CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Sunday, August 11, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1100 PM PDT Sun Aug 11 2019

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Monday, Monday night, and Tuesday.

CAZ179-121100-

West Side Hills-

1100 PM PDT Sun Aug 11 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 68. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 100. Light winds in the morning

becoming north around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 72. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 104. Light winds in the morning

becoming north around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 67 to 73. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 98 to 107. Lows

66 to 76.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 90 to 99. Lows 61 to 67.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 86 to 95. Lows 61 to 67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 65 98 68 102 / 0 0 0 0

Avenal 65 97 68 101 / 0 0 0 0

San Luis Reservoir 63 94 67 97 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ180-121100-

San Joaquin Confluence-

1100 PM PDT Sun Aug 11 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 63. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 98. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 66. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 102. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 68. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 98 to 105. Lows

60 to 69.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 87 to 96. Lows 56 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 61 96 64 99 / 0 0 0 0

Mendota 60 95 62 100 / 0 0 0 0

Firebaugh 59 94 61 98 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ181-121100-

Merced and Madera-

1100 PM PDT Sun Aug 11 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 63. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 98. Light winds in the morning

becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 66. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 102. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 69. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 99 to 105. Lows

61 to 69.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 88 to 97. Lows 56 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 57 94 59 98 / 0 0 0 0

Merced 59 95 62 99 / 0 0 0 0

Chowchilla 58 95 61 99 / 0 0 0 0

Madera 59 95 62 99 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ182-121100-

Western San Joaquin Valley-

1100 PM PDT Sun Aug 11 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 65. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 98. Light winds in the morning

becoming north around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 68. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 70. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 100 to 106. Lows

63 to 71.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 93 to 98. Lows 59 to 64.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 88 to 95. Lows 59 to 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 61 96 64 101 / 0 0 0 0

Five Points 61 96 64 101 / 0 0 0 0

NAS Lemoore 61 94 64 99 / 0 0 0 0

Kettleman City 65 97 67 101 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ183-121100-

Foggy Bottom-

1100 PM PDT Sun Aug 11 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 63. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 97. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 65. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 67. Light winds. Gusts up to

20 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 99 to 104. Lows

61 to 69.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 93 to 98. Lows 56 to 62.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 88 to 94. Lows 57 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Kerman 58 94 61 98 / 0 0 0 0

Caruthers 60 94 62 99 / 0 0 0 0

Lemoore 62 95 64 99 / 0 0 0 0

Hanford 61 95 63 100 / 0 0 0 0

Corcoran 62 95 64 100 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ184-121100-

Fresno-

1100 PM PDT Sun Aug 11 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 66. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 99. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 69. Light winds. Gusts up to

20 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 71. Light winds. Gusts up to

20 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 101 to 106. Lows

64 to 72.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 90 to 99. Lows 60 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 63 97 66 102 / 0 0 0 0

Clovis 65 97 68 101 / 0 0 0 0

Fresno 65 97 68 101 / 0 0 0 0

Sanger 62 96 65 101 / 0 0 0 0

Reedley 62 95 64 100 / 0 0 0 0

Selma 63 96 66 100 / 0 0 0 0

Kingsburg 61 95 63 100 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ185-121100-

Tulare County-

1100 PM PDT Sun Aug 11 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 64. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 97. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 67. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 102. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 69. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 99 to 104. Lows

64 to 70.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 94 to 99. Lows 59 to 64.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 89 to 95. Lows 58 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Dinuba 61 95 64 100 / 0 0 0 0

Visalia 61 94 63 99 / 0 0 0 0

Exeter 60 95 63 100 / 0 0 0 0

Tulare 62 95 65 99 / 0 0 0 0

Lindsay 60 95 63 100 / 0 0 0 0

Porterville 63 95 66 99 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ186-121100-

Southern Kings County-

1100 PM PDT Sun Aug 11 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 64. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 98. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 67. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 102. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 69. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 99 to 105. Lows

64 to 70.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 93 to 98. Lows 59 to 64.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 88 to 94. Lows 59 to 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 61 94 64 98 / 0 0 0 0

Allensworth 62 95 65 100 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ187-121100-

Western Kern County-

1100 PM PDT Sun Aug 11 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 65. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 98. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 68. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 102. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 70. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 99 to 105. Lows

65 to 71.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 94 to 99. Lows 60 to 65.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 89 to 95. Lows 59 to 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 61 95 64 100 / 0 0 0 0

Wasco 60 95 62 99 / 0 0 0 0

Buttonwillow 63 95 66 100 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ188-121100-

Eastern Kern County-

1100 PM PDT Sun Aug 11 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 65. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 97. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 68. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 102. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 70. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs 95 to 105. Lows 65 to

72.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 60 to 66. Highs 90 to

95.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Delano 62 95 64 99 / 0 0 0 0

McFarland 60 95 64 100 / 0 0 0 0

Shafter 61 96 64 100 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ189-121100-

Bakersfield-

1100 PM PDT Sun Aug 11 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 66. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 98. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 69. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 72. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs 96 to 105. Lows 66 to

73.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 61 to 67. Highs 90 to

96.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 70 94 72 99 / 0 0 0 0

Bakersfield 66 96 69 101 / 0 0 0 0

Arvin 62 97 65 101 / 0 0 0 0

Lamont 62 97 65 101 / 0 0 0 0

Mettler 62 92 65 97 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ190-121100-

Central Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PDT Sun Aug 11 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 67.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 87 to 97.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 70.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 101.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 72.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 93 to 103. Lows

63 to 73.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 84 to 94. Lows 57 to 67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 62 89 64 93 / 0 0 0 0

