CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast

CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Sunday, August 9, 2020

311 FPUS56 KHNX 100601

ZFPHNX

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1100 PM PDT Sun Aug 9 2020

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Monday, Monday night, and Tuesday.

CAZ179-101100-

West Side Hills-

1100 PM PDT Sun Aug 9 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 69 to 75. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 105. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 72. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 102. Northwest winds up to 10 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 71. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 103.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 74.

Highs 95 to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 68 to 74.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 105.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 71 102 68 100 / 0 0 0 0

Avenal 73 102 71 99 / 0 0 0 0

San Luis Reservoir 69 94 65 92 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ180-101100-

San Joaquin Confluence-

1100 PM PDT Sun Aug 9 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 70. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 67. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 66. West winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 95 to 100. Lows

61 to 67.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 96 to 103. Lows

62 to 68.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 69.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 103.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 68 99 64 97 / 0 0 0 0

Mendota 67 101 63 99 / 0 0 0 0

Firebaugh 65 99 63 97 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ181-101100-

Merced and Madera-

1100 PM PDT Sun Aug 9 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 72. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 68. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100. Light winds in the morning

becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 66. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 96 to 101. Lows 61 to

67.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 71.

Highs 97 to 103.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 63 to 71. Highs 98 to

103.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 65 99 62 96 / 0 0 0 0

Merced 67 99 64 97 / 0 0 0 0

Chowchilla 64 100 63 97 / 0 0 0 0

Madera 65 100 63 97 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ182-101100-

Western San Joaquin Valley-

1100 PM PDT Sun Aug 9 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 67 to 72. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105. Light winds in the morning

becoming north around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 70. West winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 102. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 69. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 97 to 102. Lows

64 to 69.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 97 to 105. Lows

66 to 71.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 66 to 71. Highs 100 to

105.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 68 102 66 100 / 0 0 0 0

Five Points 69 102 66 99 / 0 0 0 0

NAS Lemoore 68 101 67 98 / 0 0 0 0

Kettleman City 73 102 71 100 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ183-101100-

Foggy Bottom-

1100 PM PDT Sun Aug 9 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 70. West winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 68. West winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 67. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 96 to 101. Lows

61 to 67.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 95 to 104. Lows

63 to 69.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 64 to 70. Highs 98 to

103.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Kerman 65 99 63 97 / 0 0 0 0

Caruthers 67 101 65 98 / 0 0 0 0

Lemoore 69 101 68 98 / 0 0 0 0

Hanford 68 101 67 98 / 0 0 0 0

Corcoran 69 102 67 99 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ184-101100-

Fresno-

1100 PM PDT Sun Aug 9 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 67 to 73. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105. Light winds in the morning

becoming west up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 72. West winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 70. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 96 to 102. Lows 64 to

70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 73.

Highs 98 to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 67 to 73. Highs 100 to

105.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 72 102 69 98 / 0 0 0 0

Clovis 72 102 71 99 / 0 0 0 0

Fresno 72 102 71 99 / 0 0 0 0

Sanger 68 102 67 99 / 0 0 0 0

Reedley 68 102 68 98 / 0 0 0 0

Selma 70 102 68 99 / 0 0 0 0

Kingsburg 67 102 66 99 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ185-101100-

Tulare County-

1100 PM PDT Sun Aug 9 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 72. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104. Light winds in the morning

becoming west up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 70. West winds up to 10 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 68. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 97 to 102. Lows

63 to 69.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 65 to 71.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 98 to 105. Lows

65 to 71.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 66 to 72. Highs 99 to

104.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Dinuba 68 102 67 98 / 0 0 0 0

Visalia 67 101 66 98 / 0 0 0 0

Exeter 68 102 66 99 / 0 0 0 0

Tulare 69 102 68 99 / 0 0 0 0

Lindsay 68 102 66 99 / 0 0 0 0

Porterville 71 102 69 98 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ186-101100-

Southern Kings County-

1100 PM PDT Sun Aug 9 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 67 to 72. West winds up to 10 mph in the

evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 70. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 102. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 69. West winds up to 10 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 97 to 102. Lows

