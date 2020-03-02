CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast

CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Sunday, March 1, 2020

_____

552 FPUS56 KHNX 020801

ZFPHNX

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1200 AM PST Mon Mar 2 2020

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Tuesday.

CAZ179-030000-

West Side Hills-

1200 AM PST Mon Mar 2 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 61 to 66. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 45. West winds 10 to 15 mph in the

evening becoming light and variable after midnight, Gusts up to

35 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 69 to 74. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 49. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 79. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 52.

Highs 73 to 79.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 47 to 52. Highs

67 to 75.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows 44 to 49.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

61 to 66.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

rain. Lows 42 to 47. Highs 63 to 68.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 66 40 73 / 0 0 0

Avenal 64 41 72 / 0 0 0

San Luis Reservoir 65 43 70 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ180-030000-

San Joaquin Confluence-

1200 AM PST Mon Mar 2 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Warmer. Highs

64 to 69. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 41. West winds 10 to 15 mph in the

evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 74. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 45. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 79. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 48.

Highs 74 to 79.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 44 to 49. Highs

69 to 74.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows 42 to 47.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

61 to 66.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

rain. Lows 40 to 45. Highs 63 to 68.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 67 39 71 / 0 0 0

Mendota 66 37 71 / 0 0 0

Firebaugh 66 37 71 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ181-030000-

Merced and Madera-

1200 AM PST Mon Mar 2 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Warmer. Highs

64 to 69. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 41. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 74. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 45. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 79. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows

43 to 49. Highs 75 to 80.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 69 to 74.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows 43 to 48.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

61 to 66.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

rain. Lows 40 to 45. Highs 63 to 68.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 68 37 71 / 0 0 0

Merced 67 37 70 / 0 0 0

Chowchilla 66 36 71 / 0 0 0

Madera 66 36 71 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ182-030000-

Western San Joaquin Valley-

1200 AM PST Mon Mar 2 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 68. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 41. West winds 10 to 15 mph in the

evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 75. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 46. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 80. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows

43 to 50. Highs 76 to 81.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 76.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows 43 to 48.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

62 to 67.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

rain. Lows 40 to 45. Highs 64 to 69.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 65 39 72 / 0 0 0

Five Points 66 36 72 / 0 0 0

NAS Lemoore 65 37 72 / 0 0 0

Kettleman City 65 39 73 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ183-030000-

Foggy Bottom-

1200 AM PST Mon Mar 2 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 63 to 68.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 39. South winds up to 10 mph in the

evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 72. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 44. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 80. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 49.

Highs 72 to 78.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows 43 to 48.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

62 to 67.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

rain. Lows 40 to 45. Highs 64 to 69.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Kerman 66 36 72 / 0 0 0

Caruthers 65 36 72 / 0 0 0

Lemoore 65 36 72 / 0 0 0

Hanford 64 37 72 / 0 0 0

Corcoran 64 36 73 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ184-030000-

Fresno-

1200 AM PST Mon Mar 2 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 62 to 67.

Light winds in the morning becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 43. Southeast winds up to 10 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 70 to 75. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 48. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 79. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 51.

Highs 72 to 81.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows 45 to 50.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

rain. Highs 62 to 68. Lows 42 to 47.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 63 41 70 / 0 0 0

Clovis 65 40 72 / 0 0 0

Fresno 65 39 73 / 0 0 0

Sanger 64 39 72 / 0 0 0

Reedley 64 39 72 / 0 0 0

Selma 65 39 72 / 0 0 0

Kingsburg 64 38 72 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ185-030000-

Tulare County-

1200 AM PST Mon Mar 2 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 61 to 66.

Light winds in the morning becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 41. East winds up to 10 mph in the

evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 70 to 75. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 46. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 80. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to

51. Highs 72 to 81.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs

63 to 68.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

rain. Lows 41 to 46. Highs 64 to 69.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Dinuba 63 39 72 / 0 0 0

Visalia 63 37 72 / 0 0 0

Exeter 63 39 73 / 0 0 0

Tulare 63 38 73 / 0 0 0

Lindsay 63 39 73 / 0 0 0

Porterville 63 40 73 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ186-030000-

Southern Kings County-

1200 AM PST Mon Mar 2 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 62 to 67.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 39. South winds up to 10 mph in the

evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 71 to 76. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 44. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 78. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 49.

Highs 73 to 82.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows 43 to 48.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

63 to 68.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

rain. Lows 39 to 44. Highs 65 to 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 64 36 73 / 0 0 0

Allensworth 64 36 73 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ187-030000-

Western Kern County-

1200 AM PST Mon Mar 2 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 62 to 67.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 40. Southwest winds up to 10 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 71 to 76. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 45. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 81. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 49.

