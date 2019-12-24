CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast
CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Monday, December 23, 2019
068 FPUS56 KHNX 240701
ZFPHNX
Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California
National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA
1100 PM PST Mon Dec 23 2019
Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation
are for today, tonight, and Tuesday.
CAZ179-240800-
West Side Hills-
1100 PM PST Mon Dec 23 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs 50 to 55. North winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Patchy fog after
midnight. Lows 39 to 44. Light winds.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs 51 to 56. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the evening,
then chance of rain after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.
Lows 38 to 44. Light winds.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely
in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. Highs 49 to 54.
Southeast winds up to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows
38 to 43.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain in the
morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs 49 to 54.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 38.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 50 to 56. Lows 32 to 38.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 39.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 53 to 58.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Coalinga 54 41 55 / 50 20 0
Avenal 53 41 54 / 50 20 0
San Luis Reservoir 52 40 52 / 0 0 0
CAZ180-240800-
San Joaquin Confluence-
1100 PM PST Mon Dec 23 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs
around 53. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Colder.
Lows 36 to 41. Light winds.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around
54. Light winds.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the evening,
then chance of rain after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.
Lows 37 to 42. Light winds.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs
49 to 54. Southeast winds around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then
slight chance of rain after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.
Lows 35 to 40.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs
50 to 55.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 36.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 49 to 54.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Patchy fog. Lows 31 to 36.
Highs around 54.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows
32 to 37.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 52 to
57.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Los Banos 53 38 54 / 0 0 0
Mendota 53 38 54 / 0 0 0
Firebaugh 53 38 54 / 0 20 0
CAZ181-240800-
Merced and Madera-
1100 PM PST Mon Dec 23 2019
.TODAY...Rain in the morning, then chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs 52 to 57. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Patchy
fog. Colder. Lows 36 to 42. Light winds.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 51 to
56. Light winds.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the evening,
then chance of rain after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.
Lows 37 to 42. Light winds.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Highs 50 to 55. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then
slight chance of rain after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Lows 35 to 40.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs 50 to 55.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 36.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 56.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Patchy fog. Lows 31 to 36.
Highs 52 to 57.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows
32 to 37.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 53 to
58.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Livingston 54 36 54 / 0 0 0
Merced 53 38 54 / 60 0 0
Chowchilla 53 38 54 / 100 30 0
Madera 53 39 54 / 100 30 0
CAZ182-240800-
Western San Joaquin Valley-
1100 PM PST Mon Dec 23 2019
.TODAY...Rain in the morning, then slight chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs 51 to 56. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the
evening. Colder. Lows 38 to 43. Light winds.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 52 to 57. Light winds.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain after
midnight. Lows 38 to 43. Light winds.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Highs 50 to 55. Southeast winds around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows
37 to 42.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the
morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs 50 to 55.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 36.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 55.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Patchy fog. Lows 31 to 36.
Highs around 54.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows
32 to 37.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 53 to
58.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Huron 54 40 54 / 100 20 0
Five Points 54 40 54 / 100 30 0
NAS Lemoore 53 40 54 / 100 40 0
Kettleman City 54 41 55 / 100 30 0
CAZ183-240800-
Foggy Bottom-
1100 PM PST Mon Dec 23 2019
.TODAY...Rain in the morning, then chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs 51 to 56. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Colder. Lows 37 to 42. Light winds.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 52 to 57. Light winds.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the
evening, then chance of rain after midnight. Chance of rain
40 percent. Lows 36 to 41. Light winds.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Highs 50 to 55. Southeast winds around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
rain. Lows 35 to 40.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning.
Highs around 52.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 29 to 34.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 52.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog. Patchy
fog after midnight. Lows 29 to 35. Highs around 54.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 53 to
58.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Kerman 53 38 54 / 100 30 0
Caruthers 52 39 54 / 100 50 0
Lemoore 53 40 54 / 100 50 0
Hanford 52 41 54 / 100 60 20
Corcoran 53 40 54 / 80 60 0
CAZ184-240800-
Fresno-
1100 PM PST Mon Dec 23 2019
.TODAY...Rain. Highs 51 to 56. West winds up to 10 mph in the
morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Patchy fog.
Lows 40 to 45. Light winds.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Slight
chance of rain in the morning, then chance of rain in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. Highs 51 to 56. Light
winds.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.
Patchy fog after midnight. Lows 37 to 42. Light winds.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.
