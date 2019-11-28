CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast

CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, November 27, 2019

_____

453 FPUS56 KHNX 280701

ZFPHNX

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1100 PM PST Wed Nov 27 2019

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Thanksgiving Day.

CAZ179-280800-

West Side Hills-

1100 PM PST Wed Nov 27 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST FRIDAY ABOVE

2000 FEET...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Highs 49 to 54. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 36 to 42. South winds up to 10 mph in the evening

becoming light and variable after midnight.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.

Slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent. Highs 47 to 52. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A

50 percent chance of showers. Lows 35 to 43. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

Highs 48 to 53. Light winds in the morning becoming southwest up

to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 30 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows 31 to 41.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Rain likely. Chance of rain

70 percent. Highs 49 to 58. Lows 40 to 48.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows

42 to 52.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of rain. Highs 57 to 63. Lows 42 to 52.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 52 39 50 / 100 0 70

Avenal 52 39 50 / 100 0 80

San Luis Reservoir 49 39 49 / 100 30 20

=

$$

CAZ180-280800-

San Joaquin Confluence-

1100 PM PST Wed Nov 27 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Highs 48 to 53. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Chance of

showers. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Colder. Lows 32 to

38. Light winds.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Highs around 50. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A

50 percent chance of showers. Lows 31 to 37. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs 48 to 53. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after

midnight. Lows 29 to 37.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Chance of rain 70 percent. Highs 48 to

53.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 37 to 45.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Highs 52 to 57.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Chance of rain 70 percent. Lows

41 to 47.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

Highs around 59.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of rain after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Lows 39 to 47.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 52 36 50 / 100 30 30

Mendota 52 36 50 / 100 0 40

Firebaugh 51 34 50 / 30 40 40

=

$$

CAZ181-280800-

Merced and Madera-

1100 PM PST Wed Nov 27 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Highs 47 to 52. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Chance of

showers. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Colder. Lows 32 to

38. East winds up to 10 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Highs 48 to 53. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows 32 to 38. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs 47 to 52. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

after midnight. Lows 29 to 35.

.SATURDAY...Slight chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. Highs 49 to

54.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 38 to 43.

.SUNDAY...Slight chance of thunderstorms. Rain in the morning,

then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs 52 to 57.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Chance of rain 70 percent. Lows

41 to 48.

.MONDAY...Slight chance of thunderstorms. Rain likely in the

morning, then chance of showers in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent. Highs 57 to 62.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of rain after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Lows 40 to 47.

.TUESDAY...Chance of rain in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Chance of precipitation

40 percent. Highs 57 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 49 31 50 / 50 30 40

Merced 49 35 50 / 100 20 50

Chowchilla 49 34 50 / 100 30 40

Madera 49 34 50 / 50 50 40

=

$$

CAZ182-280800-

Western San Joaquin Valley-

1100 PM PST Wed Nov 27 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Highs 50 to 55. Southeast winds up to 10 mph in the

morning shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 35 to 40. Light winds.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Highs 48 to 53. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Lows 34 to 39.

Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then chance of showers in the afternoon. Chance of showers

50 percent. Highs 48 to 53. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

after midnight. Lows 31 to 36.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Rain likely. Chance of rain

70 percent. Highs 49 to 58. Lows 39 to 44.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows

41 to 46.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

58 to 63.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows 41 to 46.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs 57 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 52 38 50 / 100 0 70

Five Points 52 36 50 / 100 50 60

NAS Lemoore 52 36 50 / 100 50 80

Kettleman City 54 38 51 / 100 0 80

=

$$

CAZ183-280800-

Foggy Bottom-

1100 PM PST Wed Nov 27 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then

chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Highs 49 to 54.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

Colder. Lows 33 to 38. Light winds.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Chance of showers 70 percent.

Highs 48 to 53. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers in the evening, then showers

likely after midnight. Chance of showers 70 percent. Lows 32 to

37. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs 47 to 52. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

after midnight. Lows 28 to 33.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Chance of rain

70 percent. Highs 48 to 53. Lows 36 to 41.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then showers likely and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent. Highs 52 to 57.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows

39 to 44.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

Highs 58 to 63.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent. Lows 39 to 44. Highs 57 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Kerman 50 34 50 / 100 50 60

Caruthers 50 34 49 / 100 50 70

Lemoore 52 36 50 / 100 50 80

Hanford 50 36 50 / 100 50 70

Corcoran 53 36 50 / 100 0 80

=

$$

CAZ184-280800-

Fresno-

1100 PM PST Wed Nov 27 2019

.TODAY...Slight chance of thunderstorms. Chance of rain in the

morning, then showers in the afternoon. Highs 45 to 50. Southeast

winds up to 10 mph in the morning shifting to the west in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Lows 34 to 40.

