37.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of frost in the morning.

Highs 51 to 56.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 34 to 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs

54 to 59.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the evening,

then chance of rain after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Lows 38 to 44.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

54 to 59.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

37 to 42.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs 52 to

57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 55 32 53 / 0 0 0

Mendota 54 30 53 / 0 0 0

Firebaugh 53 30 52 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ181-300000-

Merced and Madera-

1200 AM PST Tue Dec 29 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs 50 to

55. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost through the night. Lows

30 to 35. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Widespread frost in the morning.

Highs 49 to 54. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows 35 to 40. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 50 to 55. Light winds in the morning becoming

northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost after midnight.

Lows 33 to 38.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy frost in the morning.

Highs 50 to 55.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 34 to 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs

53 to 58.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the evening,

then chance of rain after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Lows 39 to 44.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

53 to 58.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

38 to 43.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs 51 to

56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 53 30 52 / 0 0 0

Merced 53 30 52 / 0 0 0

Chowchilla 52 30 51 / 0 0 0

Madera 52 30 51 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ182-300000-

Western San Joaquin Valley-

1200 AM PST Tue Dec 29 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs 53 to

58. North winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows

29 to 34. West winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light

and variable after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Widespread frost in the morning.

Highs 52 to 57. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows 34 to 39. Light

winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 53 to 58. Light winds in the

morning becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of

frost. Lows 33 to 38. Highs 52 to 57.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of frost. Lows

34 to 39. Highs 56 to 61.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of rain. Lows 38 to 43. Highs 56 to 61.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows 37 to 42.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

55 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 55 32 54 / 0 0 0

Five Points 55 30 53 / 0 0 0

NAS Lemoore 54 31 53 / 0 0 0

Kettleman City 55 33 54 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ183-300000-

Foggy Bottom-

1200 AM PST Tue Dec 29 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy frost

in the morning. Highs 51 to 56. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost in the evening. Areas of

frost after midnight. Lows 29 to 34. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Widespread frost in the morning.

Highs 50 to 55. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening. Patchy frost through

the night. Lows 32 to 37. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 51 to 56. Light winds in the morning becoming

northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows 32 to 37.

.NEW YEARS DAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy frost in

the morning. Patchy frost after midnight. Highs 51 to 56. Lows

32 to 37.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs

55 to 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows 36 to 41.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A

30 percent chance of rain. Highs 54 to 59.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows 36 to 41.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning,

then chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Highs 53 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Kerman 53 30 52 / 0 0 0

Caruthers 53 30 52 / 0 0 0

Lemoore 53 31 52 / 0 0 0

Hanford 53 30 52 / 0 0 0

Corcoran 53 31 52 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ184-300000-

Fresno-

1200 AM PST Tue Dec 29 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs 49 to

54. East winds up to 10 mph in the morning shifting to the south

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows

31 to 36. East winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light

and variable after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs

49 to 54. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 35 to 40. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 50 to 55. Light winds in the

morning becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost after midnight.

Lows 34 to 39.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy frost in the morning.

Highs 51 to 56.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 35 to 41. Highs

54 to 59.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of rain. Lows 38 to 43. Highs 53 to 58.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

38 to 43.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

52 to 57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 50 35 50 / 0 0 0

Clovis 52 34 52 / 0 0 0

Fresno 52 33 52 / 0 0 0

Sanger 51 32 52 / 0 0 0

Reedley 51 31 52 / 0 0 0

Selma 52 32 51 / 0 0 0

Kingsburg 51 32 51 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ185-300000-

Tulare County-

1200 AM PST Tue Dec 29 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 49 to 54. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows 29 to

34. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs

50 to 55. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy frost. Lows 31 to 37. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs

50 to 55. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost.

