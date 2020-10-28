CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast

CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, October 27, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1100 PM PDT Tue Oct 27 2020

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Wednesday, Wednesday night, and Thursday.

West Side Hills-

1100 PM PDT Tue Oct 27 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 55. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 80. Light winds in the morning

becoming northeast up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 57. West winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 81. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 58. Light winds in the

evening becoming west up to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 76 to 82.

Lows 48 to 58.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 78 to 84. Lows

50 to 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 85.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 52 to 60. Highs

77 to 83.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 48 78 48 79 / 0 0 0 0

Avenal 49 77 52 78 / 0 0 0 0

San Luis Reservoir 52 76 53 78 / 0 0 0 0

San Joaquin Confluence-

1100 PM PDT Tue Oct 27 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 48. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 79. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 80. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51. Light winds.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 76 to 81.

Lows 41 to 51.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 82.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 52. Highs

78 to 83.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53. Highs

77 to 82.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 45 77 46 79 / 0 0 0 0

Mendota 42 77 42 78 / 0 0 0 0

Firebaugh 40 76 41 77 / 0 0 0 0

Merced and Madera-

1100 PM PDT Tue Oct 27 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows 39 to 49. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Haze in the morning. Highs 73 to 78. Light

winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 49. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 80. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50. Light winds.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 76 to 81.

Lows 40 to 50.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 77 to 82. Lows

41 to 51.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 83.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 52. Highs

76 to 81.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 39 75 40 77 / 0 0 0 0

Merced 40 77 41 79 / 0 0 0 0

Chowchilla 40 75 40 77 / 0 0 0 0

Madera 41 75 40 77 / 0 0 0 0

Western San Joaquin Valley-

1100 PM PDT Tue Oct 27 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 49. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 80. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 50. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 82. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 51. Light winds.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 78 to 83.

Lows 43 to 52.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 79 to 84. Lows

44 to 52.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 85.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 53. Highs

78 to 83.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 45 78 46 79 / 0 0 0 0

Five Points 42 77 43 79 / 0 0 0 0

NAS Lemoore 43 77 44 78 / 0 0 0 0

Kettleman City 48 78 48 79 / 0 0 0 0

Foggy Bottom-

1100 PM PDT Tue Oct 27 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 45. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 79. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 46. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 80. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 47. Light winds.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 75 to 81.

Lows 41 to 47.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 77 to 82. Lows

43 to 48.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 83.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 48. Highs

76 to 81.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Kerman 40 75 40 77 / 0 0 0 0

Caruthers 41 76 42 77 / 0 0 0 0

Lemoore 44 76 45 77 / 0 0 0 0

Hanford 40 77 41 79 / 0 0 0 0

Corcoran 43 76 44 77 / 0 0 0 0

Fresno-

1100 PM PDT Tue Oct 27 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze after midnight. Lows 42 to 52.

Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Haze in the morning. Highs 73 to 78. Light

winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 52. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 80. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 54. Light winds.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 76 to 81.

Lows 43 to 53.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 82.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 55. Highs

78 to 83.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 55. Highs

76 to 81.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 50 75 51 77 / 0 0 0 0

Clovis 48 76 48 77 / 0 0 0 0

Fresno 47 76 47 77 / 0 0 0 0

Sanger 45 76 45 77 / 0 0 0 0

Reedley 44 76 45 77 / 0 0 0 0

Selma 45 76 45 77 / 0 0 0 0

Kingsburg 42 76 43 77 / 0 0 0 0

Tulare County-

1100 PM PDT Tue Oct 27 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 49. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Haze in the morning. Highs 73 to 78. Light

winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 51. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 80. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 52. Light winds.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 75 to 81.

Lows 42 to 52.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 82.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 54.

Highs 77 to 82.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 81.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Dinuba 44 75 45 77 / 0 0 0 0

Visalia 42 76 43 77 / 0 0 0 0

Exeter 45 75 45 77 / 0 0 0 0

Tulare 45 76 44 77 / 0 0 0 0

Lindsay 45 76 46 77 / 0 0 0 0

Porterville 48 76 49 77 / 0 0 0 0

Southern Kings County-

1100 PM PDT Tue Oct 27 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 46. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 79. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 47. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 80. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 48. Light winds.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 76 to 81.

