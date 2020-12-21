CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Sunday, December 20, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

500 AM PST Mon Dec 21 2020

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Tuesday.

West Side Hills-

500 AM PST Mon Dec 21 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Widespread dense fog in the morning. Highs 52 to

58. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread dense fog. Lows 35 to 43.

Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Widespread dense fog in the morning. Highs

54 to 59. Light winds in the morning becoming north up to 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread dense fog. Lows 34 to

40. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Widespread dense fog in the morning. Highs

53 to 58. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of dense fog. Lows 37 to 45.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of dense fog in the morning.

Highs 56 to 61.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy dense fog. Lows 36 to 44.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy dense fog in the morning.

A 50 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 60 to 66.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows 42 to 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Chance of showers

40 percent. Highs 57 to 62.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows 39 to 47.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then chance of showers in the afternoon. Chance of showers

50 percent. Highs 54 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 58 37 58 / 0 0 0

Avenal 56 39 57 / 0 0 0

San Luis Reservoir 51 40 54 / 0 0 0

San Joaquin Confluence-

500 AM PST Mon Dec 21 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Widespread dense

fog in the morning. Highs 48 to 53. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Widespread dense fog. Lows 32 to 38. Light

winds.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Widespread dense

fog in the morning. Highs 52 to 57. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

cloudy. Widespread dense fog. Lows 29 to 35. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Widespread

dense fog in the morning. Highs 52 to 57. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming cloudy.

Areas of dense fog. Lows 31 to 38.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Areas of dense fog in the morning. Highs 54 to 59.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy dense fog. Lows 31 to 38.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Patchy dense fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy

in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Chance of

showers 60 percent. Highs 58 to 63.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Lows 39 to 45.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs 56 to 61.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows 37 to 43.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs 52 to 57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 50 36 54 / 0 0 0

Mendota 50 34 55 / 0 0 0

Firebaugh 50 33 54 / 0 0 0

Merced and Madera-

500 AM PST Mon Dec 21 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Widespread dense

fog in the morning. Highs 48 to 54. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Widespread dense fog. Lows 33 to 39. Light

winds.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Widespread dense

fog in the morning. Highs 52 to 57. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

cloudy. Widespread dense fog. Lows 30 to 36. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Widespread dense fog in the morning. Highs

52 to 57. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of dense

fog. Lows 32 to 39. Highs 55 to 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy dense fog. Lows 31 to 39.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy dense fog in the morning.

A 50 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 58 to 63.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows 39 to 45.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs 55 to 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows 37 to 42.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs 52 to 57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 48 33 53 / 0 0 0

Merced 50 35 54 / 0 0 0

Chowchilla 50 34 54 / 0 0 0

Madera 50 34 54 / 0 0 0

Western San Joaquin Valley-

500 AM PST Mon Dec 21 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Widespread dense

fog in the morning. Highs 51 to 56. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Widespread dense fog. Lows 32 to 38. Light

winds.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Widespread dense

fog in the morning. Highs 54 to 59. Light winds in the morning

becoming north around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

cloudy. Widespread dense fog. Lows 32 to 37. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Widespread dense fog in the morning. Highs

53 to 58. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of dense

fog. Lows 33 to 39. Highs 57 to 62.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy dense fog. Lows 33 to 39.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy dense fog in the morning.

A 50 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 61 to 66.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Lows 40 to 45.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Chance of showers

30 percent. Highs 58 to 63.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows 38 to 43.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then chance of showers in the afternoon. Chance of showers

50 percent. Highs 54 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 53 35 56 / 0 0 0

Five Points 52 33 55 / 0 0 0

NAS Lemoore 52 33 55 / 0 0 0

Kettleman City 53 36 56 / 0 0 0

Foggy Bottom-

500 AM PST Mon Dec 21 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Widespread dense

fog in the morning. Highs 49 to 54. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Widespread dense fog through the night. Lows

31 to 36. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Widespread dense

fog in the morning. Highs 52 to 57. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

cloudy. Widespread dense fog through the night. Lows 31 to 36.

Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Widespread

dense fog in the morning. Highs around 55. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming cloudy.

Areas of dense fog through the night. Lows 32 to 37.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Areas of dense fog in the morning. Highs 55 to 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy dense fog through the

night. Lows 31 to 36.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Patchy dense fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy

in the morning, then a 50 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 60 to 65.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Lows 38 to 43.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Chance of showers

30 percent. Highs 56 to 61.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows 36 to 41.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then chance of showers in the afternoon. Chance of showers

50 percent. Highs 53 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Kerman 51 33 54 / 0 0 0

Caruthers 50 34 54 / 0 0 0

Lemoore 52 34 54 / 0 0 0

Hanford 52 33 55 / 0 0 0

Corcoran 51 33 54 / 0 0 0

Fresno-

500 AM PST Mon Dec 21 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Widespread dense

fog in the morning. Highs 50 to 56. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming cloudy.