65 to 70.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 66 to 71.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 99 to 105. Lows

66 to 71.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 67 to 72. Highs 100 to

105.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 68 101 67 98 / 0 0 0 0

Allensworth 69 103 68 100 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ187-101100-

Western San Joaquin Valley in Kern County-

1100 PM PDT Sun Aug 9 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 71. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 69. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 102. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 68. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 98 to 103. Lows

64 to 69.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 102.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 66 to 71. Highs

99 to 104.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 71.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 101 to 106. Lows

66 to 71.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 67 103 64 100 / 0 0 0 0

Wasco 67 102 66 99 / 0 0 0 0

Buttonwillow 69 102 67 100 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ188-101100-

Eastern San Joaquin Valley in Kern County-

1100 PM PDT Sun Aug 9 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 67 to 73. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 71. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 70. Northwest winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 97 to 102. Lows

65 to 71.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 67 to 72. Highs

98 to 103.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 73.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 99 to 105. Lows 67 to 73.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Delano 69 102 68 99 / 0 0 0 0

McFarland 68 102 67 99 / 0 0 0 0

Shafter 68 102 67 99 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ189-101100-

Bakersfield-

1100 PM PDT Sun Aug 9 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 68 to 76. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 74. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 72. Northwest winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 102.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 68 to 74.

Highs 95 to 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 69 to 75.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 99 to 104. Lows

69 to 75.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 101 to 106. Lows

69 to 75.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 77 100 74 97 / 0 0 0 0

Bakersfield 75 102 73 99 / 0 0 0 0

Arvin 71 102 69 100 / 0 0 0 0

Lamont 71 102 69 100 / 0 0 0 0

Mettler 71 100 70 97 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ190-101100-

Central Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PDT Sun Aug 9 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 75.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 102.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 72.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 98.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 71.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 89 to 99. Lows 62 to

72.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 74.

Highs 91 to 101.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 69 95 66 92 / 0 0 0 0

Oakhurst 61 99 59 95 / 0 0 0 0

Auberry 73 96 70 92 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ191-101100-

Southern Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PDT Sun Aug 9 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 67 to 75.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 102.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 73.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 98.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 72.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 90 to 100. Lows

65 to 73.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 98.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 66 to 74. Highs

91 to 101.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 75. Highs

93 to 103.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 67 to 75. Highs 92 to

102.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Three Rivers 71 102 68 99 / 0 0 0 0

Springville 69 96 68 93 / 0 0 0 0

Tule River Reservation 73 99 71 96 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ192-101100-

Central Sierra-

1100 PM PDT Sun Aug 9 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 67 at 5000 feet...47 to 57 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Near the crest, a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs 82 to 90 at 5000 feet...70 to 78 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Near the crest, slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 57 to 67 at 5000 feet...47 to

57 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Highs 79 to 87 at 5000 feet...67 to 75 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 64 at 5000 feet...44 to

54 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 80 to 88 at

5000 feet...68 to 76 at 8000 feet. Lows 54 to 64 at 5000 feet...

44 to 54 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 81 to 91 at

5000 feet...68 to 78 at 8000 feet. Lows 57 to 67 at 5000 feet...

48 to 58 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 65 89 65 86 / 0 0 0 20

Tuolumne Meadows 39 77 39 73 / 0 20 20 30

Wawona 58 91 57 88 / 0 0 0 0

Devils Postpile 51 78 51 74 / 0 20 20 30

Bass Lake 61 92 60 89 / 0 0 0 0

Hetch Hetchy 65 94 65 91 / 0 0 0 20

CAZ193-101100-

North Kings River-

1100 PM PDT Sun Aug 9 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 67 at 5000 feet...48 to 55 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs 82 to 89 at 5000 feet...71 to 79 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 66 at 5000 feet...47 to

54 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs 79 to 85 at 5000 feet...68 to 76 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 64 at 5000 feet...45 to

52 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 79 to 86 at

5000 feet...69 to 77 at 8000 feet. Lows 55 to 64 at 5000 feet...