Lows 32 to 37. Highs 51 to 56.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy frost. Lows

32 to 38. Highs 55 to 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of rain. Lows 36 to 41. Highs 54 to 59.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 37 to 42.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning,

then chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Highs 53 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Dinuba 51 31 52 / 0 0 0

Visalia 52 30 52 / 0 0 0

Exeter 51 31 52 / 0 0 0

Tulare 52 32 52 / 0 0 0

Lindsay 52 31 52 / 0 0 0

Porterville 52 33 53 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ186-300000-

Southern Kings County-

1200 AM PST Tue Dec 29 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 52 to

57. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows

28 to 33. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Widespread frost and patchy fog in

the morning. Highs 51 to 56. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening. Patchy frost through

the night. Lows 30 to 35. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs

52 to 57. Light winds in the morning becoming north around 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows 32 to 37.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs

52 to 57.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows

31 to 36.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs

56 to 61.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of rain. Lows 35 to 40. Highs 56 to 61.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 35 to 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning,

then chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Highs 55 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 53 30 52 / 0 0 0

Allensworth 54 30 53 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ187-300000-

Western San Joaquin Valley in Kern County-

1200 AM PST Tue Dec 29 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 58. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost through the night.

Colder. Lows 28 to 33. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Widespread frost in the morning.

Highs 53 to 58. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost in the evening.

Areas of frost after midnight. Lows 30 to 35. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs

53 to 58. Light winds in the morning becoming north around 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows 31 to 36.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning.

Highs 54 to 59.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of frost. Lows

31 to 36. Highs 58 to 63.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 34 to 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs 58 to

63.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 35 to 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs 57 to

62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 55 28 55 / 0 0 0

Wasco 54 30 55 / 0 0 0

Buttonwillow 55 31 55 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ188-300000-

Eastern San Joaquin Valley in Kern County-

1200 AM PST Tue Dec 29 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 50 to 55. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows 30 to

38. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs

51 to 56. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost. Lows 31 to 39.

Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs

50 to 55. Light winds in the morning becoming northwest around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost.

Lows 33 to 39. Highs 53 to 58.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows

32 to 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs

56 to 61.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 36 to 44. Highs

56 to 61.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 38 to 44.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs 55 to

60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Delano 53 31 53 / 0 0 0

McFarland 54 31 54 / 0 0 0

Shafter 54 32 55 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ189-300000-

Bakersfield-

1200 AM PST Tue Dec 29 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 50 to 55. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Colder.

Lows 32 to 37. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs

53 to 58. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost after midnight.

Lows 32 to 39. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs

51 to 56. Light winds in the morning becoming northwest around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 39.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs

55 to 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows 33 to 41.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs

58 to 63.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 38 to 44. Highs

56 to 61.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 44.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs 56 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 50 40 54 / 0 0 0

Bakersfield 53 36 55 / 0 0 0

Arvin 53 33 55 / 0 0 0

Lamont 53 33 55 / 0 0 0

Mettler 52 33 55 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ190-300000-

Central Sierra Foothills-

1200 AM PST Tue Dec 29 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 46 to 54.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 26 to 36.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 46 to 54.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening,

then slight chance of rain after midnight. Chance of rain

40 percent. Lows 32 to 42.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 45 to 53.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 39.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 47 to 55.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of rain. Lows 33 to 43. Highs 50 to 58.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain. Lows 36 to 46. Highs 48 to 56.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows 34 to 44.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

48 to 56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 51 30 50 / 0 0 0

Oakhurst 53 22 54 / 0 0 0

Auberry 48 33 49 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ191-300000-

Southern Sierra Foothills-

1200 AM PST Tue Dec 29 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 44 to 52.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 37.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 47 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 44 to 52.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 39.

