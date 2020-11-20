CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast

CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Thursday, November 19, 2020

599 FPUS56 KHNX 200801

ZFPHNX

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1200 AM PST Fri Nov 20 2020

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Saturday.

CAZ179-210000-

West Side Hills-

1200 AM PST Fri Nov 20 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 59 to 64. North winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 46. West winds up to 10 mph

in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 65. North winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 46. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 66. Light winds in the morning

becoming north up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 47. Highs

59 to 64.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 46. Highs

59 to 64.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows

37 to 47. Highs 60 to 65.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 62 39 64 / 0 0 0

Avenal 61 41 63 / 0 0 0

San Luis Reservoir 61 43 62 / 0 0 0

CAZ180-210000-

San Joaquin Confluence-

1200 AM PST Fri Nov 20 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs 58 to

63. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 41. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 64. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 40. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 65. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 41. Highs

58 to 63.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 41. Highs

59 to 64.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 42.

Highs 58 to 63.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to

40. Highs 57 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 62 39 63 / 0 0 0

Mendota 61 36 62 / 0 0 0

Firebaugh 61 35 61 / 0 0 0

CAZ181-210000-

Merced and Madera-

1200 AM PST Fri Nov 20 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 57 to 62. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 41. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 64. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 42. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 64. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 40. Highs

57 to 62.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 40. Highs

59 to 64.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 42.

Highs 58 to 63.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to

39. Highs 56 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 59 32 60 / 0 0 0

Merced 60 35 61 / 0 0 0

Chowchilla 59 34 60 / 0 0 0

Madera 59 35 61 / 0 0 0

CAZ182-210000-

Western San Joaquin Valley-

1200 AM PST Fri Nov 20 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 59 to 64. North winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 41. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 66. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the morning becoming light and variable in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 41. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 67. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 41. Highs

59 to 64.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to

42. Highs 60 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 65.

Lows 35 to 40.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 62 38 63 / 0 0 0

Five Points 62 37 63 / 0 0 0

NAS Lemoore 61 38 62 / 0 0 0

Kettleman City 62 41 63 / 0 0 0

CAZ183-210000-

Foggy Bottom-

1200 AM PST Fri Nov 20 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 57 to 62. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the morning becoming light and variable in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 40. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 64. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 39. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 65. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 39. Highs

58 to 63.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 39.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 64.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 39.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 58 to 63.

Lows 33 to 38.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Kerman 59 35 61 / 0 0 0

Caruthers 59 36 61 / 0 0 0

Lemoore 60 38 61 / 0 0 0

Hanford 60 36 62 / 0 0 0

Corcoran 60 38 61 / 0 0 0

CAZ184-210000-

Fresno-

1200 AM PST Fri Nov 20 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 57 to 62. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 45. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 64. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 44. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 65. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 42. Highs

57 to 62.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to

44. Highs 59 to 64.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 63.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to

41. Highs 56 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 59 44 61 / 0 0 0

Clovis 60 41 61 / 0 0 0

Fresno 60 41 61 / 0 0 0

Sanger 59 39 61 / 0 0 0

Reedley 59 39 61 / 0 0 0

Selma 59 39 61 / 0 0 0

Kingsburg 59 38 61 / 0 0 0

CAZ185-210000-

Tulare County-

1200 AM PST Fri Nov 20 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 57 to 62. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 43. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 64. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 43. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 65. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 62.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to

42. Highs 59 to 64.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 56 to

63. Lows 34 to 40.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Dinuba 59 39 61 / 0 0 0

Visalia 59 38 61 / 0 0 0

Exeter 59 39 61 / 0 0 0

Tulare 59 39 61 / 0 0 0

Lindsay 60 39 61 / 0 0 0

Porterville 60 42 62 / 0 0 0

CAZ186-210000-

Southern Kings County-

1200 AM PST Fri Nov 20 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 58 to 63. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 40. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 64. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 40. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 66. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 39.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 63.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 39.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 64.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 39.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 59 to 64.

