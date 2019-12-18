CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast
CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, December 17, 2019
_____
721 FPUS56 KHNX 180701
ZFPHNX
Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California
National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA
1100 PM PST Tue Dec 17 2019
Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation
are for today, tonight, and Wednesday.
CAZ179-180800-
West Side Hills-
1100 PM PST Tue Dec 17 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs 55 to 60. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around
40 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with
a 50 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows 36 to 44.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of rain in the morning.
Highs 54 to 59. Southwest winds up to 10 mph in the morning
shifting to the north in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 44. West winds up to
10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.
Gusts up to 30 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 59. Light winds.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 36 to 44. Highs
58 to 63.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Cloudy. Lows 40 to 46. Highs 61 to
66.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the evening,
then chance of rain after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.
Lows 42 to 48.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs 57 to
62.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance
of rain. Lows 43 to 48. Highs 53 to 58.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Coalinga 60 41 59 / 0 20 30
Avenal 57 41 57 / 0 0 30
San Luis Reservoir 55 44 55 / 0 40 50
=
$$
CAZ180-180800-
San Joaquin Confluence-
1100 PM PST Tue Dec 17 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs 54 to 59. Light winds in the morning becoming southeast up
to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain after
midnight. Lows 38 to 43. Light winds in the evening becoming east
up to 10 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the
morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs 53 to 58. South winds
up to 10 mph in the morning shifting to the northwest in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows 36 to 41.
Northwest winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and
variable after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs
around 56. Light winds.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows
37 to 42. Highs 57 to 62.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows 40 to 45.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs
60 to 65.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows
42 to 47.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs 56 to
61.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Patchy
fog. Lows 41 to 46.
.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
40 percent chance of rain. Highs 53 to 58.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Los Banos 57 41 56 / 0 30 50
Mendota 56 39 56 / 0 20 40
Firebaugh 56 39 56 / 0 30 50
=
$$
CAZ181-180800-
Merced and Madera-
1100 PM PST Tue Dec 17 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs 54 to 59. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after
midnight. Lows 38 to 43. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain in
the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs 54 to 59.
Southeast winds up to 10 mph in the morning shifting to the
northwest in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows
35 to 40. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming
light and variable after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs
54 to 59. Light winds.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows
36 to 41. Highs 58 to 63.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Cloudy. Lows 40 to 46. Highs 61 to
66.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the evening,
then chance of rain after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.
Lows 43 to 48.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs 57 to
62.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Patchy
fog after midnight. Lows 41 to 46.
.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
50 percent chance of rain. Highs 54 to 59.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Livingston 56 39 55 / 0 30 60
Merced 56 40 55 / 0 40 50
Chowchilla 56 38 56 / 0 0 40
Madera 56 39 57 / 0 0 40
=
$$
CAZ182-180800-
Western San Joaquin Valley-
1100 PM PST Tue Dec 17 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming cloudy. Highs
55 to 60. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows 37 to 42.
Southeast winds up to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning.
Highs 55 to 60. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows
36 to 41. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming
light and variable after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs
around 56. Light winds.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows
36 to 41. Highs around 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 39 to 44.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Highs 61 to 66.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the evening,
then chance of rain after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.
Lows 42 to 47.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs 57 to
62.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Patchy fog after midnight. Lows 41 to 46.
.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
40 percent chance of rain. Highs around 56.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Huron 57 39 57 / 0 0 30
Five Points 57 38 57 / 0 0 30
NAS Lemoore 56 37 57 / 0 0 20
Kettleman City 57 39 57 / 0 0 20
=
$$
CAZ183-180800-
Foggy Bottom-
1100 PM PST Tue Dec 17 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming cloudy. Highs
54 to 59. East winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 34 to 39. Southeast winds up to
10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 59. Southeast winds up to
10 mph in the morning shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows
33 to 38. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming
light and variable after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs around 56. Light winds.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows
34 to 39. Highs around 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 37 to 42.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Highs 61 to 66.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the evening,
then chance of rain after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Lows 39 to 44.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs 58 to
63.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Patchy fog. Lows 40 to 45.