Oakhurst 52 92 54 96 / 0 0 0 0

Auberry 67 90 69 94 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ191-121100-

Southern Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PDT Sun Aug 11 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 68.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 96.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 71.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 73.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 93 to 103. Lows

65 to 75.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 88 to 98. Lows 60 to 68.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 84 to 94. Lows 59 to 67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Three Rivers 63 96 65 100 / 0 0 0 0

Springville 62 90 65 95 / 0 0 0 0

Tule River Reservation 63 92 66 97 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ192-121100-

Central Sierra-

1100 PM PDT Sun Aug 11 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 60 at 5000 feet...40 to 50 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 84 at 5000 feet...65 to 73 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 62 at 5000 feet...43 to 52 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 87 at 5000 feet...68 to 76 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 65 at 5000 feet...45 to 54 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 80 to 90 at

5000 feet...69 to 78 at 8000 feet. Lows 55 to 65 at 5000 feet...

45 to 55 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear, breezy. Highs 73 to 83 at

5000 feet...61 to 71 at 8000 feet. Lows 50 to 60 at 5000 feet...

40 to 50 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 58 84 60 87 / 0 0 0 0

Tuolumne Meadows 34 73 36 75 / 0 0 0 0

Wawona 50 85 53 88 / 0 0 0 0

Devils Postpile 44 71 46 73 / 0 0 0 0

Bass Lake 53 87 56 91 / 0 0 0 0

Hetch Hetchy 59 88 61 90 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ193-121100-

North Kings River-

1100 PM PDT Sun Aug 11 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 62 at 5000 feet...40 to 49 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 79 at 5000 feet...66 to 74 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 64 at 5000 feet...42 to 51 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 83 at 5000 feet...69 to 77 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 66 at 5000 feet...44 to 53 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 80 to 85 at

5000 feet...70 to 78 at 8000 feet. Lows 57 to 67 at 5000 feet...

44 to 54 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear, breezy. Highs 70 to 79 at

5000 feet...63 to 73 at 8000 feet. Lows 51 to 61 at 5000 feet...

38 to 48 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 42 69 44 72 / 0 0 0 0

Shaver Lake 57 71 60 75 / 0 0 0 0

Lake Wishon 48 79 51 81 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ194-121100-

Sequoia Kings-

1100 PM PDT Sun Aug 11 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 61 at 5000 feet...39 to 49 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 84 at 5000 feet...65 to 75 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 63 at 5000 feet...41 to 51 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 87 at 5000 feet...68 to 78 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 65 at 5000 feet...42 to 52 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 77 to 87 at

5000 feet...67 to 77 at 8000 feet. Lows 55 to 65 at 5000 feet...

42 to 52 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 72 to 82 at 5000 feet...

63 to 73 at 8000 feet. Lows 50 to 60 at 5000 feet...38 to 48 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 54 87 57 90 / 0 0 0 0

Grant Grove 50 74 53 78 / 0 0 0 0

Lodgepole 42 73 45 76 / 0 0 0 0

Camp Nelson 51 78 54 82 / 0 0 0 0

Johnsondale 42 86 45 90 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ195-121100-

Lake Isabella-

1100 PM PDT Sun Aug 11 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 61.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 83 to 88 at 5000 feet...69 to

75 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 64.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 91 at 5000 feet...72 to 78 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 63 at 5000 feet...53 to 59 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear, windy. Highs 83 to 93 at

5000 feet...70 to 80 at 8000 feet. Lows 57 to 67.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear, windy. Lows 52 to 62. Highs

80 to 86 at 5000 feet...66 to 74 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 57 79 60 82 / 0 0 0 0

Kernville 60 94 62 98 / 0 0 0 0

Lake Isabella 62 93 65 97 / 0 0 0 0

Weldon 62 91 65 94 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ196-121100-

Tehachapi Area-

1100 PM PDT Sun Aug 11 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 55 to 65. West winds around 25 mph

in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 69.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 94.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 71.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear, breezy. Highs 84 to 94. Lows

62 to 72.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear, windy. Lows 57 to 67. Highs

78 to 88.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 56 79 59 84 / 0 0 0 0

Tehachapi 53 84 56 88 / 0 0 0 0

Twin Oaks 65 87 68 91 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ197-121100-

Fort Tejon-

1100 PM PDT Sun Aug 11 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 64.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 89.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 67.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 94.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 69.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs 84 to 94. Lows 60 to 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 55 to 65. Highs 78 to

88.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 54 76 57 81 / 0 0 0 0

Frazier Park 43 84 46 87 / 0 0 0 0

Grapevine 65 92 67 96 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ198-121100-

Indian Wells Valley-

1100 PM PDT Sun Aug 11 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 71. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 101. North winds 10 to 15 mph in the

morning shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 68 to 74. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 105. West winds 10 to 15 mph in the

morning shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 70 to 76. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear, breezy. Highs 95 to 105. Lows

70 to 77.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear, breezy. Lows 64 to 72.

Highs 90 to 100.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 69 100 72 103 / 0 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 65 101 68 104 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ199-121100-

Kern County Desert-

1100 PM PDT Sun Aug 11 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 59 to 67. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 70. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 103. West winds 10 to 15 mph in the

morning shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 72. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 96 to 106. Lows

65 to 74.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear, breezy. Highs 89 to 99. Lows

59 to 69.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 67 93 71 96 / 0 0 0 0

California City 61 97 64 101 / 0 0 0 0

Mojave 65 95 68 99 / 0 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 60 97 63 101 / 0 0 0 0

Rosamond 59 97 62 101 / 0 0 0 0

