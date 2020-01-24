CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast

CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Thursday, January 23, 2020

641 FPUS56 KHNX 240701

ZFPHNX

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1100 PM PST Thu Jan 23 2020

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Friday, Friday night, and Saturday.

CAZ179-241200-

West Side Hills-

1100 PM PST Thu Jan 23 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 43 to 48. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 65. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 44 to 49. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 60 to 65. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows 45 to 51. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs 60 to 65.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to

48. Highs 58 to 63.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 57 to 62.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 47.

Highs 57 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 46 65 46 65 / 0 0 0 0

Avenal 46 63 46 63 / 0 0 0 0

San Luis Reservoir 46 62 48 61 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ180-241200-

San Joaquin Confluence-

1100 PM PST Thu Jan 23 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST FRIDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 42 to 47. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 60 to 65. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 43 to 48. Light

winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 60 to

65. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain. Patchy fog after

midnight. Lows 46 to 51. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance

of rain in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of rain in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. Highs around

62.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to

47. Highs 58 to 63.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 57 to 62.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 45.

Highs 57 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 44 63 46 62 / 0 0 0 0

Mendota 44 63 44 62 / 0 0 0 0

Firebaugh 44 62 44 61 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ181-241200-

Merced and Madera-

1100 PM PST Thu Jan 23 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST FRIDAY...

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 42 to 47. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 60 to 65. Light winds in the

morning becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 43 to 48. Light

winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 59 to

64. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain. Patchy fog after

midnight. Lows 46 to 51. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance

of rain in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of rain in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. Highs 60 to

65.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to

47. Highs 58 to 63.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 57 to 62.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 46.

Highs 57 to 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 44 62 44 61 / 0 0 0 0

Merced 44 62 44 61 / 0 0 0 0

Chowchilla 44 62 44 60 / 0 0 0 0

Madera 44 62 44 61 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ182-241200-

Western San Joaquin Valley-

1100 PM PST Thu Jan 23 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST FRIDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 42 to 47. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 63. Light winds in the

morning becoming north up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

42 to 47. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 61 to

66. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Patchy fog after midnight.

Lows 45 to 50. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of rain in the morning, then mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs 61 to 66.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 47.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 61. Lows

40 to 45.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 57 to 62.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 46.

Highs 58 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 44 63 45 63 / 0 0 0 0

Five Points 44 63 44 62 / 0 0 0 0

NAS Lemoore 44 63 45 62 / 0 0 0 0

Kettleman City 45 63 46 63 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ183-241200-

Foggy Bottom-

1100 PM PST Thu Jan 23 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST FRIDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 41 to 46. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 60 to

65. Light winds in the morning becoming northwest up to 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

42 to 47. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 59 to

64. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain. Patchy fog after

midnight. Lows 44 to 49. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance

of rain in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of rain in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. Highs 60 to

65.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to

47. Highs 58 to 63.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 59.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 45.

Highs around 59.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 43.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Kerman 43 63 44 61 / 0 0 0 0

Caruthers 44 62 44 61 / 0 0 0 0

Lemoore 44 62 44 62 / 0 0 0 0

Hanford 44 62 44 62 / 0 0 0 0

Corcoran 42 61 44 61 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ184-241200-

Fresno-

1100 PM PST Thu Jan 23 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST FRIDAY...

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows 43 to 48.

Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 60 to

65. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 43 to 48. Light

winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 59 to

64. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after

midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent. Lows 46 to 51. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance

of rain in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of rain in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. Highs 60 to

65.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to

47. Highs 58 to 63.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 57 to 62.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 46.

Highs 57 to 62.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 45.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 46 61 46 61 / 0 0 0 0

Clovis 46 62 45 61 / 0 0 0 0

Fresno 45 62 45 61 / 0 0 0 0

Sanger 44 61 44 62 / 0 0 0 0

Reedley 44 61 44 62 / 0 0 0 0

Selma 44 62 45 61 / 0 0 0 0

Kingsburg 44 62 44 62 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ185-241200-

Tulare County-

1100 PM PST Thu Jan 23 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST FRIDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 42 to 47. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 59 to

64. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 43 to 48. Light

winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 60 to

65. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Patchy fog

after midnight. Lows 44 to 49. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Slight chance of rain. Highs

60 to 65.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows 43 to 48.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 58 to 63. Lows

40 to 45.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 57 to 62.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 44.