.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
40 percent chance of rain. Highs around 56.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Kerman 56 38 57 / 0 0 30
Caruthers 56 36 56 / 0 0 20
Lemoore 56 36 56 / 0 0 20
Hanford 56 36 57 / 0 0 0
Corcoran 57 35 57 / 0 0 0
=
$$
CAZ184-180800-
Fresno-
1100 PM PST Tue Dec 17 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming cloudy. Highs
54 to 59. Light winds.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 37 to 42. Light winds in the
evening becoming northeast up to 10 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the
morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs 54 to 59. East winds
up to 10 mph in the morning shifting to the northwest in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows
34 to 39. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming
light and variable after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs
54 to 59. Light winds.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the
evening. Areas of fog. Lows 36 to 41. Highs 59 to 64.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Cloudy. Lows 39 to 45. Highs 62 to
67.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the evening,
then chance of rain after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Lows 42 to 47.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs 58 to
63.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Patchy fog. Lows 42 to 47.
.MONDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
50 percent chance of rain. Highs 53 to 58.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Millerton Lake 57 41 56 / 0 0 30
Clovis 57 39 57 / 0 0 20
Fresno 57 39 57 / 0 0 30
Sanger 56 37 56 / 0 0 20
Reedley 56 36 56 / 0 0 0
Selma 56 37 56 / 0 0 20
Kingsburg 56 36 56 / 0 0 0
=
$$
CAZ185-180800-
Tulare County-
1100 PM PST Tue Dec 17 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming cloudy. Highs
55 to 60. Light winds.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows 33 to
38. Light winds in the evening becoming northeast up to 10 mph
after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 59. Northwest winds up to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows 32 to
37. Light winds.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs 54 to 59.
Light winds.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening. Areas of fog after
midnight. Lows 34 to 39.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs 59 to
64.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 37 to 43.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Highs 62 to 67.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain after midnight.
Lows 40 to 45.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs 59 to
64.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A
50 percent chance of rain. Lows 41 to 46. Highs 54 to 59.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Dinuba 56 36 56 / 0 0 0
Visalia 56 35 56 / 0 0 0
Exeter 57 35 56 / 0 0 0
Tulare 56 35 56 / 0 0 0
Lindsay 57 34 56 / 0 0 0
Porterville 57 36 57 / 0 0 0
=
$$
CAZ186-180800-
Southern Kings County-
1100 PM PST Tue Dec 17 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming cloudy. Highs
56 to 61. Light winds in the morning becoming northeast up to
10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows 33 to 38. East winds up to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 60. Light winds in the morning
becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows
32 to 37. Light winds.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs
54 to 59. Light winds.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 33 to 38.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs 59 to 64.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 36 to 41.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Highs 62 to 67.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain after
midnight. Lows 38 to 43.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs 59 to
64.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Patchy fog. Lows 39 to 44.
.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
40 percent chance of rain. Highs 54 to 59.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Alpaugh 58 34 57 / 0 0 0
Allensworth 59 35 58 / 0 0 0
=
$$
CAZ187-180800-
Western Kern County-
1100 PM PST Tue Dec 17 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs 57 to 62. East winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 38. West winds up to 10 mph
with gusts to around 30 mph in the evening shifting to the
northeast after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 60. Southeast winds up to 10 mph
in the morning shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows
33 to 38. Light winds.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Areas of
fog in the morning. Highs 54 to 59. Light winds.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 33 to 38.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs 59 to
64.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Cloudy. Lows 37 to 42. Highs 63 to
68.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain after
midnight. Lows 39 to 44.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs 59 to
64.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.
Patchy fog after midnight. Lows 40 to 45.
.MONDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
40 percent chance of rain. Highs 55 to 60.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Lost Hills 59 34 57 / 0 0 0
Wasco 59 35 57 / 0 0 0
Buttonwillow 59 36 56 / 0 0 0
=
$$
CAZ188-180800-
Eastern Kern County-
1100 PM PST Tue Dec 17 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs 57 to 62. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around
40 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 40. Northeast winds up to
10 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 60. Northwest winds up to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 40. Light winds.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 60. Light winds.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows 36 to 41.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 60 to 65.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Cloudy. Lows 39 to 45. Highs around
66.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain after midnight.
