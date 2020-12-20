CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Sunday, December 20, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1100 AM PST Sun Dec 20 2020

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Monday.

West Side Hills-

1100 AM PST Sun Dec 20 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 59. Light winds in the morning

becoming northeast up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 41. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 63. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 44. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 61. North winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 58.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows

34 to 44. Highs 55 to 62.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

39 to 47.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 56 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 59 35 62 / 0 0 0

Avenal 58 37 62 / 0 0 0

San Luis Reservoir 56 38 57 / 0 0 0

San Joaquin Confluence-

1100 AM PST Sun Dec 20 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 53 to 58. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 30 to 36. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 54 to 59. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 38. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs 55 to

60. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 35. Highs

52 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 28 to 35.

.THURSDAY THROUGH CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 54 to 60.

Lows 30 to 38.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

36 to 42.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 55 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 55 35 56 / 0 0 0

Mendota 55 33 57 / 0 0 0

Firebaugh 54 32 56 / 0 0 0

Merced and Madera-

1100 AM PST Sun Dec 20 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 52 to 57. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 32 to 37. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 55 to 60. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 39. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 59. Light winds in the

morning becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 36. Highs

52 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 28 to 36.

.THURSDAY THROUGH CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 54 to 60.

Lows 30 to 38.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of rain. Lows 36 to 43. Highs 54 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 53 32 54 / 0 0 0

Merced 54 32 56 / 0 0 0

Chowchilla 53 32 56 / 0 0 0

Madera 54 32 57 / 0 0 0

Western San Joaquin Valley-

1100 AM PST Sun Dec 20 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 54 to 59. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 31 to 37. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 62. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 38. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 61. Light winds in the

morning becoming north around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 36.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 53 to 58.

Lows 30 to 36.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 56 to 62. Lows

32 to 42.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 56 35 59 / 0 0 0

Five Points 55 33 58 / 0 0 0

NAS Lemoore 55 33 58 / 0 0 0

Kettleman City 55 35 59 / 0 0 0

Foggy Bottom-

1100 AM PST Sun Dec 20 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs

52 to 57. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 30 to 35. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 55 to

60. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 36. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 60. Light winds in the

morning becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows

28 to 35. Highs 53 to 58.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 55 to 61. Lows

30 to 39.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Kerman 54 33 57 / 0 0 0

Caruthers 53 32 57 / 0 0 0

Lemoore 55 33 58 / 0 0 0

Hanford 55 32 58 / 0 0 0

Corcoran 54 33 57 / 0 0 0

Fresno-

1100 AM PST Sun Dec 20 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 53 to 58. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 32 to 40. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs 57 to

62. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 40. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 59. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 38.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 53 to 58.

Lows 29 to 39.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 55 to 62. Lows

33 to 43.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 55 40 59 / 0 0 0

Clovis 55 36 59 / 0 0 0

Fresno 55 35 58 / 0 0 0

Sanger 55 32 58 / 0 0 0

Reedley 55 32 58 / 0 0 0

Selma 53 34 57 / 0 0 0

Kingsburg 53 33 57 / 0 0 0

Tulare County-

1100 AM PST Sun Dec 20 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs 53 to

58. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 30 to 38. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs 57 to

62. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 37. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 59. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows

29 to 37. Highs 53 to 58.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 56 to 61.

Lows 30 to 38.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 62.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 35 to 41. Highs

55 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Dinuba 55 33 59 / 0 0 0

Visalia 54 32 58 / 0 0 0

Exeter 55 33 59 / 0 0 0

Tulare 54 33 58 / 0 0 0

Lindsay 55 33 59 / 0 0 0

Porterville 55 36 60 / 0 0 0

Southern Kings County-

1100 AM PST Sun Dec 20 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 53 to 58. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 29 to 34. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 56 to

61. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 35. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 61. Light winds in the

morning becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 35.

Highs 53 to 58.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 29 to 39.

Highs 55 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 54 31 58 / 0 0 0

Allensworth 55 31 59 / 0 0 0

Western San Joaquin Valley in Kern County-

1100 AM PST Sun Dec 20 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 54 to 59. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 29 to 34. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs 58 to

63. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 35. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 62. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 35.