Highs 57 to 62.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 44.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Dinuba 44 61 44 62 / 0 0 0 0

Visalia 44 61 44 61 / 0 0 0 0

Exeter 43 61 44 62 / 0 0 0 0

Tulare 43 61 44 62 / 0 0 0 0

Lindsay 44 61 44 63 / 0 0 0 0

Porterville 45 62 45 63 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ186-241200-

Southern Kings County-

1100 PM PST Thu Jan 23 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST FRIDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows 40 to

45. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 59 to

64. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 41 to 46. Light

winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 60 to

65. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Patchy fog after

midnight. Lows 43 to 48. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Slight chance of rain. Highs

61 to 66.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to

45. Highs 58 to 63.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 59.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 44.

Highs 57 to 62.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 43.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 41 61 42 62 / 0 0 0 0

Allensworth 42 61 43 63 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ187-241200-

Western Kern County-

1100 PM PST Thu Jan 23 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST FRIDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows 40 to

45. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 59 to

64. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

41 to 46. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 60 to

65. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows 42 to 47. Light

winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 61 to

66.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

41 to 46.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 58 to 63. Lows

38 to 43.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 59.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 43.

Highs 57 to 62.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 42.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 41 61 41 63 / 0 0 0 0

Wasco 42 61 44 63 / 0 0 0 0

Buttonwillow 43 61 44 63 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ188-241200-

Eastern Kern County-

1100 PM PST Thu Jan 23 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST FRIDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows 43 to

48. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 59 to

64. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

44 to 49. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 60 to

65. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs 60 to 65.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain.

Lows 44 to 49. Highs 57 to 62.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 46.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 56 to 61.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 46.

Highs 57 to 62.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 45.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Delano 43 62 44 63 / 0 0 0 0

McFarland 43 61 44 63 / 0 0 0 0

Shafter 43 61 44 63 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ189-241200-

Bakersfield-

1100 PM PST Thu Jan 23 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST FRIDAY...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 43 to 48. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 60 to 65. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 44 to 49. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 62 to

67. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs 60 to 65.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain.

Lows 44 to 49. Highs 58 to 63.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 46.

Highs 58 to 63.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 46.

Highs 61 to 66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 47 61 47 63 / 0 0 0 0

Bakersfield 46 62 46 64 / 0 0 0 0

Arvin 45 63 46 65 / 0 0 0 0

Lamont 45 63 46 65 / 0 0 0 0

Mettler 46 62 46 64 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ190-241200-

Central Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PST Thu Jan 23 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows 39 to 49.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 64.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 38 to 48.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 63.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain. Lows 41 to 51.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain. Highs 53 to 63.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to

46. Highs 53 to 61.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 52 to 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45.

Highs 54 to 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 43 60 41 59 / 20 0 0 0

Oakhurst 38 63 36 63 / 0 0 0 0

Auberry 43 58 42 58 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ191-241200-

Southern Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PST Thu Jan 23 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 42 to 48.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 55 to 63.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 42 to 48.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 64.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows 44 to 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs 54 to

62.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain.

Lows 41 to 47. Highs 53 to 61.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 45.

Highs 52 to 61.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 45.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Three Rivers 45 63 45 65 / 0 0 0 0

Springville 44 58 44 60 / 0 0 0 0

Tule River Reservation 45 60 45 62 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ192-241200-

Central Sierra-

1100 PM PST Thu Jan 23 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near the crest, a 40 percent chance of

snow. A 40 percent chance of rain, A 40 percent chance of snow

after midnight. Snow level above 8000 feet. Lows 36 to 42 at

5000 feet...25 to 33 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 49 to 56 at 5000 feet...38 to 44 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 33 to 41 at 5000 feet...21 to

31 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 50 to 58 at 5000 feet...40 to

46 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Chance of snow. Chance of rain in the evening,

then rain likely after midnight. Chance of precipitation

70 percent. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Snow level above

8000 feet. Lows 37 to 43 at 5000 feet...26 to 34 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Snow and rain likely in the morning, then chance of

rain and snow in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

70 percent. Highs 47 to 54 at 5000 feet...36 to 42 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 31 to 38 at

5000 feet...19 to 28 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the afternoon.

Highs 48 to 55 at 5000 feet...36 to 42 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 31 to 37 at 5000 feet...19 to 28 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 46 to

56 at 5000 feet...35 to 44 at 8000 feet. Lows 31 to 40 at

5000 feet...19 to 29 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 60 at 5000 feet...42 to 48 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 40 54 38 56 / 30 0 0 0

Tuolumne Meadows 19 45 15 47 / 30 0 0 0

Wawona 36 57 34 58 / 20 0 0 0

Devils Postpile 28 40 25 43 / 0 0 0 0

Bass Lake 38 57 36 57 / 0 0 0 0

Hetch Hetchy 43 58 41 59 / 30 0 0 0

CAZ193-241200-

North Kings River-

1100 PM PST Thu Jan 23 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 36 to 43 at 5000 feet...25 to

33 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 49 to 54 at 5000 feet...40 to 48 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 41 at 5000 feet...23 to

30 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 49 to 55 at 5000 feet...42 to

50 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

and snow. Snow level above 8000 feet. Lows 38 to 44 at

5000 feet...26 to 34 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and

rain. Highs 47 to 52 at 5000 feet...38 to 46 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to

39 at 5000 feet...19 to 28 at 8000 feet. Highs 45 to 52 at

5000 feet...38 to 47 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 48 to 53 at 5000 feet...40 to 48 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 39 at 5000 feet...