Lows 34 to 39.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 59 37 61 / 0 0 0

Allensworth 60 37 61 / 0 0 0

CAZ187-210000-

Western San Joaquin Valley in Kern County-

1200 AM PST Fri Nov 20 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs

59 to 64. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 40. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 65. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 39. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 67. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 38.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 64.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to

39. Highs 60 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 65.

Lows 33 to 38.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 61 35 62 / 0 0 0

Wasco 61 36 62 / 0 0 0

Buttonwillow 62 38 63 / 0 0 0

CAZ188-210000-

Eastern San Joaquin Valley in Kern County-

1200 AM PST Fri Nov 20 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs

57 to 62. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 45. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 64. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 66. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 43.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 62.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to

45. Highs 59 to 64.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 56 to

63. Lows 35 to 43.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Delano 60 38 61 / 0 0 0

McFarland 60 38 62 / 0 0 0

Shafter 61 38 62 / 0 0 0

CAZ189-210000-

Bakersfield-

1200 AM PST Fri Nov 20 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs

58 to 63. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 38 to 46. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 66. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 46. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 68. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 45.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 64.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to

45. Highs 61 to 66.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 58 to

65. Lows 37 to 43.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 59 48 61 / 0 0 0

Bakersfield 60 44 62 / 0 0 0

Arvin 62 42 65 / 0 0 0

Lamont 61 41 64 / 0 0 0

Mettler 60 42 63 / 0 0 0

CAZ190-210000-

Central Sierra Foothills-

1200 AM PST Fri Nov 20 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 54 to 62.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 47.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 65.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 47.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 65.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44. Highs

52 to 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 44. Highs

55 to 63.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46.

Highs 53 to 61.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to

43. Highs 52 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 57 39 60 / 0 0 0

Oakhurst 62 32 65 / 0 0 0

Auberry 57 47 60 / 0 0 0

CAZ191-210000-

Southern Sierra Foothills-

1200 AM PST Fri Nov 20 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 55 to 63.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 48.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 66.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 49.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 66.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 45.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 51 to 61.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to

47. Highs 56 to 64.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 54 to 62.

Lows 36 to 44.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Three Rivers 64 41 67 / 0 0 0

Springville 59 42 61 / 0 0 0

Tule River Reservation 62 47 65 / 0 0 0

CAZ192-210000-

Central Sierra-

1200 AM PST Fri Nov 20 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 53 to 61 at 5000 feet...43 to 51 at

8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 45 at 5000 feet...24 to 34 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 62 at 5000 feet...45 to 53 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 44 at 5000 feet...

23 to 33 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 60 at 5000 feet...43 to 49 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 40 at 5000 feet...21 to

29 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs 46 to 54 at 5000 feet...37 to 44 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to

41 at 5000 feet...22 to 31 at 8000 feet. Highs 50 to 58 at

5000 feet...41 to 49 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 48 to 56 at

5000 feet...39 to 47 at 8000 feet. Lows 29 to 39 at 5000 feet...

18 to 28 at 8000 feet.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny. Highs 48 to 54 at 5000 feet...36 to

44 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 61 42 63 / 0 0 0

Tuolumne Meadows 48 12 48 / 0 0 0

Wawona 61 33 64 / 0 0 0

Devils Postpile 47 27 48 / 0 0 0

Bass Lake 59 34 61 / 0 0 0

Hetch Hetchy 63 40 64 / 0 0 0

CAZ193-210000-

North Kings River-

1200 AM PST Fri Nov 20 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 52 to 58 at 5000 feet...47 to 53 at

8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 44 at 5000 feet...26 to 36 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 59 at 5000 feet...48 to 54 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 44 at 5000 feet...

25 to 33 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 59 at 5000 feet...46 to 52 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 40 at

5000 feet...21 to 29 at 8000 feet. Highs 46 to 52 at 5000 feet...

