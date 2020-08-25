CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast

CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Monday, August 24, 2020

_____

132 FPUS56 KHNX 250601

ZFPHNX

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1100 PM PDT Mon Aug 24 2020

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Tuesday, Tuesday night, and Wednesday.

CAZ179-251100-

West Side Hills-

1100 PM PDT Mon Aug 24 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 69 to 75.

West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke through the day. Highs

90 to 99. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 67 to 73. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 98. North winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 68 to 74. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 93 to 102. Lows

66 to 74.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 100.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 70 96 68 97 / 0 0 0 0

Avenal 72 96 72 96 / 0 0 0 0

San Luis Reservoir 70 90 68 91 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ180-251100-

San Joaquin Confluence-

1100 PM PDT Mon Aug 24 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze in the evening. Areas of smoke

through the night. Lows 67 to 72. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Haze in the morning. Areas of smoke through the

day. Highs 92 to 97. Light winds in the morning becoming

northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 69. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 96. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 68. West winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 93 to 100. Lows

62 to 68.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 98.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 68.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 97.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 70 94 67 94 / 0 0 0 0

Mendota 68 95 65 94 / 0 0 0 0

Firebaugh 67 93 64 93 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ181-251100-

Merced and Madera-

1100 PM PDT Mon Aug 24 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke through the night. Haze

after midnight. Lows 67 to 72. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Haze in the morning. Areas of smoke through the

day. Highs 93 to 98. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 70. West winds up to 10 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 97. Light winds in the morning

becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 70. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.THURSDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 93 to 100. Lows 61 to 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 68 93 65 93 / 0 0 0 0

Merced 69 94 66 93 / 0 0 0 0

Chowchilla 67 94 64 94 / 0 0 0 0

Madera 67 95 65 94 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ182-251100-

Western San Joaquin Valley-

1100 PM PDT Mon Aug 24 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke and haze through the

night. Lows 69 to 74. West winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening

becoming light and variable after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs 94 to 99. Light winds in

the morning becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 71. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 99. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 71. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 94 to 101. Lows

63 to 71.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 98.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 70 97 68 97 / 0 0 0 0

Five Points 70 97 67 97 / 0 0 0 0

NAS Lemoore 70 96 68 96 / 0 0 0 0

Kettleman City 74 97 72 97 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ183-251100-

Foggy Bottom-

1100 PM PDT Mon Aug 24 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke. Lows 67 to 72. West

winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs 93 to 98. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 70. West winds around 10 mph

in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 98. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 69. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 93 to 100. Lows 62 to 68.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Kerman 67 94 65 93 / 0 0 0 0

Caruthers 69 96 67 95 / 0 0 0 0

Lemoore 72 96 70 95 / 0 0 0 0

Hanford 71 96 69 96 / 0 0 0 0

Corcoran 71 96 69 96 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ184-251100-

Fresno-

1100 PM PDT Mon Aug 24 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke. Lows 69 to 74. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs 95 to 100. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 72. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 99. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 72. Light winds.

.THURSDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 94 to 102. Lows 65 to 71.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 72 96 70 96 / 0 0 0 0

Clovis 72 97 72 96 / 0 0 0 0

Fresno 72 97 72 96 / 0 0 0 0

Sanger 70 97 68 96 / 0 0 0 0

Reedley 70 97 68 96 / 0 0 0 0

Selma 71 97 70 96 / 0 0 0 0

Kingsburg 69 97 67 96 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ185-251100-

Tulare County-

1100 PM PDT Mon Aug 24 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke. Lows 68 to 73. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Haze in the morning. Areas of smoke through the

day. Highs 95 to 100. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 71. Southwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 99. Light winds in the morning

becoming west up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 71. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.THURSDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 94 to 101. Lows 63 to 71.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Dinuba 69 97 67 96 / 0 0 0 0

Visalia 69 96 67 96 / 0 0 0 0

Exeter 70 98 67 97 / 0 0 0 0

Tulare 70 97 70 96 / 0 0 0 0

Lindsay 69 98 67 97 / 0 0 0 0

Porterville 72 98 70 97 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ186-251100-

Southern Kings County-

1100 PM PDT Mon Aug 24 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 68 to 73. West

winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light and variable

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Haze in the morning. Areas of smoke through the

day. Highs 95 to 100. Light winds in the morning becoming

northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 71. West winds around 10 mph

in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 99. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 71. Light winds.

.THURSDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 94 to 102. Lows 64 to 71.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 70 96 68 96 / 0 0 0 0

Allensworth 72 98 70 98 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ187-251100-

Western San Joaquin Valley in Kern County-

1100 PM PDT Mon Aug 24 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze in the evening. Lows 67 to 72. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Haze in the morning. Areas of smoke through the

day. Highs 96 to 101. Light winds in the morning becoming

northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 70. West winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 71. Light winds.

.THURSDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 95 to 102. Lows 64 to 71.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 67 98 65 98 / 0 0 0 0

Wasco 68 99 67 98 / 0 0 0 0

Buttonwillow 70 99 68 98 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ188-251100-

Eastern San Joaquin Valley in Kern County-

1100 PM PDT Mon Aug 24 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 69 to 75.

Northwest winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and

variable after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Haze in the morning. Areas of smoke through the

day. Highs 95 to 100. Light winds in the morning becoming

northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 67 to 73. Northwest winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 67 to 73. Northwest winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.THURSDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 94 to 102. Lows 65 to 73.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Delano 71 98 69 98 / 0 0 0 0

McFarland 70 99 68 98 / 0 0 0 0

Shafter 70 99 68 98 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ189-251100-

Bakersfield-

1100 PM PDT Mon Aug 24 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 70 to 76.

Northwest winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and

variable after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke through the day. Highs

97 to 102. Light winds in the morning becoming northwest up to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 68 to 74. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 69 to 75. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 97 to 103. Lows

67 to 75.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows 67 to 73. Highs 95 to 100.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 77 98 75 97 / 0 0 0 0

Bakersfield 75 99 75 98 / 0 0 0 0

Arvin 72 101 70 100 / 0 0 0 0

Lamont 73 101 71 99 / 0 0 0 0

Mettler 73 97 71 96 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ190-251100-

Central Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PDT Mon Aug 24 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke. Lows 64 to 74.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs 88 to 98.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 73.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 97.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 73.

.THURSDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 89 to 99. Lows 63 to 73.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 68 91 67 91 / 0 0 0 0

Oakhurst 60 96 60 94 / 0 0 0 0

Auberry 72 92 70 91 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ191-251100-

Southern Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PDT Mon Aug 24 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke. Lows 67 to 75.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs 90 to 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 74.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 98.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 74.

.THURSDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 89 to 99. Lows 65 to 74.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Three Rivers 70 101 69 99 / 0 0 0 0

Springville 70 94 69 93 / 0 0 0 0

Tule River Reservation 73 98 72 96 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ192-251100-

Central Sierra-

1100 PM PDT Mon Aug 24 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and areas of smoke through the

night. Lows 58 to 68 at 5000 feet...48 to 58 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 79 to 89 at

5000 feet...69 to 77 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 66 at 5000 feet...46 to 56 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 88 at 5000 feet...68 to 76 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 66 at 5000 feet...45 to

55 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 79 to 89 at

5000 feet...68 to 76 at 8000 feet. Lows 57 to 67 at 5000 feet...

46 to 56 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 80 to 90 at

5000 feet...68 to 78 at 8000 feet. Lows 57 to 67 at 5000 feet...

46 to 56 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 66 88 64 87 / 0 0 0 0

Tuolumne Meadows 40 75 37 75 / 0 0 0 0

Wawona 59 89 57 88 / 0 0 0 0

Devils Postpile 53 76 50 75 / 0 0 0 0

Bass Lake 60 89 60 88 / 0 0 0 0

Hetch Hetchy 65 91 64 90 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ193-251100-

North Kings River-

1100 PM PDT Mon Aug 24 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 58 to

68 at 5000 feet...49 to 57 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke through the day. Highs

81 to 87 at 5000 feet...71 to 77 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 67 at 5000 feet...47 to 55 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 87 at 5000 feet...70 to 78 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 66 at 5000 feet...46 to

53 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 86 at 5000 feet...70 to 78 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 67 at 5000 feet...47 to 54 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 80 to 89 at

5000 feet...69 to 79 at 8000 feet. Lows 56 to 66 at 5000 feet...