Southeast winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the

evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Showers likely. Chance of showers 70 percent.

Highs 46 to 51. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers in the evening, then showers

likely after midnight. Chance of showers 70 percent. Lows 34 to

40. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs 45 to 50. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows 29 to 34.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Chance of rain

70 percent. Highs 49 to 54. Lows 39 to 45.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Highs 52 to 57.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then chance of rain

after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. Lows 42 to 49.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

Highs 58 to 63.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of rain after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Lows 42 to 48.

.TUESDAY...Chance of rain in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Chance of precipitation

40 percent. Highs 58 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 48 39 49 / 100 100 70

Clovis 49 38 50 / 100 100 80

Fresno 49 37 50 / 100 90 80

Sanger 49 34 49 / 100 80 70

Reedley 48 35 49 / 100 80 60

Selma 49 36 49 / 100 50 70

Kingsburg 49 35 49 / 100 50 70

=

$$

CAZ185-280800-

Tulare County-

1100 PM PST Wed Nov 27 2019

.TODAY...Chance of rain in the morning, then rain and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 48 to 53. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Colder. Lows 33 to

38. Southeast winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Showers likely in the morning, then slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

70 percent. Highs 46 to 51. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Chance of showers 70 percent.

Lows 34 to 39. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then chance of showers

in the afternoon. Chance of showers 60 percent. Highs 45 to 50.

Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows 28 to 33.

.SATURDAY...Chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. Highs 48 to 53.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Chance of rain 70 percent. Lows

36 to 42.

.SUNDAY...Slight chance of thunderstorms. Rain likely in the

morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent. Highs 52 to 57.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening, then chance of rain after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent. Lows 39 to 45.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

Highs 59 to 64.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent. Lows 39 to 45. Highs 59 to 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Dinuba 48 35 48 / 100 80 70

Visalia 49 35 48 / 100 50 70

Exeter 49 34 48 / 100 90 80

Tulare 51 36 49 / 100 50 80

Lindsay 50 34 48 / 100 100 70

Porterville 50 37 48 / 100 100 80

=

$$

CAZ186-280800-

Southern Kings County-

1100 PM PST Wed Nov 27 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Highs 51 to 56. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Colder. Lows 33 to 38. Light winds.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Showers in the morning, then chance of

showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent. Highs 48 to 53. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers in the evening, then showers

likely after midnight. Chance of showers 70 percent. Lows 32 to

37. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely

in the afternoon. Chance of showers 60 percent. Highs 48 to 53.

Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening.

Chance of showers 30 percent. Lows 28 to 33.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Rain likely. Chance of rain

70 percent. Highs 49 to 58. Lows 36 to 41.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows

38 to 43.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers

and slight chance of thunderstorms. Chance of precipitation

40 percent. Highs 58 to 64. Lows 38 to 43.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 53 35 50 / 100 50 80

Allensworth 53 36 50 / 100 40 80

=

$$

CAZ187-280800-

Western Kern County-

1100 PM PST Wed Nov 27 2019

.TODAY...Rain in the morning. Highs 51 to 56. Southeast winds up

to 10 mph in the morning shifting to the west 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Colder. Lows 33 to 38. Southeast winds up to 10 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers in

the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs 48 to

53. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers in the evening, then showers

likely after midnight. Chance of showers 70 percent. Lows 32 to

37. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs 48 to 53. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows 28 to 33.

.SATURDAY...Chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. Highs 49 to 54.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Chance of rain 70 percent. Lows

36 to 41.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs 53 to

58.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows 38 to 43.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of rain. Highs around 61. Lows 37 to 43.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

Highs 58 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 53 32 50 / 100 20 80

Wasco 52 34 50 / 100 0 90

Buttonwillow 52 36 49 / 100 0 80

=

$$

CAZ188-280800-

Eastern Kern County-

1100 PM PST Wed Nov 27 2019

.TODAY...Rain in the morning, then chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 48 to 53. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

evening. Lows 36 to 42. Light winds.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Slight chance of thunderstorms. Chance of

showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Highs 46 to 51. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Chance of showers 70 percent.

