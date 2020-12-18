CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Friday, December 18, 2020

539 FPUS56 KHNX 181801

ZFPHNX

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1000 AM PST Fri Dec 18 2020

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Saturday.

CAZ179-190000-

West Side Hills-

1000 AM PST Fri Dec 18 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 58. Light winds in the morning

becoming northeast up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 42. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 60. Light winds in the morning

becoming northeast up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 42. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 61. Light winds in the morning

becoming northeast up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 44.

.MONDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 55 to 64. Lows

35 to 45.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 56 34 60 / 0 0 0

Avenal 55 36 58 / 0 0 0

San Luis Reservoir 55 38 56 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ180-190000-

San Joaquin Confluence-

1000 AM PST Fri Dec 18 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 57. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread dense freezing fog and patchy

fog after midnight. Lows 29 to 35. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread dense fog and dense freezing

fog in the morning. Highs 54 to 59. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 36. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 60. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 37.

.MONDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 54 to 61. Lows

29 to 39.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 55 33 56 / 0 0 0

Mendota 55 31 57 / 0 0 0

Firebaugh 54 30 56 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ181-190000-

Merced and Madera-

1000 AM PST Fri Dec 18 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog in

the morning. Highs 50 to 55. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening. Areas of fog

after midnight. Lows 30 to 37. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread dense fog and dense freezing

fog in the morning. Highs 53 to 58. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 37. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 60. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 38.

.MONDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 54 to 61. Lows

30 to 39.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 52 30 55 / 0 0 0

Merced 52 31 55 / 0 0 0

Chowchilla 52 30 55 / 0 0 0

Madera 53 30 55 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ182-190000-

Western San Joaquin Valley-

1000 AM PST Fri Dec 18 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 59. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows 30 to

36. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 61. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 36. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 62. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 37.

.MONDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 55 to 64. Lows

31 to 39.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 56 33 58 / 0 0 0

Five Points 55 31 57 / 0 0 0

NAS Lemoore 55 31 57 / 0 0 0

Kettleman City 56 35 58 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ183-190000-

Foggy Bottom-

1000 AM PST Fri Dec 18 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog in

the morning. Highs 53 to 58. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog through the night. Areas of

dense freezing fog after midnight. Lows 29 to 34. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Widespread

dense freezing fog and patchy dense fog in the morning. Highs

55 to 60. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 34. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 60. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 34.

.MONDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 54 to 61. Lows

29 to 36.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Kerman 54 30 56 / 0 0 0

Caruthers 54 30 56 / 0 0 0

Lemoore 55 32 57 / 0 0 0

Hanford 55 30 57 / 0 0 0

Corcoran 55 32 57 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ184-190000-

Fresno-

1000 AM PST Fri Dec 18 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

in the morning. Highs 52 to 57. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows 30 to 38. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread dense fog and dense freezing

fog in the morning. Highs 54 to 59. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 39. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 61. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 41.

.MONDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 55 to 63. Lows

31 to 41.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 52 38 55 / 0 0 0

Clovis 54 35 57 / 0 0 0

Fresno 54 35 57 / 0 0 0

Sanger 55 32 57 / 0 0 0

Reedley 55 32 57 / 0 0 0

Selma 54 32 56 / 0 0 0

Kingsburg 54 32 56 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ185-190000-

Tulare County-

1000 AM PST Fri Dec 18 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Patchy dense

fog in the morning. Highs 53 to 58. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows 29 to 35. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread dense freezing fog and

patchy dense fog in the morning. Highs 54 to 59. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 37. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 61. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 38.

.MONDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 55 to 63. Lows

31 to 39.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Dinuba 55 32 57 / 0 0 0

Visalia 55 31 56 / 0 0 0

Exeter 55 32 56 / 0 0 0

Tulare 55 32 56 / 0 0 0

Lindsay 55 32 57 / 0 0 0

Porterville 55 34 57 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ186-190000-

Southern Kings County-

1000 AM PST Fri Dec 18 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs 54 to

59. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Colder. Lows

28 to 33. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 55 to

60. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to 33. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 61. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 34.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 57 to 63.

Lows 30 to 35.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 55 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 29 to 34.

Highs 56 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 56 30 57 / 0 0 0

Allensworth 57 30 57 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ187-190000-

Western San Joaquin Valley in Kern County-

1000 AM PST Fri Dec 18 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs 55 to

60. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Colder. Lows 27 to 33. Light

winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 57 to 62.

Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 27 to 33. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 63. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to 34.

.MONDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 56 to 65. Lows

28 to 36.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 57 29 59 / 0 0 0

Wasco 58 30 58 / 0 0 0

Buttonwillow 58 31 60 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ188-190000-

Eastern San Joaquin Valley in Kern County-

1000 AM PST Fri Dec 18 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 59. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows 31 to 39. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 60. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 40. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 62. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 41.

.MONDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 56 to 64. Lows

32 to 42.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Delano 57 31 57 / 0 0 0

McFarland 57 31 58 / 0 0 0

Shafter 58 32 58 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ189-190000-

Bakersfield-

1000 AM PST Fri Dec 18 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 59. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Colder. Lows

32 to 39. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 61. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 40. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 64. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 43.

.MONDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 57 to 67. Lows

34 to 44.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 54 42 57 / 0 0 0

Bakersfield 57 36 58 / 0 0 0

Arvin 57 34 60 / 0 0 0

Lamont 57 34 59 / 0 0 0

Mettler 56 35 59 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ190-190000-

Central Sierra Foothills-

1000 AM PST Fri Dec 18 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 47 to 55.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 41.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 59.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 42.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 63.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 45.

.MONDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 53 to 63. Lows

33 to 43.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 50 35 55 / 0 0 0

Oakhurst 54 26 60 / 0 0 0

Auberry 50 40 54 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ191-190000-

Southern Sierra Foothills-

1000 AM PST Fri Dec 18 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 48 to 56.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 42.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 44.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 64.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 47.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 58 to 66. Lows

37 to 45.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 51 to 61. Lows

35 to 43.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Three Rivers 56 35 61 / 0 0 0

Springville 52 35 55 / 0 0 0

Tule River Reservation 54 40 59 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ192-190000-

Central Sierra-

1000 AM PST Fri Dec 18 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cold. Highs 43 to 51 at 5000 feet...35 to

43 at 8000 feet. Wind chill readings around 2 below in the

morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 39 at 5000 feet...21 to 30 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 49 to 57 at 5000 feet...40 to 48 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 41 at 5000 feet...

24 to 32 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 60 at 5000 feet...43 to 51 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 43 at 5000 feet...26 to

34 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 60 at 5000 feet...42 to 49 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 41 at

5000 feet...22 to 30 at 8000 feet. Highs 48 to 54 at 5000 feet...

37 to 45 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 28 to 38 at

5000 feet...17 to 27 at 8000 feet. Highs 46 to 54 at 5000 feet...

34 to 44 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 50 37 58 / 0 0 0

Tuolumne Meadows 42 9 47 / 0 0 0

Wawona 52 27 58 / 0 0 0

Devils Postpile 35 22 42 / 0 0 0

Bass Lake 50 28 56 / 0 0 0

Hetch Hetchy 53 35 60 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ193-190000-

North Kings River-

1000 AM PST Fri Dec 18 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cold. Highs 42 to 48 at 5000 feet...38 to

44 at 8000 feet. Wind chill readings around 4 below in the

morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to 37 at 5000 feet...21 to 29 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 49 to 54 at 5000 feet...

44 to 49 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 40 at 5000 feet...

22 to 32 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 59 at 5000 feet...47 to 53 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 43 at 5000 feet...24 to

34 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 54 to 59 at

5000 feet...46 to 51 at 8000 feet. Lows 31 to 40 at 5000 feet...

22 to 30 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 48 to 54 at 5000 feet...41 to

47 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 27 to 37 at 5000 feet...18 to

28 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 46 to 52 at

5000 feet...38 to 46 at 8000 feet. Lows 28 to 38 at 5000 feet...

17 to 27 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 40 26 47 / 0 0 0

Shaver Lake 43 25 49 / 0 0 0

Lake Wishon 43 27 51 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ194-190000-

Sequoia Kings-

1000 AM PST Fri Dec 18 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cold. Highs 41 to 51 at 5000 feet...36 to

44 at 8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 39 at 5000 feet...19 to 29 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 48 to 58 at 5000 feet...

42 to 52 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 41 at 5000 feet...

22 to 32 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 63 at 5000 feet...45 to 55 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 45 at 5000 feet...25 to

35 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 53 to 63 at

5000 feet...45 to 55 at 8000 feet. Lows 31 to 41 at 5000 feet...

22 to 32 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 46 to 56 at

5000 feet...38 to 48 at 8000 feet. Lows 28 to 38 at 5000 feet...

18 to 28 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 52 30 62 / 0 0 0

Grant Grove 42 31 49 / 0 0 0

Lodgepole 42 19 49 / 0 0 0

Camp Nelson 49 32 56 / 0 0 0

Johnsondale 53 18 60 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ195-190000-

Lake Isabella-

1000 AM PST Fri Dec 18 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 48 to 53 at 5000 feet...37 to

44 at 8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 28 to 38.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 55 to 60 at 5000 feet...

45 to 51 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 31 to 41.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 66 at 5000 feet...48 to 55 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 44.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 61 to 66 at

5000 feet...48 to 54 at 8000 feet. Lows 32 to 42.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 54 to 59 at

5000 feet...44 to 50 at 8000 feet. Lows 28 to 38.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 50 to 57 at

5000 feet...36 to 46 at 8000 feet. Lows 27 to 37.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 44 33 50 / 0 0 0

Kernville 57 32 64 / 0 0 0

Lake Isabella 57 34 64 / 0 0 0

Weldon 57 37 62 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ196-190000-

Tehachapi Area-

1000 AM PST Fri Dec 18 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 45 to 55.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 30 to 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 42.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 64.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 46.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 56 to 66. Lows

34 to 44.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 51 to 61. Lows

32 to 42.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 46 to 56. Lows

31 to 41.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 48 37 53 / 0 0 0

Tehachapi 50 27 56 / 0 0 0

Twin Oaks 56 24 61 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ197-190000-

Fort Tejon-

1000 AM PST Fri Dec 18 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 44 to 54.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 42.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 58.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 44.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 63.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 48.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 53 to 63.

Lows 35 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 47 to 57. Lows

33 to 43.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 49 35 56 / 0 0 0

Frazier Park 49 23 57 / 0 0 0

Grapevine 52 37 57 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ198-190000-

Indian Wells Valley-

1000 AM PST Fri Dec 18 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 60. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to 38. West winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 62. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 30 to 40. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 67. East winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 43. Highs

61 to 68.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 42. Highs

59 to 65.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 41.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 52 to 60. Lows

27 to 37.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 58 32 61 / 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 59 29 61 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ199-190000-

Kern County Desert-

1000 AM PST Fri Dec 18 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 60. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 26 to 36. North winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 64. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 27 to 37. North winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 68. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 30 to 40.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 68.

Lows 31 to 41.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 51 to 61. Lows

27 to 37.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 53 40 57 / 0 0 0

California City 58 26 60 / 0 0 0

Mojave 57 32 60 / 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 58 24 60 / 0 0 0

Rosamond 58 25 61 / 0 0 0

=

$$