47 to 55 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 66 at 5000 feet...46 to 54 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 85 at 5000 feet...69 to 76 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 54 73 52 72 / 0 0 0 0

Shaver Lake 55 81 52 79 / 0 0 0 0

Lake Wishon 57 80 56 79 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ194-251100-

Sequoia Kings-

1100 PM PDT Mon Aug 24 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke through the night. Haze

after midnight. Lows 60 to 70 at 5000 feet...48 to 58 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke and haze. Highs 80 to 90 at

5000 feet...70 to 80 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 68 at 5000 feet...47 to 57 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 89 at 5000 feet...69 to 79 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 67 at 5000 feet...45 to

55 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 80 to 90 at

5000 feet...70 to 80 at 8000 feet. Lows 57 to 67 at 5000 feet...

46 to 56 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 89 at 5000 feet...69 to 79 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 66 at 5000 feet...

45 to 55 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 78 to 88 at 5000 feet...

68 to 78 at 8000 feet. Lows 56 to 66 at 5000 feet...45 to 55 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 63 93 61 91 / 0 0 0 0

Grant Grove 59 79 57 78 / 0 0 0 0

Lodgepole 51 78 50 77 / 0 0 0 0

Camp Nelson 60 86 59 85 / 0 0 0 0

Johnsondale 51 92 50 90 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ195-251100-

Lake Isabella-

1100 PM PDT Mon Aug 24 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke through the night. Near

the crest, areas of smoke in the evening. Haze through the night.

Lows 60 to 70.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Near the crest, haze

in the afternoon. Highs 89 to 94 at 5000 feet...75 to 80 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 68.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 91 at 5000 feet...74 to 80 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 63 at 5000 feet...54 to

60 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 85 to 93 at 5000 feet...

72 to 80 at 8000 feet. Lows 56 to 66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 63 84 62 83 / 0 0 0 0

Kernville 67 99 66 98 / 0 0 0 0

Lake Isabella 70 100 70 98 / 0 0 0 0

Weldon 72 98 70 97 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ196-251100-

Tehachapi Area-

1100 PM PDT Mon Aug 24 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke through the night. Haze after

midnight. Lows 62 to 72.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 86 to 96.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 71.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 95.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 71.

.THURSDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear, breezy. Highs 84 to 94. Lows

60 to 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 66 86 65 84 / 0 0 0 0

Tehachapi 62 91 61 89 / 0 0 0 0

Twin Oaks 57 94 55 93 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ197-251100-

Fort Tejon-

1100 PM PDT Mon Aug 24 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke through the night. Lows

63 to 73.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 84 to 94.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 72.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 93.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 72.

.THURSDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 83 to 93. Lows 62 to 72.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 63 83 62 82 / 0 0 0 0

Frazier Park 53 91 53 89 / 0 0 0 0

Grapevine 73 95 72 95 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ198-251100-

Indian Wells Valley-

1100 PM PDT Mon Aug 24 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke and haze through the night. Lows

72 to 80. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke in the morning. Haze through the

day. Highs 97 to 107. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 70 to 78. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 106. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 69 to 77. West winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 106.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 77.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 106.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 68 to

76. Highs 95 to 105.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 94 to 103. Lows 67 to 73.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 78 105 76 105 / 0 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 75 106 73 106 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ199-251100-

Kern County Desert-

1100 PM PDT Mon Aug 24 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 67 to 75.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke in the morning. Highs

95 to 105. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 67 to 75. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 105. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 74. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 94 to 104. Lows 66 to

75.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 72. Highs

92 to 102.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows 64 to 72. Highs 92 to 102.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 77 99 76 98 / 0 0 0 0

California City 68 102 67 103 / 0 0 0 0

Mojave 73 100 73 101 / 0 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 68 102 68 103 / 0 0 0 0

Rosamond 67 102 66 102 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

weather.gov/hanford

_____