Highs 50 to 55. Light winds in the morning becoming southeast up
to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening,
then slight chance of rain after midnight. Chance of rain
30 percent. Lows 36 to 41.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 50 to 55.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 36.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 56.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog. Lows
31 to 38. Highs 53 to 58.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 54 to
59.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Millerton Lake 54 42 53 / 100 60 20
Clovis 54 41 54 / 100 60 20
Fresno 53 41 54 / 100 60 0
Sanger 52 41 53 / 100 60 30
Reedley 52 41 53 / 100 60 30
Selma 52 41 53 / 100 60 20
Kingsburg 52 41 53 / 100 60 20
CAZ185-240800-
Tulare County-
1100 PM PST Mon Dec 23 2019
.TODAY...Rain in the morning, then chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs 50 to 55. West winds up to 10 mph in the morning
becoming light and variable in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Patchy fog.
Lows 39 to 44. Light winds.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.
Patchy fog in the morning. A 50 percent chance of rain. Highs
51 to 56. Light winds.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.
Lows 36 to 41. Light winds.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Highs 50 to 55. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
rain. Lows 36 to 41.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning.
Highs 49 to 54.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 35.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 56.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog. Lows
30 to 36. Highs 52 to 57.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 54 to
59.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Dinuba 52 41 52 / 100 60 30
Visalia 52 41 53 / 100 70 20
Exeter 52 41 52 / 100 70 40
Tulare 52 41 53 / 100 70 30
Lindsay 52 41 53 / 100 70 50
Porterville 52 43 53 / 100 80 50
CAZ186-240800-
Southern Kings County-
1100 PM PST Mon Dec 23 2019
.TODAY...Chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. Highs 51 to 56. North winds
up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Patchy
fog through the night. Colder. Lows 37 to 42. Light winds.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 52 to
57. Light winds.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the
evening, then chance of rain after midnight. Chance of rain
40 percent. Lows 35 to 40. Light winds.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Highs 51 to 56. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows
35 to 40.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain in the
morning. Highs around 52.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows
29 to 34.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 56.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog. Patchy
fog after midnight. Lows 29 to 34. Highs 52 to 57.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 53 to
58.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Alpaugh 53 39 54 / 60 70 20
Allensworth 53 41 55 / 80 70 20
CAZ187-240800-
Western Kern County-
1100 PM PST Mon Dec 23 2019
.TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of rain. Highs 51 to 56. West winds up to 10 mph in the
morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Patchy
fog. Lows 37 to 42. Light winds.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 52 to
57. Light winds.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the
evening, then chance of rain after midnight. Chance of rain
30 percent. Lows 35 to 40. Light winds.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Highs 51 to 56. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows
35 to 40.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then
mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the afternoon.
Chance of rain 50 percent. Highs 49 to 54.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 30 to 35.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 51 to 56.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog. Lows
29 to 35. Highs 52 to 57.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around
56.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Lost Hills 53 38 54 / 50 60 0
Wasco 53 40 54 / 60 70 40
Buttonwillow 53 41 54 / 40 70 20
CAZ188-240800-
Eastern Kern County-
1100 PM PST Mon Dec 23 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs 50 to 55.
Southwest winds up to 10 mph in the morning becoming light and
variable in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Patchy
fog through the night. Lows 41 to 46. Light winds.
.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
50 percent chance of rain. Highs 51 to 56. Light winds.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.
Lows 38 to 43. Light winds.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Highs 51 to 56. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent
chance of rain. Lows 38 to 43. Highs 48 to 53.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows
32 to 38.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 56.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog. Lows
31 to 38. Highs 53 to 58.
.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 53 to 58.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Delano 53 41 54 / 100 70 40
McFarland 53 41 54 / 90 80 40
Shafter 53 41 54 / 50 70 40
CAZ189-240800-
Bakersfield-
1100 PM PST Mon Dec 23 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain in the afternoon.
Highs 50 to 55. West winds up to 10 mph in the morning becoming
light and variable in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Patchy
fog through the night. Lows 40 to 45. Light winds.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 51 to 56. Light winds.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows
38 to 43. Light winds.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the
morning, then chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of rain
50 percent. Highs 51 to 56. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Chance of rain 70 percent. Lows
39 to 44.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs
47 to 52.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 33 to 38.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 56.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 38.
Highs 53 to 58.
.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs
54 to 59.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Taft 51 44 52 / 80 70 0
Bakersfield 53 44 54 / 30 70 30
Arvin 54 41 54 / 50 70 30
Lamont 54 41 54 / 40 80 30
Mettler 52 42 52 / 80 60 20
CAZ190-240800-
Central Sierra Foothills-
1100 PM PST Mon Dec 23 2019
.TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Rain in the morning, then
chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 44 to 54.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Patchy
fog. Lows 34 to 44.
