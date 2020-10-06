CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast

CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Monday, October 5, 2020

374 FPUS56 KHNX 060601

ZFPHNX

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1100 PM PDT Mon Oct 5 2020

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Tuesday, Tuesday night, and Wednesday.

CAZ179-061100-

West Side Hills-

1100 PM PDT Mon Oct 5 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows 64 to 72.

West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs 91 to 97. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 61 to 69. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 92. West winds up to 10 mph in

the morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 64. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 85.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 58 to 64.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then chance of showers in the afternoon. Chance of showers

40 percent. Highs 72 to 79.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of

showers. Lows 58 to 64. Highs 74 to 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows 55 to 61.

.SUNDAY THROUGH COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly clear. Highs 75 to 84. Lows

55 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 66 95 62 91 / 0 0 0 0

Avenal 68 94 65 91 / 0 0 0 0

San Luis Reservoir 68 93 64 86 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ180-061100-

San Joaquin Confluence-

1100 PM PDT Mon Oct 5 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows 55 to 65. Northwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs 91 to 96. Light

winds in the morning becoming north up to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 55 to 63. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 91. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 58. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 78 to 83.

Lows 54 to 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs 71 to 76.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of

showers. Lows 54 to 60. Highs 73 to 78.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows 50 to 58.

.SUNDAY THROUGH COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly clear. Highs 75 to 83. Lows

50 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 62 94 60 89 / 0 0 0 0

Mendota 59 93 58 89 / 0 0 0 0

Firebaugh 57 92 56 88 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ181-061100-

Merced and Madera-

1100 PM PDT Mon Oct 5 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows 54 to 64. Northeast

winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs 91 to 96.

Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 55 to 63. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 91. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 58. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 78 to 83.

Lows 53 to 59.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then chance of showers in the afternoon. Chance of showers

30 percent. Highs 72 to 77.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers. Lows 54 to 59. Highs 72 to 77.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows 50 to 56.

.SUNDAY THROUGH COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly clear. Highs 74 to 82. Lows

50 to 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 55 92 55 86 / 0 0 0 0

Merced 57 94 56 88 / 0 0 0 0

Chowchilla 55 93 55 88 / 0 0 0 0

Madera 57 93 56 88 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ182-061100-

Western San Joaquin Valley-

1100 PM PDT Mon Oct 5 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows 58 to 66.

Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs 92 to 97. Light

winds in the morning becoming north up to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 58 to 64. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 93. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 61. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 86.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 56 to 61.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then chance of showers in the afternoon. Chance of showers

30 percent. Highs 74 to 79.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of showers. Lows 55 to 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

75 to 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows 53 to 58.

.SUNDAY THROUGH COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly clear. Highs 76 to 84. Lows

52 to 57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 62 95 60 91 / 0 0 0 0

Five Points 60 94 58 91 / 0 0 0 0

NAS Lemoore 61 94 60 90 / 0 0 0 0

Kettleman City 65 95 64 91 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ183-061100-

Foggy Bottom-

1100 PM PDT Mon Oct 5 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows 56 to 61. West

winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs 90 to 95.

Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 61. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 92. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 58. Light winds in

the evening becoming northwest up to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 80 to 85.

Lows 54 to 59.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then chance of showers in the afternoon. Chance of showers

30 percent. Highs 72 to 77.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows 54 to 59.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

73 to 78.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows 50 to 55.

.SUNDAY THROUGH COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly clear. Highs 74 to 82. Lows

49 to 54.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Kerman 56 92 56 89 / 0 0 0 0

Caruthers 57 92 57 89 / 0 0 0 0

Lemoore 61 93 60 89 / 0 0 0 0

Hanford 58 94 57 91 / 0 0 0 0

Corcoran 59 93 59 89 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ184-061100-

Fresno-

1100 PM PDT Mon Oct 5 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows 58 to 68. Light

winds in the evening becoming southeast up to 10 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs 91 to 96.

Southeast winds up to 10 mph in the morning shifting to the west

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 66. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the northeast after

midnight. Gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 92. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 61. Light winds.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 80 to 85.

