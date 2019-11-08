CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast

CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Thursday, November 7, 2019

_____

592 FPUS56 KHNX 080801

ZFPHNX

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1200 AM PST Fri Nov 8 2019

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Saturday.

CAZ179-090000-

West Side Hills-

1200 AM PST Fri Nov 8 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 81. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 56. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 80. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 55. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 78. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND VETERANS DAY...Clear. Lows 46 to 56. Highs

75 to 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 57.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 81.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 47 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 73 to 78.

Lows 45 to 55.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 74.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 81 49 79 / 0 0 0

Avenal 81 49 79 / 0 0 0

San Luis Reservoir 78 53 77 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ180-090000-

San Joaquin Confluence-

1200 AM PST Fri Nov 8 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 77 to 82. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows 40 to 50. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 75 to 80. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows 39 to 49. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 74 to 79. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 49.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50. Highs

76 to 81.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 41 to 51.

Highs 73 to 78.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 48.

Highs 70 to 75.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 79 47 79 / 0 0 0

Mendota 80 44 78 / 0 0 0

Firebaugh 79 43 77 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ181-090000-

Merced and Madera-

1200 AM PST Fri Nov 8 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 78 to 83. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows 40 to 50. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 76 to 81. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows 39 to 49. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 74 to 79. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 50.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 81.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 51. Highs

77 to 82.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 41 to 51.

Highs 74 to 79.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 49.

Highs 70 to 75.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 78 40 77 / 0 0 0

Merced 79 44 77 / 0 0 0

Chowchilla 79 42 77 / 0 0 0

Madera 79 43 77 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ182-090000-

Western San Joaquin Valley-

1200 AM PST Fri Nov 8 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 78 to 83. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows 43 to 50. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 76 to 81. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows 42 to 49. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 75 to 80. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND VETERANS DAY...Clear. Lows 43 to 50. Highs

75 to 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 51.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 82.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 44 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 70 to 79. Lows

42 to 48.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 81 46 79 / 0 0 0

Five Points 80 44 78 / 0 0 0

NAS Lemoore 80 44 78 / 0 0 0

Kettleman City 81 47 79 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ183-090000-

Foggy Bottom-

1200 AM PST Fri Nov 8 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 77 to 82. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows 41 to 46. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 75 to 80. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows 40 to 45. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Haze through the day. Highs 74 to 79. Light

winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND VETERANS DAY...Clear. Lows 40 to 45. Highs

75 to 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 46.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 82.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 42 to 47.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 70 to 78. Lows

39 to 44.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Kerman 78 41 77 / 0 0 0

Caruthers 79 43 77 / 0 0 0

Lemoore 80 44 77 / 0 0 0

Hanford 80 44 77 / 0 0 0

Corcoran 80 44 78 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ184-090000-

Fresno-

1200 AM PST Fri Nov 8 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 78 to 83. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows 43 to 53. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 76 to 81. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows 42 to 52. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 74 to 79. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND VETERANS DAY...Clear. Lows 43 to 53. Highs

76 to 81.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 54.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 82.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 44 to 54.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 71 to 79. Lows

42 to 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 81 51 78 / 0 0 0

Clovis 81 49 78 / 0 0 0

Fresno 80 49 77 / 0 0 0

Sanger 80 46 78 / 0 0 0

Reedley 80 46 77 / 0 0 0

Selma 80 46 77 / 0 0 0

Kingsburg 80 44 77 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ185-090000-

Tulare County-

1200 AM PST Fri Nov 8 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 78 to 83. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows 41 to 51. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 75 to 80. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows 41 to 50. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 75 to 80. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND VETERANS DAY...Clear. Lows 41 to 51. Highs

76 to 81.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 52.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 82.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 43 to 52.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 71 to 79. Lows

41 to 49.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Dinuba 80 46 77 / 0 0 0

Visalia 80 44 77 / 0 0 0

Exeter 81 46 78 / 0 0 0

Tulare 80 45 77 / 0 0 0

Lindsay 81 46 78 / 0 0 0

Porterville 81 49 78 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ186-090000-

Southern Kings County-

1200 AM PST Fri Nov 8 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, haze. Highs around 80. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows 41 to 46. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 76 to 81. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows 40 to 45. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Haze through the day. Highs 75 to 80. Light

winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 45.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 46.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 75 to 82.