Highs 48 to 56.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 34 to 42. Highs

51 to 59.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of

rain. Lows 37 to 45. Highs 50 to 58.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows 36 to 44.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning,

then chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Highs 50 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Three Rivers 52 30 55 / 0 0 0

Springville 48 31 50 / 0 0 0

Tule River Reservation 50 35 53 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ192-300000-

Central Sierra-

1200 AM PST Tue Dec 29 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 41 to 47 at 5000 feet...28 to 36 at

8000 feet. Northeast winds 25 to 30 mph in the morning. Gusts up

to 60 mph. Over higher elevations, northeast winds 25 to 35 mph

with gusts to around 65 mph. Wind chill readings around 8 below.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 23 to 33 at 5000 feet...

14 to 22 at 8000 feet. Gusts up to 45 mph in the evening. Over

higher elevations, northeast winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts to

around 60 mph in the evening. Wind chill readings around 2 below.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold. Highs 44 to 50 at

5000 feet...34 to 42 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

snow. Lows 28 to 37 at 5000 feet...19 to 27 at 8000 feet. Over

higher elevations, gusts up to 40 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of snow in the

morning. Highs 39 to 45 at 5000 feet...28 to 36 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 23 to 33 at

5000 feet...15 to 23 at 8000 feet.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cold. Highs 44 to 52 at

5000 feet...35 to 43 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow after

midnight. Lows 29 to 39 at 5000 feet...22 to 30 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Slight

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 44 to 50 at 5000 feet...

33 to 41 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of snow and rain. Lows 30 to 40 at 5000 feet...22 to 30 at

8000 feet. Highs 42 to 48 at 5000 feet...30 to 38 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of rain in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of snow. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

Lows 29 to 39 at 5000 feet...20 to 28 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Chance of rain in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Highs 42 to

48 at 5000 feet...31 to 38 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 47 30 50 / 0 0 0

Tuolumne Meadows 33 2 41 / 0 0 0

Wawona 50 22 52 / 0 0 0

Devils Postpile 27 14 37 / 0 0 0

Bass Lake 49 23 50 / 0 0 0

Hetch Hetchy 50 30 54 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ193-300000-

North Kings River-

1200 AM PST Tue Dec 29 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 40 to 45 at 5000 feet...29 to 36 at

8000 feet. Gusts up to 45 mph in the morning. Northeast winds

30 to 40 mph with gusts to around 60 mph over higher elevations.

Wind chill readings around 11 below.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 23 to 33 at 5000 feet...

13 to 21 at 8000 feet. Over higher elevations, north winds 25 to

35 mph with gusts to around 55 mph in the evening. Wind chill

readings around 5 below.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold. Highs 42 to 48 at

5000 feet...37 to 43 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of snow after midnight. Lows 28 to

36 at 5000 feet...18 to 26 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the morning.

Highs 39 to 44 at 5000 feet...30 to 36 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 23 to 33 at 5000 feet...

13 to 21 at 8000 feet.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cold. Highs 44 to 49 at

5000 feet...37 to 43 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 29 to 39 at

5000 feet...20 to 28 at 8000 feet. Highs 45 to 50 at 5000 feet...

37 to 43 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow.

Slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows 31 to 41 at

5000 feet...22 to 28 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and

rain. Highs 43 to 48 at 5000 feet...34 to 40 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of rain in the evening. Partly

cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Lows 29 to 39 at 5000 feet...

20 to 28 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the morning,

then chance of snow and rain in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent. Highs 42 to 48 at 5000 feet...35 to

41 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 36 19 39 / 0 0 0

Shaver Lake 41 19 43 / 0 0 0

Lake Wishon 39 20 44 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ194-300000-

Sequoia Kings-

1200 AM PST Tue Dec 29 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 37 to 45 at 5000 feet...28 to 36 at

8000 feet. North winds around 25 mph with gusts to around

50 mph...northeast 30 to 40 mph with gusts to around 70 mph over

higher elevations. Wind chill readings around 7 below.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 21 to 31 at 5000 feet...

11 to 21 at 8000 feet. Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening. Over

higher elevations, north winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around

60 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold. Highs 41 to 51 at

5000 feet...35 to 43 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow after

midnight. Lows 26 to 36 at 5000 feet...16 to 26 at 8000 feet.