Lows 41 to 47.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs 61 to
66.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of
rain. Patchy fog. Lows 43 to 48. Highs 54 to 59.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Delano 59 35 58 / 0 0 0
McFarland 59 36 57 / 0 0 0
Shafter 60 36 57 / 0 0 0
=
$$
CAZ189-180800-
Bakersfield-
1100 PM PST Tue Dec 17 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM PST WEDNESDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs 57 to 62. North winds 25 to 35 mph in the morning shifting
to the southeast 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to
60 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows 35 to
40. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening shifting to the
west 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs
55 to 60. South winds up to 10 mph in the morning shifting to the
northwest in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 40. South winds up
to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after
midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 55 to 60.
Light winds.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows 37 to 42.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 62 to 67.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Cloudy. Lows 39 to 45. Highs 65 to
70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain after midnight.
Lows 41 to 47.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs 61 to
66.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of
rain. Patchy fog. Lows 43 to 48. Highs 54 to 59.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Taft 58 41 56 / 0 0 0
Bakersfield 60 38 58 / 0 0 0
Arvin 60 35 58 / 0 0 0
Lamont 60 36 58 / 0 0 0
Mettler 57 36 56 / 0 0 0
=
$$
CAZ190-180800-
Central Sierra Foothills-
1100 PM PST Tue Dec 17 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs 50 to 58.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 33 to 43.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs 46 to 56.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 40.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 49 to 57.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening. Lows
33 to 43.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 55 to 63. Lows
38 to 48.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Highs 55 to 65.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the evening,
then chance of rain after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.
Lows 38 to 48.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs 50 to
60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance
of rain. Lows 36 to 46. Highs 46 to 56.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Mariposa 52 37 50 / 0 0 40
Oakhurst 55 30 53 / 0 20 30
Auberry 53 38 51 / 0 20 30
=
$$
CAZ191-180800-
Southern Sierra Foothills-
1100 PM PST Tue Dec 17 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.
Windy. Highs 51 to 59. Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to
around 65 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Breezy.
Lows 33 to 41. East winds around 25 mph with gusts to around
45 mph in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 48 to 58.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 31 to 39.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 49 to 59.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 35 to 43. Highs
57 to 65.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Cloudy. Lows 40 to 48. Highs 59 to
67.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain after midnight.
Lows 40 to 48.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs 54 to
64.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance
of rain. Lows 40 to 48. Highs 47 to 57.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Three Rivers 58 35 56 / 0 0 0
Springville 55 36 53 / 0 0 0
Tule River Reservation 56 37 54 / 0 0 0
=
$$
CAZ192-180800-
Central Sierra-
1100 PM PST Tue Dec 17 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs 41 to 49 at 5000 feet...32 to 38 at 8000 feet. Over higher
elevations, south winds around 25 mph in the afternoon, Gusts up
to 45 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Near the crest, a 40 percent chance of snow after
midnight. Over higher elevations, south winds 25 to 35 mph.
Windy. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows 25 to 33 at
5000 feet...13 to 22 at 8000 feet. South winds around 25 mph
after midnight. Gusts up to 40 mph. Wind chill readings around
4 below.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning, then
slight chance of snow in the afternoon. Chance of snow
50 percent. Breezy. Highs 37 to 43 at 5000 feet...27 to 32 at
8000 feet. Southwest winds 25 to 30 mph over higher elevations.
Gusts up to 50 mph. Wind chill readings around 5 below.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 23 to 31 at 5000 feet...
11 to 21 at 8000 feet.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Not as cold. Highs 42 to 50 at 5000 feet...33 to 39 at
8000 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 28 to 36 at
5000 feet...18 to 26 at 8000 feet. Highs 47 to 55 at 5000 feet...
37 to 43 at 8000 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Cloudy, windy. Lows 32 to 40 at
5000 feet...22 to 29 at 8000 feet. Highs 48 to 54 at 5000 feet...
37 to 42 at 8000 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the evening,
then chance of snow and slight chance of rain after midnight.