Lows 56 to 62.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then chance of showers in the afternoon. Chance of showers

30 percent. Highs 73 to 78.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of showers. Lows 56 to 61.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

73 to 78.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 52 to 58.

.SUNDAY THROUGH COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly clear. Highs 74 to 82. Lows

50 to 56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 66 93 64 89 / 0 0 0 0

Clovis 65 94 63 89 / 0 0 0 0

Fresno 63 94 62 89 / 0 0 0 0

Sanger 60 93 59 89 / 0 0 0 0

Reedley 60 93 59 89 / 0 0 0 0

Selma 60 93 60 89 / 0 0 0 0

Kingsburg 58 93 58 89 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ185-061100-

Tulare County-

1100 PM PDT Mon Oct 5 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows 57 to 67. Light

winds in the evening becoming southeast up to 10 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs 90 to 95. Light

winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 64. Southeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 92. Southeast winds up to 10 mph

in the morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 60. Light winds.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 80 to 85.

Lows 54 to 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

73 to 78.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows 54 to 59.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 73 to 78.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 56.

.SUNDAY THROUGH COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly clear. Highs 72 to 81. Lows

50 to 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Dinuba 60 93 58 89 / 0 0 0 0

Visalia 59 93 58 89 / 0 0 0 0

Exeter 61 92 59 89 / 0 0 0 0

Tulare 60 92 59 89 / 0 0 0 0

Lindsay 61 92 59 89 / 0 0 0 0

Porterville 65 93 63 89 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ186-061100-

Southern Kings County-

1100 PM PDT Mon Oct 5 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows 58 to 63. Northwest

winds up to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the south after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs 91 to 96. Light

winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 62. Southwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 92. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 60. West winds around

10 mph.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 81 to 86.

Lows 55 to 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then chance of showers in the afternoon. Chance of showers

30 percent. Highs 74 to 79.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows 55 to 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 75 to 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 52 to 57.

.SUNDAY THROUGH COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly clear. Highs 75 to 82. Lows

51 to 56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 59 93 58 89 / 0 0 0 0

Allensworth 60 94 59 91 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ187-061100-

Western San Joaquin Valley in Kern County-

1100 PM PDT Mon Oct 5 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows 58 to 64. Northwest

winds up to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the south after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs 93 to 98. North

winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 62. Southwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 94. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 60. Southwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 88.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 55 to 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

76 to 81.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows 54 to 59.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 77 to 82.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 52 to 57.

.SUNDAY THROUGH COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly clear. Highs 77 to 84. Lows

51 to 56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 60 95 58 91 / 0 0 0 0

Wasco 59 95 58 91 / 0 0 0 0

Buttonwillow 62 96 60 92 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ188-061100-

Eastern San Joaquin Valley in Kern County-

1100 PM PDT Mon Oct 5 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows 60 to 70. Light

winds in the evening becoming southeast up to 10 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs 91 to 96. Light

winds in the morning becoming northwest around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 68. Light winds in the

evening becoming southeast up to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 92. Southeast winds up to 10 mph

in the morning shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 64. Northwest winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 86.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 56 to 62.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

74 to 79.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows 55 to 61.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 74 to 79.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 52 to 58.

.SUNDAY THROUGH COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly clear. Highs 73 to 82. Lows

51 to 57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Delano 61 94 60 90 / 0 0 0 0

McFarland 61 94 59 91 / 0 0 0 0

Shafter 61 95 59 91 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ189-061100-

Bakersfield-

1100 PM PDT Mon Oct 5 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows 61 to 71. Northwest

winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs 92 to 97. Light

winds in the morning becoming northwest around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 68. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 94. Southeast winds up to 10 mph

in the morning shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 66. West winds up to 10 mph

in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 88.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 58 to 64.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

76 to 81.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows 55 to 61.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 74 to 80. Lows

54 to 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 58.