Lows 40 to 47.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 73.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 80 42 77 / 0 0 0

Allensworth 80 43 78 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ187-090000-

Western Kern County-

1200 AM PST Fri Nov 8 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 78 to 83. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows 41 to 47. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 75 to 80. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows 40 to 46. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 75 to 80. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND VETERANS DAY...Clear. Lows 40 to 46. Highs

75 to 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 48.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 75 to 80.

Lows 40 to 48.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 73.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 79 42 77 / 0 0 0

Wasco 80 42 77 / 0 0 0

Buttonwillow 81 45 78 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ188-090000-

Eastern Kern County-

1200 AM PST Fri Nov 8 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 79 to 84. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows 43 to 53. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 75 to 80. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows 42 to 52. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 75 to 80. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND VETERANS DAY...Clear. Lows 43 to 53. Highs

76 to 81.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 54.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 75 to 83.

Lows 43 to 53.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 76.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Delano 80 43 78 / 0 0 0

McFarland 81 43 78 / 0 0 0

Shafter 81 44 78 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ189-090000-

Bakersfield-

1200 AM PST Fri Nov 8 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 79 to 84. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows 44 to 52. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 76 to 81. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows 43 to 51. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 76 to 81. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND VETERANS DAY...Clear. Lows 44 to 52. Highs

77 to 82.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 55. Highs

79 to 84.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 54.

Highs 72 to 81.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 80 56 78 / 0 0 0

Bakersfield 81 51 79 / 0 0 0

Arvin 82 46 79 / 0 0 0

Lamont 83 46 79 / 0 0 0

Mettler 81 47 78 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ190-090000-

Central Sierra Foothills-

1200 AM PST Fri Nov 8 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 83.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 55.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 54.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 79.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 55.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 81.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 56. Highs

71 to 81.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 46 to 56.

Highs 68 to 78.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53.

Highs 65 to 75.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 77 49 74 / 0 0 0

Oakhurst 80 39 77 / 0 0 0

Auberry 76 56 74 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ191-090000-

Southern Sierra Foothills-

1200 AM PST Fri Nov 8 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 83.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 57.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 56.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND VETERANS DAY...Clear. Lows 47 to 57. Highs

71 to 81.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 58.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 82.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 48 to 58.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 68 to 78. Lows

45 to 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Three Rivers 82 49 80 / 0 0 0

Springville 77 49 74 / 0 0 0

Tule River Reservation 80 51 77 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ192-090000-

Central Sierra-

1200 AM PST Fri Nov 8 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 74 at 5000 feet...56 to 62 at

8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 51 at 5000 feet...32 to 42 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 72 at 5000 feet...54 to 62 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 50 at 5000 feet...32 to 42 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 71 at 5000 feet...54 to 62 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND VETERANS DAY...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51 at

5000 feet...33 to 43 at 8000 feet. Highs 65 to 73 at 5000 feet...

55 to 63 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 52 at

5000 feet...33 to 43 at 8000 feet. Highs 64 to 72 at 5000 feet...

54 to 62 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 41 to 51 at

5000 feet...32 to 42 at 8000 feet. Highs 61 to 69 at 5000 feet...

50 to 58 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 48 at

5000 feet...29 to 39 at 8000 feet. Highs 58 to 66 at 5000 feet...