Widespread dense fog. Lows 34 to 40. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Widespread dense fog in the morning. Highs

52 to 57. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

cloudy. Widespread dense fog. Lows 33 to 38. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Widespread dense fog in the morning. Highs

54 to 59. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of dense

fog. Lows 34 to 42. Highs 56 to 61.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy dense fog. Lows 33 to 42.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy dense fog in the morning.

A 50 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 60 to 65.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows 40 to 46.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs 55 to 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows 38 to 43.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then chance of showers in the afternoon. Chance of showers

50 percent. Highs 53 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 54 40 54 / 0 0 0

Clovis 53 37 55 / 0 0 0

Fresno 53 37 54 / 0 0 0

Sanger 53 35 54 / 0 0 0

Reedley 53 35 54 / 0 0 0

Selma 51 36 54 / 0 0 0

Kingsburg 51 35 54 / 0 0 0

Tulare County-

500 AM PST Mon Dec 21 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Widespread dense

fog in the morning. Highs 52 to 57. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming cloudy.

Widespread dense fog. Lows 32 to 38. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Widespread dense fog in the morning. Highs

52 to 57. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

cloudy. Widespread dense fog. Lows 32 to 37. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Widespread dense fog in the morning. Highs

54 to 59. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of dense

fog. Lows 32 to 40. Highs 56 to 61.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy dense fog. Lows 31 to 39.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy dense fog in the morning.

A 40 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 61 to 66.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows 39 to 45.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Chance of showers

40 percent. Highs 56 to 61.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows 37 to 42.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then chance of showers in the afternoon. Chance of showers

50 percent. Highs 54 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Dinuba 53 35 54 / 0 0 0

Visalia 52 34 54 / 0 0 0

Exeter 54 35 54 / 0 0 0

Tulare 51 35 54 / 0 0 0

Lindsay 54 34 54 / 0 0 0

Porterville 55 37 55 / 0 0 0

Southern Kings County-

500 AM PST Mon Dec 21 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Widespread dense

fog in the morning. Highs 50 to 55. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Widespread dense fog through the night. Lows

30 to 35. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Widespread dense

fog in the morning. Highs 53 to 58. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. Widespread dense fog through the night. Lows 32 to 37.

Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Widespread

dense fog in the morning. Highs 53 to 58. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming cloudy.

Areas of dense fog through the night. Lows 31 to 36.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Areas of dense fog in the morning. Highs around 58.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy dense fog through the

night. Lows 30 to 35.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Patchy dense fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy

in the morning, then a 40 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 61 to 66.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows 37 to 42.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

showers. Highs 58 to 63. Lows 36 to 41.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then chance of showers in the afternoon. Chance of showers

50 percent. Highs 55 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 52 31 55 / 0 0 0

Allensworth 53 31 56 / 0 0 0

Western San Joaquin Valley in Kern County-

500 AM PST Mon Dec 21 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Widespread dense

fog in the morning. Highs 52 to 57. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Widespread dense fog. Lows 28 to 34. Light

winds.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Widespread dense

fog in the morning. Highs 55 to 60. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. Widespread dense fog. Lows 31 to 36. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Widespread

dense fog in the morning. Highs 55 to 60. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming cloudy.

Areas of dense fog. Lows 31 to 37.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Areas of dense fog in the morning. Highs 57 to 62.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy dense fog. Lows 30 to 36.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Patchy dense fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy

in the morning, then a 40 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 63 to 68.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows 37 to 43.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

showers. Highs 59 to 64. Lows 36 to 41.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then chance of showers in the afternoon. Chance of showers

40 percent. Highs 57 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 54 30 57 / 0 0 0

Wasco 54 32 57 / 0 0 0

Buttonwillow 56 32 58 / 0 0 0

Eastern San Joaquin Valley in Kern County-

500 AM PST Mon Dec 21 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Sunny. Widespread dense fog in the morning. Highs 53 to

58. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread dense fog. Lows 32 to 42.

Light winds in the evening becoming east up to 10 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Widespread dense fog in the morning. Highs

54 to 59. South winds up to 10 mph in the morning becoming light

and variable in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread dense fog. Lows 33 to

39. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Widespread dense fog in the morning. Highs

55 to 60. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of dense fog. Lows 34 to 44.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of dense fog in the morning.

Highs 57 to 62.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Patchy dense fog. Lows 32 to 42.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy dense fog in the morning.

