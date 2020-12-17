CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Thursday, December 17, 2020

_____

301 FPUS56 KHNX 171801

ZFPHNX

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1000 AM PST Thu Dec 17 2020

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Friday.

CAZ179-180000-

West Side Hills-

1000 AM PST Thu Dec 17 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs 57 to 62. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 36 to 42. West winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 57. North winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows

33 to 41. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 55 to 60.

Light winds in the morning becoming northeast up to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to

44. Highs 57 to 62.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 58 to 64.

Lows 36 to 46.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 60 35 56 / 20 0 0

Avenal 60 39 55 / 20 0 0

San Luis Reservoir 58 39 54 / 50 0 0

=

$$

CAZ180-180000-

San Joaquin Confluence-

1000 AM PST Thu Dec 17 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs 56 to 61. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Colder.

Lows 32 to 38. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 52 to 57.

Light winds in the morning becoming northeast up to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost after midnight.

Lows 29 to 36. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs

54 to 59. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of

frost. Lows 29 to 37. Highs 55 to 60.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost in the

morning. Areas of frost. Highs 56 to 61. Lows 33 to 40.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows

31 to 37.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs

54 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 59 36 54 / 60 0 0

Mendota 59 34 54 / 60 0 0

Firebaugh 58 34 54 / 60 0 0

=

$$

CAZ181-180000-

Merced and Madera-

1000 AM PST Thu Dec 17 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs 53 to 58.

South winds up to 10 mph in the morning shifting to the northwest

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Colder. Lows 33 to 38. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of

frost in the morning. Highs 51 to 56. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog and frost after

midnight. Lows 30 to 36. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 54 to 59.

Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows

30 to 37. Highs 55 to 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows

30 to 38.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost in the

morning. Areas of frost. Highs 55 to 61. Lows 33 to 40.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows

32 to 38.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs

53 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 56 32 52 / 80 0 0

Merced 57 34 53 / 80 0 0

Chowchilla 55 34 52 / 80 0 0

Madera 56 35 53 / 80 0 0

=

$$

CAZ182-180000-

Western San Joaquin Valley-

1000 AM PST Thu Dec 17 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs 57 to 62. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 40. West winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 53 to 58.

North winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows

30 to 36. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs 56 to

61. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight.

Lows 31 to 37.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs 57 to 62.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows

31 to 37.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs

58 to 63.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost.

Lows 32 to 39. Highs 57 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 60 37 56 / 30 0 0

Five Points 59 36 55 / 40 0 0

NAS Lemoore 59 37 56 / 40 0 0

Kettleman City 60 39 56 / 20 0 0

=

$$

CAZ183-180000-

Foggy Bottom-

1000 AM PST Thu Dec 17 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs 56 to 61.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 34 to 39. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in the

evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 52 to

57. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows

29 to 34. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Areas of

frost in the morning. Highs 55 to 60. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows 29 to 34.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs

56 to 61.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows

29 to 34.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Patchy frost

in the morning. Highs 56 to 61.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost. Lows

31 to 36. Highs 56 to 61.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost. Lows

31 to 36. Highs 54 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Kerman 58 35 54 / 70 0 0

Caruthers 58 36 54 / 60 0 0

Lemoore 58 38 55 / 40 0 0

Hanford 58 37 55 / 50 0 0

Corcoran 58 38 55 / 40 0 0

=

$$

CAZ184-180000-

Fresno-

1000 AM PST Thu Dec 17 2020

.TODAY...Showers likely in the morning, then mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Chance of showers 70 percent. Highs 53 to 58. Light

winds in the morning becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 36 to 41. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 52 to

57. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows

30 to 38. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs

55 to 60. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of

frost. Lows 31 to 40. Highs 56 to 61.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost in the

morning. Areas of frost. Highs 56 to 62. Lows 33 to 41.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost. Lows

34 to 40. Highs 54 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 53 38 52 / 90 0 0

Clovis 56 39 54 / 80 0 0

Fresno 56 39 54 / 80 0 0

Sanger 55 37 54 / 80 0 0

Reedley 55 37 54 / 80 0 0

Selma 56 38 54 / 70 0 0

Kingsburg 56 37 54 / 70 0 0

=

$$

CAZ185-180000-

Tulare County-

1000 AM PST Thu Dec 17 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs 52 to 57.

Light winds in the morning becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 35 to 40. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs 52 to

57. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows

30 to 36. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs

55 to 60. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows

30 to 37.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 56 to 61.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows

30 to 38.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs 58 to

63.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows

31 to 39.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs

56 to 61.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost. Lows

32 to 38. Highs 54 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Dinuba 55 37 54 / 80 0 0

Visalia 56 37 55 / 70 0 0

Exeter 53 37 54 / 70 0 0

Tulare 55 38 54 / 60 0 0

Lindsay 53 37 54 / 70 0 0

Porterville 54 39 55 / 60 0 0

=

$$

CAZ186-180000-

Southern Kings County-

1000 AM PST Thu Dec 17 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs 56 to 61.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 35 to 40. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in the

evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs 53 to

58. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog and frost after

midnight. Lows 29 to 34. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog and frost in the morning.

