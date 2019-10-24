CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast

CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, October 23, 2019

839 FPUS56 KHNX 240601

ZFPHNX

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1100 PM PDT Wed Oct 23 2019

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Thursday, Thursday night, and Friday.

CAZ179-241100-

West Side Hills-

1100 PM PDT Wed Oct 23 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 59. West winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

in the morning shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 59. East winds up to 10 mph

in the evening shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 91. Southwest winds up to 10 mph in

the morning shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 58. Light winds.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 82 to 88. Lows 49 to

57.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 71 to 79. Lows 41 to

51.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 77.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 54 88 52 88 / 0 0 0 0

Avenal 54 86 52 88 / 0 0 0 0

San Luis Reservoir 57 86 56 89 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ180-241100-

San Joaquin Confluence-

1100 PM PDT Wed Oct 23 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 55. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 91. Northwest winds up to 10 mph

in the morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 53. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 92. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 54. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 88.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 51.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as warm. Highs 73 to 78.

Lows 38 to 46.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 77.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 34 to 44. Highs

72 to 78.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 52 88 51 90 / 0 0 0 0

Mendota 49 88 48 90 / 0 0 0 0

Firebaugh 49 88 47 90 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ181-241100-

Merced and Madera-

1100 PM PDT Wed Oct 23 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 54. East winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 91. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 54. Light winds in the

evening becoming east up to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 91. East winds up to 10 mph in the

morning shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 53. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 87.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 43 to 51.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 73 to 78. Lows 39 to 47.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 77.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 34 to 44. Highs

71 to 78.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 45 88 43 89 / 0 0 0 0

Merced 49 88 46 88 / 0 0 0 0

Chowchilla 47 88 47 87 / 0 0 0 0

Madera 48 88 47 87 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ182-241100-

Western San Joaquin Valley-

1100 PM PDT Wed Oct 23 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 55. West winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 91. Northwest winds up to 10 mph

in the morning shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 54. Light winds in the

evening becoming southwest up to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 92. Southwest winds up to 10 mph in

the morning shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 53. Light winds.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 84 to 89. Lows 46 to

52.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 79.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows 42 to 48. Highs around 74.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 44.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 72 to 79. Lows 36 to

44.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 51 87 51 89 / 0 0 0 0

Five Points 51 89 49 90 / 0 0 0 0

NAS Lemoore 50 89 50 90 / 0 0 0 0

Kettleman City 53 87 52 89 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ183-241100-

Foggy Bottom-

1100 PM PDT Wed Oct 23 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 51. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 91. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 51. Northeast winds up to

10 mph in the evening shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 92. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 49. Light winds.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 83 to 88. Lows 44 to

49.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 71 to 78. Lows 38 to 43.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 40.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 71 to 78. Lows 34 to

39.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Kerman 49 88 47 89 / 0 0 0 0

Caruthers 49 89 48 89 / 0 0 0 0

Lemoore 50 89 50 89 / 0 0 0 0

Hanford 48 89 49 88 / 0 0 0 0

Corcoran 49 87 46 89 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ184-241100-

Fresno-

1100 PM PDT Wed Oct 23 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 57. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 57. Northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 91. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 56. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 87.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 56.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 74 to 79. Lows 41 to 49.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 71 to 76. Lows

37 to 47.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 71 to 78. Lows 37 to

47.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 55 87 55 86 / 0 0 0 0

Clovis 55 85 55 88 / 0 0 0 0

Fresno 54 88 54 88 / 0 0 0 0

Sanger 50 88 51 87 / 0 0 0 0

Reedley 49 86 51 87 / 0 0 0 0

Selma 50 88 51 88 / 0 0 0 0

Kingsburg 48 87 50 88 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ185-241100-

Tulare County-

1100 PM PDT Wed Oct 23 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 55. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 89. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 54. East winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 89. East winds up to 10 mph in the

morning shifting to the northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 53. Light winds.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 82 to 87. Lows 46 to

55.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 79.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows 40 to 48. Highs 70 to 75.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear.

