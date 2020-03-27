CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast

CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Thursday, March 26, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1100 PM PDT Thu Mar 26 2020

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Friday, Friday night, and Saturday.

CAZ179-271100-

West Side Hills-

1100 PM PDT Thu Mar 26 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

evening. Lows 36 to 42. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 64. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 45. West winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning,

then chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Highs 57 to 63. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows 44 to 49. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning,

then chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Highs 60 to 65.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 47.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 66 to 71. Lows

45 to 50.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 71 to 79. Lows

48 to 54.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 38 63 42 62 / 0 0 0 0

Avenal 38 62 42 61 / 0 0 0 0

San Luis Reservoir 41 60 43 57 / 0 0 0 40

CAZ180-271100-

San Joaquin Confluence-

1100 PM PDT Thu Mar 26 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 40. West winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 65. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 44. West winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning,

then chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Highs 57 to 62. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening,

then slight chance of rain after midnight. Chance of rain

40 percent. Lows 43 to 48. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 63.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51.

Highs 69 to 79.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 38 62 41 60 / 0 0 0 30

Mendota 36 63 40 60 / 0 0 0 20

Firebaugh 35 63 40 60 / 0 0 0 20

CAZ181-271100-

Merced and Madera-

1100 PM PDT Thu Mar 26 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 38. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 65. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 38 to 43. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then cloudy with a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 58 to 63. Light

winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening,

then slight chance of rain after midnight. Chance of rain

40 percent. Lows 43 to 48. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

61 to 66.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 44.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 72.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 51.

Highs 71 to 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 36 62 40 59 / 0 0 0 40

Merced 35 62 40 59 / 0 0 0 30

Chowchilla 33 62 39 60 / 0 0 0 20

Madera 34 62 39 61 / 0 0 0 20

CAZ182-271100-

Western San Joaquin Valley-

1100 PM PDT Thu Mar 26 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 39. West winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 66. Light winds in the morning

becoming north around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 44. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 59 to 64. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the evening.

Lows 43 to 48. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning,

then chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Highs 61 to 66.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 45.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 72.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 52.

Highs 73 to 81.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 36 63 41 61 / 0 0 0 0

Five Points 36 63 40 61 / 0 0 0 0

NAS Lemoore 36 63 40 62 / 0 0 0 0

Kettleman City 38 63 42 62 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ183-271100-

Foggy Bottom-

1100 PM PDT Thu Mar 26 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 39. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 65. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 42. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming cloudy.

Highs 59 to 64. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows 43 to 48. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning,

then chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Highs 61 to 66.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 45.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 72.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 51.

Highs 73 to 81.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Kerman 35 62 39 61 / 0 0 0 0

Caruthers 36 62 40 61 / 0 0 0 0

Lemoore 36 62 40 62 / 0 0 0 0

Hanford 37 62 40 62 / 0 0 0 0

Corcoran 37 63 39 62 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ184-271100-

Fresno-

1100 PM PDT Thu Mar 26 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 39. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 64. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 43. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming cloudy.

Highs 58 to 63. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows 43 to 48. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning,

then chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Highs 60 to 65.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 45. Highs

67 to 72.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 53.

Highs 73 to 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 35 60 39 59 / 0 0 0 0

Clovis 36 62 40 62 / 0 0 0 0

Fresno 36 62 41 62 / 0 0 0 0

Sanger 36 62 39 61 / 0 0 0 0

Reedley 36 62 39 61 / 0 0 0 0

Selma 37 62 40 61 / 0 0 0 0

Kingsburg 36 62 39 61 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ185-271100-

Tulare County-

1100 PM PDT Thu Mar 26 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 40. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 64. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 41. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming cloudy.

Highs 59 to 64. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows 42 to 47. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning,

then chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Highs 60 to 65.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 45. Highs

67 to 72.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 48.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 77.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 79.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 52.

Highs 76 to 81.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Dinuba 36 61 39 61 / 0 0 0 0

Visalia 37 62 39 61 / 0 0 0 0

Exeter 36 61 38 61 / 0 0 0 0

Tulare 38 62 39 62 / 0 0 0 0

Lindsay 37 61 38 62 / 0 0 0 0

Porterville 38 61 39 62 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ186-271100-

Southern Kings County-

1100 PM PDT Thu Mar 26 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 40. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 66. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 42. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 60 to 65. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows 42 to 47. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning,

then chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Highs 62 to 67.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 45. Highs

68 to 73.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 47.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 76.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 51.

Highs 76 to 81.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 36 63 39 62 / 0 0 0 0

Allensworth 38 64 39 63 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ187-271100-

Western San Joaquin Valley in Kern County-

1100 PM PDT Thu Mar 26 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

evening. Lows 35 to 40. West winds around 10 mph in the evening

becoming light and variable after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 66. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 42. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 60 to 65. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 42 to 47. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning,

then chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Highs 62 to 67.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 46. Highs

68 to 73.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 47.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 78.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 52.