Highs 55 to 60. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight.

Lows 29 to 34.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs 56 to 61.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows

29 to 34.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost in the

morning. Areas of frost after midnight. Highs 57 to 62. Lows

30 to 35.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs

57 to 62.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows 31 to 36.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs

around 57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 58 37 56 / 40 0 0

Allensworth 58 37 56 / 40 0 0

=

$$

CAZ187-180000-

Western San Joaquin Valley in Kern County-

1000 AM PST Thu Dec 17 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs 58 to 63. Southwest winds up to 10 mph in the

morning shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 35 to 40. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs 54 to

59. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows

29 to 34. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost and patchy fog in the morning.

Highs 56 to 61. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight.

Lows 28 to 34.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs 58 to 63.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows

28 to 34.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs

59 to 64.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows

30 to 36.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs

59 to 64.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost. Lows

31 to 37. Highs 56 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 60 36 56 / 20 0 0

Wasco 59 37 56 / 30 0 0

Buttonwillow 60 39 57 / 20 0 0

=

$$

CAZ188-180000-

Eastern San Joaquin Valley in Kern County-

1000 AM PST Thu Dec 17 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs 53 to 59.

South winds up to 10 mph in the morning shifting to the northwest

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 37 to 43. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs 53 to

58. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows

31 to 39. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 55 to 60.

Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of

frost. Lows 30 to 40. Highs 57 to 62.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs

58 to 63.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows

32 to 42.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs

58 to 63.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 41.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs

55 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Delano 58 37 56 / 40 0 0

McFarland 58 37 56 / 40 0 0

Shafter 58 39 57 / 30 0 0

=

$$

CAZ189-180000-

Bakersfield-

1000 AM PST Thu Dec 17 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs 56 to 61. Southwest winds up to 10 mph in the

morning shifting to the northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 39 to 44. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs 54 to

59. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows

32 to 40. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs 57 to 62.

Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows

32 to 40. Highs 59 to 64.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows

32 to 42.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs 60 to

65.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 44.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs 59 to

64.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 42.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs

57 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 58 45 53 / 20 0 0

Bakersfield 58 42 56 / 30 0 0

Arvin 58 39 58 / 30 0 0

Lamont 58 39 58 / 30 0 0

Mettler 58 39 56 / 30 40 0

=

$$

CAZ190-180000-

Central Sierra Foothills-

1000 AM PST Thu Dec 17 2020

.TODAY...Showers in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance

of showers in the afternoon. Highs 45 to 53.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 28 to 38.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 47 to 55.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 41.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 43.

Highs 55 to 64.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 43.

Highs 50 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 48 32 50 / 100 0 0

Oakhurst 50 24 54 / 100 0 0

Auberry 47 35 49 / 100 0 0

=

$$

CAZ191-180000-

Southern Sierra Foothills-

1000 AM PST Thu Dec 17 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

47 to 55.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 31 to 41.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 48 to 56.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 42.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 61.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to

46. Highs 55 to 63.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 64.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 45.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 51 to 61. Lows

34 to 42.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Three Rivers 55 34 56 / 80 0 0

Springville 50 34 51 / 70 0 0

Tule River Reservation 53 38 54 / 70 0 0

=

$$

CAZ192-180000-

Central Sierra-

1000 AM PST Thu Dec 17 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS

AFTERNOON ABOVE 5500 FEET...

.TODAY...Becoming mostly cloudy in the afternoon. Snow showers in

the morning. Near the crest, snow showers in the morning. Over

higher elevations, southwest winds around 25 mph with gusts to

around 45 mph in the morning. Chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. Breezy. Snow accumulation up to 7 inches. Total snow

accumulation up to 8 inches. Snow level 5000 feet. Highs 37 to

43 at 5000 feet...27 to 33 at 8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 22 to 31 at 5000 feet...

13 to 21 at 8000 feet. Wind chill readings around 1 below.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cold. Highs 43 to 51 at 5000 feet...35 to

43 at 8000 feet. Wind chill readings near zero in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to 38 at 5000 feet...21 to

29 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 49 to 57 at 5000 feet...39 to 47 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to

40 at 5000 feet...21 to 31 at 8000 feet. Highs 52 to 58 at

5000 feet...40 to 49 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 44 to 50 at

5000 feet...32 to 40 at 8000 feet. Lows 26 to 36 at 5000 feet...

15 to 25 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 43 29 52 / 100 0 0

Tuolumne Meadows 34 3 41 / 100 0 0

Wawona 45 22 52 / 100 0 0

Devils Postpile 29 14 36 / 90 0 0

Bass Lake 45 24 50 / 100 0 0

Hetch Hetchy 44 28 54 / 100 0 0

=

$$

CAZ193-180000-

North Kings River-

1000 AM PST Thu Dec 17 2020

.TODAY...Becoming mostly cloudy in the afternoon. Snow showers in

the morning. Near the crest, snow showers in the morning. Over

higher elevations, southwest winds around 25 mph in the morning.