A 30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 62 to 67.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows 40 to 48.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

showers. Highs 57 to 62. Lows 37 to 45.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then chance of showers in the afternoon. Chance of showers

40 percent. Highs 55 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Delano 53 32 56 / 0 0 0

McFarland 55 33 57 / 0 0 0

Shafter 55 34 57 / 0 0 0

Bakersfield-

500 AM PST Mon Dec 21 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Sunny. Widespread dense fog in the morning. Highs 55 to

60. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread dense fog. Lows 33 to 41.

Light winds in the evening becoming south up to 10 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Widespread dense fog in the morning. Highs

56 to 61. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread dense fog. Lows 34 to

40. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Widespread dense fog in the morning. Highs

58 to 63. East winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of dense fog. Lows 37 to 45.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of dense fog in the morning.

Highs 59 to 64.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy dense fog. Lows 34 to 42.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy dense fog in the morning.

A 30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 63 to 68.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows 41 to 48.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

57 to 62.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 45.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 56 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 56 46 57 / 0 0 0

Bakersfield 56 38 57 / 0 0 0

Arvin 58 37 59 / 0 0 0

Lamont 57 36 58 / 0 0 0

Mettler 57 37 58 / 0 0 0

Central Sierra Foothills-

500 AM PST Mon Dec 21 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 62.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 45.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 58.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 30 to 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 59.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 45.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 52 to 60.

Lows 35 to 45.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs 54 to 62.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows 38 to 48.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs 49 to 57.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows 35 to 45.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs 47 to 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 59 38 54 / 0 0 0

Oakhurst 64 35 57 / 0 0 0

Auberry 58 43 52 / 0 0 0

Southern Sierra Foothills-

500 AM PST Mon Dec 21 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 63.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 45.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 58.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 41.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 47.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 53 to 61.

Lows 37 to 45.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs 56 to 64.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows 41 to 49.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs 51 to 59.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows 38 to 46.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then chance of showers in the afternoon. Chance of showers

50 percent. Highs 49 to 57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Three Rivers 63 39 59 / 0 0 0

Springville 57 39 53 / 0 0 0

Tule River Reservation 61 43 56 / 0 0 0

Central Sierra-

500 AM PST Mon Dec 21 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 57 at 5000 feet...38 to 46 at

8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 31 to 41 at 5000 feet...22 to 30 at

8000 feet. Over higher elevations, southwest winds around 25 mph

after midnight, Gusts up to 45 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 46 to 52 at 5000 feet...34 to 42 at

8000 feet. Over higher elevations, west winds around 25 mph with

gusts to around 45 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 27 to 37 at 5000 feet...

17 to 26 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 48 to 54 at 5000 feet...36 to 44 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 31 to 41 at 5000 feet...21 to

31 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 47 to 53 at 5000 feet...37 to 44 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 40 at 5000 feet...

21 to 29 at 8000 feet.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow

showers in the afternoon. Highs 48 to 54 at 5000 feet...37 to

45 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Chance of snow showers in the evening, then snow

showers likely after midnight. Chance of precipitation

70 percent. Lows 32 to 41 at 5000 feet...24 to 32 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Chance of showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy with

a chance of snow showers. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

Highs 42 to 48 at 5000 feet...31 to 39 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in

the evening, then chance of snow showers after midnight. Chance

of snow 30 percent. Lows 28 to 38 at 5000 feet...19 to 27 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 39 to 45 at 5000 feet...29 to 36 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 48 38 43 / 0 0 0

Tuolumne Meadows 43 12 41 / 0 0 0

Wawona 58 31 54 / 0 0 0

Devils Postpile 39 24 36 / 0 0 0

Bass Lake 59 33 53 / 0 0 0

Hetch Hetchy 58 38 55 / 0 0 0

North Kings River-

500 AM PST Mon Dec 21 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 58 at 5000 feet...42 to 48 at

8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 43 at 5000 feet...22 to 32 at

8000 feet. Over higher elevations, southwest winds around 25 mph

after midnight, Gusts up to 55 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 46 to 51 at 5000 feet...38 to 44 at

8000 feet. Over higher elevations, northwest winds around 25 mph

in the morning, Gusts up to 60 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 27 to 37 at 5000 feet...

18 to 28 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 47 to 52 at 5000 feet...39 to 45 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 42 at 5000 feet...21 to

31 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 47 to 52 at

5000 feet...39 to 45 at 8000 feet. Lows 31 to 41 at 5000 feet...