Highs 76 to 82.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 36 63 39 62 / 0 0 0 0

Wasco 38 63 39 63 / 0 0 0 0

Buttonwillow 38 63 40 63 / 20 0 0 0

CAZ188-271100-

Eastern San Joaquin Valley in Kern County-

1100 PM PDT Thu Mar 26 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 37 to 42. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in the

evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 64. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 43. North winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 59 to 64. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 43 to 48. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs 60 to 65.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 47. Highs

68 to 73.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 49.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 79.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 54.

Highs 76 to 82.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Delano 38 63 39 63 / 0 0 0 0

McFarland 38 63 39 63 / 0 0 0 0

Shafter 39 63 39 63 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ189-271100-

Bakersfield-

1100 PM PDT Thu Mar 26 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the

evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows 38 to 43. West

winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 64. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 43. North winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 59 to 64. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 43 to 48. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs 61 to 66.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 48. Highs

68 to 73.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 49.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 74 to 81. Lows

48 to 53.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 54.

Highs 76 to 81.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 40 60 42 61 / 20 0 0 0

Bakersfield 41 62 41 63 / 0 0 0 0

Arvin 38 62 39 62 / 0 0 0 0

Lamont 39 62 39 63 / 0 0 0 0

Mettler 39 61 39 61 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ190-271100-

Central Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PDT Thu Mar 26 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear. Lows

26 to 36.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 49 to 59.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 41.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then cloudy with a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 48 to 58.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening,

then slight chance of rain after midnight. Chance of rain

40 percent. Lows 35 to 45.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

50 to 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 43.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 58 to 68. Lows

38 to 48.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 64 to 74. Lows

41 to 51.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 30 53 35 52 / 0 0 0 30

Oakhurst 24 55 29 55 / 0 0 0 20

Auberry 32 52 36 53 / 0 0 0 20

CAZ191-271100-

Southern Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PDT Thu Mar 26 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and snow in

the evening. Snow level 3500 feet. Lows 29 to 39.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 48 to 58.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 41.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 50 to 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows 38 to 46.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning,

then chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Highs 51 to 61.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 45. Highs

59 to 69.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 49. Highs

65 to 75.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 52.

Highs 66 to 76.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 53.

Highs 67 to 77.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Three Rivers 33 58 37 60 / 20 0 0 0

Springville 35 53 37 55 / 20 0 0 0

Tule River Reservation 35 54 38 56 / 20 0 0 0

CAZ192-271100-

Central Sierra-

1100 PM PDT Thu Mar 26 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A

20 percent chance of snow in the evening. Near the crest, a

30 percent chance of snow in the evening. Lows 18 to 24 at

5000 feet...6 to 14 at 8000 feet. Wind chill readings around

10 below.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cold. Highs 37 to 45 at 5000 feet...27 to

33 at 8000 feet. Wind chill readings around 10 below in the

morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 23 to 29 at 5000 feet...13 to

19 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then cloudy with a

50 percent chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs 38 to 46 at

5000 feet...29 to 35 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows 29 to 35 at 5000 feet...19 to 25 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Chance of rain in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Highs 39 to

47 at 5000 feet...29 to 35 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

27 to 33 at 5000 feet...17 to 23 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 49 to 57 at 5000 feet...39 to

45 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 39 at 5000 feet...23 to

29 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 62 at 5000 feet...43 to 49 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 41 at 5000 feet...

25 to 31 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 56 to 64 at

5000 feet...44 to 51 at 8000 feet. Lows 36 to 42 at 5000 feet...

26 to 32 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 22 44 28 46 / 30 0 0 40

Tuolumne Meadows 0 35 7 37 / 20 0 0 30

Wawona 20 46 25 48 / 20 0 0 30

Devils Postpile 7 31 15 33 / 20 0 0 30

Bass Lake 23 48 28 49 / 20 0 0 30

Hetch Hetchy 23 48 29 48 / 20 0 0 40

CAZ193-271100-

North Kings River-

1100 PM PDT Thu Mar 26 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Partly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow in the evening, then

clear after midnight. Near the crest, mostly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of snow in the evening, then mostly clear after

midnight. Lows 19 to 26 at 5000 feet...5 to 13 at 8000 feet. Wind

chill readings around 13 below.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cold. Highs 37 to 44 at 5000 feet...26 to

36 at 8000 feet. Wind chill readings around 13 below in the

morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 25 to 31 at 5000 feet...12 to

20 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Snow level 4500 feet. Highs 39 to 46 at 5000 feet...

29 to 38 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Lows 30 to 35 at 5000 feet...17 to 23 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Chance of rain in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Highs 40 to

47 at 5000 feet...30 to 37 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

28 to 34 at 5000 feet...16 to 22 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 48 to 56 at

5000 feet...39 to 47 at 8000 feet. Lows 34 to 39 at 5000 feet...