Breezy. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Lows 32 to 40 at
5000 feet...22 to 30 at 8000 feet.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow. Chance of rain in the
afternoon. Breezy. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Highs
42 to 48 at 5000 feet...33 to 38 at 8000 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Chance of snow and rain in the evening, then snow
likely after midnight. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. Lows
29 to 37 at 5000 feet...19 to 27 at 8000 feet.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Chance of rain in
the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Highs 37 to
43 at 5000 feet...28 to 33 at 8000 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Yosemite 49 31 44 / 0 0 30
Tuolumne Meadows 36 8 32 / 0 0 40
Wawona 50 27 45 / 0 0 30
Devils Postpile 36 15 30 / 0 0 40
Bass Lake 50 29 46 / 0 0 30
Hetch Hetchy 49 31 44 / 0 0 40
=
$$
CAZ193-180800-
North Kings River-
1100 PM PST Tue Dec 17 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs 43 to 48 at 5000 feet...34 to 40 at 8000 feet.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A
20 percent chance of snow after midnight. Near the crest, a
40 percent chance of snow after midnight. Breezy. Lows 27 to
33 at 5000 feet...14 to 22 at 8000 feet. South winds 25 to 30 mph
over higher elevations. Gusts up to 45 mph over higher
elevations. Wind chill readings around 5 below.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Near the crest, a 40 percent chance
of snow in the morning. Over higher elevations, south winds 25 to
30 mph in the morning. Breezy. Little or no snow accumulation.
Highs 39 to 44 at 5000 feet...28 to 34 at 8000 feet. Gusts up to
50 mph over higher elevations. Wind chill readings around
5 below.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 24 to 31 at 5000 feet...
12 to 18 at 8000 feet. Wind chill readings around 3 below.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cold. Highs 42 to 47 at
5000 feet...35 to 41 at 8000 feet. Wind chill readings around
1 below in the morning.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 30 to 35 at
5000 feet...18 to 26 at 8000 feet. Highs 49 to 54 at 5000 feet...
40 to 46 at 8000 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Cloudy, breezy. Lows 33 to 40 at
5000 feet...21 to 29 at 8000 feet. Highs 49 to 54 at 5000 feet...
39 to 45 at 8000 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of snow after
midnight. Breezy. Lows 33 to 41 at 5000 feet...21 to 29 at
8000 feet.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
snow and rain. Breezy. Highs 43 to 49 at 5000 feet...34 to 40 at
8000 feet. Lows 31 to 38 at 5000 feet...19 to 27 at 8000 feet.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and
rain. Highs 38 to 43 at 5000 feet...29 to 35 at 8000 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Huntington Lake 37 20 32 / 0 0 30
Shaver Lake 44 23 39 / 0 20 30
Lake Wishon 44 21 37 / 0 0 30
=
$$
CAZ194-180800-
Sequoia Kings-
1100 PM PST Tue Dec 17 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.
Windy. Highs 43 to 48 at 5000 feet...33 to 39 at 8000 feet. East
winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts to around 60 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Windy.
Lows 24 to 34 at 5000 feet...13 to 23 at 8000 feet. Southeast
winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts to around 50 mph. Wind chill
readings around 3 below.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 38 to 44 at 5000 feet...
28 to 36 at 8000 feet. West winds 25 to 30 mph over higher
elevations. Gusts up to 60 mph over higher elevations. Wind chill
readings around 1 below.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 22 to 32 at 5000 feet...12 to
22 at 8000 feet.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 42 to 48 at 5000 feet...34 to 42 at
8000 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 30 to
40 at 5000 feet...20 to 30 at 8000 feet. Highs 49 to 55 at
5000 feet...39 to 47 at 8000 feet.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Highs 50 to 55 at 5000 feet...39 to 47 at
8000 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of snow after midnight.
Lows 32 to 41 at 5000 feet...21 to 31 at 8000 feet.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
snow and rain. Breezy. Highs 44 to 50 at 5000 feet...34 to 42 at
8000 feet. Lows 31 to 39 at 5000 feet...19 to 29 at 8000 feet.
.MONDAY...Chance of rain. Snow likely in the morning, then chance
of snow in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
Highs 38 to 43 at 5000 feet...28 to 36 at 8000 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Cedar Grove 52 23 46 / 0 0 20
Grant Grove 44 27 38 / 0 0 20
Lodgepole 41 18 35 / 0 0 20
Camp Nelson 48 26 44 / 0 0 0
Johnsondale 49 17 47 / 0 0 0
=
$$
CAZ195-180800-
Lake Isabella-
1100 PM PST Tue Dec 17 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.
Windy. Highs 44 to 49 at 5000 feet...31 to 38 at 8000 feet. East
winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 65 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Windy.
