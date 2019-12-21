CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast

CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Friday, December 20, 2019

_____

226 FPUS56 KHNX 210701

ZFPHNX

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1100 PM PST Fri Dec 20 2019

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Saturday.

CAZ179-210800-

West Side Hills-

1100 PM PST Fri Dec 20 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM SATURDAY TO 4 PM PST

SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 65. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 47. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 67. South winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows

43 to 49. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 50 mph in the

evening.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Chance of rain 70 percent. Highs 56 to 62.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows 41 to 46.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs 51 to

56.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows 38 to 43.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 51 to 56.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening, then chance of rain after midnight. Chance of rain

40 percent. Lows 40 to 45.

.CHRISTMAS DAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of rain. Highs 49 to 54. Lows 38 to 44.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

50 to 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 64 45 65 / 0 0 0

Avenal 63 44 65 / 0 0 0

San Luis Reservoir 60 45 61 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ180-210800-

San Joaquin Confluence-

1100 PM PST Fri Dec 20 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 59 to 64.

Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 46. Light winds in the

evening becoming southeast up to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 66. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain

after midnight. Lows 43 to 48. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 45 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Chance of rain 70 percent. Highs 56 to 61.

West winds 10 to 15 mph in the morning becoming light and

variable in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Patchy fog. Lows 38 to 43.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of rain. Highs 51 to 56.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 40. Highs

around 53.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening, then chance of rain after midnight. Chance of rain

40 percent. Lows 38 to 43.

.CHRISTMAS DAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of rain. Highs around 52. Lows 38 to 43.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

51 to 56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 61 44 63 / 0 0 0

Mendota 62 42 63 / 0 0 0

Firebaugh 61 42 63 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ181-210800-

Merced and Madera-

1100 PM PST Fri Dec 20 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 60 to 65.

Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 47. East winds up to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 67. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows

43 to 49. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Highs 56 to 61. East winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows 38 to 43.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Slight chance

of rain in the morning, then chance of rain in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 30 percent. Highs 51 to 56.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

36 to 41.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 51 to 56.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening, then chance of rain after midnight. Chance of rain

40 percent. Lows 38 to 43.

.CHRISTMAS DAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of rain. Highs 51 to 56. Lows 37 to 42.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

51 to 56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 61 43 63 / 0 0 0

Merced 61 44 63 / 0 0 0

Chowchilla 62 42 64 / 0 0 0

Madera 63 43 65 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ182-210800-

Western San Joaquin Valley-

1100 PM PST Fri Dec 20 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 60 to 65.

Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 45. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 67. South winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows

42 to 47. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in the

evening.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Chance of rain 70 percent. Highs 58 to 63.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph in the morning shifting to the west

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows 40 to 45.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of rain. Highs around 54.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows 37 to 42.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 52 to 57.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening, then chance of rain after midnight. Chance of rain

40 percent. Lows 38 to 43.

.CHRISTMAS DAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of rain. Highs 50 to 55. Lows 38 to 43.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

50 to 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 62 42 65 / 0 0 0

Five Points 62 41 64 / 0 0 0

NAS Lemoore 62 41 64 / 0 0 0

Kettleman City 62 42 65 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ183-210800-

Foggy Bottom-

1100 PM PST Fri Dec 20 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 60 to 65.

South winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 43. Light winds in the

evening becoming southeast up to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 67. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows 40 to

45. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Chance of rain 70 percent. Highs 58 to 63.

South winds up to 10 mph in the morning shifting to the northwest

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Patchy fog. Lows 38 to 43.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

40 percent chance of rain. Highs 51 to 56.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening,

then slight chance of rain after midnight. Chance of rain

40 percent. Lows 36 to 41.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 51 to 56.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening, then chance of rain after midnight. Chance of rain

30 percent. Lows 36 to 41.