.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
50 percent chance of rain. Highs 43 to 53.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Patchy fog in the evening. Cloudy with a slight
chance of rain. Slight chance of snow after midnight. Snow level
3500 feet. Lows 31 to 41.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
and snow. Snow level 3000 feet. Highs 41 to 51.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain and slight chance of
snow in the evening, then slight chance of rain after midnight.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Lows 29 to 39.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 44 to 54.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 27 to 37.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 46 to 54. Lows
28 to 38.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 48 to 56.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 39.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 48 to 56.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Mariposa 49 37 47 / 100 60 30
Oakhurst 51 31 49 / 100 70 40
Auberry 49 39 47 / 100 70 40
CAZ191-240800-
Southern Sierra Foothills-
1100 PM PST Mon Dec 23 2019
.TODAY...Rain in the morning, then chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs 44 to 54.
.TONIGHT...Chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely after
midnight. Patchy dense fog through the night. Chance of rain
70 percent. Total snow accumulation up to 5 inches. Lows 37 to
45.
.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of rain. Highs 43 to 53.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Chance of snow
after midnight. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Lows 34 to
42.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Slight
chance of snow in the morning, then chance of snow in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Snow level
3500 feet. Highs 43 to 53.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
and snow. Lows 34 to 42.
.THURSDAY...Chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
slight chance of rain. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Highs
42 to 52.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 30 to 38.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 45 to 55. Lows
31 to 39.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 48 to 56. Lows 31 to
39.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 48 to 58.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Three Rivers 53 40 52 / 100 80 60
Springville 49 41 48 / 80 80 60
Tule River Reservation 50 42 49 / 100 80 60
CAZ192-240800-
Central Sierra-
1100 PM PST Mon Dec 23 2019
.TODAY...Chance of snow in the morning, then snow and rain likely
in the afternoon. ..., chance of precipitation 70 percent. Near
the crest, a 50 percent chance of snow in the afternoon. Snow
accumulation up to 4 inches. Snow level 6000 feet. Highs 37 to
43 at 5000 feet...28 to 33 at 8000 feet.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy dense fog in the evening, A
50 percent chance of snow and rain, Chance of rain through the
night. Near the crest, a 50 percent chance of snow. Colder. Lows
27 to 33 at 5000 feet...15 to 23 at 8000 feet.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow. Near the
crest, slight chance of snow in the morning, then chance of snow
in the afternoon. Highs 34 to 40 at 5000 feet...25 to 30 at
8000 feet.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Lows 22 to
30 at 5000 feet...10 to 20 at 8000 feet. Wind chill readings
around 2 below.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.
Highs 33 to 39 at 5000 feet...23 to 28 at 8000 feet. Wind chill
readings around 2 below.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of snow in the evening, then
slight chance of snow after midnight. Chance of snow 40 percent.
Lows 22 to 30 at 5000 feet...11 to 21 at 8000 feet.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the morning.
Breezy. Highs 36 to 42 at 5000 feet...25 to 30 at 8000 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows 21 to 29 at 5000 feet...10 to 20 at
8000 feet.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 38 to 47 at
5000 feet...28 to 37 at 8000 feet. Lows 22 to 32 at 5000 feet...
11 to 21 at 8000 feet.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 41 to 49 at 5000 feet...32 to
38 at 8000 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Yosemite 44 33 41 / 100 70 50
Tuolumne Meadows 33 9 31 / 70 50 50
Wawona 44 28 42 / 100 70 60
Devils Postpile 31 17 29 / 50 70 40
Bass Lake 44 30 42 / 100 70 50
Hetch Hetchy 46 33 42 / 100 70 50
CAZ193-240800-
North Kings River-
1100 PM PST Mon Dec 23 2019
.TODAY...Rain, Chance of snow in the morning, then snow in the
afternoon. Near the crest, a 50 percent chance of snow. Snow
accumulation up to 5 inches. Total snow accumulation up to
7 inches. Snow level 6000 feet. Highs 37 to 42 at 5000 feet...
29 to 35 at 8000 feet.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow. A
50 percent chance of rain, Chance of snow and patchy fog through
the night. Colder. Snow level 5000 feet. Lows 28 to 34 at
5000 feet...16 to 22 at 8000 feet.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow and rain.
Near the crest, slight chance of snow in the morning, then chance
of snow in the afternoon. Highs 34 to 40 at 5000 feet...26 to
32 at 8000 feet. Wind chill readings near zero.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the evening,
then chance of snow after midnight. Chance of snow 40 percent.
