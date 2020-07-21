CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast

CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Monday, July 20, 2020

839 FPUS56 KHNX 210701

ZFPHNX

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1200 AM PDT Tue Jul 21 2020

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Wednesday.

CAZ179-212300-

West Side Hills-

1200 AM PDT Tue Jul 21 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 92 to 100. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 68. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 97. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 65. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 96. West winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows 62 to 70. Highs

90 to 100.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 100 64 94 / 0 0 0

Avenal 99 66 92 / 0 0 0

San Luis Reservoir 89 61 85 / 0 0 0

CAZ180-212300-

San Joaquin Confluence-

1200 AM PDT Tue Jul 21 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 97. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 62. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 95. Northwest winds up to 10 mph

in the morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 62. West winds around 10 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 95. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows 57 to 65. Highs

91 to 101.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 94 59 90 / 0 0 0

Mendota 96 59 95 / 0 0 0

Firebaugh 94 58 93 / 0 0 0

CAZ181-212300-

Merced and Madera-

1200 AM PDT Tue Jul 21 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 98. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 64. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 96. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 62. West winds up to 10 mph

in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 96. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows 57 to 66. Highs

92 to 101.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 94 57 92 / 0 0 0

Merced 95 59 92 / 0 0 0

Chowchilla 95 58 94 / 0 0 0

Madera 95 60 94 / 0 0 0

CAZ182-212300-

Western San Joaquin Valley-

1200 AM PDT Tue Jul 21 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101. Light winds in the morning

becoming north up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 66. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 98. Light winds in the morning

becoming south up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 63. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 97. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows 60 to 68. Highs

94 to 102.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 98 62 94 / 0 0 0

Five Points 98 63 95 / 0 0 0

NAS Lemoore 98 64 95 / 0 0 0

Kettleman City 100 67 94 / 0 0 0

CAZ183-212300-

Foggy Bottom-

1200 AM PDT Tue Jul 21 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 65. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 97. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 62. Southwest winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 96. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows 58 to 66. Highs

93 to 102.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Kerman 95 60 94 / 0 0 0

Caruthers 97 62 95 / 0 0 0

Lemoore 97 65 94 / 0 0 0

Hanford 97 64 95 / 0 0 0

Corcoran 99 66 96 / 0 0 0

CAZ184-212300-

Fresno-

1200 AM PDT Tue Jul 21 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101. West winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 63 to 69. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 99. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 66. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 97. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows 61 to 70. Highs

94 to 103.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 98 66 96 / 0 0 0

Clovis 98 68 97 / 0 0 0

Fresno 98 68 96 / 0 0 0

Sanger 98 66 96 / 0 0 0

Reedley 98 66 96 / 0 0 0

Selma 98 66 96 / 0 0 0

Kingsburg 98 63 96 / 0 0 0

CAZ185-212300-

Tulare County-

1200 AM PDT Tue Jul 21 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101. South winds up to 10 mph in the

morning shifting to the northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 68. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening shifting to the south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 99. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 64. West winds up to 10 mph

in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 97. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows 61 to 68. Highs

94 to 103.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Dinuba 98 65 96 / 0 0 0

Visalia 97 64 96 / 0 0 0

Exeter 100 65 97 / 0 0 0

Tulare 99 66 97 / 0 0 0

Lindsay 100 64 97 / 0 0 0

Porterville 100 67 97 / 0 0 0

CAZ186-212300-

Southern Kings County-

1200 AM PDT Tue Jul 21 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 102. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 68. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 98. West winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 64. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 97. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows 61 to 68. Highs

95 to 104.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 98 64 95 / 0 0 0

Allensworth 100 66 97 / 0 0 0

CAZ187-212300-

Western San Joaquin Valley in Kern County-

1200 AM PDT Tue Jul 21 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 102. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 66. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 99. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 63. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 98. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows 61 to 68. Highs

96 to 104.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 100 62 97 / 0 0 0

Wasco 100 63 97 / 0 0 0

Buttonwillow 100 64 98 / 0 0 0

CAZ188-212300-

Eastern San Joaquin Valley in Kern County-

1200 AM PDT Tue Jul 21 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 102. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 69. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 65. Northwest winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 97. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows 62 to 69. Highs

95 to 103.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Delano 100 65 97 / 0 0 0

McFarland 100 64 98 / 0 0 0

Shafter 100 64 98 / 0 0 0

CAZ189-212300-

Bakersfield-

1200 AM PDT Tue Jul 21 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 72. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph in the evening shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 66. Northwest winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 96. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 69.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows 64 to 71. Highs 95 to

103.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 97 71 95 / 0 0 0

Bakersfield 99 71 97 / 0 0 0

Arvin 100 67 99 / 0 0 0

Lamont 100 68 99 / 0 0 0

Mettler 97 68 96 / 0 0 0

CAZ190-212300-

Central Sierra Foothills-

1200 AM PDT Tue Jul 21 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 99.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 60 to 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 96.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 67.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 95.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows 60 to 70. Highs

89 to 99.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 92 64 90 / 0 0 0

Oakhurst 96 58 93 / 0 0 0

Auberry 94 68 91 / 0 0 0

CAZ191-212300-

Southern Sierra Foothills-

1200 AM PDT Tue Jul 21 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 72.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 97.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 67.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 95.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows 61 to 71. Highs

89 to 99.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Three Rivers 100 68 98 / 0 0 0

Springville 95 66 92 / 0 0 0

Tule River Reservation 97 70 94 / 0 0 0

CAZ192-212300-

Central Sierra-

1200 AM PDT Tue Jul 21 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Near the crest, chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 80 to 90 at

5000 feet...71 to 79 at 8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near the crest, a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 57 to 67 at 5000 feet...48 to

57 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Near the crest, chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 77 to 85 at 5000 feet...

