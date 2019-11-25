CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast
CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Sunday, November 24, 2019
_____
912 FPUS56 KHNX 250701
ZFPHNX
Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California
National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA
1100 PM PST Sun Nov 24 2019
Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation
are for today, tonight, and Monday.
CAZ179-250800-
West Side Hills-
1100 PM PST Sun Nov 24 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 10 PM PST MONDAY...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 69. Light winds.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 48. West winds up to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 66. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 43. West winds 10 to
20 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs 53 to 58. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in the
morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Chance of rain 70 percent. Lows
38 to 46.
.WEDNESDAY...Slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely in
the morning, then chance of showers in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent. Highs 48 to 53.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers, snow and slight chance of thunderstorms.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Lows 35 to 41. Highs 47 to
52.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy
with a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent. Lows 31 to 39.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain
and snow. Highs 46 to 51. Lows 30 to 38.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow
in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Highs 48 to
53.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Coalinga 69 41 66 / 0 0 0
Avenal 67 41 64 / 0 0 0
San Luis Reservoir 67 44 63 / 0 0 0
=
$$
CAZ180-250800-
San Joaquin Confluence-
1100 PM PST Sun Nov 24 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 10 PM PST MONDAY...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 71. Light winds.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 41. West winds up to 10 mph in the
evening becoming light and variable after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 66. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 39. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Rain likely in the afternoon. Chance of rain
70 percent. Highs 54 to 59. Northwest winds around 10 mph in the
morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain after
midnight. Lows 33 to 41.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Highs 48 to 53.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of rain after midnight.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Lows 30 to 36.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming
mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Highs 47 to
52.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of
rain after midnight. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Lows
27 to 35.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs 47 to
52.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.
Slight chance of snow after midnight. Lows 25 to 33.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning,
then chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Highs 48 to 53.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Los Banos 69 39 64 / 0 0 0
Mendota 68 37 63 / 0 0 0
Firebaugh 68 36 63 / 0 0 0
=
$$
CAZ181-250800-
Merced and Madera-
1100 PM PST Sun Nov 24 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 71. Southeast winds up to 10 mph in
the morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 42. Light winds.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 66. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph
with gusts to around 35 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 36. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.TUESDAY...Rain likely in the afternoon. Chance of rain
70 percent. Highs 53 to 58. Light winds. Gusts up to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 33 to 39.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs
46 to 51.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of rain after midnight.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Lows 30 to 36.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming
mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Highs 46 to
51.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of
rain after midnight. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Lows
26 to 32.
.FRIDAY...Slight chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy
with a slight chance of rain. Highs 46 to 51.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.
Slight chance of snow after midnight. Lows 25 to 31.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the morning.
Chance of rain. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Highs 47 to
52.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Livingston 67 34 63 / 0 0 0
Merced 67 37 63 / 0 0 0
Chowchilla 67 35 63 / 0 0 0
Madera 67 35 63 / 0 0 0
=
$$
CAZ182-250800-
Western San Joaquin Valley-
1100 PM PST Sun Nov 24 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 10 PM PST MONDAY...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 70. Light winds.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 42. West winds up to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 67. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 38. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs around 56. Northwest winds around 10 mph in the
morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Chance of rain in the evening, then rain after
midnight. Lows 37 to 42.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Highs 49 to 54.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent. Lows 33 to 38. Highs 48 to 53.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of
rain after midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Lows
30 to 35.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs 47 to
52.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.
Slight chance of snow after midnight. Lows 28 to 33.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning,
then chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Highs 49 to 54.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Huron 67 39 64 / 0 0 0
Five Points 67 37 64 / 0 0 0
NAS Lemoore 67 37 64 / 0 0 0
Kettleman City 67 39 65 / 0 0 0
=
$$
CAZ183-250800-
Foggy Bottom-
1100 PM PST Sun Nov 24 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 69. Light winds.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 39. Light winds.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 66. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph
with gusts to around 35 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 30 to 35. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs 53 to 58. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in the
morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Chance of rain in the evening, then rain after
midnight. Lows 34 to 39.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs
47 to 52.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in
the evening, then chance of rain after midnight. Lows 31 to 36.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms. Chance of precipitation
50 percent. Highs 47 to 52.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of rain after
midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Lows 27 to 32.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then
slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of rain
40 percent. Highs 46 to 51.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.