Lows 24 to 32 at 5000 feet...12 to 18 at 8000 feet. Wind chill
readings around 3 below.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.
Highs 33 to 38 at 5000 feet...23 to 29 at 8000 feet. Wind chill
readings around 5 below.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of snow in the evening, then
slight chance of snow after midnight. Chance of snow 50 percent.
Lows 24 to 31 at 5000 feet...11 to 19 at 8000 feet.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Breezy.
Highs 36 to 42 at 5000 feet...26 to 32 at 8000 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 22 to 29 at
5000 feet...10 to 18 at 8000 feet.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 38 to 46 at
5000 feet...30 to 39 at 8000 feet. Lows 23 to 32 at 5000 feet...
12 to 22 at 8000 feet.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 42 to 47 at 5000 feet...34 to
40 at 8000 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Huntington Lake 31 21 29 / 100 60 50
Shaver Lake 38 25 36 / 100 70 50
Lake Wishon 37 23 34 / 100 40 60
CAZ194-240800-
Sequoia Kings-
1100 PM PST Mon Dec 23 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM PST TUESDAY ABOVE
4500 FEET...
.TODAY...Snow in the morning, then chance of snow in the
afternoon, Rain in the morning, then chance of rain in the
afternoon. Near the crest, a 50 percent chance of snow. Snow
accumulation up to 7 inches. Highs 36 to 41 at 5000 feet...28 to
34 at 8000 feet.
.TONIGHT...Chance of snow in the evening, then snow likely after
midnight, Chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely after
midnight. Near the crest, a 50 percent chance of snow, Chance of
snow through the night. Snow accumulation up to 3 inches. Total
snow accumulation up to 30 inches. Lows 27 to 35 at 5000 feet...
15 to 25 at 8000 feet.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow and rain...
a 50 percent chance of snow near the crest. Highs 34 to 40 at
5000 feet...25 to 33 at 8000 feet.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows
24 to 32 at 5000 feet...12 to 20 at 8000 feet. Wind chill
readings around 3 below.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.
Highs 33 to 38 at 5000 feet...23 to 31 at 8000 feet. Wind chill
readings around 3 below.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows
24 to 34 at 5000 feet...12 to 22 at 8000 feet.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.
Windy. Highs 34 to 39 at 5000 feet...24 to 30 at 8000 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 21 to 31 at
5000 feet...10 to 20 at 8000 feet.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs
38 to 45 at 5000 feet...29 to 39 at 8000 feet. Lows 22 to 32 at
5000 feet...12 to 22 at 8000 feet.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 40 to 46 at 5000 feet...32 to
40 at 8000 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Cedar Grove 46 26 44 / 90 60 60
Grant Grove 37 27 34 / 100 50 60
Lodgepole 35 21 33 / 100 80 70
Camp Nelson 41 31 39 / 100 80 70
Johnsondale 43 23 41 / 80 60 70
CAZ195-240800-
Lake Isabella-
1100 PM PST Mon Dec 23 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM WEDNESDAY TO 4 PM
PST THURSDAY ABOVE 3500 FEET...
.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of snow, Rain in the afternoon. Near the
crest, chance of snow in the morning, then snow likely in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Snow level
5500 feet. Highs 38 to 43 at 5000 feet...27 to 33 at 8000 feet.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow...snow
likely near the crest. Snow level 5000 feet. Lows 26 to 32 at
5000 feet...22 to 27 at 8000 feet.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Chance of rain in
the morning, then slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance
of precipitation 50 percent. Snow level 4500 feet. Highs 37 to
42 at 5000 feet...26 to 33 at 8000 feet.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Lows
24 to 29 at 5000 feet...19 to 24 at 8000 feet. West winds around
25 mph after midnight.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Chance of
rain in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Snow
level 3500 feet. Highs 36 to 41 at 5000 feet...25 to 30 at
8000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Chance of snow and rain in the evening, then
snow and rain likely after midnight. Breezy. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent. Lows 24 to 31 at 5000 feet...20 to
25 at 8000 feet.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and
rain. Windy. Highs 36 to 41 at 5000 feet...23 to 30 at 8000 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the
evening. Windy. Lows 20 to 26 at 5000 feet...18 to 23 at
8000 feet.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 41 to 46 at 5000 feet...
28 to 35 at 8000 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 20 to
28 at 5000 feet...18 to 23 at 8000 feet. Highs 42 to 47 at
5000 feet...31 to 37 at 8000 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 21 to 29 at 5000 feet...19 to 24 at
8000 feet.