Slight chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Breezy. Snow

accumulation up to 5 inches. Total snow accumulation up to

6 inches. Snow level 5500 feet. Highs 39 to 44 at 5000 feet...

29 to 35 at 8000 feet. Gusts up to 45 mph over higher elevations.

Wind chill readings around 1 below.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 22 to 32 at 5000 feet...

11 to 19 at 8000 feet. Wind chill readings around 5 below.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cold. Highs 42 to 48 at 5000 feet...37 to

43 at 8000 feet. Wind chill readings around 2 below in the

morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to 38 at 5000 feet...20 to

28 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 49 to 54 at 5000 feet...43 to

49 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to

40 at 5000 feet...21 to 31 at 8000 feet. Highs 51 to 57 at

5000 feet...44 to 51 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 44 to 50 at

5000 feet...36 to 43 at 8000 feet. Lows 26 to 36 at 5000 feet...

17 to 25 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 32 17 40 / 100 0 0

Shaver Lake 39 19 43 / 100 0 0

Lake Wishon 36 19 43 / 90 0 0

=

$$

CAZ194-180000-

Sequoia Kings-

1000 AM PST Thu Dec 17 2020

.TODAY...Snow showers likely in the morning. Near the crest, snow

showers likely in the morning. Chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Breezy. Snow

accumulation up to 4 inches. Highs 40 to 46 at 5000 feet...30 to

38 at 8000 feet. West winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts to around

50 mph over higher elevations.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 22 to 32 at 5000 feet...

11 to 21 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 42 to 52 at 5000 feet...36 to 44 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to 38 at 5000 feet...19 to

29 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 48 to 58 at 5000 feet...

41 to 51 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to

42 at 5000 feet...22 to 32 at 8000 feet. Highs 52 to 62 at

5000 feet...44 to 54 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 44 to 54 at

5000 feet...36 to 46 at 8000 feet. Lows 26 to 36 at 5000 feet...

16 to 26 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 47 23 55 / 90 0 0

Grant Grove 40 24 42 / 90 0 0

Lodgepole 37 12 43 / 90 0 0

Camp Nelson 43 24 49 / 80 0 0

Johnsondale 47 13 54 / 70 0 0

=

$$

CAZ195-180000-

Lake Isabella-

1000 AM PST Thu Dec 17 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, Chance

of snow showers. Near the crest, snow showers likely in the

morning, then chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent. Breezy. Snow level 6000 feet. Highs

43 to 48 at 5000 feet...32 to 37 at 8000 feet. West winds around

25 mph with gusts to around 60 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 23 to 33. Gusts up to

45 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 49 to 54 at 5000 feet...36 to 44 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 27 to 37.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 55 to 60 at 5000 feet...

43 to 50 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to

42. Highs 59 to 65 at 5000 feet...47 to 54 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 52 to 57 at 5000 feet...41 to

47 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 27 to 37.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 50 to 55 at 5000 feet...37 to

43 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 39 26 43 / 70 0 0

Kernville 53 29 58 / 60 0 0

Lake Isabella 52 31 58 / 50 0 0

Weldon 51 34 56 / 50 0 0

=

$$

CAZ196-180000-

Tehachapi Area-

1000 AM PST Thu Dec 17 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Windy. Highs 42 to 52. West winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts to

around 60 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 27 to 37. Gusts up to

55 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 44 to 54.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 49 to 59.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 42.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 54 to 64. Lows

34 to 44.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 47 to 57. Lows

30 to 40.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 44 34 47 / 60 20 0

Tehachapi 47 27 49 / 40 20 0

Twin Oaks 50 21 55 / 40 0 0

=

$$

CAZ197-180000-

Fort Tejon-

1000 AM PST Thu Dec 17 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Chance of snow

showers in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

Breezy. Snow level above 6000 feet. Highs 45 to 55. Northwest

winds around 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 55 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers in the

evening. Colder. Snow level 4500 feet. Lows 31 to 41. Gusts up to

60 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 44 to 54.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 42.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 49 to 59.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to

45. Highs 52 to 62.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 63.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 46.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 48 to 58. Lows

33 to 43.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 45 30 48 / 50 30 0

Frazier Park 50 21 49 / 30 40 0

Grapevine 54 37 53 / 40 50 0

=

$$

CAZ198-180000-

Indian Wells Valley-

1000 AM PST Thu Dec 17 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of blowing dust. Highs 53 to 63. West winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 55 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to 38. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 50 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 59. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to 38. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 63. East winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to

41. Highs 59 to 66.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 66.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 42.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 64.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 40. Highs

53 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 60 33 57 / 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 62 30 58 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ199-180000-

Kern County Desert-

1000 AM PST Thu Dec 17 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of blowing dust through the day. A

20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs

53 to 63. West winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the

morning increasing to 60 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 26 to 36. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 60 mph in the evening decreasing to

30 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 60. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 26 to 36. North winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 64. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 28 to 38.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 58 to 68.

Lows 30 to 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 56 39 53 / 0 0 0

California City 60 26 57 / 0 0 0

Mojave 58 32 56 / 20 0 0

Edwards AFB 62 26 57 / 0 0 0

Rosamond 61 26 58 / 0 0 0

=

$$

