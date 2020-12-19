CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Friday, December 18, 2020

_____

151 FPUS56 KHNX 191301

ZFPHNX

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

500 AM PST Sat Dec 19 2020

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Sunday.

CAZ179-200000-

West Side Hills-

500 AM PST Sat Dec 19 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 59. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 43. West winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 60. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 45. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 64. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 45. Highs

58 to 63.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 55 to 60.

Lows 36 to 44.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 62.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 44.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 59 to 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 58 35 59 / 0 0 0

Avenal 58 38 58 / 0 0 0

San Luis Reservoir 55 40 56 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ180-200000-

San Joaquin Confluence-

500 AM PST Sat Dec 19 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Widespread dense

fog in the morning. Highs 52 to 57. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming cloudy. Areas of

dense fog. Lows 31 to 37. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of dense fog

in the morning. Highs 54 to 59. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming cloudy.

Areas of dense fog. Lows 30 to 38. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Areas of dense fog in the morning. Highs 55 to

60. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming cloudy. Areas

of fog. Lows 33 to 39.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs 57 to 62.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming cloudy. Areas

of fog. Lows 31 to 38.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs 53 to 58.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming cloudy.

Areas of fog. Lows 30 to 38.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs

55 to 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

cloudy. Areas of fog. Lows 30 to 38.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning.

Slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 57 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 55 35 55 / 0 0 0

Mendota 55 32 56 / 0 0 0

Firebaugh 55 32 55 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ181-200000-

Merced and Madera-

500 AM PST Sat Dec 19 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Widespread dense

fog in the morning. Highs 52 to 57. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming cloudy.

Areas of dense fog. Lows 30 to 38. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Areas of dense fog in the morning. Highs 53 to

58. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming cloudy.

Areas of dense fog. Lows 31 to 40. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Areas of dense fog in the morning. Highs 56 to

61. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming cloudy. Areas

of fog. Lows 34 to 41.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs 56 to 61.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming cloudy. Areas

of fog. Lows 31 to 39.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs 54 to 59.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming cloudy.

Areas of fog. Lows 31 to 39.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs 55 to 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

cloudy. Areas of fog. Lows 30 to 38.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning.

Slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 57 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 53 31 55 / 0 0 0

Merced 54 32 55 / 0 0 0

Chowchilla 54 32 55 / 0 0 0

Madera 54 33 55 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ182-200000-

Western San Joaquin Valley-

500 AM PST Sat Dec 19 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Widespread dense fog in the morning. Highs 54 to

59. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of dense fog. Lows 31 to 37. Light

winds in the evening becoming west up to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Areas of dense fog in the morning. Highs 55 to

60. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of dense fog. Lows 31 to 39.

Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Areas of dense fog in the morning. Highs 58 to

63. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of fog. Lows 34 to 40.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of

fog. Areas of fog. Lows 32 to 38. Highs 55 to 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs

57 to 62.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of fog. Lows 32 to 38.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning.

Slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 59 to 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 57 35 57 / 0 0 0

Five Points 56 33 56 / 0 0 0

NAS Lemoore 56 33 56 / 0 0 0

Kettleman City 56 35 57 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ183-200000-

Foggy Bottom-

500 AM PST Sat Dec 19 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Widespread dense

fog in the morning. Highs 53 to 58. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming cloudy. Areas of

dense fog through the night. Lows 30 to 35. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of dense fog

in the morning. Highs 53 to 58. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming cloudy.

Areas of dense fog through the night. Lows 30 to 35. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of dense fog

in the morning. Highs 56 to 61. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. Lows

32 to 37. Highs 57 to 62.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming cloudy. Areas

of fog through the night. Lows 31 to 36.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog

in the morning. Areas of fog. Areas of fog. Highs 54 to 61. Lows

30 to 36.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Cloudy in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs 58 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Kerman 55 32 55 / 0 0 0

Caruthers 55 32 55 / 0 0 0

Lemoore 56 33 55 / 0 0 0

Hanford 55 32 55 / 0 0 0

Corcoran 55 32 55 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ184-200000-

Fresno-

500 AM PST Sat Dec 19 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Widespread dense

fog in the morning. Highs 53 to 58. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming cloudy.

Areas of dense fog. Lows 32 to 40. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Areas of dense fog in the morning. Highs 54 to

59. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming cloudy.

Areas of dense fog. Lows 32 to 42. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Areas of dense fog in the morning. Highs 58 to

63. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming cloudy. Areas

of fog. Lows 34 to 42.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs 56 to 61.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming cloudy. Areas

of fog. Lows 34 to 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs 55 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming cloudy.

Areas of fog. Lows 33 to 41.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs

57 to 62.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. Areas of fog. Lows 32 to 40.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning.

Slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 58 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 54 40 55 / 0 0 0

Clovis 55 37 56 / 0 0 0

Fresno 55 36 55 / 0 0 0

Sanger 55 33 56 / 0 0 0

Reedley 55 33 55 / 0 0 0

Selma 55 35 55 / 0 0 0

Kingsburg 55 34 55 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ185-200000-

Tulare County-

500 AM PST Sat Dec 19 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Widespread dense fog in the morning. Highs 53 to

58. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of dense fog. Lows 30 to 37. Light

winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Areas of dense fog in the morning. Highs 54 to

59. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of dense fog. Lows 31 to 39.

Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Areas of dense fog in the morning. Highs 58 to

63. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of

fog. Areas of fog. Lows 31 to 39. Highs 54 to 61.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs

57 to 62.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog.

Lows 30 to 38. Highs 59 to 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Dinuba 55 33 56 / 0 0 0

Visalia 55 33 55 / 0 0 0

Exeter 55 33 55 / 0 0 0

Tulare 55 33 55 / 0 0 0

Lindsay 55 33 56 / 0 0 0

Porterville 56 35 57 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ186-200000-

Southern Kings County-

500 AM PST Sat Dec 19 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Widespread dense

fog in the morning. Highs 54 to 59. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming cloudy. Areas of

dense fog. Lows 29 to 34. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Areas of dense fog in the morning. Highs 54 to

59. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming cloudy.

Areas of dense fog. Lows 30 to 35. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Areas of dense fog in the morning. Highs 57 to

62. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming cloudy. Areas

of fog. Lows 32 to 37.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs 58 to 63.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming cloudy. Areas

of fog. Lows 31 to 36.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs 55 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

cloudy. Areas of fog. Lows 30 to 35.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs

57 to 62.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. Areas of fog. Lows 29 to 34.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs 59 to

64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 56 30 55 / 0 0 0

Allensworth 56 30 56 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ187-200000-

Western San Joaquin Valley in Kern County-

500 AM PST Sat Dec 19 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Widespread dense fog in the morning. Highs 55 to

60. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of dense fog. Lows 28 to 34. Light

winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Areas of dense fog in the morning. Highs 56 to

61. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of dense fog. Lows 29 to 35.

Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Areas of dense fog in the morning. Highs 59 to

64. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of

fog. Areas of fog. Lows 30 to 37. Highs 57 to 64.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog in the

morning. Areas of fog. Highs 59 to 64. Lows 29 to 35.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs 60 to

65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 58 30 58 / 0 0 0

Wasco 58 31 58 / 0 0 0

Buttonwillow 58 32 58 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ188-200000-

Eastern San Joaquin Valley in Kern County-

500 AM PST Sat Dec 19 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Widespread dense fog in the morning. Highs 55 to

60. South winds up to 10 mph in the morning shifting to the

northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of dense fog. Lows 30 to 40. East

winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Areas of dense fog in the morning. Highs 55 to

60. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of dense fog. Lows 33 to 43.

Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Areas of dense fog in the morning. Highs 59 to

64. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 43.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 62.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to

43. Highs 56 to 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Delano 57 31 56 / 0 0 0

McFarland 57 32 57 / 0 0 0

Shafter 58 32 58 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ189-200000-

Bakersfield-

500 AM PST Sat Dec 19 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Widespread dense fog in the morning. Highs 56 to

61. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of dense fog. Lows 32 to 40. West winds

up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Areas of dense fog in the morning. Highs 56 to

61. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of dense fog. Lows 34 to 44.

Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Areas of dense fog in the morning. Highs 62 to

67. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of fog. Areas

of fog. Lows 35 to 45. Highs 59 to 64.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of fog in

the morning. Areas of fog. Highs 58 to 63. Lows 36 to 44.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs

59 to 64.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Areas of fog. Lows 34 to 42.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs 61 to

66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 56 44 56 / 0 0 0

Bakersfield 58 37 58 / 0 0 0

Arvin 58 35 60 / 0 0 0

Lamont 58 35 59 / 0 0 0

Mettler 57 36 58 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ190-200000-

Central Sierra Foothills-

500 AM PST Sat Dec 19 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 58.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 44.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 62.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 46.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 64.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 44.

Highs 51 to 60.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 52 to 60. Lows

34 to 44.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 54 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 55 37 57 / 0 0 0

Oakhurst 59 34 63 / 0 0 0

Auberry 53 43 57 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ191-200000-

Southern Sierra Foothills-

500 AM PST Sat Dec 19 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 59.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 45.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 62.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 49.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 66.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 36 to 46. Highs

51 to 61.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to

46. Highs 53 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Three Rivers 60 37 63 / 0 0 0

Springville 55 38 57 / 0 0 0

Tule River Reservation 58 43 61 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ192-200000-

Central Sierra-

500 AM PST Sat Dec 19 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 56 at 5000 feet...39 to 47 at

8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 44 at 5000 feet...25 to 35 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 60 at 5000 feet...43 to 51 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 45 at 5000 feet...26 to 36 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 59 at 5000 feet...40 to 48 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 30 to 40 at

5000 feet...20 to 30 at 8000 feet. Highs 47 to 53 at 5000 feet...