Lows 36 to 46.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 70 to 77. Lows 35 to

45.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Dinuba 49 86 51 87 / 0 0 0 0

Visalia 48 87 48 86 / 0 0 0 0

Exeter 50 85 50 85 / 0 0 0 0

Tulare 49 87 48 86 / 0 0 0 0

Lindsay 51 85 50 85 / 0 0 0 0

Porterville 55 85 52 85 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ186-241100-

Southern Kings County-

1100 PM PDT Wed Oct 23 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 51. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 91. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 49. Northeast winds up to

10 mph in the evening shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 92. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 49. Light winds.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 84 to 89. Lows 45 to

50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 34 to 44. Highs

71 to 79.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 47 88 44 89 / 0 0 0 0

Allensworth 48 88 46 89 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ187-241100-

Western Kern County-

1100 PM PDT Wed Oct 23 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 52. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 93. South winds up to 10 mph in

the morning shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 51. South winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 91. South winds up to 10 mph in the

morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 51. Light winds.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 84 to 89. Lows 46 to

52.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 78.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 44. Highs

71 to 77.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 78.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 47 90 47 88 / 0 0 0 0

Wasco 47 90 46 89 / 0 0 0 0

Buttonwillow 50 89 49 87 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ188-241100-

Eastern Kern County-

1100 PM PDT Wed Oct 23 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 58. East winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 91. Southeast winds up to 10 mph

in the morning shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 57. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 57. Light winds.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 83 to 88. Lows 48 to

56.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 38 to 48. Highs

70 to 77.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Delano 48 89 47 89 / 0 0 0 0

McFarland 49 89 48 89 / 0 0 0 0

Shafter 49 90 49 87 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ189-241100-

Bakersfield-

1100 PM PDT Wed Oct 23 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 59. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 35 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 92. East winds 20 to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 61. East winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 45 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90. East winds 10 to 20 mph in the

morning shifting to the northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 58. Light winds.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 86 to 91. Lows 49 to

57.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as warm. Highs 76 to 81.

Lows 42 to 50.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 70 to 76. Lows 39 to

47.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 78.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 60 89 59 86 / 0 0 0 0

Bakersfield 55 91 55 87 / 0 0 0 0

Arvin 55 88 56 87 / 0 0 0 0

Lamont 53 89 55 88 / 0 0 0 0

Mettler 55 88 58 88 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ190-241100-

Central Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PDT Wed Oct 23 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 57.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 88.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 56.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 87.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 56.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 86.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 46 to 56.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 67 to 77. Lows 39 to 49.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 74.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 37 to 47. Highs

64 to 74.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 53 84 52 84 / 0 0 0 0

Oakhurst 42 85 41 85 / 0 0 0 0

Auberry 55 85 56 83 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ191-241100-

Southern Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PDT Wed Oct 23 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61. Gusts up to 50 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 88.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 59.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 88.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 58.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 75 to 85. Lows 49 to

59.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 78.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows 43 to 53. Highs 63 to 73.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 64 to 74. Lows 41 to

49.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Three Rivers 51 86 52 85 / 0 0 0 0

Springville 53 84 50 84 / 0 0 0 0

Tule River Reservation 56 85 54 85 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ192-241100-

Central Sierra-

1100 PM PDT Wed Oct 23 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Breezy. Lows 44 to 54 at 5000 feet...33 to 41 at 8000 feet.

Northeast winds around 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 78 at 5000 feet...58 to 66 at

8000 feet. Northeast winds around 25 mph in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 49 at 5000 feet...32 to 40 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 78 at 5000 feet...59 to 67 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 50 at 5000 feet...34 to 42 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 76 at 5000 feet...58 to 66 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 44 to 54 at 5000 feet...36 to 46 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy, cooler. Highs 57 to

65 at 5000 feet...45 to 53 at 8000 feet. Lows 36 to 46 at

5000 feet...26 to 35 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 55 to 63 at 5000 feet...43 to

51 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 45 at

5000 feet...25 to 35 at 8000 feet. Highs 57 to 65 at 5000 feet...

47 to 55 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 67 at 5000 feet...50 to 58 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 51 77 49 77 / 0 0 0 0

Tuolumne Meadows 25 64 23 67 / 0 0 0 0

Wawona 41 78 39 79 / 0 0 0 0

Devils Postpile 33 62 32 67 / 0 0 0 0

Bass Lake 44 84 41 83 / 0 0 0 0

Hetch Hetchy 49 80 45 80 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ193-241100-

North Kings River-

1100 PM PDT Wed Oct 23 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Colder. Lows 45 to 54 at 5000 feet...32 to 40 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 74 at 5000 feet...60 to 66 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 49 at 5000 feet...33 to 41 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 75 at 5000 feet...60 to 68 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 49 at 5000 feet...35 to 43 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 71 at 5000 feet...58 to 66 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 48 to 55 at 5000 feet...40 to 49 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy, cooler. Highs 55 to

61 at 5000 feet...47 to 55 at 8000 feet. Lows 39 to 47 at

5000 feet...28 to 35 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 57 at 5000 feet...44 to 52 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 45 at

5000 feet...25 to 31 at 8000 feet. Highs 54 to 60 at 5000 feet...