Lows 35 to 41. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs 46 to 51. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows 30 to 36.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

49 to 54.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then chance of rain

after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. Lows 38 to 46.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs 52 to

57.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows 40 to 48.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

59 to 64.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows 40 to 48.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

Highs 59 to 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Delano 52 36 50 / 100 20 80

McFarland 52 36 50 / 100 0 80

Shafter 52 36 49 / 100 0 90

=

$$

CAZ189-280800-

Bakersfield-

1100 PM PST Wed Nov 27 2019

.TODAY...Rain in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

rain in the afternoon. Highs 48 to 53. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph in the morning shifting to the west 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 34 to 41. Light winds.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Slight chance of thunderstorms. Chance of

showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Highs 45 to 50. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then chance of

showers after midnight. Chance of showers 70 percent. Lows 33 to

39. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs 45 to 50. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows 29 to 35.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

48 to 53.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain. Lows 37 to 45. Highs 52 to 57.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows 38 to 46.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs 59 to

64.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows 39 to 47.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

Highs 59 to 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 51 44 47 / 100 0 100

Bakersfield 52 39 49 / 100 0 90

Arvin 51 35 47 / 100 0 100

Lamont 52 35 48 / 100 0 90

Mettler 49 35 47 / 100 0 90

=

$$

CAZ190-280800-

Central Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PST Wed Nov 27 2019

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST FRIDAY ABOVE

2000 FEET...

.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Chance of

showers in the morning, then chance of showers in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Snow level 3500 feet. Highs

37 to 47.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers, snow showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent. Snow level 2500 feet. Lows 28 to 38.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Showers likely in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent. Snow accumulation up to 3 inches. Snow

level 3000 feet. Highs 39 to 49.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Chance of showers in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent. Snow accumulation up to 8 inches. Total

snow accumulation up to 11 inches. Snow level 3000 feet. Lows

28 to 38.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Snow

level 2500 feet. Highs 37 to 47.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Colder. Lows

23 to 33.

.SATURDAY...Chance of rain and slight chance of snow in the

morning, then rain likely and chance of snow in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Highs 41 to 51.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Rain. Lows 35 to 45. Highs 46 to 56.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Chance of rain 70 percent. Lows

39 to 49.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of rain. Highs 50 to 60. Lows 39 to 49.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs

51 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 40 31 42 / 90 50 60

Oakhurst 43 24 45 / 100 100 70

Auberry 41 36 43 / 100 100 80

=

$$

CAZ191-280800-

Southern Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PST Wed Nov 27 2019

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST FRIDAY ABOVE

2000 FEET...

.TODAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow

accumulation up to 10 inches. Total snow accumulation up to

11 inches. Snow level 3500 feet. Highs 39 to 49.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers, snow showers

and slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly

cloudy after midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Snow

level 3000 feet. Lows 30 to 40.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers in

the morning, then chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow

accumulation up to 6 inches. Snow level 3500 feet. Highs 39 to

49.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers in the evening, then showers likely

after midnight. Snow accumulation up to 10 inches. Total snow

accumulation up to 16 inches. Snow level 3000 feet. Lows 31 to

41.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Snow

level 2500 feet. Highs 36 to 46.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Colder. Lows 25 to 35.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

snow. Highs 41 to 51.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Chance of rain 70 percent. Lows

35 to 45.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs 46 to

56.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of rain. Lows 39 to 49. Highs 52 to 62.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows 39 to 49.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs

52 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Three Rivers 48 33 48 / 100 100 80

Springville 44 34 42 / 100 90 80

Tule River Reservation 46 36 45 / 100 60 90

=

$$

CAZ192-280800-

Central Sierra-

1100 PM PST Wed Nov 27 2019

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Slight chance of thunderstorms, Snow in the morning,

then snow likely in the afternoon, Gusts up to 45 mph in the

morning. Near the crest, snow and slight chance of thunderstorms.

Over higher elevations, southwest winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts

to around 50 mph in the morning. Breezy. Snow accumulation up to

13 inches. Highs 28 to 34 at 5000 feet...18 to 23 at 8000 feet.

Wind chill readings around 6 below.