.CHRISTMAS DAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of rain. Highs 50 to 55. Lows 36 to 41.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 52.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Kerman 62 42 64 / 0 0 0

Caruthers 61 41 64 / 0 0 0

Lemoore 62 40 64 / 0 0 0

Hanford 62 40 65 / 0 0 0

Corcoran 62 40 65 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ184-210800-

Fresno-

1100 PM PST Fri Dec 20 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs 61 to

66. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 47. Light winds in the

evening becoming east up to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 68. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows 42 to

47. Northeast winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light

and variable after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Chance of rain 70 percent. Highs 57 to 62.

Southeast winds up to 10 mph in the morning becoming light and

variable in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then chance of rain

after midnight. Patchy fog through the night. Chance of rain

70 percent. Lows 40 to 45.

.MONDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of rain. Highs 51 to 56.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows 38 to 43.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs 50 to 55.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening, then chance of rain after midnight. Chance of rain

30 percent. Lows 38 to 43.

.CHRISTMAS DAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of rain. Highs 50 to 55. Lows 37 to 42.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

50 to 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 63 46 65 / 0 0 0

Clovis 63 44 65 / 0 0 0

Fresno 63 44 65 / 0 0 0

Sanger 63 42 65 / 0 0 0

Reedley 63 42 65 / 0 0 0

Selma 62 42 65 / 0 0 0

Kingsburg 62 42 65 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ185-210800-

Tulare County-

1100 PM PST Fri Dec 20 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs 61 to

66. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 45. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 69. Light winds in the

morning becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around

30 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 41 to 46. North winds up to 10 mph in the

evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Highs 61 to 66. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then chance of rain

after midnight. Patchy fog through the night. Chance of rain

70 percent. Lows 39 to 44.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of rain. Highs 51 to 56.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows 38 to 43.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs

50 to 55.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening, then chance of rain after midnight. Chance of rain

30 percent. Lows 37 to 42.

.CHRISTMAS DAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of rain. Highs 51 to 56. Lows 36 to 41.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

50 to 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Dinuba 63 42 65 / 0 0 0

Visalia 62 41 65 / 0 0 0

Exeter 63 41 66 / 0 0 0

Tulare 63 41 65 / 0 0 0

Lindsay 64 41 66 / 0 0 0

Porterville 65 43 68 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ186-210800-

Southern Kings County-

1100 PM PST Fri Dec 20 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs 61 to

66. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 42. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 69. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows 39 to

44. West winds up to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the south

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent. Highs 61 to 66. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then chance of rain

after midnight. Patchy fog through the night. Chance of rain

70 percent. Lows 38 to 43.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of rain. Highs around 54.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain after

midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent. Lows 36 to 41.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs 52 to 57.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening, then chance of rain after midnight. Chance of rain

30 percent. Lows 36 to 41.

.CHRISTMAS DAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of rain. Highs 51 to 56. Lows 35 to 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

50 to 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 63 39 67 / 0 0 0

Allensworth 63 40 68 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ187-210800-

Western Kern County-

1100 PM PST Fri Dec 20 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs 61 to

66. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 43. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 69. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows 41 to

46. North winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and

variable after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent. Highs 61 to 66. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then chance of rain

after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Chance of rain

70 percent. Lows 39 to 44.

.MONDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of rain. Highs 51 to 56.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows 36 to 41.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs 52 to 57.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows 36 to 41.

.CHRISTMAS DAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain. Highs 50 to 56. Lows 36 to 41.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 63 38 66 / 0 0 0

Wasco 64 40 68 / 0 0 0

Buttonwillow 64 41 67 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ188-210800-

Eastern Kern County-

1100 PM PST Fri Dec 20 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 67. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 46. Light winds in the

evening becoming east up to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 68. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 43 to 49. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

Highs 62 to 67. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph in the morning

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then chance of rain

after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Chance of rain

60 percent. Lows 41 to 47.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of rain. Highs 51 to 56.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows 39 to 45.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs

51 to 56.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 30 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows 39 to 44.