Slight chance of snow after midnight. Lows 25 to 30.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs
48 to 53.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Kerman 66 35 63 / 0 0 0
Caruthers 66 35 63 / 0 0 0
Lemoore 66 37 63 / 0 0 0
Hanford 66 36 63 / 0 0 0
Corcoran 66 37 63 / 30 0 0
=
$$
CAZ184-250800-
Fresno-
1100 PM PST Sun Nov 24 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 70. Light winds.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 43. Light winds.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 66. South winds up to 10 mph in the
morning shifting to the northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 31 to 36. South winds up to 10 mph
with gusts to around 25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
50 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 52 to 57. Light
winds.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 35 to 41.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs
45 to 50.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in
the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows 32 to 38.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms. Chance of precipitation
50 percent. Highs 45 to 50.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of rain after
midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Lows 28 to 34.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the morning,
then slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent. Highs 44 to 49.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.
Slight chance of snow after midnight. Lows 27 to 32.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the morning.
Chance of rain. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Highs 47 to
52.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Millerton Lake 67 42 63 / 0 0 0
Clovis 67 40 63 / 0 0 0
Fresno 67 40 63 / 0 0 0
Sanger 67 37 63 / 0 0 0
Reedley 66 37 62 / 0 0 0
Selma 66 38 63 / 0 0 0
Kingsburg 66 37 63 / 0 0 0
=
$$
CAZ185-250800-
Tulare County-
1100 PM PST Sun Nov 24 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 69. Light winds.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 42. Light winds.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 65. South winds up to 10 mph in the
morning shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 29 to 35. West winds up to 10 mph in
the evening shifting to the south after midnight. Gusts up to
25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs 52 to 57. Light winds.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Chance of rain in the evening, then rain after
midnight. Lows 35 to 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs
46 to 51.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in
the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows 31 to 37.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms. Chance of precipitation
50 percent. Highs 45 to 50.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of
rain after midnight. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. Lows
28 to 33.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs
44 to 49.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.
Slight chance of snow after midnight. Lows 26 to 31.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the
morning, then chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent. Highs 47 to 52.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Dinuba 66 37 62 / 0 0 0
Visalia 66 37 62 / 0 0 0
Exeter 66 37 62 / 0 0 0
Tulare 66 37 63 / 0 0 0
Lindsay 66 37 63 / 0 0 0
Porterville 66 41 63 / 0 0 0
=
$$
CAZ186-250800-
Southern Kings County-
1100 PM PST Sun Nov 24 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 64 to 69. Light winds.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 39. Light winds.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 67. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 29 to 34. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph in the evening shifting to the southeast up to 10 mph
after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs 53 to 58. Light winds.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Chance of rain 70 percent. Lows
34 to 39.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs 50 to 55. Lows 31 to 36.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. Highs 48 to
53.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of
rain after midnight. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. Lows
28 to 33.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs
47 to 52.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.
Slight chance of snow after midnight. Lows 26 to 31.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning,
then chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Highs 49 to 54.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Alpaugh 66 36 64 / 0 0 0
Allensworth 66 37 64 / 0 0 0
=
$$
CAZ187-250800-
Western Kern County-
1100 PM PST Sun Nov 24 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 66. Light winds.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 40. Light winds.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 66. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 28 to 34. West winds 10 to 15 mph in
the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon.
Highs 53 to 58. Light winds.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain after
midnight. Lows 34 to 39.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs
49 to 54.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in
the evening, then chance of rain after midnight. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent. Lows 30 to 36.
.THANKSGIVING DAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
Highs 47 to 52. Lows 28 to 33.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs
46 to 51.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening,
then slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent. Lows 25 to 31.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the
morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. Highs 48 to 53.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Lost Hills 66 34 64 / 20 0 0
Wasco 66 37 63 / 0 0 0
Buttonwillow 66 38 63 / 0 0 0
=
$$
CAZ188-250800-
Eastern Kern County-
1100 PM PST Sun Nov 24 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 69. South winds up to 10 mph in the
morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 46. Light winds in the evening
becoming southeast up to 10 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 65. South winds up to 10 mph in the
morning shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 31 to 39. Northwest winds up
to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon.