45 to 52 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 79 to 89 at

5000 feet...69 to 79 at 8000 feet. Lows 57 to 67 at 5000 feet...

47 to 56 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 53 74 52 71 / 0 0 0 0

Shaver Lake 53 82 52 79 / 0 0 0 0

Lake Wishon 56 80 55 77 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ194-101100-

Sequoia Kings-

1100 PM PDT Sun Aug 9 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows 58 to 68 at 5000 feet...47 to 57 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Near the crest, a 20 percent chance of rain in

the afternoon. Highs 79 to 89 at 5000 feet...70 to 80 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 66 at 5000 feet...46 to

56 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 86 at 5000 feet...67 to 77 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 65 at 5000 feet...44 to 54 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 77 to 87 at

5000 feet...68 to 78 at 8000 feet. Lows 56 to 65 at 5000 feet...

45 to 55 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 85 at 5000 feet...67 to 77 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 58 to 67 at

5000 feet...47 to 57 at 8000 feet. Highs 78 to 88 at 5000 feet...

69 to 79 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 68 at

5000 feet...48 to 58 at 8000 feet. Highs 80 to 90 at 5000 feet...

71 to 81 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 61 93 60 90 / 0 20 0 0

Grant Grove 57 79 56 76 / 0 0 0 0

Lodgepole 50 77 50 74 / 0 0 0 0

Camp Nelson 59 84 58 81 / 0 0 0 0

Johnsondale 50 91 49 88 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ195-101100-

Lake Isabella-

1100 PM PDT Sun Aug 9 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 68.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 92 at 5000 feet...74 to 80 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 66.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 89 at 5000 feet...72 to 78 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 91 at 5000 feet...73 to 79 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 67.

Highs 84 to 89 at 5000 feet...71 to 77 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 59 to 69.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 86 to 91 at 5000 feet...73 to 79 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 69.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 87 to 93 at 5000 feet...

76 to 82 at 8000 feet. Lows 60 to 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 60 83 59 79 / 0 0 0 0

Kernville 67 99 66 95 / 0 0 0 0

Lake Isabella 70 99 70 95 / 0 0 0 0

Weldon 70 97 68 94 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ196-101100-

Tehachapi Area-

1100 PM PDT Sun Aug 9 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 70.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 95.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 69.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 93.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 58 to 68. West winds around

25 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 94.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 70.

Highs 82 to 92.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 62 to 72. Highs

85 to 95.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 72.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear, breezy. Highs 87 to 97. Lows

63 to 73.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 64 85 63 83 / 0 0 0 0

Tehachapi 61 90 60 87 / 0 0 0 0

Twin Oaks 54 94 53 91 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ197-101100-

Fort Tejon-

1100 PM PDT Sun Aug 9 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 72.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 94.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 71.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 92.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 93.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 71.

Highs 82 to 92.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 63 to 73.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 85 to 95. Lows

63 to 73.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 86 to 96. Lows 63 to 73.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 60 81 60 80 / 0 0 0 0

Frazier Park 51 89 50 86 / 0 0 0 0

Grapevine 72 96 70 94 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ198-101100-

Indian Wells Valley-

1100 PM PDT Sun Aug 9 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 68 to 76. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 105. South winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 67 to 73. West winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 105. South winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 73. West winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 77.

Highs 94 to 104.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 71 to 77.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 97 to 107.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 71 to 77. Highs

98 to 108.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 72 to 78. Highs 99 to

109.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 73 104 72 102 / 0 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 69 105 68 104 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ199-101100-

Kern County Desert-

1100 PM PDT Sun Aug 9 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 73. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 103. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 71. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 102. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 71. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 102.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 74.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 91 to 101.

Lows 67 to 75.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 95 to 105. Lows

68 to 76.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 97 to 107. Lows 69 to 77.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 72 97 71 96 / 0 0 0 0

California City 64 100 64 99 / 0 0 0 0

Mojave 72 99 71 97 / 0 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 66 100 65 99 / 0 0 0 0

Rosamond 64 99 63 98 / 0 0 0 0