Highs 78 to 83.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 73 94 70 89 / 0 0 0 0

Bakersfield 68 94 65 91 / 0 0 0 0

Arvin 66 96 64 92 / 0 0 0 0

Lamont 64 96 63 92 / 0 0 0 0

Mettler 67 94 64 89 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ190-061100-

Central Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PDT Mon Oct 5 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows 59 to 69.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs 85 to 95.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 57 to 67.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 64.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 74 to 84.

Lows 54 to 64.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then chance of showers in the afternoon. Chance of showers

30 percent. Highs 67 to 77.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of

showers. Lows 51 to 61. Highs 65 to 75.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows 47 to 57.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 77.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 57.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 81.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 62 89 60 84 / 0 0 0 0

Oakhurst 54 93 52 87 / 0 0 0 0

Auberry 70 89 68 84 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ191-061100-

Southern Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PDT Mon Oct 5 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows 62 to 72.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs 85 to 95.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 69.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 91.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 65.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 75 to 85.

Lows 56 to 64.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

68 to 78.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of showers. Lows 52 to 62.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 66 to 76.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 58.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 66 to 76. Lows

49 to 57.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Three Rivers 64 95 62 91 / 0 0 0 0

Springville 64 90 62 86 / 0 0 0 0

Tule River Reservation 69 94 66 88 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ192-061100-

Central Sierra-

1100 PM PDT Mon Oct 5 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows 54 to 64 at

5000 feet...44 to 54 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs 79 to 87 at

5000 feet...70 to 76 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62 at 5000 feet...42 to

52 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 81 at 5000 feet...63 to 71 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59 at 5000 feet...

38 to 48 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 69 to 77 at

5000 feet...59 to 67 at 8000 feet. Lows 48 to 58 at 5000 feet...

38 to 48 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then chance of showers in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

30 percent. Highs 61 to 69 at 5000 feet...51 to 59 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of showers. Lows 44 to 54 at 5000 feet...

34 to 44 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

57 to 65 at 5000 feet...47 to 55 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Slight chance of snow showers. Slight chance of showers. Colder.

Lows 40 to 50 at 5000 feet...30 to 39 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of snow showers in the afternoon.

Highs 60 to 68 at 5000 feet...49 to 57 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51 at

5000 feet...32 to 40 at 8000 feet. Highs 66 to 74 at 5000 feet...

56 to 64 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 61 85 59 80 / 0 0 0 0

Tuolumne Meadows 34 75 31 69 / 0 0 0 0

Wawona 52 89 50 83 / 0 0 0 0

Devils Postpile 47 76 45 70 / 0 0 0 0

Bass Lake 55 87 53 81 / 0 0 0 0

Hetch Hetchy 60 90 58 84 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ193-061100-

North Kings River-

1100 PM PDT Mon Oct 5 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Smoke and haze...haze and patchy smoke near the

crest. Lows 54 to 64 at 5000 feet...45 to 53 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Smoke and haze...haze and patchy smoke near the

crest. Highs 78 to 84 at 5000 feet...69 to 77 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62 at 5000 feet...42 to

50 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 79 at 5000 feet...64 to 72 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 58 at 5000 feet...

39 to 47 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 68 to 74 at

5000 feet...60 to 68 at 8000 feet. Lows 49 to 58 at 5000 feet...

40 to 46 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then chance of showers in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

30 percent. Highs 61 to 67 at 5000 feet...52 to 62 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of showers. Colder. Lows 44 to 54 at

5000 feet...35 to 41 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of

showers. Highs 58 to 64 at 5000 feet...49 to 57 at 8000 feet.

Lows 41 to 50 at 5000 feet...30 to 38 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of snow showers in the afternoon.

Highs 59 to 65 at 5000 feet...51 to 59 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51 at

5000 feet...32 to 38 at 8000 feet. Highs 64 to 71 at 5000 feet...

57 to 65 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 50 72 48 66 / 0 0 0 0

Shaver Lake 47 80 45 74 / 0 0 0 0

Lake Wishon 54 79 51 73 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ194-061100-

Sequoia Kings-

1100 PM PDT Mon Oct 5 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze and patchy smoke...smoke and haze near the

crest. Lows 54 to 64 at 5000 feet...43 to 53 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Haze and patchy smoke...smoke and haze near the

crest. Highs 78 to 88 at 5000 feet...68 to 78 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62 at 5000 feet...41 to

51 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 82 at 5000 feet...62 to 72 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 58 at 5000 feet...