.CHRISTMAS DAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain. Highs 50 to 56. Lows 38 to 43.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Delano 64 40 68 / 0 0 0

McFarland 64 40 68 / 0 0 0

Shafter 65 41 68 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ189-210800-

Bakersfield-

1100 PM PST Fri Dec 20 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 69. North winds up to 10 mph

in the morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 47. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 71. Southeast winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 44 to 50. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent. Highs 63 to 68. South winds

10 to 15 mph in the morning shifting to the west 10 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Patchy fog after midnight. Chance of

rain 70 percent. Lows 43 to 48.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of rain. Highs 52 to 57.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows 40 to 45.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs 51 to 56.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 30 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows 39 to 44.

.CHRISTMAS DAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain. Highs 50 to 56. Lows 39 to 44.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 64 47 65 / 0 0 0

Bakersfield 66 45 69 / 0 0 0

Arvin 68 43 69 / 0 0 0

Lamont 66 43 69 / 0 0 0

Mettler 66 45 67 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ190-210800-

Central Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PST Fri Dec 20 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 65.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 49.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 67.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows 40 to

50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent. Highs 49 to 59.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then chance of rain

after midnight. Colder. Chance of rain 70 percent. Lows 34 to 44.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

45 to 55.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows 32 to 42.

.TUESDAY...Slight chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain. Highs 43 to 53.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening, then chance of rain and snow after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent. Lows 32 to 42.

.CHRISTMAS DAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain and snow. Highs 43 to 53. Lows 31 to 41.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 60 43 60 / 0 0 0

Oakhurst 63 36 64 / 0 0 0

Auberry 61 45 62 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ191-210800-

Southern Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PST Fri Dec 20 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 67.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 49.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 69.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 42 to 50. East winds around 25 mph

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

55 to 65.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Chance of rain 60 percent. Lows

38 to 46.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of rain. Cooler. Highs 45 to 55. Lows 36 to 44.

.TUESDAY...Chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of rain. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Highs

43 to 53.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening, then chance of rain and snow after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent. Lows 34 to 42.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Highs

44 to 54.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain. Lows 34 to 42.

.THURSDAY...Chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Highs 43 to

53.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Three Rivers 67 42 68 / 0 0 0

Springville 63 43 64 / 0 0 0

Tule River Reservation 64 45 66 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ192-210800-

Central Sierra-

1100 PM PST Fri Dec 20 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM SUNDAY TO 10 AM

PST MONDAY ABOVE 4500 FEET...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 51 to 57 at 5000 feet...39 to 45 at

8000 feet. Over higher elevations, southwest winds around 25 mph

with gusts to around 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows 33 to 41 at 5000 feet...

22 to 31 at 8000 feet. South winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts to

around 50 mph over higher elevations.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs 50 to 56 at 5000 feet...

38 to 44 at 8000 feet. South winds around 25 mph in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 50 mph. Over higher elevations, south

winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts to around 60 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow after

midnight. Windy. Lows 34 to 40 at 5000 feet...24 to 32 at

8000 feet. South winds around 25 mph with gusts to around 50 mph

in the evening. Over higher elevations, south winds 25 to 35 mph

with gusts to around 60 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow in the

morning, then snow likely in the afternoon. Windy. Chance of snow

70 percent. Snow accumulation up to 12 inches. Highs 41 to 47 at

5000 feet...31 to 36 at 8000 feet. South winds 25 to 35 mph with

gusts to around 55 mph over higher elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow likely in the evening, then chance of snow

after midnight. Colder. Chance of snow 70 percent. Lows 27 to

33 at 5000 feet...16 to 24 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of

snow. Highs 37 to 43 at 5000 feet...28 to 33 at 8000 feet. Lows

25 to 31 at 5000 feet...12 to 21 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Highs

34 to 40 at 5000 feet...25 to 30 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the

evening, then chance of snow after midnight. Chance of snow

40 percent. Lows 23 to 31 at 5000 feet...11 to 21 at 8000 feet.