Highs 73 to 82.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows 43 to 48.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

63 to 68.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

rain. Lows 39 to 44. Highs 65 to 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 64 36 73 / 0 0 0

Wasco 63 37 74 / 0 0 0

Buttonwillow 63 39 74 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ188-030000-

Eastern Kern County-

1200 AM PST Mon Mar 2 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 65. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 43. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 71 to 76. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 48. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 80. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to

52. Highs 73 to 81.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs

63 to 68.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

rain. Lows 42 to 47. Highs 65 to 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Delano 64 37 74 / 0 0 0

McFarland 64 38 74 / 0 0 0

Shafter 63 38 74 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ189-030000-

Bakersfield-

1200 AM PST Mon Mar 2 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 64. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 43. Southwest winds up to 10 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 71 to 76. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 48. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 80. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 52.

Highs 73 to 82.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs

63 to 68.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

rain. Lows 41 to 46. Highs 65 to 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 61 44 71 / 0 0 0

Bakersfield 63 41 74 / 0 0 0

Arvin 63 39 74 / 0 0 0

Lamont 63 39 74 / 0 0 0

Mettler 61 39 73 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ190-030000-

Central Sierra Foothills-

1200 AM PST Mon Mar 2 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 54 to 64.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 44.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 61 to 71.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 49.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 76.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows

42 to 52. Highs 67 to 77.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 72.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows 39 to 49.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

rain. Highs 54 to 64. Lows 37 to 47.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 59 36 65 / 0 0 0

Oakhurst 61 31 69 / 0 0 0

Auberry 57 40 65 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ191-030000-

Southern Sierra Foothills-

1200 AM PST Mon Mar 2 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 52 to 62.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 44.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 63 to 73.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 77.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to

53. Highs 67 to 77.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs

55 to 65.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

rain. Lows 40 to 48. Highs 57 to 67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Three Rivers 62 39 73 / 0 0 0

Springville 57 39 68 / 0 0 0

Tule River Reservation 58 40 69 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ192-030000-

Central Sierra-

1200 AM PST Mon Mar 2 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Very windy. Not as cold. Highs 46 to 54 at

5000 feet...32 to 40 at 8000 feet. Northeast winds 25 to 35 mph

with gusts to around 75 mph...northeast 30 to 45 mph with gusts

to around 75 mph over higher elevations. Wind chill readings

around 11 below in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Strong winds. Lows 30 to 38 at 5000 feet...

20 to 28 at 8000 feet. Northeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to

around 90 mph in the evening. Over higher elevations, northeast

winds 50 to 60 mph with gusts to around 95 mph in the evening.

Wind chill readings around 2 below.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 56 to 64 at 5000 feet...

45 to 51 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 43 at 5000 feet...25 to 33 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 66 at 5000 feet...46 to 52 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 44 at

5000 feet...26 to 34 at 8000 feet. Highs 58 to 66 at 5000 feet...

46 to 52 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 46 at 5000 feet...27 to 35 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 62 at 5000 feet...43 to 49 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow after

midnight. Lows 35 to 42 at 5000 feet...24 to 32 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Slight chance of

snow in the morning, then chance of snow in the afternoon. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent. Highs 45 to 53 at 5000 feet...35 to

41 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Chance of rain in the evening. Partly cloudy

with a chance of snow. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Lows

32 to 40 at 5000 feet...23 to 31 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and slight chance

of snow. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Highs 47 to 55 at

5000 feet...37 to 43 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 53 36 62 / 0 0 0

Tuolumne Meadows 37 12 51 / 0 0 0

Wawona 56 30 64 / 0 0 0

Devils Postpile 31 20 45 / 0 0 0

Bass Lake 57 32 65 / 0 0 0

Hetch Hetchy 57 38 67 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ193-030000-

North Kings River-

1200 AM PST Mon Mar 2 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny, windy. Not as cold. Highs 45 to 50 at 5000 feet...

33 to 43 at 8000 feet. Northeast winds 25 to 30 mph in the

morning. Gusts up to 55 mph. Over higher elevations, northeast

winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 65 mph. Wind chill

readings around 11 below in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Very windy. Lows 30 to 37 at 5000 feet...19 to

27 at 8000 feet. Gusts up to 60 mph in the evening. Over higher

elevations, northeast winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts to around

75 mph in the evening. Wind chill readings near zero.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 55 to 60 at 5000 feet...

45 to 53 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 43 at 5000 feet...24 to 34 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 63 at 5000 feet...46 to 55 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 45 at

5000 feet...26 to 34 at 8000 feet. Highs 59 to 64 at 5000 feet...

46 to 56 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 40 to 45 at 5000 feet...