23 to 29 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 60 at 5000 feet...44 to 52 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 42 at 5000 feet...

26 to 32 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 56 to 62 at

5000 feet...45 to 54 at 8000 feet. Lows 38 to 43 at 5000 feet...

27 to 33 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 62 at 5000 feet...46 to

54 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 16 29 21 31 / 20 0 0 30

Shaver Lake 17 39 22 41 / 20 0 0 20

Lake Wishon 14 39 21 41 / 20 0 0 20

CAZ194-271100-

Sequoia Kings-

1100 PM PDT Thu Mar 26 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows 20 to 28 at

5000 feet...8 to 16 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 34 to 44 at 5000 feet...26 to 36 at

8000 feet. Wind chill readings around 8 below in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 25 to 31 at 5000 feet...14 to

22 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs 39 to 48 at

5000 feet...30 to 40 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of rain in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Lows 29 to 35 at 5000 feet...

18 to 26 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the morning,

then chance of snow and rain in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent. Highs 39 to 48 at 5000 feet...30 to

40 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

27 to 35 at 5000 feet...17 to 25 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 48 to 57 at

5000 feet...39 to 49 at 8000 feet. Lows 33 to 41 at 5000 feet...

24 to 32 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 55 to 65 at

5000 feet...46 to 56 at 8000 feet. Lows 37 to 43 at 5000 feet...

26 to 34 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 44 at

5000 feet...28 to 36 at 8000 feet. Highs 56 to 66 at 5000 feet...

47 to 57 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 17 48 24 51 / 30 0 0 20

Grant Grove 19 37 24 39 / 20 0 0 0

Lodgepole 12 39 18 42 / 30 0 0 0

Camp Nelson 22 41 26 46 / 30 0 0 0

Johnsondale 17 46 20 51 / 20 0 0 0

CAZ195-271100-

Lake Isabella-

1100 PM PDT Thu Mar 26 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near the crest, a 20 percent chance of

snow in the evening. Slight chance of snow and rain in the

evening. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Snow level 3500 feet.

Lows 21 to 26 at 5000 feet...16 to 21 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 42 to 47 at 5000 feet...29 to 36 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 23 to 31 at 5000 feet...20 to

25 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 46 to 51 at 5000 feet...34 to 39 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow.

Lows 28 to 33 at 5000 feet...23 to 28 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain and snow in

the afternoon. Highs 45 to 50 at 5000 feet...33 to 40 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 27 to 34 at 5000 feet...23 to

28 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 55 to 60 at

5000 feet...42 to 48 at 8000 feet. Lows 32 to 38 at 5000 feet...

29 to 34 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 62 to 70 at

5000 feet...48 to 58 at 8000 feet. Lows 35 to 42 at 5000 feet...

32 to 38 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 25 37 28 42 / 20 0 0 0

Kernville 30 53 33 57 / 20 0 0 0

Lake Isabella 34 53 35 57 / 20 0 0 0

Weldon 34 50 36 55 / 20 0 0 0

CAZ196-271100-

Tehachapi Area-

1100 PM PDT Thu Mar 26 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 26 to 36.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 41 to 51.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to 38.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 45 to 55.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 32 to 42.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs 45 to 55.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 42.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 54 to 64. Lows

36 to 46.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 60 to 70. Lows

40 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 71.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50.

Highs 62 to 72.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 30 43 31 47 / 0 0 0 0

Tehachapi 29 46 30 51 / 0 0 0 0

Twin Oaks 28 50 30 54 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ197-271100-

Fort Tejon-

1100 PM PDT Thu Mar 26 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and snow in

the evening. Snow level 3500 feet. Lows 28 to 38.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 42 to 52.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 39.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 45 to 55.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 33 to 43.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs 45 to 55.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44. Highs

52 to 62.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 46.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 70. Lows

41 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51.

Highs 61 to 71.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 28 41 29 45 / 30 0 0 0

Frazier Park 23 46 25 50 / 20 0 0 0

Grapevine 33 53 34 55 / 20 0 0 0

CAZ198-271100-

Indian Wells Valley-

1100 PM PDT Thu Mar 26 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

evening. Lows 33 to 38. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 62. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 38. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 55 to 64. South winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 37 to 42. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs 56 to 66.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 42. Highs

64 to 73.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51.

Highs 70 to 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 36 60 36 62 / 0 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 34 62 34 64 / 20 0 0 0

CAZ199-271100-

Kern County Desert-

1100 PM PDT Thu Mar 26 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 37. West winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 40 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 61. West winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 38. West winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 54 to 64. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 36 to 42. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs 54 to 64.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 45.

Highs 63 to 73.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 78.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 70 to 80. Lows

44 to 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 37 55 39 58 / 0 0 0 0

California City 34 57 34 61 / 0 0 0 0

Mojave 36 55 36 59 / 0 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 33 58 33 62 / 0 0 0 0

Rosamond 33 57 33 61 / 0 0 0 0