65 to 75 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 52 to 62 at 5000 feet...

44 to 52 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 75 to 83 at 5000 feet...64 to 72 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 64 at

5000 feet...44 to 54 at 8000 feet. Highs 77 to 87 at 5000 feet...

67 to 77 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 92 65 90 / 20 0 20

Tuolumne Meadows 78 40 74 / 40 20 30

Wawona 90 57 86 / 0 0 0

Devils Postpile 78 53 74 / 30 20 30

Bass Lake 90 59 87 / 0 0 0

Hetch Hetchy 93 65 89 / 0 0 20

CAZ193-212300-

North Kings River-

1200 AM PDT Tue Jul 21 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs 80 to 88 at 5000 feet...72 to 80 at

8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 56 to 66 at 5000 feet...48 to

55 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Near the crest, slight chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs 77 to 84 at 5000 feet...67 to

75 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 51 to 61 at

5000 feet...43 to 50 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 82 at 5000 feet...64 to 72 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 63 at

5000 feet...44 to 52 at 8000 feet. Highs 77 to 86 at 5000 feet...

66 to 76 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows 55 to 64 at 5000 feet...

46 to 53 at 8000 feet. Highs 80 to 89 at 5000 feet...70 to 78 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 73 51 69 / 0 0 0

Shaver Lake 81 51 77 / 0 0 0

Lake Wishon 80 56 76 / 20 0 0

CAZ194-212300-

Sequoia Kings-

1200 AM PDT Tue Jul 21 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs 79 to 89 at 5000 feet...71 to 81 at 8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 57 to 67 at 5000 feet...47 to

57 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 85 at 5000 feet...67 to

77 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 51 to 61 at

5000 feet...42 to 52 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 82 at 5000 feet...64 to 74 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62 at

5000 feet...43 to 53 at 8000 feet. Highs 75 to 85 at 5000 feet...

66 to 76 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 63 at 5000 feet...44 to 54 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 75 to 85 at

5000 feet...67 to 77 at 8000 feet. Lows 54 to 64 at 5000 feet...

44 to 54 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 77 to 87 at 5000 feet...

69 to 79 at 8000 feet. Lows 55 to 65 at 5000 feet...45 to 55 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 94 59 89 / 20 0 0

Grant Grove 78 56 75 / 0 0 0

Lodgepole 78 50 73 / 20 0 0

Camp Nelson 84 58 80 / 0 0 0

Johnsondale 92 49 87 / 0 0 0

CAZ195-212300-

Lake Isabella-

1200 AM PDT Tue Jul 21 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM PDT EARLY THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 93 at 5000 feet...76 to 82 at

8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 67.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 88 at 5000 feet...72 to 78 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 52 to 62.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 85 at 5000 feet...69 to 75 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 63. Highs

83 to 88 at 5000 feet...70 to 76 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows 55 to 65. Highs 83 to

91 at 5000 feet...71 to 80 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 82 58 79 / 0 0 0

Kernville 100 66 95 / 0 0 0

Lake Isabella 98 69 95 / 0 0 0

Weldon 98 69 94 / 0 0 0

CAZ196-212300-

Tehachapi Area-

1200 AM PDT Tue Jul 21 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM PDT EARLY THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 95.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 59 to 69. West winds around

25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 92.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 54 to 64.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 89.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows 56 to 66. Highs

83 to 93.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 84 62 83 / 0 0 0

Tehachapi 89 59 86 / 0 0 0

Twin Oaks 93 53 91 / 0 0 0

CAZ197-212300-

Fort Tejon-

1200 AM PDT Tue Jul 21 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM PDT EARLY THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 92.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 69.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 65.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 87.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows 57 to 67. Highs

82 to 92.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 80 58 77 / 0 0 0

Frazier Park 88 48 84 / 0 0 0

Grapevine 95 69 92 / 0 0 0

CAZ198-212300-

Indian Wells Valley-

1200 AM PDT Tue Jul 21 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM PDT EARLY THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 109. Northeast winds up to 10 mph in

the morning shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 69 to 75. Southwest winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 103. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 70. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 101. South winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows 65 to 74. Highs

94 to 104.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 107 73 102 / 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 108 70 102 / 0 0 0

CAZ199-212300-

Kern County Desert-

1200 AM PDT Tue Jul 21 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM PDT EARLY THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 95 to 105. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 71. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 99. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 67. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 98. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows 60 to 70. Highs

91 to 101.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 100 71 94 / 0 0 0

California City 103 65 97 / 0 0 0

Mojave 101 70 94 / 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 102 65 96 / 0 0 0

Rosamond 101 63 94 / 0 0 0

weather.gov/hanford