49 to 57 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 73 49 71 / 0 0 0

Tuolumne Meadows 62 23 61 / 0 0 0

Wawona 74 39 72 / 0 0 0

Devils Postpile 63 33 62 / 0 0 0

Bass Lake 75 42 73 / 0 0 0

Hetch Hetchy 75 49 74 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ193-090000-

North Kings River-

1200 AM PST Fri Nov 8 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 68 at 5000 feet...56 to 64 at

8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 51 at 5000 feet...31 to 41 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 66 at 5000 feet...55 to 63 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 49 at 5000 feet...31 to 41 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 66 at 5000 feet...55 to 63 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 50 at 5000 feet...32 to

41 at 8000 feet.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 68 at 5000 feet...56 to 64 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 51 at 5000 feet...33 to

43 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 67 at 5000 feet...55 to

63 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 42 to 50 at

5000 feet...32 to 41 at 8000 feet. Highs 59 to 64 at 5000 feet...

52 to 60 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 47 at

5000 feet...29 to 38 at 8000 feet. Highs 57 to 62 at 5000 feet...

50 to 58 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 60 32 58 / 0 0 0

Shaver Lake 65 36 64 / 0 0 0

Lake Wishon 67 38 66 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ194-090000-

Sequoia Kings-

1200 AM PST Fri Nov 8 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 73 at 5000 feet...54 to 64 at

8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 51 at 5000 feet...30 to 40 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 72 at 5000 feet...53 to 63 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 51 at 5000 feet...31 to 41 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 71 at 5000 feet...54 to 64 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51 at 5000 feet...32 to

42 at 8000 feet.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 73 at 5000 feet...54 to 64 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 53 at 5000 feet...32 to

42 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 72 at 5000 feet...54 to

64 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 42 to 52 at 5000 feet...32 to 42 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 58 to 68 at

5000 feet...50 to 60 at 8000 feet. Lows 39 to 49 at 5000 feet...

29 to 39 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 76 41 75 / 0 0 0

Grant Grove 65 44 64 / 0 0 0

Lodgepole 64 31 63 / 0 0 0

Camp Nelson 70 42 68 / 0 0 0

Johnsondale 75 29 73 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ195-090000-

Lake Isabella-

1200 AM PST Fri Nov 8 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 76 at 5000 feet...57 to 62 at

8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 51.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 74 at 5000 feet...56 to 62 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 74 at 5000 feet...57 to 63 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND VETERANS DAY...Clear. Lows 42 to 52. Highs

71 to 76 at 5000 feet...58 to 63 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 53.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 64 to 74 at

5000 feet...52 to 62 at 8000 feet. Lows 41 to 51.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 68 48 66 / 0 0 0

Kernville 81 46 79 / 0 0 0

Lake Isabella 81 49 79 / 0 0 0

Weldon 76 50 75 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ196-090000-

Tehachapi Area-

1200 AM PST Fri Nov 8 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 77.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 55.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 75.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 54.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 75.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND VETERANS DAY...Clear. Lows 45 to 55. Highs

66 to 76.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 56. Highs

65 to 75.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 55.

Highs 61 to 71.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 70 49 68 / 0 0 0

Tehachapi 72 43 71 / 0 0 0

Twin Oaks 76 53 74 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ197-090000-

Fort Tejon-

1200 AM PST Fri Nov 8 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 77.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 55.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 75.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 53.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 74.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND VETERANS DAY...Clear. Lows 44 to 54. Highs

66 to 76.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 56. Highs

66 to 76.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 54.

Highs 61 to 71.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 68 48 66 / 0 0 0

Frazier Park 71 33 70 / 0 0 0

Grapevine 78 48 75 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ198-090000-

Indian Wells Valley-

1200 AM PST Fri Nov 8 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 81. East winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 48. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 80. North winds up to 10 mph in

the morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 48. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 80. North winds up to 10 mph in the

morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 49.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50. Highs

69 to 78.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 51.

Highs 66 to 76.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 80 43 79 / 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 81 38 79 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ199-090000-

Kern County Desert-

1200 AM PST Fri Nov 8 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 82. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 47. North winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 81. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 46. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 80. East winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 48. Highs

72 to 80.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 78.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50.

Highs 67 to 77.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 76 50 75 / 0 0 0

California City 80 37 78 / 0 0 0

Mojave 78 43 77 / 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 80 36 79 / 0 0 0

Rosamond 80 37 79 / 0 0 0

=

$$