37 to 47 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 68 to 78 at

5000 feet...59 to 69 at 8000 feet. Lows 48 to 58 at 5000 feet...

38 to 48 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Slight

chance of snow showers in the morning, then chance of snow

showers in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

Highs 61 to 71 at 5000 feet...52 to 62 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

showers. Lows 43 to 53 at 5000 feet...32 to 42 at 8000 feet.

Highs 57 to 67 at 5000 feet...49 to 59 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 51 at 5000 feet...

29 to 39 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 67 at 5000 feet...50 to 60 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51 at

5000 feet...29 to 39 at 8000 feet. Highs 64 to 74 at 5000 feet...

55 to 65 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 60 90 57 85 / 0 0 0 0

Grant Grove 56 78 53 72 / 0 0 0 0

Lodgepole 46 76 44 70 / 0 0 0 0

Camp Nelson 55 84 52 78 / 0 0 0 0

Johnsondale 43 90 40 84 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ195-061100-

Lake Isabella-

1100 PM PDT Mon Oct 5 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows 53 to 63.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs 85 to 90 at

5000 feet...71 to 77 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 85 at 5000 feet...66 to 72 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 58.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 75 to 80 at

5000 feet...63 to 69 at 8000 feet. Lows 48 to 58.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers. Highs 64 to 73 at 5000 feet...53 to 62 at 8000 feet.

Lows 43 to 53.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 68 at 5000 feet...53 to 59 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50.

Highs 71 to 76 at 5000 feet...58 to 64 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 59 82 57 76 / 0 0 0 0

Kernville 59 94 57 89 / 0 0 0 0

Lake Isabella 60 97 59 91 / 0 0 0 0

Weldon 62 94 60 89 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ196-061100-

Tehachapi Area-

1100 PM PDT Mon Oct 5 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows 57 to 67.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs 82 to 92.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 64.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 87.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 61.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 72 to 82. Lows 51 to

61.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

showers. Highs 65 to 75. Lows 46 to 56.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 62 to 72.

Lows 44 to 54.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 61 to 71. Lows

43 to 53.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 67 to 77.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 64 84 60 78 / 0 0 0 0

Tehachapi 51 88 48 82 / 0 0 0 0

Twin Oaks 48 91 46 85 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ197-061100-

Fort Tejon-

1100 PM PDT Mon Oct 5 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows 60 to 70.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs 81 to 91.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 67.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 86.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 63.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 81.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 52 to 62.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

64 to 74.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows 49 to 59.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 63 to 73.

Lows 47 to 57.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 71.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 56.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 67 to 77.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 60 81 56 76 / 0 0 0 0

Frazier Park 48 87 45 81 / 0 0 0 0

Grapevine 70 92 66 87 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ198-061100-

Indian Wells Valley-

1100 PM PDT Mon Oct 5 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows 57 to 67. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs 89 to 99.

Northwest winds up to 10 mph in the morning shifting to the

southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 67. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 95. Northwest winds up to 10 mph

in the morning shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 65. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 82 to 92. Lows 56 to

66.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

showers. Highs 76 to 86. Lows 56 to 64.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 83.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 51 to 61.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 73 to 83. Lows 49 to 57.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 85.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 62 96 62 93 / 0 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 58 97 59 93 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ199-061100-

Kern County Desert-

1100 PM PDT Mon Oct 5 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows 53 to 63. West

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs 88 to 98.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 64. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 94. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 63. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 80 to 90. Lows 53 to

63.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

showers. Highs 74 to 84. Lows 52 to 62.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs 70 to

80. Lows 49 to 59.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 70 to 80. Lows 44 to 54.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 84.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 66 91 66 87 / 0 0 0 0

California City 51 95 53 91 / 0 0 0 0

Mojave 59 93 60 90 / 0 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 51 95 54 91 / 0 0 0 0

Rosamond 53 95 54 91 / 0 0 0 0