.TONIGHT...Snow showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Near

the crest, snow and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then chance of snow showers after midnight. Over higher

elevations, south winds around 25 mph in the evening. Snow

accumulation up to 11 inches. Lows 19 to 27 at 5000 feet...9 to

17 at 8000 feet. Wind chill readings around 10 below.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Chance of snow showers in the morning, then

snow showers likely in the afternoon. Near the crest, snow

showers. Snow accumulation up to 8 inches. Highs 29 to 35 at

5000 feet...20 to 25 at 8000 feet. Wind chill readings around

10 below.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Chance of snow 70 percent.

Snow accumulation up to 7 inches. Lows 21 to 29 at 5000 feet...

11 to 18 at 8000 feet. Wind chill readings around 6 below.

.FRIDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning, then chance of snow

showers in the afternoon. Chance of snow 70 percent. Snow

accumulation up to 4 inches. Highs 27 to 33 at 5000 feet...17 to

22 at 8000 feet. Southwest winds around 25 mph over higher

elevations. Wind chill readings around 12 below.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in

the evening. Colder. Lows 13 to 23 at 5000 feet...4 to 12 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Not

as cold. Highs 34 to 40 at 5000 feet...26 to 31 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Snow and rain. Breezy. Lows 28 to

36 at 5000 feet...20 to 28 at 8000 feet. Highs 40 to 46 at

5000 feet...31 to 36 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain likely. Breezy. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent. Lows 34 to 42 at 5000 feet...26 to

32 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Snow and rain likely in the morning, then chance of

rain and snow in the afternoon. Breezy. Chance of precipitation

70 percent. Highs 43 to 49 at 5000 feet...33 to 38 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

and rain. Lows 32 to 42 at 5000 feet...24 to 32 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Highs 43 to 51 at 5000 feet...33 to 39 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 34 26 37 / 100 100 70

Tuolumne Meadows 25 3 25 / 0 90 70

Wawona 36 19 37 / 100 100 80

Devils Postpile 26 8 25 / 0 100 80

Bass Lake 36 23 39 / 100 100 80

Hetch Hetchy 36 26 37 / 30 50 60

=

$$

CAZ193-280800-

North Kings River-

1100 PM PST Wed Nov 27 2019

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Snow and slight chance of thunderstorms. Windy. Snow

accumulation up to 20 inches. Highs 27 to 33 at 5000 feet...19 to

25 at 8000 feet. Over higher elevations, southwest winds 25 to

30 mph with gusts to around 50 mph in the morning. Wind chill

readings around 9 below.

.TONIGHT...Snow showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Near the crest, snow and slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening. Over higher elevations, southwest winds around

25 mph in the evening. Chance of snow showers after midnight.

Colder. Snow accumulation up to 13 inches. Lows 20 to 26 at

5000 feet...9 to 15 at 8000 feet. Wind chill readings around

12 below.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Snow showers in the morning, then snow

showers likely in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to

9 inches. Highs 28 to 34 at 5000 feet...20 to 26 at 8000 feet.

Wind chill readings around 12 below.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Snow accumulation up to

11 inches. Lows 21 to 28 at 5000 feet...12 to 17 at 8000 feet.

Wind chill readings around 8 below.

.FRIDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Breezy. Chance of

snow 70 percent. Snow accumulation up to 4 inches. Highs 25 to

31 at 5000 feet...16 to 24 at 8000 feet. Southwest winds around

25 mph over higher elevations. Wind chill readings around

13 below.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 14 to 22 at

5000 feet...2 to 10 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Not

as cold. Highs 33 to 38 at 5000 feet...25 to 31 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain likely in the evening, then snow

and rain after midnight. Lows 29 to 36 at 5000 feet...20 to 26 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain likely. Breezy. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent. Highs 38 to 43 at 5000 feet...32 to

37 at 8000 feet. Lows 35 to 41 at 5000 feet...25 to 31 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and

rain. Breezy. Highs 41 to 47 at 5000 feet...34 to 40 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Chance of

snow in the evening, then slight chance of snow after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Lows 34 to 41 at 5000 feet...

23 to 31 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Highs 43 to 48 at 5000 feet...35 to 41 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 21 11 23 / 100 100 80

Shaver Lake 29 17 31 / 100 100 80

Lake Wishon 28 14 29 / 100 100 90

=

$$

CAZ194-280800-

Sequoia Kings-

1100 PM PST Wed Nov 27 2019

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Snow and slight chance of thunderstorms. Near the crest,

slight chance of thunderstorms, Chance of snow in the morning,

then snow in the afternoon. Windy. Snow accumulation up to

21 inches. Highs 28 to 36 at 5000 feet...20 to 28 at 8000 feet.

Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 60 mph over

higher elevations. Wind chill readings around 5 below.

.TONIGHT...Snow and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Near the crest, snow likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of snow showers

after midnight. Colder. Snow accumulation up to 11 inches. Lows

19 to 29 at 5000 feet...7 to 17 at 8000 feet. Southwest winds

around 25 mph over higher elevations. Gusts up to 40 mph in the

evening. Wind chill readings around 8 below.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Snow showers in the morning, then snow

showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Near the crest, snow showers. Breezy. Snow

accumulation up to 13 inches. Highs 30 to 36 at 5000 feet...21 to

27 at 8000 feet. South winds 25 to 30 mph over higher elevations.

Wind chill readings around 8 below.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers in the evening, then snow showers

likely after midnight. Snow accumulation up to 12 inches. Total

snow accumulation 2 to 77 inches. Lows 21 to 30 at 5000 feet...

9 to 19 at 8000 feet. Over higher elevations, west winds around

25 mph after midnight. Wind chill readings around 8 below.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Windy. Highs 27 to 33 at 5000 feet...17 to 25 at 8000 feet. West

winds 25 to 30 mph. Wind chill readings around 12 below.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in

the evening. Colder. Lows 14 to 24 at 5000 feet...2 to 12 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Not

as cold. Highs 35 to 40 at 5000 feet...25 to 31 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Snow and rain likely. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent. Lows 27 to 36 at 5000 feet...16 to

26 at 8000 feet. Highs 40 to 45 at 5000 feet...30 to 36 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow.

Breezy. Lows 32 to 42 at 5000 feet...21 to 31 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

snow. Highs 43 to 49 at 5000 feet...34 to 40 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow.

Chance of rain in the evening, then slight chance of rain after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Lows 32 to 42 at

5000 feet...21 to 31 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Highs 42 to 50 at 5000 feet...34 to 40 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 39 18 39 / 100 100 90

Grant Grove 28 21 29 / 100 100 90

Lodgepole 28 14 28 / 100 100 90

Camp Nelson 36 22 35 / 100 90 90

Johnsondale 38 12 38 / 100 50 100

=

$$

CAZ195-280800-

Lake Isabella-

1100 PM PST Wed Nov 27 2019

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Becoming mostly cloudy in the afternoon. Snow in the

morning. Chance of snow and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon, Southwest winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts to around

50 mph. Near the crest, snow likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Over higher elevations, southwest

winds around 25 mph in the morning. Breezy. Snow accumulation up

to 13 inches. Total snow accumulation up to 18 inches. Highs

34 to 39 at 5000 feet...23 to 28 at 8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of snow and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Near the crest, chance of snow

showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent. Breezy. Lows 19 to 26 at 5000 feet...

16 to 21 at 8000 feet. Southwest winds around 25 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Slight chance of thunderstorms. Snow showers

in the morning, then snow showers likely in the afternoon. Snow

accumulation up to 13 inches. Snow level 3500 feet. Highs 33 to

38 at 5000 feet...22 to 27 at 8000 feet. Over higher elevations,

southeast winds around 25 mph in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Windy. Lows 20 to 29 at 5000 feet...18 to 23 at

8000 feet. West winds 25 to 30 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers in the morning,

then slight chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Windy.

Chance of snow 50 percent. Highs 31 to 36 at 5000 feet...19 to

24 at 8000 feet. West winds 25 to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in

the evening. Breezy, colder. Lows 15 to 25.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming cloudy.

Chance of snow. Chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent. Highs 35 to 40 at 5000 feet...23 to

29 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain and snow. Lows 23 to 31 at 5000 feet...19 to 25 at

8000 feet. Highs 39 to 45 at 5000 feet...28 to 34 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of rain and snow. Lows 28 to 38 at 5000 feet...25 to 33 at

8000 feet. Highs 46 to 51 at 5000 feet...32 to 38 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 33 27 31 / 100 90 100

Kernville 44 28 42 / 100 40 100

Lake Isabella 44 31 42 / 100 30 100

Weldon 40 30 39 / 100 30 100

=

$$

CAZ196-280800-

Tehachapi Area-

1100 PM PST Wed Nov 27 2019

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Snow and rain in the morning, then chance of rain and

snow in the afternoon. Windy. Snow accumulation up to 16 inches.