27 to 35 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 60 at 5000 feet...44 to 52 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow after

midnight. Lows 36 to 42 at 5000 feet...24 to 32 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance

of snow and rain. Highs 45 to 51 at 5000 feet...36 to 44 at

8000 feet. Lows 35 to 40 at 5000 feet...22 to 30 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Highs 47 to 53 at 5000 feet...38 to 47 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 40 29 49 / 0 0 0

Shaver Lake 47 26 57 / 0 0 0

Lake Wishon 47 27 57 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ194-030000-

Sequoia Kings-

1200 AM PST Mon Mar 2 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Very windy. Not as cold. Highs 42 to 52 at

5000 feet...33 to 43 at 8000 feet. North winds 25 to 35 mph...

northeast 35 to 45 mph over higher elevations. Gusts up to

65 mph. Over higher elevations, gusts up to 70 mph in the morning

increasing to 90 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill readings around

8 below in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Very windy. Lows 29 to 37 at 5000 feet...18 to

28 at 8000 feet. Northeast winds around 25 mph with gusts to

around 60 mph in the evening. Over higher elevations, northeast

winds 40 to 50 mph with gusts to around 100 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 54 to 64 at 5000 feet...

45 to 55 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 45 at 5000 feet...25 to 35 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 66 at 5000 feet...46 to

56 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 47 at

5000 feet...26 to 36 at 8000 feet. Highs 58 to 68 at 5000 feet...

47 to 57 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 47 at 5000 feet...27 to 37 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 55 to 64 at

5000 feet...45 to 55 at 8000 feet. Lows 36 to 44 at 5000 feet...

24 to 34 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

rain and snow. Highs 46 to 56 at 5000 feet...38 to 48 at

8000 feet. Lows 33 to 41 at 5000 feet...22 to 32 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 53 27 65 / 0 0 0

Grant Grove 45 31 55 / 0 0 0

Lodgepole 45 21 56 / 0 0 0

Camp Nelson 50 29 62 / 0 0 0

Johnsondale 55 23 67 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ195-030000-

Lake Isabella-

1200 AM PST Mon Mar 2 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Very windy. Not as cool. Highs 51 to 56 at

5000 feet...35 to 42 at 8000 feet. North winds 30 to 40 mph...

northeast around 25 mph over higher elevations. Gusts up to

60 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows 27 to 35 at 5000 feet...25 to 31 at

8000 feet. North winds 25 to 30 mph, Gusts up to 45 mph in the

evening. Over higher elevations, northeast winds around 25 mph in

the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 62 to 67 at 5000 feet...47 to

56 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 40 at 5000 feet...32 to 37 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 70 at 5000 feet...49 to 58 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to

44 at 5000 feet...32 to 40 at 8000 feet. Highs 63 to 70 at

5000 feet...49 to 57 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

rain and snow. Highs 52 to 60 at 5000 feet...40 to 49 at

8000 feet. Lows 31 to 37 at 5000 feet...29 to 34 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 47 34 59 / 0 0 0

Kernville 60 35 72 / 0 0 0

Lake Isabella 60 37 71 / 0 0 0

Weldon 58 38 69 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ196-030000-

Tehachapi Area-

1200 AM PST Mon Mar 2 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, windy. Not as cool. Highs 47 to 57. Northwest

winds 25 to 35 mph. Gusts up to 70 mph in the morning decreasing

to 45 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 32 to 42. Northwest winds around

25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 58 to 68.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 48.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 71.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 51.

Highs 61 to 71.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows 37 to 47.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs

50 to 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Lows 35 to 45.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs 52 to

62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 49 36 62 / 0 0 0

Tehachapi 50 32 62 / 0 0 0

Twin Oaks 55 33 67 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ197-030000-

Fort Tejon-

1200 AM PST Mon Mar 2 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM PST THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 45 to 55.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 43.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 57 to 67.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 49.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 71.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 52.

Highs 61 to 71.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows 37 to 47.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs

48 to 58.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain

and snow. Lows 35 to 45. Highs 51 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 44 34 59 / 0 0 0

Frazier Park 49 28 63 / 0 0 0

Grapevine 54 37 66 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ198-030000-

Indian Wells Valley-

1200 AM PST Mon Mar 2 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Very windy. Highs 55 to 64. North winds 30 to

40 mph. Gusts up to 65 mph in the morning decreasing to 45 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 34 to 42. North winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to around 40 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 65 to 73. Northeast winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 48. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 77. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to

52. Highs 69 to 78.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 71.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

rain. Lows 37 to 45. Highs 61 to 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 63 38 72 / 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 64 36 73 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ199-030000-

Kern County Desert-

1200 AM PST Mon Mar 2 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, windy, warmer. Highs 55 to 65. North winds 25 to

35 mph with gusts to around 70 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows 33 to 41. North winds 20 to 30 mph

with gusts to around 45 mph in the evening decreasing to 10 to

15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 65 to 73. Northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 47. North winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 76. Northeast winds up to 10 mph

in the morning shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to

50. Highs 68 to 78.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

rain. Highs 60 to 70. Lows 36 to 44.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 58 43 67 / 0 0 0

California City 62 35 70 / 0 0 0

Mojave 61 38 69 / 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 62 34 70 / 0 0 0

Rosamond 63 34 71 / 0 0 0

=

$$