Lows 43 to 48.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 78 to 83. Lows

44 to 49.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 83.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50. Highs

77 to 82.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 42 76 43 77 / 0 0 0 0

Allensworth 43 76 44 77 / 0 0 0 0

Western San Joaquin Valley in Kern County-

1100 PM PDT Tue Oct 27 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 46. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 81. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 47. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 81. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 48. Light winds.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 77 to 83.

Lows 41 to 48.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 79 to 84. Lows

43 to 49.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 85.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 51. Highs

79 to 84.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 42 77 43 78 / 0 0 0 0

Wasco 42 78 43 78 / 0 0 0 0

Buttonwillow 45 78 45 79 / 0 0 0 0

Eastern San Joaquin Valley in Kern County-

1100 PM PDT Tue Oct 27 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 53. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 79. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 54. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 80. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 55. Light winds.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 76 to 81.

Lows 44 to 54.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 78 to 83. Lows

45 to 55.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 78 to 83. Lows

47 to 57.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 82.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Delano 44 76 45 77 / 0 0 0 0

McFarland 44 77 45 78 / 0 0 0 0

Shafter 44 78 45 79 / 0 0 0 0

Bakersfield-

1100 PM PDT Tue Oct 27 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 54. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 80. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 55. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 82. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 56. Light winds.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 77 to 83.

Lows 46 to 56.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 80 to 85. Lows

48 to 58.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 85.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 59. Highs

79 to 84.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 56 76 57 77 / 0 0 0 0

Bakersfield 51 78 51 79 / 0 0 0 0

Arvin 48 78 50 80 / 0 0 0 0

Lamont 47 78 48 80 / 0 0 0 0

Mettler 49 76 51 79 / 0 0 0 0

Central Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PDT Tue Oct 27 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze through the night. Areas of smoke

after midnight. Lows 42 to 52.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 68 to 76.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 54.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 79.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 56.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 71 to 80.

Lows 46 to 56.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 74 to 82. Lows

47 to 57.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 82.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 57. Highs

72 to 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 44 71 46 74 / 0 0 0 0

Oakhurst 36 76 38 78 / 0 0 0 0

Auberry 53 71 56 74 / 0 0 0 0

Southern Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PDT Tue Oct 27 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows 45 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Haze in the morning. Highs 68 to 78.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 57.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 58.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 71 to 81.

Lows 48 to 58.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 83.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59.

Highs 73 to 83.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 81.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Three Rivers 47 78 49 81 / 0 0 0 0

Springville 47 73 50 75 / 0 0 0 0

Tule River Reservation 52 75 54 79 / 0 0 0 0

Central Sierra-

1100 PM PDT Tue Oct 27 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 39 to

49 at 5000 feet...33 to 41 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Near the crest,

areas of smoke in the afternoon. Highs 63 to 73 at 5000 feet...

58 to 66 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 52 at 5000 feet...

33 to 43 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 74 at 5000 feet...58 to 66 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 52 at 5000 feet...

32 to 42 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 66 to 76 at

5000 feet...56 to 66 at 8000 feet. Lows 42 to 52 at 5000 feet...

32 to 42 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53 at 5000 feet...33 to

43 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 74 at 5000 feet...57 to 65 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53 at

5000 feet...32 to 42 at 8000 feet. Highs 66 to 72 at 5000 feet...

56 to 62 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 49 74 50 76 / 0 0 0 0

Tuolumne Meadows 22 63 20 64 / 0 0 0 0

Wawona 37 74 38 76 / 0 0 0 0

Devils Postpile 36 63 36 63 / 0 0 0 0

Bass Lake 37 71 40 73 / 0 0 0 0

Hetch Hetchy 47 75 48 77 / 0 0 0 0

North Kings River-

1100 PM PDT Tue Oct 27 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows 38 to 48 at 5000 feet...32 to

40 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Haze through the day. Areas of smoke in the

afternoon. Highs 62 to 68 at 5000 feet...58 to 66 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51 at 5000 feet...

34 to 42 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 71 at 5000 feet...58 to 66 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 52 at 5000 feet...