.CHRISTMAS DAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of snow. Highs 34 to 41 at 5000 feet...24 to 30 at

8000 feet. Lows 23 to 31 at 5000 feet...11 to 20 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 57 40 56 / 0 0 0

Tuolumne Meadows 44 16 43 / 0 0 0

Wawona 57 34 57 / 0 0 0

Devils Postpile 42 24 42 / 0 0 0

Bass Lake 58 35 58 / 20 0 0

Hetch Hetchy 57 40 57 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ193-210800-

North Kings River-

1100 PM PST Fri Dec 20 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM SUNDAY TO 10 AM

PST MONDAY ABOVE 4500 FEET...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 52 to 57 at 5000 feet...41 to 47 at

8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 42 at 5000 feet...23 to

31 at 8000 feet. Over higher elevations, south winds around

25 mph after midnight, Gusts up to 40 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 51 to 56 at 5000 feet...

41 to 47 at 8000 feet. South winds around 25 mph over higher

elevations. Gusts up to 45 mph over higher elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 36 to 41 at

5000 feet...23 to 31 at 8000 feet. South winds 25 to 30 mph over

higher elevations. Gusts up to 45 mph over higher elevations.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow in the

morning, then snow and rain likely in the afternoon. Breezy.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Snow accumulation up to

5 inches. Snow level 5000 feet. Highs 42 to 48 at 5000 feet...

34 to 40 at 8000 feet. South winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts to

around 50 mph over higher elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Colder. Chance of snow 70 percent.

Lows 30 to 36 at 5000 feet...18 to 24 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of snow. Highs 38 to 43 at 5000 feet...29 to 35 at 8000 feet.

Lows 26 to 33 at 5000 feet...15 to 21 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Highs

35 to 40 at 5000 feet...26 to 32 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of snow. Lows 25 to 33 at 5000 feet...12 to 20 at

8000 feet. Highs 34 to 40 at 5000 feet...24 to 32 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 45 27 45 / 0 0 0

Shaver Lake 52 30 52 / 20 0 0

Lake Wishon 50 30 50 / 50 0 0

=

$$

CAZ194-210800-

Sequoia Kings-

1100 PM PST Fri Dec 20 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM SUNDAY TO 10 AM

PST MONDAY ABOVE 4500 FEET...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 52 to 57 at 5000 feet...41 to 49 at

8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 42 at 5000 feet...22 to

32 at 8000 feet. Over higher elevations, south winds around

25 mph after midnight, Gusts up to 40 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 52 to 57 at 5000 feet...

41 to 47 at 8000 feet. South winds 25 to 30 mph over higher

elevations. Gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon. Over higher

elevations, gusts up to 55 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 33 to 43 at

5000 feet...22 to 32 at 8000 feet. South winds 25 to 35 mph with

gusts to around 55 mph over higher elevations.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Chance of rain in

the afternoon. Breezy. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Highs

45 to 51 at 5000 feet...35 to 43 at 8000 feet. Southwest winds

25 to 30 mph with gusts to around 55 mph over higher elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Snow and rain likely. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent. Lows 30 to 38 at 5000 feet...18 to

28 at 8000 feet. Highs 37 to 43 at 5000 feet...29 to 35 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows 27 to 35 at 5000 feet...14 to 24 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs

34 to 40 at 5000 feet...25 to 33 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of snow. Lows 23 to 33 at 5000 feet...12 to

22 at 8000 feet. Highs 34 to 39 at 5000 feet...25 to 31 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Chance of rain

in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Highs 34 to

40 at 5000 feet...24 to 32 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 60 32 59 / 0 0 0

Grant Grove 52 36 52 / 40 0 0

Lodgepole 49 27 49 / 30 0 0

Camp Nelson 57 35 57 / 0 0 0

Johnsondale 59 26 58 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ195-210800-

Lake Isabella-

1100 PM PST Fri Dec 20 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 59 at 5000 feet...42 to 48 at

8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 38 at 5000 feet...28 to

34 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 52 to 58 at 5000 feet...40 to

47 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 32 to 39 at 5000 feet...29 to 34 at

8000 feet. Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Chance of rain in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Snow level

5000 feet. Highs 49 to 54 at 5000 feet...36 to 42 at 8000 feet.

