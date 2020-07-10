CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast

CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Thursday, July 9, 2020

023 FPUS56 KHNX 100601

ZFPHNX

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1100 PM PDT Thu Jul 9 2020

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Friday, Friday night, and Saturday.

CAZ179-101100-

West Side Hills-

1100 PM PDT Thu Jul 9 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 73. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 104. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 68 to 74. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 107. West winds up to 10 mph in

the morning shifting to the north around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 68 to 76. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 99 to 108. Lows 68 to 76.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 64 to 71. Highs

94 to 104.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 70 103 72 106 / 0 0 0 0

Avenal 71 102 73 104 / 0 0 0 0

San Luis Reservoir 67 97 67 99 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ180-101100-

San Joaquin Confluence-

1100 PM PDT Thu Jul 9 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 67. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 67. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 68. West winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 96 to 106. Lows 61 to 69.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 65 101 65 102 / 0 0 0 0

Mendota 63 101 64 104 / 0 0 0 0

Firebaugh 62 100 63 103 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ181-101100-

Merced and Madera-

1100 PM PDT Thu Jul 9 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 68. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103. Light winds in the morning

becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 69. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 106. Light winds in the morning

becoming west up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 70. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 97 to 107. Lows 62 to 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 61 100 61 102 / 0 0 0 0

Merced 63 100 64 103 / 0 0 0 0

Chowchilla 62 100 63 103 / 0 0 0 0

Madera 63 100 64 103 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ182-101100-

Western San Joaquin Valley-

1100 PM PDT Thu Jul 9 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 70. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105. Light winds in the morning

becoming north around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 71. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 103 to 108. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 72. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 99 to 109. Lows 64 to 72.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 65 102 67 105 / 0 0 0 0

Five Points 65 102 66 105 / 0 0 0 0

NAS Lemoore 66 102 67 105 / 0 0 0 0

Kettleman City 71 103 72 106 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ183-101100-

Foggy Bottom-

1100 PM PDT Thu Jul 9 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 67. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 69. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 107. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 70. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 98 to 108. Lows 63 to 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Kerman 62 100 63 102 / 0 0 0 0

Caruthers 64 101 65 104 / 0 0 0 0

Lemoore 67 102 69 104 / 0 0 0 0

Hanford 65 102 67 104 / 0 0 0 0

Corcoran 67 102 69 105 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ184-101100-

Fresno-

1100 PM PDT Thu Jul 9 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 71. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 73. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 103 to 108. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 68 to 74. Light winds in the

evening becoming north up to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 99 to 109. Lows 65 to 74.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 68 102 69 105 / 0 0 0 0

Clovis 70 102 72 105 / 0 0 0 0

Fresno 70 102 72 105 / 0 0 0 0

Sanger 66 102 68 105 / 0 0 0 0

Reedley 66 102 69 105 / 0 0 0 0

Selma 68 102 69 105 / 0 0 0 0

Kingsburg 65 102 67 105 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ185-101100-

Tulare County-

1100 PM PDT Thu Jul 9 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 69. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 72. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 103 to 108. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 67 to 73. Light winds.

.SUNDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 99 to 109. Lows 64 to 73.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Dinuba 65 102 68 105 / 0 0 0 0

Visalia 65 102 67 105 / 0 0 0 0

Exeter 65 103 68 106 / 0 0 0 0

Tulare 67 102 69 106 / 0 0 0 0

Lindsay 65 103 68 106 / 0 0 0 0

Porterville 68 103 71 106 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ186-101100-

Southern Kings County-

1100 PM PDT Thu Jul 9 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 70. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 106. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 71. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 103 to 108. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 68 to 73. Light winds.

.SUNDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 99 to 109. Lows 64 to 73.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 66 102 67 104 / 0 0 0 0

Allensworth 67 104 69 106 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ187-101100-

Western San Joaquin Valley in Kern County-

1100 PM PDT Thu Jul 9 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 70. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 106. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 67 to 72. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 104 to 109. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 69 to 74. Light winds.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 105 to 110. Lows 69 to 74.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 63 to 69. Highs

99 to 106.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 66 104 67 106 / 0 0 0 0

Wasco 65 103 67 106 / 0 0 0 0

Buttonwillow 68 104 70 106 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ188-101100-

Eastern San Joaquin Valley in Kern County-

1100 PM PDT Thu Jul 9 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 70. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 67 to 73. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 103 to 108. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 69 to 74. Northwest winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SUNDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 99 to 109. Lows 65 to 75.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Delano 66 104 69 106 / 0 0 0 0

McFarland 65 104 68 106 / 0 0 0 0

Shafter 65 103 68 106 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ189-101100-

Bakersfield-

1100 PM PDT Thu Jul 9 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 72. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 69 to 75. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 107. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 71 to 77. Northwest winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 103 to 108.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 68 to 77.

Highs 103 to 108.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 100 to 105. Lows 67 to

73.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 98 to 104. Lows

66 to 72.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 74 100 76 103 / 0 0 0 0

Bakersfield 71 102 74 105 / 0 0 0 0

Arvin 68 103 72 106 / 0 0 0 0

Lamont 68 103 71 106 / 0 0 0 0

Mettler 69 100 72 103 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ190-101100-

Central Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PDT Thu Jul 9 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 71.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 102.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 74.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 74.

.SUNDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 93 to 103. Lows 63 to 73.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 65 96 67 99 / 0 0 0 0

Oakhurst 57 99 60 101 / 0 0 0 0

Auberry 70 97 72 99 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ191-101100-

Southern Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PDT Thu Jul 9 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 73.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 103.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 67 to 75.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 69 to 77.

.SUNDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 94 to 104. Lows 66 to 76.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Three Rivers 68 104 71 106 / 0 0 0 0

Springville 67 97 69 100 / 0 0 0 0

Tule River Reservation 71 99 74 102 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ192-101100-

Central Sierra-

1100 PM PDT Thu Jul 9 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 64 at 5000 feet...45 to 55 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 90 at 5000 feet...70 to 80 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 67 at 5000 feet...47 to

57 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 92 at 5000 feet...72 to 80 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 68 at 5000 feet...48 to 58 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 82 to 92 at 5000 feet...

71 to 81 at 8000 feet. Lows 57 to 67 at 5000 feet...47 to 57 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 62 96 65 99 / 0 0 0 0

Tuolumne Meadows 37 79 41 79 / 0 0 0 0

Wawona 55 91 58 93 / 0 0 0 0

Devils Postpile 49 79 52 78 / 0 0 0 0

Bass Lake 57 92 61 95 / 0 0 0 0

Hetch Hetchy 62 93 64 95 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ193-101100-

North Kings River-

1100 PM PDT Thu Jul 9 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 65 at 5000 feet...44 to 53 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 90 at 5000 feet...72 to 80 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 68 at 5000 feet...49 to

56 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 93 at 5000 feet...74 to 82 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 69 at 5000 feet...49 to 58 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 82 to 92 at 5000 feet...

72 to 82 at 8000 feet. Lows 57 to 67 at 5000 feet...47 to 57 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 49 74 53 77 / 0 0 0 0

Shaver Lake 51 83 54 86 / 0 0 0 0

Lake Wishon 54 81 57 83 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ194-101100-

Sequoia Kings-

1100 PM PDT Thu Jul 9 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 65 at 5000 feet...45 to 55 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 90 at 5000 feet...72 to 82 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 69 at 5000 feet...49 to 59 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 92 at 5000 feet...74 to 84 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 70 at 5000 feet...

51 to 61 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 80 to 90 at 5000 feet...

72 to 82 at 8000 feet. Lows 59 to 69 at 5000 feet...49 to 59 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 56 94 59 96 / 0 0 0 0

Grant Grove 55 80 59 83 / 0 0 0 0

Lodgepole 50 79 53 81 / 0 0 0 0

Camp Nelson 57 85 60 88 / 0 0 0 0

Johnsondale 49 92 53 95 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ195-101100-

Lake Isabella-

1100 PM PDT Thu Jul 9 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 65.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 93 at 5000 feet...76 to 82 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 66 at 5000 feet...57 to 62 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 95 at 5000 feet...78 to 84 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 68 at 5000 feet...

59 to 64 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 87 to 96 at

5000 feet...75 to 85 at 8000 feet. Lows 57 to 67 at 5000 feet...

54 to 63 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 91 at 5000 feet...74 to 80 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 58 83 62 85 / 0 0 0 0

Kernville 65 99 69 102 / 0 0 0 0

Lake Isabella 68 99 72 101 / 0 0 0 0

Weldon 67 98 72 100 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ196-101100-

Tehachapi Area-

1100 PM PDT Thu Jul 9 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 68.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 97.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 72.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 99.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 75.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear, breezy. Highs 88 to 98. Lows

64 to 74.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 59 to 69. Highs

85 to 95.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 62 87 65 90 / 0 0 0 0

Tehachapi 59 92 63 94 / 0 0 0 0

Twin Oaks 53 95 57 98 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ197-101100-

Fort Tejon-

1100 PM PDT Thu Jul 9 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 69.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 95.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 73.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 98.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 75.

.SUNDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 85 to 95. Lows 62 to 72.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 58 82 62 85 / 0 0 0 0

Frazier Park 50 90 54 93 / 0 0 0 0

Grapevine 70 97 72 100 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ198-101100-

Indian Wells Valley-

1100 PM PDT Thu Jul 9 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 72. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 107. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 71 to 77. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 111. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 75 to 81. West winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 112.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 71 to 80. Highs

101 to 111.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 68 to 74.

Highs 97 to 107.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 106.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 71 106 76 109 / 0 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 68 107 72 111 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ199-101100-

Kern County Desert-

1100 PM PDT Thu Jul 9 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 71. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 105. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 67 to 75. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 108. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 71 to 79. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 110.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 68 to 78. Highs 96 to

106.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 64 to 72. Highs

92 to 102.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 70 100 76 102 / 0 0 0 0

California City 63 102 69 106 / 0 0 0 0

Mojave 69 100 74 104 / 0 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 63 102 69 106 / 0 0 0 0

Rosamond 63 102 68 105 / 0 0 0 0