Snow level 4000 feet. Highs 34 to 44. West winds 25 to 30 mph in

the afternoon. Gusts up to 55 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy with

a 50 percent chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows 26 to

36.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Slight chance of thunderstorms. Snow showers

in the morning, then snow showers likely and chance of showers in

the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 12 inches. Snow level

3500 feet. Highs 31 to 41.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers in the evening, then chance of

snow showers after midnight. Breezy. Snow accumulation up to

8 inches. Total snow accumulation up to 20 inches. Snow level

3000 feet. Lows 27 to 37. West winds around 25 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers.

Chance of showers in the afternoon. Windy. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent. Snow level 2500 feet. Highs 30 to 40.

West winds 25 to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 22 to 32.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Chance of rain

in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Highs 33 to

43.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain and snow. Lows 28 to 38. Highs 37 to 47.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of rain. Lows 33 to 43. Highs 42 to 52.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning,

then chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Highs 44 to 54.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 38 31 35 / 100 100 100

Tehachapi 39 27 35 / 100 100 100

Twin Oaks 41 34 39 / 100 100 100

=

$$

CAZ197-280800-

Fort Tejon-

1100 PM PST Wed Nov 27 2019

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then chance of rain and

snow in the afternoon. Breezy. Snow accumulation up to 9 inches.

Snow level 4500 feet. Highs 36 to 46. Southwest winds around

25 mph in the morning. Gusts up to 50 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a 50 percent chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows 29 to

39.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Snow showers in the morning, then chance of snow

showers in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 12 inches. Snow

level 4000 feet. Highs 33 to 43.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Snow level

3000 feet. Lows 29 to 39.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Slight chance

of snow showers in the morning, then chance of snow showers in

the afternoon. Breezy. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Snow

level 3000 feet. Highs 32 to 42. West winds around 25 mph in the

morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 25 to 35.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

snow. Highs 37 to 47.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Chance of snow in the evening. Cloudy with a

chance of rain. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Lows 33 to

43.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then slight

chance of rain in the afternoon. Breezy. Chance of rain

50 percent. Highs 40 to 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

rain. Breezy. Lows 36 to 46. Highs 46 to 56.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening, then chance of rain after midnight. Chance of rain

30 percent. Lows 38 to 48.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

46 to 56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 37 29 34 / 100 20 100

Frazier Park 39 21 35 / 100 40 100

Grapevine 46 36 42 / 100 0 100

=

$$

CAZ198-280800-

Indian Wells Valley-

1100 PM PST Wed Nov 27 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 4 PM PST

THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Windy. Snow

accumulation up to 9 inches. Total snow accumulation up to

12 inches. Snow level above 3500 feet. Highs 41 to 49. Southwest

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 50 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy, colder. Lows 28 to 36.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in the evening.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Slight chance of thunderstorms. Snow showers

in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Snow

accumulation up to 9 inches. Snow level 3000 feet. Highs 34 to

40. North winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Snow level

2500 feet. Lows 24 to 34. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts

to around 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 37 to 45. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 18 to 28.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the morning,

then chance of snow and slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Highs 38 to 44.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain and snow. Lows 25 to 35. Highs 41 to 47.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Slight chance of snow after midnight. Lows 27 to 37.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

rain. Highs 47 to 56. Lows 30 to 40.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 46 35 37 / 100 100 100

Ridgecrest 48 32 39 / 100 0 100

=

$$

CAZ199-280800-

Kern County Desert-

1100 PM PST Wed Nov 27 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 4 PM PST

THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Rain in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

rain in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs 42 to 51. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow showers

after midnight. Lows 30 to 38. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 35 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Slight chance of thunderstorms. Snow showers

in the morning, then showers with snow showers likely in the

afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 11 inches. Snow level

3000 feet. Highs 36 to 42. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of snow showers

after midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Snow level

3000 feet. Lows 26 to 36. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of snow showers in the morning.

Breezy. Highs 38 to 48. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 20 to 30.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Chance of rain

in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Highs 39 to

47.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

snow. Lows 26 to 36.

.SUNDAY...Chance of snow in the morning. Cloudy with a slight

chance of rain. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Highs 42 to

50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows 28 to 38.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 48 to 56.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

30 to 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning,

then chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Highs 50 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 44 36 38 / 100 0 100

California City 49 32 40 / 100 90 100

Mojave 47 33 38 / 100 100 100

Edwards AFB 50 32 39 / 100 0 100

Rosamond 49 33 40 / 100 20 100

=

$$

weather.gov/hanford

_____