39 to 47 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to

41 at 5000 feet...22 to 32 at 8000 feet. Highs 49 to 55 at

5000 feet...43 to 51 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 48 to 54 at

5000 feet...41 to 49 at 8000 feet. Lows 29 to 39 at 5000 feet...

20 to 28 at 8000 feet.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny. Highs 46 to 52 at 5000 feet...39 to

45 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 50 31 50 / 0 0 0

Shaver Lake 53 32 54 / 0 0 0

Lake Wishon 55 35 56 / 0 0 0

CAZ194-210000-

Sequoia Kings-

1200 AM PST Fri Nov 20 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 53 to 63 at 5000 feet...46 to 56 at

8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 46 at 5000 feet...26 to 36 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 64 at 5000 feet...46 to

56 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 45 at 5000 feet...

24 to 34 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 63 at 5000 feet...45 to 55 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 41 at 5000 feet...21 to

31 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 46 to 56 at 5000 feet...39 to 49 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to

42 at 5000 feet...22 to 32 at 8000 feet. Highs 50 to 60 at

5000 feet...42 to 52 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 48 to 58 at

5000 feet...41 to 51 at 8000 feet. Lows 29 to 39 at 5000 feet...

20 to 30 at 8000 feet.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny. Highs 45 to 55 at 5000 feet...36 to

46 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 66 41 66 / 0 0 0

Grant Grove 54 38 54 / 0 0 0

Lodgepole 54 26 55 / 0 0 0

Camp Nelson 61 39 61 / 0 0 0

Johnsondale 66 25 67 / 0 0 0

CAZ195-210000-

Lake Isabella-

1200 AM PST Fri Nov 20 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 61 to 66 at 5000 feet...49 to 56 at

8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 68 at 5000 feet...49 to

56 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 44.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 66 at 5000 feet...48 to 54 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 52 to 57 at 5000 feet...42 to 48 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to

41. Highs 57 to 62 at 5000 feet...43 to 50 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 52 to

60 at 5000 feet...40 to 49 at 8000 feet. Lows 29 to 39.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 56 41 58 / 0 0 0

Kernville 69 39 72 / 0 0 0

Lake Isabella 69 41 72 / 0 0 0

Weldon 67 44 70 / 0 0 0

CAZ196-210000-

Tehachapi Area-

1200 AM PST Fri Nov 20 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 54 to 64.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows 38 to

48.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 66.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 48.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 66.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to

43. Highs 50 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 50 to 60.

Lows 32 to 42.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny. Highs 48 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 57 44 59 / 0 0 0

Tehachapi 61 33 63 / 0 0 0

Twin Oaks 65 30 66 / 0 0 0

CAZ197-210000-

Fort Tejon-

1200 AM PST Fri Nov 20 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 53 to 61.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 39 to 49.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 64.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 49.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 64.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to

46. Highs 49 to 59.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 50 to 60.

Lows 34 to 44.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny. Highs 48 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 58 42 58 / 0 0 0

Frazier Park 63 31 63 / 0 0 0

Grapevine 59 46 63 / 0 0 0

CAZ198-210000-

Indian Wells Valley-

1200 AM PST Fri Nov 20 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 63 to 71. North winds up to 10 mph

in the morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 49. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 74. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 49. North winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 72. North winds up to 10 mph in the

morning shifting to the southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 45.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 69.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to

44. Highs 59 to 67.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 59 to 67.

Lows 33 to 43.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 69 43 72 / 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 70 40 73 / 0 0 0

CAZ199-210000-

Kern County Desert-

1200 AM PST Fri Nov 20 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 63 to 71. East winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 37 to 47. North winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 74. Northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 46. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 73. East winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to

42. Highs 58 to 68.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 68.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to

41. Highs 56 to 66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 66 51 67 / 0 0 0

California City 69 36 72 / 0 0 0

Mojave 67 42 70 / 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 69 35 72 / 0 0 0

Rosamond 69 36 72 / 0 0 0

weather.gov/hanford

