CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, July 14, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1100 PM PDT Tue Jul 14 2020

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Wednesday, Wednesday night, and Thursday.

CAZ179-151100-

West Side Hills-

1100 PM PDT Tue Jul 14 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy smoke in the evening. Lows 62 to 68.

West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 100. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

in the morning shifting to the northwest in the afternoon. Gusts

up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 69. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 102. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 70. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs 93 to 103. Lows 63 to 71.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 64 97 65 99 / 0 0 0 0

Avenal 65 97 67 99 / 0 0 0 0

San Luis Reservoir 63 92 64 94 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ180-151100-

San Joaquin Confluence-

1100 PM PDT Tue Jul 14 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy smoke in the evening. Lows 60 to 65.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 66. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 66. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.FRIDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs 94 to 103. Lows 60 to 67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 62 97 63 98 / 0 0 0 0

Mendota 62 98 63 99 / 0 0 0 0

Firebaugh 60 97 63 98 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ181-151100-

Merced and Madera-

1100 PM PDT Tue Jul 14 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy smoke in the evening. Lows 60 to

66. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100. West winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 67. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101. Light winds in the morning

becoming west up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 67. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 97 to 103. Lows 62 to 68.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 67.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs 94 to 101. Lows 60 to 66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 60 97 61 97 / 0 0 0 0

Merced 62 97 63 98 / 0 0 0 0

Chowchilla 60 97 62 99 / 0 0 0 0

Madera 61 97 63 99 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ182-151100-

Western San Joaquin Valley-

1100 PM PDT Tue Jul 14 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy smoke in the evening. Lows 61 to 66.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light and

variable after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101. Light winds in the morning

becoming northeast up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 68. West winds around

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 69. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.FRIDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs 96 to 105. Lows 61 to 69.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 63 98 63 100 / 0 0 0 0

Five Points 63 98 64 101 / 0 0 0 0

NAS Lemoore 63 98 65 101 / 0 0 0 0

Kettleman City 66 98 67 101 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ183-151100-

Foggy Bottom-

1100 PM PDT Tue Jul 14 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy smoke in the evening. Lows 60 to 65.

West winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100. Northwest winds up to 10 mph

in the morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 67. Light winds in the

evening becoming west up to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 102. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 67. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.FRIDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs 95 to 104. Lows 61 to 68.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Kerman 60 97 63 98 / 0 0 0 0

Caruthers 62 97 64 99 / 0 0 0 0

Lemoore 65 97 66 99 / 0 0 0 0

Hanford 63 98 65 100 / 0 0 0 0

Corcoran 64 99 65 100 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ184-151100-

Fresno-

1100 PM PDT Tue Jul 14 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy smoke in the evening. Lows 63 to

69. West winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101. Southwest winds up to 10 mph

in the morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 71. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 71. Light winds in the

evening becoming northwest up to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs 96 to 105. Lows 63 to 72.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 67 99 68 100 / 0 0 0 0

Clovis 69 99 70 101 / 0 0 0 0

Fresno 68 99 70 101 / 0 0 0 0

Sanger 65 99 66 100 / 0 0 0 0

Reedley 65 99 66 100 / 0 0 0 0

Selma 66 98 68 100 / 0 0 0 0

Kingsburg 63 98 65 100 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ185-151100-

Tulare County-

1100 PM PDT Tue Jul 14 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy smoke in the evening. Lows 62 to 68.

West winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and

variable after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101. West winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 68. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 69. Light winds.

.FRIDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs 96 to 105. Lows 62 to 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Dinuba 65 98 65 100 / 0 0 0 0

Visalia 63 98 64 100 / 0 0 0 0

Exeter 65 99 65 101 / 0 0 0 0

Tulare 65 99 66 101 / 0 0 0 0

Lindsay 64 99 64 101 / 0 0 0 0

Porterville 67 99 67 101 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ186-151100-

Southern Kings County-

1100 PM PDT Tue Jul 14 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy smoke in the evening. Lows 61 to 66.

West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 67. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 69. West winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs 97 to 105. Lows 62 to 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 63 97 64 99 / 0 0 0 0

Allensworth 64 100 65 102 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ187-151100-

Western San Joaquin Valley in Kern County-

1100 PM PDT Tue Jul 14 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy smoke in the evening. Lows 60 to 65.

West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 102. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 66. West winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104. West winds up to 10 mph in

the morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 68. West winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs 97 to 105. Lows 61 to 69.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 60 99 62 101 / 0 0 0 0

Wasco 61 99 62 101 / 0 0 0 0

Buttonwillow 62 99 64 101 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ188-151100-

Eastern San Joaquin Valley in Kern County-

1100 PM PDT Tue Jul 14 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy smoke in the evening. Lows 62 to 68.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light and

variable after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 68. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 70. Northwest winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.FRIDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs 96 to 105. Lows 62 to 71.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Delano 63 99 64 101 / 0 0 0 0

McFarland 63 99 63 101 / 0 0 0 0

Shafter 63 99 63 101 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ189-151100-

Bakersfield-

1100 PM PDT Tue Jul 14 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy smoke in the evening. Lows 63 to 71.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening shifting to the east

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 70. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 102. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 71. Northwest winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.FRIDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs 95 to 105. Lows 64 to 73.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 70 97 71 97 / 0 0 0 0

Bakersfield 70 99 70 101 / 0 0 0 0

Arvin 66 100 67 101 / 0 0 0 0

Lamont 66 100 67 101 / 0 0 0 0

Mettler 67 97 67 99 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ190-151100-

Central Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PDT Tue Jul 14 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 71.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 90 to 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows 61 to 71.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 91 to 101.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Lows 61 to 71.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 92 to 102. Lows 62 to 72.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 71.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs 89 to 99. Lows 60 to 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 65 94 65 94 / 0 0 0 0

Oakhurst 59 97 59 97 / 0 20 20 20

Auberry 68 94 69 95 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ191-151100-

Southern Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PDT Tue Jul 14 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy smoke in the evening. Lows 63 to 71.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 71.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 101.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 71.

.FRIDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs 91 to 101. Lows 63 to 73.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Three Rivers 68 100 68 101 / 0 0 0 0

Springville 65 94 65 96 / 0 0 0 0

Tule River Reservation 70 96 70 98 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ192-151100-

Central Sierra-

1100 PM PDT Tue Jul 14 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 67 at 5000 feet...50 to 59 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs 81 to 91 at 5000 feet...71 to 81 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows 56 to 66 at 5000 feet...47 to 57 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 81 to 89 at 5000 feet...70 to 78 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then clear after midnight. Lows

56 to 66 at 5000 feet...46 to 56 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 81 to 90 at

5000 feet...70 to 78 at 8000 feet. Lows 55 to 65 at 5000 feet...

46 to 55 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 66 at 5000 feet...46 to 55 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 80 to 90 at

5000 feet...69 to 78 at 8000 feet. Lows 56 to 66 at 5000 feet...

46 to 56 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 66 95 65 95 / 0 20 20 20

Tuolumne Meadows 44 81 42 78 / 0 20 20 20

Wawona 58 91 57 91 / 0 20 20 20

Devils Postpile 55 81 53 78 / 0 20 20 20

Bass Lake 59 91 59 91 / 0 20 20 20

Hetch Hetchy 65 94 64 93 / 0 20 20 20

CAZ193-151100-

North Kings River-

1100 PM PDT Tue Jul 14 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 66 at 5000 feet...50 to 58 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs 80 to 89 at 5000 feet...72 to 80 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then clear after midnight. Lows

55 to 65 at 5000 feet...48 to 55 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 81 to 89 at 5000 feet...71 to 79 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then clear after midnight. Lows

56 to 65 at 5000 feet...47 to 54 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 90 at 5000 feet...71 to 79 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 65 at 5000 feet...47 to 54 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 90 at 5000 feet...71 to 79 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 65 at 5000 feet...47 to 54 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 80 to 90 at

5000 feet...69 to 78 at 8000 feet. Lows 55 to 65 at 5000 feet...

46 to 54 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 52 74 52 73 / 0 20 20 20

Shaver Lake 58 82 57 82 / 0 20 20 20

Lake Wishon 57 81 55 80 / 0 20 20 20

CAZ194-151100-

Sequoia Kings-

1100 PM PDT Tue Jul 14 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 67 at 5000 feet...49 to 59 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 89 at 5000 feet...71 to 81 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 66 at 5000 feet...47 to

57 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 88 at 5000 feet...71 to 81 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 65 at 5000 feet...

46 to 56 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 79 to 89 at

5000 feet...71 to 81 at 8000 feet. Lows 56 to 66 at 5000 feet...

46 to 56 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 88 at 5000 feet...70 to 80 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 66 at

5000 feet...46 to 56 at 8000 feet. Highs 77 to 87 at 5000 feet...

69 to 79 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 86 at 5000 feet...68 to 78 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 60 94 58 93 / 0 0 0 0

Grant Grove 57 79 56 79 / 0 0 0 0

Lodgepole 52 78 51 77 / 0 0 0 0

Camp Nelson 58 83 57 84 / 0 0 0 0

Johnsondale 50 91 49 91 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ195-151100-

Lake Isabella-

1100 PM PDT Tue Jul 14 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 67.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 92 at 5000 feet...75 to 81 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 66.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 92 at 5000 feet...75 to 81 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 66.

.FRIDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs 85 to 92 at 5000 feet...

72 to 81 at 8000 feet. Lows 54 to 64 at 5000 feet...53 to 60 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 59 81 57 82 / 0 0 0 0

Kernville 67 99 65 99 / 0 0 0 0

Lake Isabella 69 98 68 99 / 0 0 0 0

Weldon 69 97 68 97 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ196-151100-

Tehachapi Area-

1100 PM PDT Tue Jul 14 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 59 to 69. West winds around 25 mph

with gusts to around 45 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 94.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 68.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 95.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 68.

.FRIDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear, breezy. Highs 84 to 94. Lows

59 to 69.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 63 84 60 86 / 0 0 0 0

Tehachapi 60 89 58 89 / 0 0 0 0

Twin Oaks 53 92 52 94 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ197-151100-

Fort Tejon-

1100 PM PDT Tue Jul 14 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy smoke in the evening. Lows 59 to 69.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 91.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 68.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 92.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 68.

.FRIDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs 82 to 92. Lows 59 to 69.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 60 79 57 80 / 0 0 0 0

Frazier Park 50 86 47 87 / 0 0 0 0

Grapevine 68 94 68 95 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ198-151100-

Indian Wells Valley-

1100 PM PDT Tue Jul 14 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows 69 to 75. Southwest winds 20 to

30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 106. South winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 69 to 75. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 107. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 69 to 75. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 98 to 108. Lows 68 to 74.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 75.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs 97 to 107. Lows 70 to 76.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 73 105 74 105 / 0 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 70 106 71 106 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ199-151100-

Kern County Desert-

1100 PM PDT Tue Jul 14 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 63 to 71. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 102. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 72. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 103. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 71. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs 94 to 104. Lows 63 to 73.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 71 98 72 98 / 0 0 0 0

California City 65 100 65 101 / 0 0 0 0

Mojave 70 98 70 99 / 0 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 66 99 65 100 / 0 0 0 0

Rosamond 63 98 63 99 / 0 0 0 0