Lows 22 to 30 at 5000 feet...20 to 25 at 8000 feet. Southeast
winds around 25 mph over higher elevations.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs
43 to 48 at 5000 feet...31 to 36 at 8000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 21 to 29 at 5000 feet...20 to
25 at 8000 feet.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 47 to 52 at 5000 feet...36 to 42 at
8000 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 28 to
38 at 5000 feet...26 to 34 at 8000 feet. Highs 52 to 57 at
5000 feet...41 to 47 at 8000 feet.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Highs 52 to 58 at 5000 feet...41 to 47 at
8000 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of snow after midnight.
Lows 31 to 38 at 5000 feet...29 to 34 at 8000 feet.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the morning,
then chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent. Highs 48 to 53 at 5000 feet...37 to
42 at 8000 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance
of rain and snow. Lows 30 to 36 at 5000 feet...27 to 32 at
8000 feet. Highs 41 to 46 at 5000 feet...30 to 36 at 8000 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Alta Sierra 44 30 42 / 0 0 0
Kernville 54 30 52 / 0 0 0
Lake Isabella 53 33 53 / 0 0 0
Weldon 49 33 49 / 0 0 0
=
$$
CAZ196-180800-
Tehachapi Area-
1100 PM PST Tue Dec 17 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM PST WEDNESDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.
Very windy. Highs 40 to 50. East winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts to
around 70 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Windy.
Lows 28 to 38. East winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts to around
45 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
41 to 51.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 27 to 37.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 43 to 53.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows 31 to 41.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 49 to 59. Lows
35 to 45.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Highs 50 to 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain after midnight.
Lows 35 to 45.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the
morning, then chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent. Highs 47 to 57.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance
of rain and snow. Lows 34 to 44. Highs 40 to 50.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bear Valley Springs 44 31 45 / 0 0 0
Tehachapi 44 29 46 / 0 0 0
Twin Oaks 48 36 50 / 0 0 0
=
$$
CAZ197-180800-
Fort Tejon-
1100 PM PST Tue Dec 17 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM PST WEDNESDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.
Strong winds. Highs 43 to 53. Southeast winds 35 to 50 mph with
gusts to around 75 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Windy. Lows 29 to 39. Southeast winds 25 to 35 mph with
gusts to around 60 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs
42 to 52.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 29 to 39.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 44 to 54.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows 32 to 42.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 51 to 61. Lows
36 to 46.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy, breezy. Highs 52 to 62.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain after midnight.
Breezy. Lows 37 to 47.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance
of rain and snow. Breezy. Highs 47 to 57. Lows 36 to 46.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and
snow. Highs 41 to 51.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Pine Mountain Club 45 31 43 / 0 0 0
Frazier Park 44 23 46 / 0 0 0
Grapevine 51 34 51 / 0 0 0
=
$$
CAZ198-180800-
Indian Wells Valley-
1100 PM PST Tue Dec 17 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs 45 to 50. East winds up to 10 mph in the morning shifting
to the north in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows 26 to
34. North winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening shifting to the
southwest after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs
45 to 51. Light winds in the morning becoming south 10 to 15 mph
with gusts to around 30 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 26 to 34. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 49 to 56. North winds up to 10 mph in
the morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
cloudy. Lows 30 to 38.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 53 to 59. Lows
32 to 40.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Highs 53 to 59. Lows 34 to
42.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning, then
chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. Highs
52 to 59.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.
Lows 35 to 41.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs 46 to
54.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Inyokern 49 29 51 / 0 0 0
Ridgecrest 49 27 51 / 0 0 0
=
$$
CAZ199-180800-
Kern County Desert-
1100 PM PST Tue Dec 17 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs 44 to 52. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around
45 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows 24 to 34.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Breezy.
Highs 46 to 52. East winds up to 10 mph in the morning increasing
to southwest 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows 26 to 34. West winds 20 to
30 mph in the evening shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph
after midnight. Gusts up to 45 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 56. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows 28 to 38.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 54 to 60. Lows
30 to 40.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Highs 54 to 60. Lows 33 to
41.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs 52 to 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance
of rain. Lows 36 to 42. Highs 46 to 54.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Randsburg 46 35 47 / 0 0 0
California City 49 26 51 / 0 0 0
Mojave 49 31 50 / 0 0 0
Edwards AFB 49 25 50 / 0 0 0
Rosamond 49 26 51 / 0 0 0
=
$$
weather.gov/hanford
_____