35 to 43 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 48 to 54 at

5000 feet...36 to 44 at 8000 feet. Lows 30 to 40 at 5000 feet...

22 to 30 at 8000 feet.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in

the afternoon. Highs 49 to 55 at 5000 feet...38 to 46 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 46 41 48 / 0 0 0

Tuolumne Meadows 46 14 50 / 0 0 0

Wawona 57 32 62 / 0 0 0

Devils Postpile 43 27 45 / 0 0 0

Bass Lake 55 33 60 / 0 0 0

Hetch Hetchy 58 40 63 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ193-200000-

North Kings River-

500 AM PST Sat Dec 19 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 49 to 54 at 5000 feet...43 to 49 at

8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 43 at 5000 feet...24 to 34 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 58 at 5000 feet...47 to 52 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 45 at 5000 feet...26 to 36 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 59 at 5000 feet...45 to 50 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 30 to 40 at

5000 feet...19 to 29 at 8000 feet. Highs 46 to 52 at 5000 feet...

38 to 45 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 47 to 53 at

5000 feet...40 to 46 at 8000 feet. Lows 30 to 40 at 5000 feet...

22 to 30 at 8000 feet.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in

the afternoon. Highs 50 to 55 at 5000 feet...42 to 48 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 47 31 50 / 0 0 0

Shaver Lake 48 26 52 / 0 0 0

Lake Wishon 50 32 54 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ194-200000-

Sequoia Kings-

500 AM PST Sat Dec 19 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 48 to 58 at 5000 feet...42 to

52 at 8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 45 at 5000 feet...25 to 35 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 63 at 5000 feet...45 to 55 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 46 at 5000 feet...26 to 36 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 62 at 5000 feet...43 to 53 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 30 to 40 at

5000 feet...20 to 30 at 8000 feet. Highs 46 to 56 at 5000 feet...

38 to 48 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 46 to 56 at

5000 feet...38 to 46 at 8000 feet. Lows 31 to 41 at 5000 feet...

20 to 30 at 8000 feet.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in

the afternoon. Highs 48 to 58 at 5000 feet...40 to 50 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 60 35 64 / 0 0 0

Grant Grove 50 37 55 / 0 0 0

Lodgepole 49 25 53 / 0 0 0

Camp Nelson 55 38 60 / 0 0 0

Johnsondale 60 23 65 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ195-200000-

Lake Isabella-

500 AM PST Sat Dec 19 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 55 to 60 at 5000 feet...45 to

52 at 8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 44.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 66 at 5000 feet...49 to 54 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 45.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 65 at 5000 feet...47 to 53 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 33 to 43. Highs 53 to

58 at 5000 feet...43 to 49 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 29 to 39.

Highs 50 to 55 at 5000 feet...37 to 44 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 52 to 57 at

5000 feet...39 to 46 at 8000 feet. Lows 29 to 39.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 60 at 5000 feet...43 to 50 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 50 40 55 / 0 0 0

Kernville 63 37 69 / 0 0 0

Lake Isabella 63 39 69 / 0 0 0

Weldon 62 42 67 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ196-200000-

Tehachapi Area-

500 AM PST Sat Dec 19 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 50 to 60.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 44.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 64.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 48.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 65.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 44. Highs

50 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 45 to 55. Lows

33 to 43.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 47 to 57. Lows

32 to 42.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 55 42 58 / 0 0 0

Tehachapi 56 30 60 / 0 0 0

Twin Oaks 62 28 66 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ197-200000-

Fort Tejon-

500 AM PST Sat Dec 19 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 50 to 58.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 45.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 61.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 49.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 65.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 45. Highs

50 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 46 to 56.

Lows 36 to 46.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 48 to 58.

Lows 34 to 44.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 56 40 60 / 0 0 0

Frazier Park 58 28 60 / 0 0 0

Grapevine 56 39 59 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ198-200000-

Indian Wells Valley-

500 AM PST Sat Dec 19 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 61. West winds up to 10 mph in the

morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 31 to 41. West winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 66. West winds up to 10 mph in the

morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 43. Light winds in the evening

becoming north around 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 67. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 42. Highs

58 to 66.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 49 to 57. Lows

28 to 38.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 51 to 59. Lows

30 to 40.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 60 34 65 / 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 59 31 65 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ199-200000-

Kern County Desert-

500 AM PST Sat Dec 19 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 61. North winds up to 10 mph in the

morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 28 to 38. North winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 68. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 30 to 40. Northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 69. East winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 31 to 41. Highs

57 to 67.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 49 to 58. Lows

28 to 38.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 52 to 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows 28 to 38.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 57 43 62 / 0 0 0

California City 59 27 65 / 0 0 0

Mojave 58 34 64 / 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 59 24 64 / 0 0 0

Rosamond 60 25 65 / 0 0 0

=

$$