21 to 29 at 8000 feet.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow

showers in the afternoon. Highs 49 to 54 at 5000 feet...41 to

46 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 33 to 43 at 5000 feet...24 to 32 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Chance of showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy with

a chance of snow showers. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

Highs 43 to 48 at 5000 feet...35 to 41 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of snow

showers after midnight. Lows 29 to 39 at 5000 feet...19 to 27 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Chance of

showers in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

Highs 40 to 45 at 5000 feet...31 to 37 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 47 28 41 / 0 0 0

Shaver Lake 55 28 48 / 0 0 0

Lake Wishon 50 30 46 / 0 0 0

Sequoia Kings-

500 AM PST Mon Dec 21 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 60 at 5000 feet...41 to 51 at

8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 33 to 43 at 5000 feet...23 to

33 at 8000 feet. Over higher elevations, west winds 25 to 30 mph

after midnight, Gusts up to 60 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 45 to 55 at 5000 feet...38 to 48 at

8000 feet. Over higher elevations, northwest winds 25 to 30 mph

in the morning, Gusts up to 60 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 28 to 38 at 5000 feet...

18 to 28 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 47 to 56 at 5000 feet...38 to 44 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 31 to 41 at 5000 feet...20 to

30 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 45 to 55 at

5000 feet...38 to 44 at 8000 feet. Lows 31 to 41 at 5000 feet...

20 to 30 at 8000 feet.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of snow

showers in the afternoon. Highs 49 to 58 at 5000 feet...39 to

49 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance

of snow showers. Lows 33 to 43 at 5000 feet...23 to 33 at

8000 feet. Highs 43 to 52 at 5000 feet...35 to 45 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers

after midnight. Lows 30 to 40 at 5000 feet...19 to 29 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent. Highs 40 to 50 at 5000 feet...31 to

41 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 58 33 56 / 0 0 0

Grant Grove 53 35 47 / 0 0 0

Lodgepole 50 25 45 / 0 0 0

Camp Nelson 58 37 51 / 0 0 0

Johnsondale 63 23 57 / 0 0 0

Lake Isabella-

500 AM PST Mon Dec 21 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 63 at 5000 feet...45 to 51 at

8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 43.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 58 at 5000 feet...43 to 49 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 27 to 37.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 57 at 5000 feet...37 to 44 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 30 to 40.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 50 to 55 at

5000 feet...37 to 44 at 8000 feet. Lows 28 to 38.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs 55 to 60 at 5000 feet...42 to 48 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows 32 to 42.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs 48 to 53 at 5000 feet...38 to 44 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers

after midnight. Lows 30 to 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

47 to 52 at 5000 feet...34 to 40 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 53 39 46 / 0 0 0

Kernville 67 38 62 / 0 0 0

Lake Isabella 67 40 61 / 0 0 0

Weldon 65 42 61 / 0 0 0

Tehachapi Area-

500 AM PST Mon Dec 21 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 63.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 46. Gusts up to 50 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 49 to 59. West winds around

25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 29 to 39.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 46 to 56.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 44.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 45 to 55.

Lows 31 to 41.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in

the afternoon. Not as cool. Highs 51 to 61.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Chance of snow showers in the evening. Partly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Chance of precipitation

30 percent. Lows 36 to 46.

.SATURDAY...Chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers. Chance of precipitation

30 percent. Highs 46 to 56.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

44 to 54.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 58 42 50 / 0 0 0

Tehachapi 60 33 54 / 0 0 0

Twin Oaks 65 30 57 / 0 0 0

Fort Tejon-

500 AM PST Mon Dec 21 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 61.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 47.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 48 to 58.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 32 to 42.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 47 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 38 to 48.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 47 to 57.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs 52 to 62.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows 39 to 49.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

47 to 57.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

45 to 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 58 41 52 / 0 0 0

Frazier Park 61 30 56 / 0 0 0

Grapevine 61 41 56 / 0 0 0

Indian Wells Valley-

500 AM PST Mon Dec 21 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 67. West winds up to 10 mph in the

morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 44. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 40 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 59 to 66. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 28 to 38. North winds around

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 59. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 28 to 38.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 51 to 58.

Lows 29 to 39.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 55 to 62.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

showers. Lows 35 to 45. Highs 54 to 62.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 44.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 51 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 66 39 64 / 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 66 34 65 / 0 0 0

Kern County Desert-

500 AM PST Mon Dec 21 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 70. Northeast winds up to 10 mph in

the morning shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. Gusts up

to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 43. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 58 to 68. West winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to around 40 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 26 to 36. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 60. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 28 to 38.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 51 to 59.

Lows 28 to 38.

.CHRISTMAS DAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers. Highs 53 to 63. Lows 34 to 44.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 43.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 51 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 64 46 61 / 0 0 0

California City 67 31 66 / 0 0 0

Mojave 66 39 63 / 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 66 30 66 / 0 0 0

Rosamond 67 31 66 / 0 0 0