South winds around 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Chance of rain and snow in the evening, then rain

and snow likely after midnight. Chance of precipitation

60 percent. Lows 29 to 35 at 5000 feet...26 to 31 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Snow likely. Chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

Highs 40 to 45 at 5000 feet...29 to 36 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

and rain. Lows 26 to 32 at 5000 feet...22 to 27 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Highs

38 to 43 at 5000 feet...27 to 33 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 30 percent chance of snow after midnight. Lows 23 to 30 at

5000 feet...19 to 24 at 8000 feet.

.CHRISTMAS DAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of snow and rain. Highs 37 to 42 at 5000 feet...25 to

31 at 8000 feet. Lows 23 to 30 at 5000 feet...20 to 25 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 52 37 52 / 0 0 0

Kernville 63 38 62 / 0 0 0

Lake Isabella 63 40 62 / 0 0 0

Weldon 59 41 58 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ196-210800-

Tehachapi Area-

1100 PM PST Fri Dec 20 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 50 to 60.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 50 to 60. Southeast winds

around 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Windy. Lows 36 to 46. East winds 25 to 30 mph with

gusts to around 45 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

snow. Snow level 5000 feet. Highs 47 to 57.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Rain and snow likely. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent. Lows 34 to 44. Highs 38 to 48.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

and snow. Lows 31 to 41.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning. Highs 37 to 47.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows

30 to 40.

.CHRISTMAS DAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain and snow. Highs 36 to 46. Lows 30 to 40.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 54 38 53 / 0 0 0

Tehachapi 55 37 54 / 0 0 0

Twin Oaks 59 45 58 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ197-210800-

Fort Tejon-

1100 PM PST Fri Dec 20 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PST SATURDAY...

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY EVENING THROUGH SUNDAY

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 52 to 62.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows 37 to 47. South winds 25 to

35 mph with gusts to around 50 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs 52 to 62. Southeast winds

25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 55 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Very windy. Lows 38 to 48. Southeast winds 30 to

40 mph with gusts to around 60 mph.

.SUNDAY...Chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely and

chance of snow in the afternoon. Windy. Chance of precipitation

70 percent. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Snow level 5500 feet.

Highs 48 to 58. Southeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around

55 mph in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Snow likely after midnight. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent. Lows 36 to 46.

.MONDAY...Snow likely. Chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

Highs 38 to 48.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

and snow. Lows 32 to 42.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning. Highs 38 to 48.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow.

Slight chance of rain in the evening, then chance of rain after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Lows 32 to 42.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

and snow. Highs 37 to 47.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Chance of rain. Snow likely in the evening,

then chance of snow after midnight. Breezy. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent. Lows 31 to 41.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

snow. Highs 36 to 46.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 57 39 54 / 0 0 0

Frazier Park 55 31 55 / 0 0 0

Grapevine 61 42 60 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ198-210800-

Indian Wells Valley-

1100 PM PST Fri Dec 20 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 60. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 40. Light winds in the

evening becoming southwest up to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 59. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 34 to 41. Southwest winds up to 10 mph in the

evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. Highs 52 to 59. Light winds

in the morning becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of rain. Lows 33 to 40. Highs 44 to 51.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 45 to 52.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows 31 to

37.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Slight chance of snow in the morning. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

Highs 42 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Chance of

snow after midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Lows

31 to 37.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent. Highs 42 to 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 59 36 58 / 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 59 33 59 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ199-210800-

Kern County Desert-

1100 PM PST Fri Dec 20 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 60. East winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 40. Northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 60. East winds up to 10 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 32 to 40. Northeast winds up to 10 mph with

gusts to around 40 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning,

then chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Highs 52 to 60. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph in the morning

shifting to the south in the afternoon. Gusts up to 40 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of rain. Lows 35 to 41. Highs 44 to 52.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening,

then chance of snow and slight chance of rain after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Lows 33 to 39.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 44 to 53.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows 32 to

38.

.CHRISTMAS DAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain and snow. Highs 41 to 50. Lows 31 to 37.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 55 40 55 / 0 0 0

California City 59 32 58 / 0 0 0

Mojave 58 36 57 / 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 58 31 58 / 0 0 0

Rosamond 59 32 58 / 0 0 0

=

$$