48 to 55 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 61 at 5000 feet...50 to 58 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 40 63 40 63 / 0 0 0 0

Shaver Lake 41 69 38 69 / 0 0 0 0

Lake Wishon 42 70 41 71 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ194-241100-

Sequoia Kings-

1100 PM PDT Wed Oct 23 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 56 at 5000 feet...33 to 43 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 77 at 5000 feet...57 to 65 at

8000 feet. Gusts up to 45 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 52 at 5000 feet...31 to 41 at

8000 feet. Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 78 at 5000 feet...58 to 68 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 52 at 5000 feet...34 to 44 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 75 at 5000 feet...58 to 68 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy, cooler. Lows

45 to 55 at 5000 feet...39 to 49 at 8000 feet. Highs 57 to 67 at

5000 feet...47 to 57 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy, colder. Lows 39 to 49 at

5000 feet...25 to 35 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 61 at 5000 feet...42 to 52 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 47 at

5000 feet...25 to 35 at 8000 feet. Highs 54 to 64 at 5000 feet...

47 to 57 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 65 at 5000 feet...49 to 59 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 45 79 42 81 / 0 0 0 0

Grant Grove 45 71 43 75 / 0 0 0 0

Lodgepole 35 66 33 67 / 0 0 0 0

Camp Nelson 45 72 42 72 / 0 0 0 0

Johnsondale 38 77 34 78 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ195-241100-

Lake Isabella-

1100 PM PDT Wed Oct 23 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 45 to 52 at 5000 feet...

40 to 46 at 8000 feet. Northeast winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts to

around 55 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 72 to 77 at 5000 feet...56 to

64 at 8000 feet. Northeast winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts to

around 50 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 42 to 49 at 5000 feet...

37 to 43 at 8000 feet. North winds around 25 mph. Gusts up to

40 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 78 at 5000 feet...59 to 67 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 52.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 73 to 78 at

5000 feet...61 to 67 at 8000 feet. Lows 43 to 50 at 5000 feet...

46 to 51 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 64 to 69 at 5000 feet...49 to

57 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 34 to

44 at 5000 feet...31 to 41 at 8000 feet. Highs 59 to 67 at

5000 feet...45 to 55 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 69 at 5000 feet...52 to 58 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 52 68 50 69 / 0 0 0 0

Kernville 53 82 50 83 / 0 0 0 0

Lake Isabella 55 82 53 84 / 0 0 0 0

Weldon 57 77 54 78 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ196-241100-

Tehachapi Area-

1100 PM PDT Wed Oct 23 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 49 to 59. East winds 25 to

30 mph with gusts to around 55 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 67 to 77. East winds 25 to 35 mph

with gusts to around 60 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows 47 to 57. East winds 25 to

30 mph with gusts to around 55 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 68 to 78. East winds 25 to 30 mph

with gusts to around 50 mph in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 54.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 70 to 80. Lows 45 to

55.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Highs 61 to 71. Lows

37 to 47.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 56 to 66. Lows 34 to

44.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 68.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 55 69 57 71 / 0 0 0 0

Tehachapi 51 72 50 74 / 0 0 0 0

Twin Oaks 49 76 46 77 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ197-241100-

Fort Tejon-

1100 PM PDT Wed Oct 23 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows 51 to 61. Southeast winds 25 to

30 mph with gusts to around 50 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 70 to 80. Southeast winds 25 to

35 mph with gusts to around 60 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows 52 to 62. Southeast winds

25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 55 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 70 to 80. Southeast winds 25 to

30 mph with gusts to around 50 mph in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 58.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear, breezy. Lows 46 to 56. Highs

62 to 72.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 37 to

47. Highs 58 to 68.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 69.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 53 69 52 71 / 0 0 0 0

Frazier Park 43 74 43 76 / 0 0 0 0

Grapevine 56 81 57 82 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ198-241100-

Indian Wells Valley-

1100 PM PDT Wed Oct 23 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 53 to 59. North winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 75 to 85. East winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 45 to 55. East winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 82. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph in

the morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 52. North winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 77 to 86. Lows 48 to

58.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 74.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows 37 to 46. Highs 60 to 69.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 42. Highs

66 to 76.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 77.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 58 83 49 82 / 0 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 54 84 44 82 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ199-241100-

Kern County Desert-

1100 PM PDT Wed Oct 23 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 48 to 58. Northeast winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 82. East winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 40 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 54. Northeast winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 84. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 53. North winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 77 to 86. Lows 47 to

57.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as warm. Highs 67 to 75.

Lows 36 to 46.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 63 to 73. Lows 33 to

43.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 77.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 60 74 56 75 / 0 0 0 0

California City 49 81 42 81 / 0 0 0 0

Mojave 54 78 50 78 / 0 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 47 79 41 81 / 0 0 0 0

Rosamond 44 80 41 81 / 0 0 0 0

weather.gov/hanford