Highs 55 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows

27 to 35. Highs 57 to 62.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 64.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 33 to 39. Highs

58 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 56 29 60 / 0 0 0

Wasco 55 31 60 / 0 0 0

Buttonwillow 56 32 62 / 0 0 0

Eastern San Joaquin Valley in Kern County-

1100 AM PST Sun Dec 20 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 59. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 41. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 63. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 41. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 60. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows

30 to 40. Highs 54 to 59.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 56 to 61.

Lows 31 to 41.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 63.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45. Highs

56 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Delano 55 32 59 / 0 0 0

McFarland 55 32 60 / 0 0 0

Shafter 56 33 61 / 0 0 0

Bakersfield-

1100 AM PST Sun Dec 20 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 60. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 40. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 65. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 41. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 61. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows

33 to 41. Highs 57 to 62.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 58 to 63.

Lows 34 to 42.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 65.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 37 to 45. Highs

58 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 55 44 62 / 0 0 0

Bakersfield 57 37 62 / 0 0 0

Arvin 57 36 63 / 0 0 0

Lamont 57 35 62 / 0 0 0

Mettler 57 35 62 / 0 0 0

Central Sierra Foothills-

1100 AM PST Sun Dec 20 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 63.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 45.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 66.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 44.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 50 to 58.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 40. Highs

50 to 58.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 41.

Highs 52 to 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 33 to 43.

Highs 52 to 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of rain. Lows 36 to 46. Highs 49 to 57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 59 38 62 / 0 0 0

Oakhurst 64 31 68 / 0 0 0

Auberry 58 45 62 / 0 0 0

Southern Sierra Foothills-

1100 AM PST Sun Dec 20 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 63.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 48.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 68.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 44.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 58.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 41.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 50 to 58.

Lows 33 to 43.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 52 to 60.

Lows 36 to 44.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 61.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 38 to 46. Highs

50 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Three Rivers 63 39 67 / 0 0 0

Springville 58 40 62 / 0 0 0

Tule River Reservation 61 46 67 / 0 0 0

Central Sierra-

1100 AM PST Sun Dec 20 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 61 at 5000 feet...44 to 52 at

8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 46 at 5000 feet...26 to 36 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 61 at 5000 feet...42 to 50 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow after

midnight. Colder. Lows 30 to 40 at 5000 feet...21 to 29 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Highs

45 to 51 at 5000 feet...34 to 42 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 26 to 36 at

5000 feet...15 to 25 at 8000 feet. Highs 46 to 52 at 5000 feet...

34 to 42 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows

29 to 39 at 5000 feet...19 to 29 at 8000 feet. Highs 47 to 55 at

5000 feet...37 to 45 at 8000 feet.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 46 to 52 at 5000 feet...

35 to 43 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of rain and snow. Lows 31 to 41 at 5000 feet...24 to 31 at

8000 feet. Highs 43 to 49 at 5000 feet...32 to 39 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 60 42 59 / 0 0 0

Tuolumne Meadows 50 15 47 / 0 0 0

Wawona 63 33 64 / 0 0 0

Devils Postpile 46 27 44 / 0 0 0

Bass Lake 61 34 64 / 0 0 0

Hetch Hetchy 63 42 62 / 0 0 0

North Kings River-

1100 AM PST Sun Dec 20 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 60 at 5000 feet...48 to 53 at

8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 46 at 5000 feet...26 to 36 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 62 at 5000 feet...46 to 52 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 31 to 41 at

5000 feet...21 to 29 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of snow. Highs 45 to 50 at

5000 feet...37 to 43 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 25 to 35 at

5000 feet...16 to 26 at 8000 feet. Highs 45 to 51 at 5000 feet...

38 to 44 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows

29 to 39 at 5000 feet...19 to 29 at 8000 feet. Highs 47 to 53 at

5000 feet...39 to 46 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain

and snow. Lows 33 to 41 at 5000 feet...23 to 31 at 8000 feet.