Gusts up to 40 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the morning.

Highs 36 to 44 at 5000 feet...28 to 38 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 22 to 32 at 5000 feet...

12 to 22 at 8000 feet.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cold. Highs 42 to 51 at

5000 feet...34 to 42 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 28 to 38 at

5000 feet...18 to 28 at 8000 feet. Highs 44 to 52 at 5000 feet...

35 to 43 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly

cloudy with a slight chance of snow after midnight. Lows 29 to

39 at 5000 feet...19 to 29 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow and

rain. Highs 42 to 50 at 5000 feet...33 to 41 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Lows

28 to 38 at 5000 feet...18 to 28 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the morning,

then chance of snow and rain in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent. Highs 42 to 50 at 5000 feet...34 to

42 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 48 22 54 / 0 0 0

Grant Grove 40 23 42 / 0 0 0

Lodgepole 37 12 42 / 0 0 0

Camp Nelson 42 24 47 / 0 0 0

Johnsondale 46 10 50 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ195-300000-

Lake Isabella-

1200 AM PST Tue Dec 29 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 41 to 46 at 5000 feet...30 to 36 at

8000 feet. North winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 22 to 32.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs 46 to 51 at 5000 feet...34 to 42 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 25 to 35.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 41 to 46 at 5000 feet...30 to

36 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly clear. Lows 22 to 32.

Highs 47 to 52 at 5000 feet...34 to 41 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 26 to 36. Highs

48 to 53 at 5000 feet...36 to 43 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 29 to 39.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Slight

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 46 to 51 at 5000 feet...

35 to 41 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 28 to 38.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Highs 47 to 52 at 5000 feet...35 to 41 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 36 26 41 / 0 0 0

Kernville 50 26 55 / 0 0 0

Lake Isabella 50 29 55 / 0 0 0

Weldon 50 31 53 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ196-300000-

Tehachapi Area-

1200 AM PST Tue Dec 29 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 38 to 48. Gusts up to 40 mph in the

morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 26 to 36.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs 43 to 53.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 28 to 38.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 39 to 49. West winds

around 25 mph in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly clear. Lows 26 to 36.

Highs 44 to 54.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 40. Highs

46 to 56.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 33 to 43.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs 45 to 55.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 42.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs 46 to

56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 38 32 46 / 0 0 0

Tehachapi 42 25 49 / 0 0 0

Twin Oaks 47 20 53 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ197-300000-

Fort Tejon-

1200 AM PST Tue Dec 29 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 37 to 47.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to 38.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Not as cool. Highs 43 to 53.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 40 to 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 29 to 39.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs 44 to 54.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 32 to 42.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 47 to 57.

Lows 35 to 45.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 45 to 55.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs 46 to

56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 38 30 47 / 0 0 0

Frazier Park 42 20 49 / 0 0 0

Grapevine 45 33 51 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ198-300000-

Indian Wells Valley-

1200 AM PST Tue Dec 29 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 49 to 58. North winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to around 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 25 to 35. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 50 to 57. North winds up to

10 mph in the morning becoming light and variable in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 29 to 39. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 51 to 58. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly clear. Lows 27 to 37.

Highs 50 to 57.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 28 to 38. Highs

51 to 58.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 30 to 40. Highs

53 to 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 41.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs 53 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 56 30 55 / 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 57 27 56 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ199-300000-

Kern County Desert-

1200 AM PST Tue Dec 29 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 47 to 57. North winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 24 to 34. North winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 50 to 58. North winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 28 to 38. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 49 to 59. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly clear. Lows 25 to 35.

Highs 50 to 58.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 29 to

39. Highs 53 to 59.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 52 to 62.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs 54 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 51 38 51 / 0 0 0

California City 55 25 55 / 0 0 0

Mojave 52 30 54 / 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 54 23 55 / 0 0 0

Rosamond 54 23 55 / 0 0 0

=

$$

