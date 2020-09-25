CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast

CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Thursday, September 24, 2020

871 FPUS56 KHNX 250601

ZFPHNX

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1100 PM PDT Thu Sep 24 2020

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Friday, Friday night, and Saturday.

CAZ179-251100-

West Side Hills-

1100 PM PDT Thu Sep 24 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 63. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 86. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 65. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 91. North winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 69. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 89 to 95. Lows 65 to 73.

.MONDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 92 to 100. Lows 66 to 74.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 58 85 59 88 / 0 0 0 0

Avenal 61 84 62 87 / 0 0 0 0

San Luis Reservoir 59 80 61 87 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ180-251100-

San Joaquin Confluence-

1100 PM PDT Thu Sep 24 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 58. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 84. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 60. West winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 65. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 89 to 99. Lows 59 to 69.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 57 83 59 88 / 0 0 0 0

Mendota 54 83 56 87 / 0 0 0 0

Firebaugh 54 82 55 86 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ181-251100-

Merced and Madera-

1100 PM PDT Thu Sep 24 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 59. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 84. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 59. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 89. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 63. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SUNDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 89 to 99. Lows 58 to 67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 52 80 55 86 / 0 0 0 0

Merced 56 81 56 86 / 0 0 0 0

Chowchilla 54 81 54 86 / 0 0 0 0

Madera 55 81 54 86 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ182-251100-

Western San Joaquin Valley-

1100 PM PDT Thu Sep 24 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 61. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 86. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 61. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90. Light winds in the morning

becoming north around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 65. Northwest winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SUNDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 91 to 101. Lows 62 to 69.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 58 85 58 88 / 0 0 0 0

Five Points 57 84 56 88 / 0 0 0 0

NAS Lemoore 58 84 57 87 / 0 0 0 0

Kettleman City 61 85 61 88 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ183-251100-

Foggy Bottom-

1100 PM PDT Thu Sep 24 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 59. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 85. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 59. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 88. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 63. North winds up to 10 mph

in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SUNDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 88 to 98. Lows 59 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Kerman 55 81 54 85 / 0 0 0 0

Caruthers 56 82 55 85 / 0 0 0 0

Lemoore 59 82 58 85 / 0 0 0 0

Hanford 58 83 56 85 / 0 0 0 0

Corcoran 59 83 58 85 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ184-251100-

Fresno-

1100 PM PDT Thu Sep 24 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 61. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 86. West winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 62. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 88. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 66. North winds around 10 mph

in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SUNDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 89 to 99. Lows 61 to 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 59 83 60 85 / 0 0 0 0

Clovis 60 84 60 86 / 0 0 0 0

Fresno 60 83 60 85 / 0 0 0 0

Sanger 57 84 57 85 / 0 0 0 0

Reedley 56 83 57 85 / 0 0 0 0

Selma 59 83 58 85 / 0 0 0 0

Kingsburg 56 83 56 85 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ185-251100-

Tulare County-

1100 PM PDT Thu Sep 24 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 60. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 85. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 60. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 87. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 64. Light winds.

.SUNDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 89 to 99. Lows 61 to 69.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Dinuba 56 83 56 85 / 0 0 0 0

Visalia 56 82 56 85 / 0 0 0 0

Exeter 56 83 56 85 / 0 0 0 0

Tulare 58 83 57 85 / 0 0 0 0

Lindsay 56 83 56 85 / 0 0 0 0

Porterville 59 84 59 85 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ186-251100-

Southern Kings County-

1100 PM PDT Thu Sep 24 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 61. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 86. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 61. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 88. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 64. North winds up to 10 mph

in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SUNDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 89 to 99. Lows 61 to 67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 58 83 57 85 / 0 0 0 0

Allensworth 59 84 58 86 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ187-251100-

Western San Joaquin Valley in Kern County-

1100 PM PDT Thu Sep 24 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 61. West winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 87. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 60. Light winds in the evening

becoming west up to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 89. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 63. North winds up to 10 mph

in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SUNDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 90 to 100. Lows 61 to 67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 57 84 56 87 / 0 0 0 0

Wasco 57 84 56 86 / 0 0 0 0

Buttonwillow 59 85 58 87 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ188-251100-

Eastern San Joaquin Valley in Kern County-

1100 PM PDT Thu Sep 24 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 62. North winds up to 10 mph in the

evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 85. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 62. North winds up to 10 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 87. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 66. Light winds.

.SUNDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 89 to 99. Lows 62 to 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Delano 58 84 57 85 / 0 0 0 0

McFarland 57 84 56 86 / 0 0 0 0

Shafter 58 84 56 86 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ189-251100-

Bakersfield-

1100 PM PDT Thu Sep 24 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 64. West winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 87. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 63. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 87. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 68. South winds up to 10 mph

in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SUNDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 91 to 99. Lows 63 to 72.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 65 83 65 84 / 0 0 0 0

Bakersfield 62 84 62 85 / 0 0 0 0

Arvin 60 85 59 86 / 0 0 0 0

Lamont 59 84 59 86 / 0 0 0 0

Mettler 60 82 59 83 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ190-251100-

Central Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PDT Thu Sep 24 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke after midnight. Lows

53 to 63.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 75 to 85.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 64.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 87.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 68.

.SUNDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 87 to 97. Lows 62 to 72.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 57 79 58 82 / 0 0 0 0

Oakhurst 49 82 51 85 / 0 0 0 0

Auberry 62 79 64 81 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ191-251100-

Southern Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PDT Thu Sep 24 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 55 to 63.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 75 to 85.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 65.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 87.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 68.

.SUNDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 86 to 96. Lows 63 to 72.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Three Rivers 59 82 60 84 / 0 0 0 0

Springville 58 80 59 83 / 0 0 0 0

Tule River Reservation 61 84 63 86 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ192-251100-

Central Sierra-

1100 PM PDT Thu Sep 24 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 49 to 59 at

5000 feet...40 to 49 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 71 to 81 at

5000 feet...63 to 73 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 61 at 5000 feet...42 to 51 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 83 at 5000 feet...65 to 75 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62 at 5000 feet...

43 to 52 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 79 to 89 at 5000 feet...

69 to 79 at 8000 feet. Lows 56 to 66 at 5000 feet...45 to 55 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 57 81 59 84 / 0 0 0 0

Tuolumne Meadows 31 71 33 72 / 0 0 0 0

Wawona 49 80 50 82 / 0 0 0 0

Devils Postpile 45 74 46 76 / 0 0 0 0

Bass Lake 50 78 51 80 / 0 0 0 0

Hetch Hetchy 56 83 59 85 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ193-251100-

North Kings River-

1100 PM PDT Thu Sep 24 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 49 to 59 at

5000 feet...41 to 49 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs 69 to 77 at 5000 feet...

65 to 75 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 60 at 5000 feet...43 to 51 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 79 at 5000 feet...66 to 76 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 63 at 5000 feet...44 to 52 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 77 to 87 at 5000 feet...

70 to 78 at 8000 feet. Lows 56 to 66 at 5000 feet...44 to 54 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 46 66 48 67 / 0 0 0 0

Shaver Lake 45 70 46 72 / 0 0 0 0

Lake Wishon 50 73 51 75 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ194-251100-

Sequoia Kings-

1100 PM PDT Thu Sep 24 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 48 to 58 at

5000 feet...39 to 49 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs 71 to 81 at 5000 feet...

64 to 74 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 60 at 5000 feet...41 to 51 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 83 at 5000 feet...65 to 75 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 62 at 5000 feet...42 to 52 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 79 to 89 at 5000 feet...

68 to 78 at 8000 feet. Lows 56 to 66 at 5000 feet...44 to 54 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 56 86 57 88 / 0 0 0 0

Grant Grove 50 69 50 71 / 0 0 0 0

Lodgepole 41 71 44 72 / 0 0 0 0

Camp Nelson 49 75 51 78 / 0 0 0 0

Johnsondale 39 82 41 84 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ195-251100-

Lake Isabella-

1100 PM PDT Thu Sep 24 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 49 to 57.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 78 to 83 at

5000 feet...67 to 75 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 58.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 85 at 5000 feet...68 to 74 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 61.

.SUNDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 85 to 92 at 5000 feet...

71 to 77 at 8000 feet. Lows 54 to 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 51 73 52 75 / 0 0 0 0

Kernville 54 87 55 90 / 0 0 0 0

Lake Isabella 57 87 57 90 / 0 0 0 0

Weldon 58 87 59 89 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ196-251100-

Tehachapi Area-

1100 PM PDT Thu Sep 24 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear, haze, windy. Lows 49 to 59. West winds 25 to

30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, haze, breezy. Highs 73 to 83. West winds around

25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 50 to 60. Northwest winds

around 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 85.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 63.

.SUNDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 82 to 92. Lows 57 to 67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 53 73 54 74 / 0 0 0 0

Tehachapi 48 77 48 80 / 0 0 0 0

Twin Oaks 43 79 43 83 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ197-251100-

Fort Tejon-

1100 PM PDT Thu Sep 24 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 51 to 61. West winds around 25 mph

with gusts to around 45 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 81.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 61.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 82.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 65.

.SUNDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 82 to 92. Lows 60 to 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 51 72 52 72 / 0 0 0 0

Frazier Park 41 79 41 80 / 0 0 0 0

Grapevine 62 81 61 83 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ198-251100-

Indian Wells Valley-

1100 PM PDT Thu Sep 24 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Breezy, cooler. Lows

55 to 65. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around

40 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 87 to 96. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 66. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 97. Northwest winds around 10 mph

in the morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 69. West winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 91 to 101. Lows 62 to 71.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 61 94 62 96 / 0 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 57 95 58 96 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ199-251100-

Kern County Desert-

1100 PM PDT Thu Sep 24 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows 52 to 62. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 45 mph...northwest 25 to 35 mph below

the passes.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 85 to 95. West winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to around 40 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows 52 to 62. West winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 96. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

in the morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 64. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 91 to 101. Lows 59 to 69.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 62 89 64 89 / 0 0 0 0

California City 51 92 52 93 / 0 0 0 0

Mojave 59 90 59 91 / 0 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 54 93 54 94 / 0 0 0 0

Rosamond 53 92 53 93 / 0 0 0 0