Highs 43 to 48 at 5000 feet...36 to 42 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 52 32 52 / 0 0 0

Shaver Lake 56 32 57 / 0 0 0

Lake Wishon 55 35 55 / 0 0 0

Sequoia Kings-

1100 AM PST Sun Dec 20 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 65 at 5000 feet...47 to 57 at

8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 47 at 5000 feet...27 to 37 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 65 at 5000 feet...46 to 56 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 30 to 40 at

5000 feet...21 to 31 at 8000 feet. Gusts up to 40 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 44 to 54 at 5000 feet...37 to 47 at

8000 feet. Over higher elevations, west winds around 25 mph in

the afternoon. Gusts up to 40 mph over higher elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 26 to 36 at

5000 feet...16 to 26 at 8000 feet. Highs 44 to 54 at 5000 feet...

36 to 44 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 28 to 38 at 5000 feet...

18 to 28 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 46 to 56 at

5000 feet...38 to 46 at 8000 feet. Lows 30 to 40 at 5000 feet...

20 to 30 at 8000 feet.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 45 to 55 at 5000 feet...

37 to 47 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow after

midnight. Lows 31 to 41 at 5000 feet...22 to 32 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Slight chance of rain in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of snow. Highs 42 to 52 at 5000 feet...35 to

45 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 64 37 64 / 0 0 0

Grant Grove 56 40 57 / 0 0 0

Lodgepole 55 28 54 / 0 0 0

Camp Nelson 63 41 64 / 0 0 0

Johnsondale 67 26 67 / 0 0 0

Lake Isabella-

1100 AM PST Sun Dec 20 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 62 to 67 at 5000 feet...50 to 56 at

8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 46.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 68 at 5000 feet...50 to 55 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 31 to 41.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 56 at 5000 feet...41 to 47 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 26 to 36. Highs

50 to 55 at 5000 feet...35 to 43 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 26 to 36.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 51 to 56 at

5000 feet...38 to 45 at 8000 feet. Lows 28 to 38.

.CHRISTMAS DAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 52 to

57 at 5000 feet...40 to 46 at 8000 feet. Lows 31 to 41.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 49 to 54 at 5000 feet...38 to

44 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 58 42 58 / 0 0 0

Kernville 71 39 72 / 0 0 0

Lake Isabella 71 42 72 / 0 0 0

Weldon 69 45 70 / 0 0 0

Tehachapi Area-

1100 AM PST Sun Dec 20 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 65.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 48.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 68.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 44.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 48 to 58.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows

30 to 40. Highs 43 to 53.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 44 to 54.

Lows 31 to 41.

.CHRISTMAS DAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 48 to 58.

Lows 33 to 43.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 60 46 63 / 0 0 0

Tehachapi 63 35 64 / 0 0 0

Twin Oaks 68 32 69 / 0 0 0

Fort Tejon-

1100 AM PST Sun Dec 20 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 62.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 49.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 66.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 45.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 47 to 57.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 41.

Highs 45 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows

34 to 44. Highs 46 to 56.

.CHRISTMAS DAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 48 to 58.

Lows 36 to 46.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 47 to 57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 63 45 63 / 0 0 0

Frazier Park 63 33 66 / 0 0 0

Grapevine 58 43 65 / 0 0 0

Indian Wells Valley-

1100 AM PST Sun Dec 20 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 67. Southeast winds up to 10 mph in

the morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 45. Light winds in the

evening becoming northwest up to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 69. North winds up to 10 mph in the

morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 44. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 66. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 28 to

38. Highs 49 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 26 to 36.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 49 to 56.

Lows 28 to 38.

.CHRISTMAS DAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 54 to 63.

Lows 31 to 41.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 66 39 69 / 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 66 35 69 / 0 0 0

Kern County Desert-

1100 AM PST Sun Dec 20 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 68. Northeast winds up to 10 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 42. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 70. Northeast winds up to 10 mph in

the morning shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 42. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 68. West winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 26 to 36.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 49 to 58.

Lows 26 to 36.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 49 to 57.

Lows 27 to 37.

.CHRISTMAS DAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 55 to 65.

Lows 31 to 41.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 63 47 66 / 0 0 0

California City 66 31 69 / 0 0 0

Mojave 65 38 67 / 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 66 28 67 / 0 0 0

Rosamond 66 29 68 / 0 0 0