.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs
43 to 48 at 5000 feet...32 to 39 at 8000 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Alta Sierra 37 33 36 / 90 80 60
Kernville 47 35 47 / 70 70 40
Lake Isabella 47 37 47 / 50 70 40
Weldon 43 37 44 / 50 60 30
CAZ196-240800-
Tehachapi Area-
1100 PM PST Mon Dec 23 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM WEDNESDAY TO 4 PM
PST THURSDAY ABOVE 3500 FEET...
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow. Snow
level 5500 feet. Highs 36 to 46.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and
snow. Snow level 5000 feet. Lows 31 to 41.
.TUESDAY...Slight chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy
with a slight chance of rain. Snow level 4500 feet. Highs 37 to
47.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow after
midnight. Snow level 3500 feet. Lows 29 to 39.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in
the morning, then chance of rain and snow in the afternoon.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Snow level 3500 feet. Highs
36 to 46.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain likely. Breezy. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent. Lows 30 to 40.
.THURSDAY...Chance of rain. Snow likely in the morning, then
chance of snow in the afternoon. Windy. Chance of precipitation
70 percent. Highs 33 to 43.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the
evening. Breezy. Lows 26 to 36.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 37 to 47.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 27 to 37.
Highs 39 to 49.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 39 to 49.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bear Valley Springs 39 34 39 / 60 80 40
Tehachapi 40 33 41 / 50 70 30
Twin Oaks 44 40 44 / 50 60 30
CAZ197-240800-
Fort Tejon-
1100 PM PST Mon Dec 23 2019
...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH
THURSDAY AFTERNOON ABOVE 3500 FEET...
.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Chance of snow in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Snow level above
6000 feet. Highs 37 to 47. Gusts up to 40 mph in the morning.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Chance of snow in
the evening, then slight chance of snow after midnight. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent. Snow level 5000 feet. Lows 32 to 42.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the
afternoon. Snow level 4500 feet. Highs 38 to 48.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and
snow. Snow level 4000 feet. Lows 30 to 40.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Chance of rain and snow in the morning, then
rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
70 percent. Snow accumulation up to 3 inches. Snow level
4000 feet. Highs 37 to 47.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Snow likely. Breezy. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent. Lows 30 to 40.
.THURSDAY...Chance of rain. Snow likely in the morning, then
chance of snow in the afternoon. Windy. Chance of precipitation
70 percent. Highs 33 to 43.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow
in the evening. Breezy. Lows 27 to 37.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 38 to 48.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 27 to 37.
Highs 40 to 50.
.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs
41 to 51.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Pine Mountain Club 39 33 39 / 80 60 20
Frazier Park 40 27 41 / 80 60 30
Grapevine 46 39 47 / 80 50 30
CAZ198-240800-
Indian Wells Valley-
1100 PM PST Mon Dec 23 2019
.TODAY...Rain in the morning, then chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs 41 to 49. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then slight chance of rain
after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. Lows 31 to 37. Light
winds.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 44 to 52. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows 30 to 36. West winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts to around 30 mph.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Slight
chance of rain in the morning, then chance of rain in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Snow level
3500 feet. Highs 42 to 49. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Chance of rain and snow in the evening, then
rain and snow likely after midnight. Chance of precipitation
60 percent. Lows 31 to 37.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow.
Highs 39 to 47.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the
evening. Breezy. Lows 27 to 33.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 44 to 51.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 24 to 32.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 44 to 51. Lows 25 to
33.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 45 to 51.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Inyokern 47 34 49 / 100 60 0
Ridgecrest 48 32 51 / 100 60 0
CAZ199-240800-
Kern County Desert-
1100 PM PST Mon Dec 23 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Breezy. Highs
41 to 49. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph in the morning decreasing
to up to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then
slight chance of rain after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.
Colder. Lows 31 to 37. North winds up to 10 mph in the evening
shifting to the west after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 43 to 53. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 31 to 37. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Chance of rain. Chance of snow in the morning,
then snow likely in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
70 percent. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Snow level 3500 feet.
Highs 42 to 50. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Chance of precipitation
70 percent. Lows 32 to 38.
.THURSDAY...Chance of rain. Snow likely in the morning, then
chance of snow in the afternoon. Breezy. Chance of precipitation
70 percent. Highs 38 to 46.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow
in the evening. Lows 26 to 34.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs 42 to
52.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 24 to 33.
Highs 44 to 52.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 44 to 52.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Randsburg 44 38 47 / 100 60 0
California City 46 33 50 / 100 50 0
Mojave 45 35 49 / 100 50 0
Edwards AFB 46 32 50 / 100 50 0
Rosamond 46 33 50 / 100 50 0
