CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast

CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Saturday, July 25, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1100 PM PDT Sat Jul 25 2020

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Sunday, Sunday night, and Monday.

West Side Hills-

1100 PM PDT Sat Jul 25 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 72. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 103. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 72. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 103. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 72. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 94 to 104. Lows 62 to

72.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 68 102 69 101 / 0 0 0 0

Avenal 71 101 71 101 / 0 0 0 0

San Luis Reservoir 64 94 65 94 / 0 0 0 0

San Joaquin Confluence-

1100 PM PDT Sat Jul 25 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 66. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 102. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 68. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 66. West winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 98 to 103. Lows 60 to

65.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 93 to 101. Lows 57 to

65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 63 99 65 98 / 0 0 0 0

Mendota 63 99 64 100 / 0 0 0 0

Firebaugh 62 98 64 98 / 0 0 0 0

Merced and Madera-

1100 PM PDT Sat Jul 25 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 69. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 102. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 69. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 102. Light winds in the morning

becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 68. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 94 to 103. Lows 58 to

67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 61 98 62 98 / 0 0 0 0

Merced 63 99 64 98 / 0 0 0 0

Chowchilla 62 99 64 98 / 0 0 0 0

Madera 63 99 64 99 / 0 0 0 0

Western San Joaquin Valley-

1100 PM PDT Sat Jul 25 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 69. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 70. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104. Light winds in the morning

becoming north around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 69. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 96 to 106. Lows 61 to

69.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 65 101 66 101 / 0 0 0 0

Five Points 66 101 66 101 / 0 0 0 0

NAS Lemoore 66 100 67 100 / 0 0 0 0

Kettleman City 70 102 71 102 / 0 0 0 0

Foggy Bottom-

1100 PM PDT Sat Jul 25 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 67. West winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 102. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 69. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 102. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 68. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 95 to 104. Lows 59 to

67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Kerman 62 99 64 98 / 0 0 0 0

Caruthers 63 99 65 99 / 0 0 0 0

Lemoore 67 100 69 100 / 0 0 0 0

Hanford 66 100 67 100 / 0 0 0 0

Corcoran 67 101 68 101 / 0 0 0 0

Fresno-

1100 PM PDT Sat Jul 25 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 71. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104. Light winds in the morning

becoming west up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 72. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 72. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 97 to 106. Lows 62 to

71.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 69 101 69 100 / 0 0 0 0

Clovis 71 102 72 101 / 0 0 0 0

Fresno 71 101 71 100 / 0 0 0 0

Sanger 67 101 69 100 / 0 0 0 0

Reedley 67 101 69 100 / 0 0 0 0

Selma 68 101 69 100 / 0 0 0 0

Kingsburg 66 101 66 100 / 0 0 0 0

Tulare County-

1100 PM PDT Sat Jul 25 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 70. West winds up to 10 mph in the

evening shifting to the south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104. Light winds in the morning

becoming west up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 71. West winds 10 to 15 mph in

the evening shifting to the south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 70. Light winds.

.TUESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 97 to 105. Lows 61 to

70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Dinuba 66 101 68 100 / 0 0 0 0

Visalia 66 100 67 100 / 0 0 0 0

Exeter 66 102 68 101 / 0 0 0 0

Tulare 68 101 69 101 / 0 0 0 0

Lindsay 66 102 67 101 / 0 0 0 0

Porterville 68 102 70 101 / 0 0 0 0

Southern Kings County-

1100 PM PDT Sat Jul 25 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 70. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 71. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 70. West winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 97 to 106. Lows 62 to

70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 66 100 67 100 / 0 0 0 0

Allensworth 68 102 69 103 / 0 0 0 0

Western San Joaquin Valley in Kern County-

1100 PM PDT Sat Jul 25 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 69. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 70. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 70. West winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 98 to 107. Lows 62 to

69.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 66 103 66 103 / 0 0 0 0

Wasco 65 102 66 102 / 0 0 0 0

Buttonwillow 66 102 67 102 / 0 0 0 0

Eastern San Joaquin Valley in Kern County-

1100 PM PDT Sat Jul 25 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 71. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 72. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph in the evening shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 71. Northwest winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.TUESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 97 to 106. Lows 62 to

71.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Delano 67 102 69 102 / 0 0 0 0

McFarland 66 102 67 102 / 0 0 0 0

Shafter 66 102 67 102 / 0 0 0 0

Bakersfield-

1100 PM PDT Sat Jul 25 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 67 to 73. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 74. West winds 10 to 15 mph in

the evening shifting to the east after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 67 to 73. Northwest winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.TUESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 97 to 105. Lows 64 to

73.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 74 99 74 99 / 0 0 0 0

Bakersfield 73 102 74 101 / 0 0 0 0

Arvin 68 102 69 102 / 0 0 0 0

Lamont 68 102 69 102 / 0 0 0 0

Mettler 69 99 70 99 / 0 0 0 0

Central Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PDT Sat Jul 25 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 73.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 102.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 73.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 101.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 73.

.TUESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 91 to 101. Lows 60 to

70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 68 96 68 95 / 0 0 0 0

Oakhurst 59 98 60 97 / 0 0 0 0

Auberry 71 96 70 95 / 0 0 0 0

Southern Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PDT Sat Jul 25 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 73.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 102.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 74.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 101.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 73.

.TUESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 92 to 102. Lows 63 to

73.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Three Rivers 68 102 69 101 / 0 0 0 0

Springville 67 96 68 96 / 0 0 0 0

Tule River Reservation 72 99 71 98 / 0 0 0 0

Central Sierra-

1100 PM PDT Sat Jul 25 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear. Near

the crest, a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Lows 56 to 66 at 5000 feet...46 to 55 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs 81 to 89 at 5000 feet...69 to 77 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Near the crest, slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 57 to 67 at 5000 feet...47 to

56 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 80 to 88 at 5000 feet...68 to 76 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 67 at 5000 feet...47 to

56 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 80 to 90 at 5000 feet...

69 to 79 at 8000 feet. Lows 55 to 65 at 5000 feet...45 to 55 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 63 96 64 94 / 0 20 0 0

Tuolumne Meadows 38 74 40 73 / 0 30 0 20

Wawona 56 90 57 90 / 0 0 0 0

Devils Postpile 50 76 51 74 / 0 20 0 20

Bass Lake 59 92 60 90 / 0 0 0 0

Hetch Hetchy 63 92 64 91 / 0 20 0 0

North Kings River-

1100 PM PDT Sat Jul 25 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear. Near

the crest, a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Lows 55 to 65 at 5000 feet...45 to 54 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Near the crest, a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 81 to 88 at 5000 feet...

69 to 77 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 66 at 5000 feet...47 to

54 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 87 at 5000 feet...69 to 77 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 66 at 5000 feet...47 to

55 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 80 to 89 at 5000 feet...

71 to 81 at 8000 feet. Lows 55 to 65 at 5000 feet...45 to 55 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 50 73 51 72 / 0 0 0 0

Shaver Lake 51 82 52 81 / 0 0 0 0

Lake Wishon 54 79 55 79 / 0 0 0 0

Sequoia Kings-

1100 PM PDT Sat Jul 25 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear. Near

the crest, a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Lows 56 to 66 at 5000 feet...45 to 55 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 88 at 5000 feet...69 to 79 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 66 at 5000 feet...46 to

56 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 88 at 5000 feet...69 to 79 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 67 at 5000 feet...47 to

57 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 80 to 90 at 5000 feet...

72 to 82 at 8000 feet. Lows 55 to 65 at 5000 feet...46 to 56 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 58 92 58 91 / 0 0 0 0

Grant Grove 56 79 57 78 / 0 0 0 0

Lodgepole 48 76 50 76 / 0 0 0 0

Camp Nelson 58 84 58 83 / 0 0 0 0

Johnsondale 48 91 49 90 / 0 0 0 0

Lake Isabella-

1100 PM PDT Sat Jul 25 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 63 at 5000 feet...53 to 58 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 92 at 5000 feet...73 to 78 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 67.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 92 at 5000 feet...73 to 79 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 67.

.TUESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 88 to 94 at 5000 feet...

75 to 83 at 8000 feet. Lows 56 to 66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 58 83 59 82 / 0 0 0 0

Kernville 66 99 66 98 / 0 0 0 0

Lake Isabella 68 99 69 98 / 0 0 0 0

Weldon 68 97 69 97 / 0 0 0 0

Tehachapi Area-

1100 PM PDT Sat Jul 25 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 69.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 95.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 70.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 95.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 69.

.TUESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 87 to 97. Lows 59 to 69.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 63 87 64 86 / 0 0 0 0

Tehachapi 59 90 61 90 / 0 0 0 0

Twin Oaks 53 94 54 93 / 0 0 0 0

Fort Tejon-

1100 PM PDT Sat Jul 25 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 70.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 94.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 71.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 94.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 71.

.TUESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 85 to 95. Lows 59 to 69.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 59 81 61 81 / 0 0 0 0

Frazier Park 48 88 51 88 / 0 0 0 0

Grapevine 70 97 71 96 / 0 0 0 0

Indian Wells Valley-

1100 PM PDT Sat Jul 25 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 68 to 74. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 105. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 69 to 75. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 106. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in

the morning shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 70 to 76. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs 99 to 109. Lows 67 to 76.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 75.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 111.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 72 102 74 104 / 0 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 69 104 70 105 / 0 0 0 0

Kern County Desert-

1100 PM PDT Sat Jul 25 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 71. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 103. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 73. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 104. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 73. West winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TUESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 96 to 106. Lows 64 to

74.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 71 96 72 97 / 0 0 0 0

California City 63 99 66 100 / 0 0 0 0

Mojave 70 98 72 99 / 0 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 63 100 66 101 / 0 0 0 0

Rosamond 64 99 66 100 / 0 0 0 0