33 to 43 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 64 to 72 at

5000 feet...56 to 66 at 8000 feet. Lows 42 to 52 at 5000 feet...

33 to 43 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 66 to 74 at

5000 feet...59 to 67 at 8000 feet. Lows 43 to 53 at 5000 feet...

33 to 43 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 72 at 5000 feet...58 to 65 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53 at

5000 feet...33 to 43 at 8000 feet. Highs 65 to 71 at 5000 feet...

57 to 63 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 36 59 38 61 / 0 0 0 0

Shaver Lake 35 63 38 65 / 0 0 0 0

Lake Wishon 40 65 42 67 / 0 0 0 0

Sequoia Kings-

1100 PM PDT Tue Oct 27 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows 38 to 48 at 5000 feet...29 to

39 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Haze in the morning. Warmer. Highs 62 to

72 at 5000 feet...55 to 65 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51 at 5000 feet...

32 to 42 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 74 at 5000 feet...56 to 66 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 52 at 5000 feet...

31 to 41 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 65 to 75 at

5000 feet...55 to 65 at 8000 feet. Lows 42 to 52 at 5000 feet...

32 to 42 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 66 to 76 at

5000 feet...56 to 66 at 8000 feet. Lows 43 to 53 at 5000 feet...

32 to 42 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 66 to 76 at

5000 feet...56 to 66 at 8000 feet. Lows 43 to 53 at 5000 feet...

32 to 42 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 74 at 5000 feet...54 to

64 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 47 77 50 78 / 0 0 0 0

Grant Grove 41 63 44 65 / 0 0 0 0

Lodgepole 30 63 31 65 / 0 0 0 0

Camp Nelson 40 68 43 71 / 0 0 0 0

Johnsondale 26 74 28 77 / 0 0 0 0

Lake Isabella-

1100 PM PDT Tue Oct 27 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 47.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 69 to 74 at 5000 feet...57 to

64 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 78 at 5000 feet...59 to 65 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 71 to 78 at

5000 feet...58 to 64 at 8000 feet. Lows 40 to 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 78 at 5000 feet...60 to 65 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 52.

Highs 73 to 78 at 5000 feet...59 to 65 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 76 at 5000 feet...58 to

64 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 43 65 47 69 / 0 0 0 0

Kernville 40 78 43 81 / 0 0 0 0

Lake Isabella 42 79 45 82 / 0 0 0 0

Weldon 45 77 48 79 / 0 0 0 0

Tehachapi Area-

1100 PM PDT Tue Oct 27 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 64 to 74.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 53.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 77.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 54.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 68 to 78.

Lows 44 to 54.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 69 to 79. Lows

46 to 56.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 69 to 79. Lows

46 to 56.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 78.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 48 66 50 70 / 0 0 0 0

Tehachapi 34 69 37 73 / 0 0 0 0

Twin Oaks 31 73 33 76 / 0 0 0 0

Fort Tejon-

1100 PM PDT Tue Oct 27 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 54.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 73.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 56.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 77.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 57.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 67 to 77. Lows

46 to 56.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to

59. Highs 69 to 79.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 59. Highs

68 to 78.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 44 64 47 69 / 0 0 0 0

Frazier Park 32 70 35 75 / 0 0 0 0

Grapevine 53 74 55 77 / 0 0 0 0

Indian Wells Valley-

1100 PM PDT Tue Oct 27 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50. Northwest winds up to

10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 73 to 80. North winds up to

10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph in the morning shifting to the

east in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 53. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 83. Northwest winds up to 10 mph

in the morning shifting to the east around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 54. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 74 to 83.

Lows 45 to 55.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 85.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 58.

Highs 76 to 84.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 45 78 48 82 / 0 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 42 79 43 82 / 0 0 0 0

Kern County Desert-

1100 PM PDT Tue Oct 27 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 48. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 71 to 79. East winds up to

10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 82. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 75 to 84.

Lows 42 to 52.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 86.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 55.

Highs 77 to 85.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 52 73 55 76 / 0 0 0 0

California City 36 77 39 80 / 0 0 0 0

Mojave 44 76 47 79 / 0 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 36 76 38 80 / 0 0 0 0

Rosamond 35 78 39 81 / 0 0 0 0