23 to 29 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 56 at 5000 feet...44 to 52 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 33 44 31 46 / 0 0 0 0

Shaver Lake 31 50 30 51 / 0 0 0 0

Lake Wishon 33 50 31 52 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ194-241200-

Sequoia Kings-

1100 PM PST Thu Jan 23 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 35 to 43 at 5000 feet...25 to 35 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 48 to 58 at 5000 feet...41 to 51 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 42 at 5000 feet...23 to

33 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 50 to 58 at 5000 feet...42 to

52 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain and

snow after midnight. Lows 36 to 44 at 5000 feet...25 to 35 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Chance of rain in

the morning, then slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Breezy.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Highs 47 to 55 at 5000 feet...

39 to 49 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows

31 to 41 at 5000 feet...21 to 31 at 8000 feet. Highs 46 to 55 at

5000 feet...39 to 49 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 41 at 5000 feet...

23 to 31 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 51 to 59 at 5000 feet...43 to

53 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 33 58 31 60 / 0 0 0 0

Grant Grove 37 51 36 52 / 0 0 0 0

Lodgepole 28 49 26 50 / 0 0 0 0

Camp Nelson 36 55 35 57 / 0 0 0 0

Johnsondale 29 60 29 61 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ195-241200-

Lake Isabella-

1100 PM PST Thu Jan 23 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 34 to 40 at 5000 feet...31 to 36 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 60 at 5000 feet...44 to 51 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 33 to 39 at 5000 feet...31 to 36 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 61 at 5000 feet...44 to 52 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 40 at 5000 feet...

31 to 36 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain.

Windy. Highs 53 to 58 at 5000 feet...42 to 49 at 8000 feet. Lows

32 to 38 at 5000 feet...29 to 34 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 52 to 57 at

5000 feet...41 to 50 at 8000 feet. Lows 29 to 37 at 5000 feet...

28 to 33 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 53 to 62 at

5000 feet...42 to 52 at 8000 feet. Lows 31 to 37 at 5000 feet...

29 to 34 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 39 52 38 54 / 0 0 0 0

Kernville 41 64 41 66 / 0 0 0 0

Lake Isabella 44 63 44 65 / 0 0 0 0

Weldon 45 62 44 63 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ196-241200-

Tehachapi Area-

1100 PM PST Thu Jan 23 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 37 to 47.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 61.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 63.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 48.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs 50 to 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain.

Breezy. Lows 37 to 47. Highs 49 to 59.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows

34 to 44. Highs 49 to 59.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 44.

Highs 53 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 38 53 38 55 / 0 0 0 0

Tehachapi 40 55 39 59 / 0 0 0 0

Twin Oaks 43 59 43 63 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ197-241200-

Fort Tejon-

1100 PM PST Thu Jan 23 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 38 to 48.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 49 to 59.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 47.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 51 to 61.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 48.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs 49 to 59.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Windy. Lows 37 to 47.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning.

Breezy. Highs 47 to 57.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows

34 to 44. Highs 47 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 44.

Highs 51 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 41 53 39 55 / 0 0 0 0

Frazier Park 35 57 33 58 / 0 0 0 0

Grapevine 41 57 40 59 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ198-241200-

Indian Wells Valley-

1100 PM PST Thu Jan 23 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 36 to 46. West winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 68. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in

the morning shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 45. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 68. North winds up to 10 mph in

the morning shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 47. West winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 68.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 44. Highs

60 to 67.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 43. Highs

59 to 66.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 43. Highs

59 to 66.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 43.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 69.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 41 67 40 67 / 0 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 38 68 38 68 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ199-241200-

Kern County Desert-

1100 PM PST Thu Jan 23 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 37 to 45. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 70. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 45. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 69. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 46. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 59 to 69.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 45. Highs

57 to 67.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to

43. Highs 57 to 67.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 59 to 69. Lows

35 to 43.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 46 64 46 64 / 0 0 0 0

California City 39 66 39 66 / 0 0 0 0

Mojave 43 65 42 64 / 0 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 38 67 38 66 / 0 0 0 0

Rosamond 38 66 38 66 / 0 0 0 0