Highs 52 to 57. Light winds.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Chance of rain 70 percent. Lows
36 to 44.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs
47 to 52.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in
the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent. Lows 33 to 41.
.THANKSGIVING DAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
Highs 46 to 51. Lows 30 to 38.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs
44 to 49.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the
evening, then slight chance of rain and snow after midnight.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Lows 28 to 36.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs
48 to 53.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Delano 66 37 63 / 0 0 0
McFarland 66 38 63 / 0 0 0
Shafter 66 38 62 / 0 0 0
=
$$
CAZ189-250800-
Bakersfield-
1100 PM PST Sun Nov 24 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 68. East winds up to 10 mph in the
morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 44. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 65. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 31 to 39. West winds up to
10 mph in the evening shifting to the south after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 52 to 57. Light winds.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Chance of rain 70 percent. Lows
35 to 42.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs
48 to 53.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and
slight chance of thunderstorms. Chance of precipitation
70 percent. Lows 30 to 40. Highs 46 to 51.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of
rain. Highs 45 to 50. Lows 27 to 35.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs 48 to 53.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Taft 64 48 62 / 0 0 0
Bakersfield 66 43 62 / 0 0 0
Arvin 66 38 63 / 0 0 0
Lamont 66 38 63 / 0 0 0
Mettler 64 39 61 / 0 0 0
=
$$
CAZ190-250800-
Central Sierra Foothills-
1100 PM PST Sun Nov 24 2019
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM TUESDAY TO 4 AM PST
FRIDAY ABOVE 2000 FEET...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 70.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 46.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 64.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 28 to 38.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then rain and snow likely
in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Snow
accumulation up to 1 inch. Snow level 2500 feet. Highs 46 to 56.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain with snow likely in the evening, then rain
and snow after midnight. Breezy. Lows 30 to 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers, snow and slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs 37 to 47.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then rain likely after midnight.
Lows 26 to 36.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms. Chance of snow in the morning,
then chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent. Highs 37 to 47.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of snow showers, showers
and slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of
snow and slight chance of rain after midnight. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent. Lows 22 to 32.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow and rain.
Highs 37 to 47.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of rain in the evening. Partly
cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Lows 22 to 32.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Slight chance of snow
in the morning, then chance of snow in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent. Highs 40 to 50.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Mariposa 64 39 58 / 0 0 0
Oakhurst 68 30 61 / 0 0 0
Auberry 64 44 58 / 0 0 0
=
$$
CAZ191-250800-
Southern Sierra Foothills-
1100 PM PST Sun Nov 24 2019
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM TUESDAY TO 4 AM PST
FRIDAY ABOVE 2000 FEET...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 68.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 47.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 64.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 29 to 39.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs 45 to 55.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Chance of rain and snow in the evening, then
rain after midnight. Lows 33 to 43.
.WEDNESDAY...Slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs 39 to
49.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then rain likely after midnight.
Chance of precipitation 80 percent. Lows 29 to 39.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms. Chance of snow in the morning,
then chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent. Highs 38 to 48.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with possible snow showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of
snow and rain after midnight. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
Lows 26 to 36.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow and
rain. Highs 37 to 47.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain
and snow. Lows 24 to 34. Highs 40 to 50.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Three Rivers 69 40 63 / 0 0 0
Springville 62 40 58 / 0 0 0
Tule River Reservation 65 42 61 / 0 0 0
=
$$
CAZ192-250800-
Central Sierra-
1100 PM PST Sun Nov 24 2019
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM TUESDAY TO 4 AM PST
FRIDAY...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 62 at 5000 feet...46 to 52 at
8000 feet.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 42 at 5000 feet...23 to 32 at
8000 feet. Over higher elevations, west winds 25 to 30 mph after
midnight, Gusts up to 45 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 46 to 54 at 5000 feet...35 to 42 at
8000 feet. West winds around 25 mph in the morning. Gusts up to
55 mph. Over higher elevations, west winds 25 to 35 mph with
gusts to around 70 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 23 to 33 at 5000 feet...13 to
22 at 8000 feet. Over higher elevations, gusts up to 45 mph in
the evening. Wind chill readings around 3 below.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then snow likely in the
afternoon. Breezy. Chance of snow 70 percent. Snow accumulation
up to 3 inches. Highs 38 to 46 at 5000 feet...28 to 36 at
8000 feet. Over higher elevations, southwest winds 25 to 30 mph
in the afternoon. Wind chill readings around 3 below.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Snow. Very windy. Colder. Lows
23 to 31 at 5000 feet...15 to 21 at 8000 feet. Highs 30 to 35 at
5000 feet...20 to 25 at 8000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely in the evening, then chance of
snow after midnight. Colder. Chance of snow 70 percent. Lows
18 to 28 at 5000 feet...8 to 16 at 8000 feet.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and
slight chance of thunderstorms. Chance of precipitation
50 percent. Highs 27 to 35 at 5000 feet...17 to 23 at 8000 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.
Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Chance of precipitation
40 percent. Lows 14 to 24 at 5000 feet...4 to 14 at 8000 feet.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning, then
slight chance of snow in the afternoon. Chance of snow
40 percent. Highs 27 to 35 at 5000 feet...17 to 23 at 8000 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Slight chance of snow. Lows 13 to 23 at 5000 feet...3 to
13 at 8000 feet.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Highs
31 to 39 at 5000 feet...22 to 28 at 8000 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Yosemite 63 41 53 / 0 0 0
Tuolumne Meadows 54 16 40 / 0 0 0
Wawona 63 31 55 / 0 0 0
Devils Postpile 55 24 43 / 0 0 0
Bass Lake 63 33 56 / 30 0 0
Hetch Hetchy 64 39 54 / 0 0 0
=
$$
CAZ193-250800-
North Kings River-
1100 PM PST Sun Nov 24 2019
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM TUESDAY TO 4 AM PST
FRIDAY...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 57 at 5000 feet...46 to 54 at
8000 feet.
.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 33 to 40 at 5000 feet...24 to
32 at 8000 feet. Over higher elevations, northwest winds 25 to
30 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Very windy. Highs 45 to 51 at 5000 feet...38 to
46 at 8000 feet. West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts to around
80 mph over higher elevations.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 24 to 30 at 5000 feet...14 to
21 at 8000 feet. West winds around 25 mph over higher elevations.
Gusts up to 55 mph over higher elevations. Wind chill readings
around 5 below.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then snow likely in the
afternoon. Breezy. Chance of snow 70 percent. Snow accumulation
up to 1 inch. Highs 37 to 42 at 5000 feet...29 to 37 at
8000 feet. Over higher elevations, southwest winds around 25 mph
in the afternoon. Wind chill readings around 5 below.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Snow. Very windy. Lows 25 to 30 at
5000 feet...15 to 20 at 8000 feet. Highs 27 to 33 at 5000 feet...
20 to 26 at 8000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Colder. Chance of snow
70 percent. Lows 20 to 27 at 5000 feet...7 to 15 at 8000 feet.
.THANKSGIVING DAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a
chance of snow and slight chance of thunderstorms. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent. Highs 27 to 33 at 5000 feet...19 to
25 at 8000 feet. Lows 15 to 22 at 5000 feet...3 to 11 at
8000 feet.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning, then
slight chance of snow in the afternoon. Chance of snow
40 percent. Highs 27 to 32 at 5000 feet...18 to 24 at 8000 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Slight chance of snow. Lows 15 to 22 at 5000 feet...3 to
9 at 8000 feet.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Highs
30 to 36 at 5000 feet...22 to 30 at 8000 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Huntington Lake 48 24 40 / 20 0 0
Shaver Lake 54 27 47 / 20 0 0
Lake Wishon 55 30 48 / 30 0 0
=
$$
CAZ194-250800-
Sequoia Kings-
1100 PM PST Sun Nov 24 2019
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM TUESDAY TO 4 AM PST
FRIDAY...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 60 at 5000 feet...43 to 53 at
8000 feet.
.TONIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows 32 to 42 at 5000 feet...21 to 31 at
8000 feet. Gusts up to 45 mph after midnight. Over higher
elevations, northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around
55 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 45 to 55 at 5000 feet...38 to 48 at
8000 feet. West winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts to around 70 mph...
northwest 35 to 45 mph with gusts to around 75 mph over higher
elevations.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy, colder. Lows 23 to 33 at
5000 feet...12 to 22 at 8000 feet. Northwest winds 25 to 30 mph
over higher elevations. Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening. Over
higher elevations, gusts up to 50 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow in the
afternoon. Breezy. Highs 35 to 45 at 5000 feet...28 to 38 at
8000 feet. West winds around 25 mph over higher elevations. Wind
chill readings around 1 below.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Chance of snow in the evening, then snow after
midnight. Very windy. Lows 25 to 33 at 5000 feet...14 to 24 at
8000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow. Very windy. Highs 31 to 37 at 5000 feet...
21 to 29 at 8000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely in the evening, then chance of
snow after midnight. Colder. Chance of snow 70 percent. Lows
19 to 29 at 5000 feet...7 to 17 at 8000 feet.
.THANKSGIVING DAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a
chance of snow and slight chance of thunderstorms. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent. Highs 27 to 35 at 5000 feet...19 to
27 at 8000 feet. Lows 16 to 26 at 5000 feet...3 to 13 at
8000 feet.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning, then
slight chance of snow in the afternoon. Chance of snow
40 percent. Highs 27 to 33 at 5000 feet...17 to 25 at 8000 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of
snow. Lows 14 to 24 at 5000 feet...2 to 12 at 8000 feet. Highs
30 to 38 at 5000 feet...21 to 29 at 8000 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Cedar Grove 64 30 58 / 0 0 0
Grant Grove 53 34 46 / 40 0 0
Lodgepole 52 23 45 / 30 0 20
Camp Nelson 58 34 53 / 0 0 0
Johnsondale 61 20 56 / 0 0 0
=
$$
CAZ195-250800-
Lake Isabella-
1100 PM PST Sun Nov 24 2019
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM TUESDAY TO 4 AM PST
FRIDAY...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 62 at 5000 feet...45 to 50 at
8000 feet.
.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 31 to 41. Northwest winds around
25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Very windy. Highs 53 to 58 at 5000 feet...42 to
47 at 8000 feet. Northwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts to
around 75 mph...northwest 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around
50 mph over higher elevations.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy, colder. Lows 23 to 33. Northwest
winds around 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 42 to 47 at 5000 feet...29 to
34 at 8000 feet. South winds around 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely in the evening, then snow likely and
rain after midnight. Windy. Lows 23 to 33 at 5000 feet...21 to
26 at 8000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow and rain in the morning, then snow and rain
likely in the afternoon. Windy. Highs 35 to 40 at 5000 feet...
25 to 30 at 8000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely in the evening, then chance of
snow after midnight. Breezy, colder. Chance of snow 70 percent.
Lows 17 to 26 at 5000 feet...16 to 21 at 8000 feet.
.THANKSGIVING DAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a
chance of snow and slight chance of thunderstorms. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent. Highs 33 to 38 at 5000 feet...21 to
26 at 8000 feet. Lows 13 to 23 at 5000 feet...12 to 17 at
8000 feet.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
snow. Breezy. Highs 31 to 40 at 5000 feet...19 to 27 at
8000 feet. Lows 14 to 24.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Alta Sierra 54 39 49 / 0 0 0
Kernville 66 37 61 / 0 0 0
Lake Isabella 66 39 61 / 0 0 0
Weldon 63 40 59 / 0 0 0
=
$$
CAZ196-250800-
Tehachapi Area-
1100 PM PST Sun Nov 24 2019
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM TUESDAY TO 4 AM PST
FRIDAY...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 63.
.TONIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows 35 to 45. Northwest winds 25 to
30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Very windy. Highs 49 to 59. West winds 25 to
40 mph with gusts to around 75 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy, colder. Lows 27 to 37. West winds
25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 65 mph in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 40 to 50.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening. Chance of snow.
Rain after midnight. Breezy. Lows 30 to 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow and rain in the morning, then snow likely with
possible showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Windy. Highs
36 to 46.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Snow likely in the evening, then
chance of snow after midnight. Breezy. Chance of precipitation
70 percent. Lows 27 to 37.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and
slight chance of thunderstorms. Chance of showers in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Highs 32 to 42.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.
Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Chance of precipitation
50 percent. Lows 24 to 34.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Chance of
rain in the afternoon. Breezy. Chance of precipitation
40 percent. Highs 31 to 41.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the
evening. Lows 22 to 32.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Slight
chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 33 to 43.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bear Valley Springs 56 40 51 / 0 0 0
Tehachapi 59 33 54 / 0 0 0
Twin Oaks 61 39 56 / 0 0 0
=
$$
CAZ197-250800-
Fort Tejon-
1100 PM PST Sun Nov 24 2019
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM TUESDAY TO 4 AM PST
FRIDAY...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 63.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 47. Gusts up to 40 mph after
midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 49 to 59. Northwest winds 25 to
30 mph with gusts to around 60 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Very windy. Colder. Lows 29 to 39.
Northwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts to around 65 mph in the
evening.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 41 to 51.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Chance of snow. Rain likely in the evening, then
rain after midnight. Breezy. Lows 32 to 42.
.WEDNESDAY...Slight chance of thunderstorms. Rain and snow in the
morning, then showers and snow likely in the afternoon. Windy.
Highs 37 to 47.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THANKSGIVING DAY...Showers, snow likely and
slight chance of thunderstorms. Chance of precipitation
70 percent. Lows 29 to 39. Highs 34 to 44.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Chance of
showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then
chance of rain after midnight. Chance of precipitation
50 percent. Lows 26 to 36.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow and
rain. Highs 32 to 42.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of snow and rain in the
evening, then slight chance of snow after midnight. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent. Lows 25 to 35.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.
Highs 36 to 46.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Pine Mountain Club 56 39 52 / 0 0 0
Frazier Park 58 26 56 / 0 0 0
Grapevine 62 42 59 / 0 0 0
=
$$
CAZ198-250800-
Indian Wells Valley-
1100 PM PST Sun Nov 24 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 10 PM PST MONDAY...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 66. Light winds in the morning
becoming southeast up to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 44. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Very windy. Highs 61 to 70. West winds 35 to
45 mph with gusts to around 75 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Very windy. Colder. Lows 27 to 37.
Northwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts to around 55 mph in the
evening decreasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph
after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs 47 to 54. North winds up
to 10 mph in the morning shifting to the southeast in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Chance of snow. Chance of rain in the evening,
then rain after midnight. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
Lows 30 to 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow in the morning. Rain likely. Windy. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent. Highs 43 to 51.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Chance of snow. Rain likely in the evening,
then chance of rain after midnight. Colder. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent. Lows 25 to 35.
.THANKSGIVING DAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of
showers, snow showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Chance
of precipitation 40 percent. Highs 39 to 46. Lows 21 to 31.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Slight
chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 38 to 47.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Lows
20 to 30.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Slight
chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 39 to 47.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Inyokern 66 38 69 / 0 0 0
Ridgecrest 66 34 69 / 0 0 0
=
$$
CAZ199-250800-
Kern County Desert-
1100 PM PST Sun Nov 24 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 10 PM PST MONDAY...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 68. East winds up to 10 mph. Gusts up
to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows 33 to 43. South winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts to around 40 mph...west 25 to 35 mph with gusts to
around 50 mph below the passes.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Strong winds. Highs 59 to 69. Southwest winds
15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 65 mph in the morning
increasing to west 30 to 40 mph with gusts to around 85 mph in
the afternoon. Below the passes, northwest winds 35 to 50 mph
with gusts to around 85 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Very windy. Colder. Lows 26 to 36. West
winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 80 mph in the evening
becoming northeast up to 10 mph with gusts to around 30 mph after
midnight. Below the passes, west winds 40 to 50 mph with gusts to
around 85 mph in the evening becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph with
gusts to around 35 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 47 to 56. North winds up to 10 mph
in the morning shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
and snow. Breezy. Lows 30 to 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Windy. Chance of rain 70 percent. Highs
43 to 52.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
and snow. Lows 26 to 36.
.THANKSGIVING DAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers, snow showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Highs 40 to
48. Lows 23 to 33.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.
Highs 39 to 49.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the
evening. Lows 21 to 31.
.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs 40 to 49.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Randsburg 62 45 64 / 0 0 0
California City 65 32 66 / 0 0 0
Mojave 64 39 63 / 0 0 0
Edwards AFB 65 31 67 / 0 0 0
Rosamond 66 33 66 / 0 0 0
=
$$
weather.gov/hanford
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather