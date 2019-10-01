CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast

CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Monday, September 30, 2019

_____

506 FPUS56 KHNX 010601

ZFPHNX

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1100 PM PDT Mon Sep 30 2019

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Tuesday, Tuesday night, and Wednesday.

CAZ179-011100-

West Side Hills-

1100 PM PDT Mon Sep 30 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 51. West winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 74. North winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 53. West winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 75 to 81. Light winds in the

morning becoming north up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 58. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 78 to 88. Lows 51 to

60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 63. Highs

85 to 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows 56 to 64. Highs 84 to 89.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 46 72 48 80 / 0 0 0 0

Avenal 47 71 48 78 / 0 0 0 0

San Luis Reservoir 50 71 51 78 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ180-011100-

San Joaquin Confluence-

1100 PM PDT Mon Sep 30 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 48. West winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 74. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 49. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 81. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 52. Light winds.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 79 to 87. Lows 46 to

55.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 57. Highs

85 to 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows 50 to 58. Highs 84 to 89.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 46 72 47 79 / 0 0 0 0

Mendota 43 71 44 78 / 0 0 0 0

Firebaugh 42 71 43 78 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ181-011100-

Merced and Madera-

1100 PM PDT Mon Sep 30 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 46. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 74. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 47. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 81. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 51. Light winds.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 79 to 88. Lows 46 to

54.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 56. Highs

85 to 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows 51 to 57. Highs 84 to 89.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 40 71 41 78 / 0 0 0 0

Merced 43 71 43 78 / 0 0 0 0

Chowchilla 40 71 42 78 / 0 0 0 0

Madera 42 71 43 78 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ182-011100-

Western San Joaquin Valley-

1100 PM PDT Mon Sep 30 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 48. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 74. North winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 49. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 77 to 82. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 53. Light winds in the

evening becoming northwest up to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 80 to 88. Lows 48 to

55.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 58. Highs

86 to 91.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows 53 to 59. Highs 85 to 90.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 45 72 46 79 / 0 0 0 0

Five Points 44 71 45 79 / 0 0 0 0

NAS Lemoore 45 71 45 79 / 0 0 0 0

Kettleman City 47 72 48 79 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ183-011100-

Foggy Bottom-

1100 PM PDT Mon Sep 30 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 46. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 73. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 46. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 76 to 81. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 50. Light winds.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 78 to 87. Lows 46 to

52.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 55. Highs

85 to 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows 51 to 56. Highs 84 to 89.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Kerman 42 70 43 77 / 0 0 0 0

Caruthers 43 70 43 78 / 0 0 0 0

Lemoore 45 70 46 78 / 0 0 0 0

Hanford 43 70 43 78 / 0 0 0 0

Corcoran 44 71 44 79 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ184-011100-

Fresno-

1100 PM PDT Mon Sep 30 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 48. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 74. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 49. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 77 to 82. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 54. Light winds.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 79 to 89. Lows 48 to

56.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 58. Highs

86 to 91.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows 53 to 59. Highs 85 to 90.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 45 72 47 80 / 0 0 0 0

Clovis 46 72 48 80 / 0 0 0 0

Fresno 46 71 48 79 / 0 0 0 0

Sanger 43 71 44 79 / 0 0 0 0

Reedley 43 70 45 79 / 0 0 0 0

Selma 45 70 46 78 / 0 0 0 0

Kingsburg 43 70 43 78 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ185-011100-

Tulare County-

1100 PM PDT Mon Sep 30 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 46. North winds up to 10 mph in the

evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 73. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 48. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 77 to 82. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 52. Light winds.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 78 to 88. Lows 47 to

54.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 58. Highs

85 to 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows 52 to 58. Highs 85 to 90.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Dinuba 43 70 44 79 / 0 0 0 0

Visalia 43 70 43 78 / 0 0 0 0

Exeter 43 70 45 80 / 0 0 0 0

Tulare 43 71 45 79 / 0 0 0 0

Lindsay 42 70 45 80 / 0 0 0 0

Porterville 44 70 47 79 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ186-011100-

Southern Kings County-

1100 PM PDT Mon Sep 30 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 46. Northwest winds around 10 mph in

the evening shifting to the east up to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 74. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 47. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 77 to 82. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 51. Light winds.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 79 to 88. Lows 47 to

53.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 56. Highs

85 to 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows 52 to 57. Highs 85 to 90.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 43 70 43 78 / 0 0 0 0

Allensworth 43 71 44 80 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ187-011100-

Western Kern County-

1100 PM PDT Mon Sep 30 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 47. Northwest winds around 10 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 73. Light winds in the morning

becoming north up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 47. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 77 to 82. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 52. Light winds.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 79 to 86. Lows

48 to 54.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 83 to 91. Lows

51 to 57.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows 52 to 58. Highs 85 to 90.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 43 70 43 79 / 0 0 0 0

Wasco 42 70 43 79 / 0 0 0 0

Buttonwillow 45 70 46 80 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ188-011100-

Eastern Kern County-

1100 PM PDT Mon Sep 30 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 47. East winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 72. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 48. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 77 to 82. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 53. Light winds.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 78 to 85. Lows

48 to 55.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 83 to 90. Lows

52 to 58.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows 53 to 59. Highs 85 to 90.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Delano 43 70 44 79 / 0 0 0 0

McFarland 43 70 43 80 / 0 0 0 0

Shafter 43 70 44 80 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ189-011100-

Bakersfield-

1100 PM PDT Mon Sep 30 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 48. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in

the evening shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 73. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 50. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 77 to 82. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 54. Light winds.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 79 to 85. Lows

50 to 57.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 84 to 91. Lows

54 to 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows 55 to 61. Highs 85 to 90.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 50 69 52 78 / 0 0 0 0

Bakersfield 47 70 48 80 / 0 0 0 0

Arvin 44 71 46 81 / 0 0 0 0

Lamont 44 70 46 81 / 0 0 0 0

Mettler 45 68 46 78 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ190-011100-

Central Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PDT Mon Sep 30 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 47.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 71.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 70 to 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 55.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 75 to 85. Lows 46 to

56.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60. Highs

79 to 89.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows 50 to 60. Highs 78 to 88.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 40 65 43 73 / 0 0 0 0

Oakhurst 33 67 36 77 / 0 0 0 0

Auberry 45 65 48 74 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ191-011100-

Southern Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PDT Mon Sep 30 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 47.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 71.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 71 to 81.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 55.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 75 to 85. Lows 48 to

58.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 61. Highs

79 to 89.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows 53 to 61. Highs 78 to 88.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Three Rivers 42 71 46 81 / 0 0 0 0

Springville 41 65 45 76 / 0 0 0 0

Tule River Reservation 43 67 46 77 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ192-011100-

Central Sierra-

1100 PM PDT Mon Sep 30 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 29 to 39 at 5000 feet...20 to 28 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 59 at 5000 feet...41 to 49 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 43 at 5000 feet...25 to 33 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 61 to 69 at 5000 feet...

51 to 59 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 49 at 5000 feet...29 to

39 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 62 to 70 at

5000 feet...51 to 59 at 8000 feet. Lows 39 to 49 at 5000 feet...

29 to 39 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 71 at 5000 feet...53 to 61 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 41 to 51 at 5000 feet...

33 to 41 at 8000 feet. Highs 68 to 76 at 5000 feet...57 to 65 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 54 at

5000 feet...36 to 44 at 8000 feet. Highs 69 to 77 at 5000 feet...

58 to 66 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows 44 to 54 at 5000 feet...

34 to 44 at 8000 feet. Highs 68 to 76 at 5000 feet...57 to 65 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 37 59 41 68 / 0 0 0 0

Tuolumne Meadows 12 47 17 58 / 0 0 0 0

Wawona 30 60 33 70 / 0 0 0 0

Devils Postpile 24 47 27 57 / 0 0 0 0

Bass Lake 34 62 36 71 / 0 0 0 0

Hetch Hetchy 37 62 40 71 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ193-011100-

North Kings River-

1100 PM PDT Mon Sep 30 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 41 at 5000 feet...20 to 29 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 49 to 54 at 5000 feet...43 to 50 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 44 at 5000 feet...24 to 33 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 59 to 65 at 5000 feet...

53 to 60 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 50 at 5000 feet...29 to

38 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 61 to 71 at 5000 feet...

55 to 65 at 8000 feet. Lows 42 to 52 at 5000 feet...30 to 40 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 55 at

5000 feet...34 to 43 at 8000 feet. Highs 66 to 72 at 5000 feet...

59 to 67 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows 46 to 55 at 5000 feet...

33 to 43 at 8000 feet. Highs 66 to 71 at 5000 feet...59 to 66 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 22 46 25 55 / 0 0 0 0

Shaver Lake 35 46 40 56 / 0 0 0 0

Lake Wishon 28 53 31 63 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ194-011100-

Sequoia Kings-

1100 PM PDT Mon Sep 30 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 31 to 40 at 5000 feet...20 to 30 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 60 at 5000 feet...42 to 52 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 44 at 5000 feet...24 to 34 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 59 to 69 at 5000 feet...

51 to 61 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 49 at 5000 feet...29 to

39 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 64 to 74 at 5000 feet...

56 to 66 at 8000 feet. Lows 41 to 51 at 5000 feet...31 to 41 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 55 at

5000 feet...34 to 44 at 8000 feet. Highs 67 to 77 at 5000 feet...

58 to 68 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows 45 to 55 at 5000 feet...

33 to 43 at 8000 feet. Highs 67 to 77 at 5000 feet...57 to 67 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 36 64 40 73 / 0 0 0 0

Grant Grove 30 50 34 60 / 0 0 0 0

Lodgepole 23 49 26 59 / 0 0 0 0

Camp Nelson 31 55 35 65 / 0 0 0 0

Johnsondale 22 61 25 72 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ195-011100-

Lake Isabella-

1100 PM PDT Mon Sep 30 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 31 to 41. Northwest winds around

25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 63 at 5000 feet...45 to 52 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 68 to 73 at 5000 feet...54 to

60 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 49.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 71 to 76 at

5000 feet...58 to 64 at 8000 feet. Lows 42 to 52.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 75 to 81 at

5000 feet...61 to 67 at 8000 feet. Lows 45 to 55.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows 45 to 55. Highs 74 to

79 at 5000 feet...61 to 66 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 37 54 40 65 / 0 0 0 0

Kernville 39 68 42 78 / 0 0 0 0

Lake Isabella 42 67 44 78 / 0 0 0 0

Weldon 42 65 45 74 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ196-011100-

Tehachapi Area-

1100 PM PDT Mon Sep 30 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows 35 to 45. Northwest winds 25 to

30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 56 to 66. West winds around

25 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 49.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 65 to 75.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 54.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Highs 69 to 79.

Lows 46 to 56.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 73 to 83. Lows

49 to 59.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows 50 to 60. Highs 72 to 82.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 37 55 40 65 / 0 0 0 0

Tehachapi 34 59 35 70 / 0 0 0 0

Twin Oaks 46 64 49 73 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ197-011100-

Fort Tejon-

1100 PM PDT Mon Sep 30 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 45.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 64.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 48.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 65 to 75.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 53.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 67 to 77. Lows

45 to 55.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs 71 to 81.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 58. Highs

73 to 83.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows 49 to 59. Highs 72 to 82.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 35 54 39 64 / 0 0 0 0

Frazier Park 26 62 28 73 / 0 0 0 0

Grapevine 44 66 46 76 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ198-011100-

Indian Wells Valley-

1100 PM PDT Mon Sep 30 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows 42 to 48. West winds 25 to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 76. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph in

the morning shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 52. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 81. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 55. East winds 10 to 15 mph

in the evening shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 77 to 87. Lows

50 to 59.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 80 to 90. Lows

55 to 61.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows 56 to 62. Highs 80 to 89.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 45 75 49 80 / 0 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 43 75 46 81 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ199-011100-

Kern County Desert-

1100 PM PDT Mon Sep 30 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows 38 to 46. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 40 mph...northwest 25 to 35 mph below

the passes.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 76. West winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 50. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 72 to 82. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 54. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 77 to 87. Lows

47 to 57.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 80 to 90.

Lows 51 to 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 89.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 46 69 51 74 / 0 0 0 0

California City 40 73 42 79 / 0 0 0 0

Mojave 44 71 48 77 / 0 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 39 74 41 80 / 0 0 0 0

Rosamond 39 74 41 80 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

weather.gov/hanford

_____

