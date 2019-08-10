CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast

CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Friday, August 9, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1100 PM PDT Fri Aug 9 2019

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Saturday, Saturday night, and Sunday.

CAZ179-101100-

West Side Hills-

1100 PM PDT Fri Aug 9 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 67. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 91. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 67. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 95. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 69. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 91 to 101. Lows

62 to 72.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 95.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 64 91 64 93 / 0 0 0 0

Avenal 64 89 64 91 / 0 0 0 0

San Luis Reservoir 63 84 61 89 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ180-101100-

San Joaquin Confluence-

1100 PM PDT Fri Aug 9 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 63. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 89. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 61. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 93. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 64. Northwest winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 93 to 100. Lows

57 to 66.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs 88 to 94. Lows 56 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 61 86 60 91 / 0 0 0 0

Mendota 59 87 58 91 / 0 0 0 0

Firebaugh 58 86 57 89 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ181-101100-

Merced and Madera-

1100 PM PDT Fri Aug 9 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 63. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 61. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 93. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 64. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.MONDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 91 to 101. Lows

57 to 67.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 94.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 58 86 55 90 / 0 0 0 0

Merced 59 86 58 91 / 0 0 0 0

Chowchilla 58 87 56 91 / 0 0 0 0

Madera 59 87 57 90 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ182-101100-

Western San Joaquin Valley-

1100 PM PDT Fri Aug 9 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 65. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 92. North winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 64. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 94. North winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 66. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.MONDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 92 to 102. Lows

60 to 68.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 94.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 61 89 60 91 / 0 0 0 0

Five Points 61 89 60 91 / 0 0 0 0

NAS Lemoore 61 88 60 90 / 0 0 0 0

Kettleman City 64 90 63 92 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ183-101100-

Foggy Bottom-

1100 PM PDT Fri Aug 9 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 62. Northwest winds up to 10 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 61. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 92. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 63. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.MONDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs 90 to 100. Lows 57 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Kerman 57 86 57 89 / 0 0 0 0

Caruthers 59 87 58 90 / 0 0 0 0

Lemoore 61 88 61 90 / 0 0 0 0

Hanford 61 88 60 90 / 0 0 0 0

Corcoran 61 88 60 90 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ184-101100-

Fresno-

1100 PM PDT Fri Aug 9 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 64. Northwest winds up to 10 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 92. West winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 64. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 94. West winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 67. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs 92 to 102. Lows 60 to 69.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 61 89 60 93 / 0 0 0 0

Clovis 64 89 63 92 / 0 0 0 0

Fresno 64 89 63 92 / 0 0 0 0

Sanger 61 89 60 91 / 0 0 0 0

Reedley 61 88 60 91 / 0 0 0 0

Selma 62 89 62 91 / 0 0 0 0

Kingsburg 60 88 59 91 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ185-101100-

Tulare County-

1100 PM PDT Fri Aug 9 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 63. West winds up to 10 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 62. Northwest winds up to

10 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 92. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 64. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 98.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 68.

Highs 93 to 101.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 95.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Dinuba 60 88 59 90 / 0 0 0 0

Visalia 60 87 59 89 / 0 0 0 0

Exeter 59 89 58 91 / 0 0 0 0

Tulare 62 88 61 90 / 0 0 0 0

Lindsay 59 88 58 90 / 0 0 0 0

Porterville 62 88 61 90 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ186-101100-

Southern Kings County-

1100 PM PDT Fri Aug 9 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 64. West winds up to 10 mph in the

evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 91. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 63. Northwest winds up to

10 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 93. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 65. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 98.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 67.

Highs 93 to 101.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 94.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 61 87 60 88 / 0 0 0 0

Allensworth 62 89 61 90 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ187-101100-

Western Kern County-

1100 PM PDT Fri Aug 9 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 65. West winds up to 10 mph in the

evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 91. Light winds in the morning

becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 64. West winds up to 10 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 93. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 65. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 98.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 69.

Highs 93 to 101.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 95.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 60 89 60 91 / 0 0 0 0

Wasco 60 88 59 89 / 0 0 0 0

Buttonwillow 63 89 62 91 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ188-101100-

Eastern Kern County-

1100 PM PDT Fri Aug 9 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 65. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 91. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 64. Northwest winds up to

10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 92. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 65. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 98.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 70.

Highs 93 to 101.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 95.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Delano 61 88 60 90 / 0 0 0 0

McFarland 61 89 60 90 / 0 0 0 0

Shafter 61 89 60 90 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ189-101100-

Bakersfield-

1100 PM PDT Fri Aug 9 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 66. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 91. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 65. West winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 93. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 67. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.MONDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs 92 to 102. Lows 62 to 71.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 69 89 68 90 / 0 0 0 0

Bakersfield 67 89 65 90 / 0 0 0 0

Arvin 62 90 60 91 / 0 0 0 0

Lamont 62 90 60 91 / 0 0 0 0

Mettler 62 86 60 87 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ190-101100-

Central Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PDT Fri Aug 9 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 65.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 88.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 63.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 92.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 68.

.MONDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 87 to 97. Lows

59 to 69.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 93.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 60 81 58 84 / 0 0 0 0

Oakhurst 49 84 48 88 / 0 0 0 0

Auberry 64 82 63 86 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ191-101100-

Southern Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PDT Fri Aug 9 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 66.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 89.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 65.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 91.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 68.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 87 to 97.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 61 to 71. Highs 87 to

97.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Three Rivers 61 89 60 91 / 0 0 0 0

Springville 61 84 60 85 / 0 0 0 0

Tule River Reservation 62 86 60 87 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ192-101100-

Central Sierra-

1100 PM PDT Fri Aug 9 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 47 to 57 at 5000 feet...38 to

46 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 66 to 74 at 5000 feet...55 to

63 at 8000 feet. Southwest winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts to

around 45 mph over higher elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 55 at 5000 feet...35 to 45 at

8000 feet. Over higher elevations, southwest winds around 25 mph

with gusts to around 45 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 71 to 79 at 5000 feet...61 to

69 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 60 at 5000 feet...40 to 50 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear, breezy. Highs 74 to 84 at

5000 feet...63 to 73 at 8000 feet. Lows 51 to 61 at 5000 feet...

41 to 51 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 55 73 53 79 / 0 0 0 0

Tuolumne Meadows 31 61 27 68 / 0 0 0 0

Wawona 48 75 46 80 / 0 0 0 0

Devils Postpile 40 60 37 67 / 0 0 0 0

Bass Lake 51 79 49 82 / 0 0 0 0

Hetch Hetchy 56 76 53 83 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ193-101100-

North Kings River-

1100 PM PDT Fri Aug 9 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 59 at 5000 feet...36 to 46 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 71 at 5000 feet...58 to 66 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 57 at 5000 feet...35 to 44 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 75 at 5000 feet...62 to 70 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 62 at 5000 feet...40 to

49 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs 72 to 82 at 5000 feet...

65 to 75 at 8000 feet. Lows 53 to 63 at 5000 feet...40 to 50 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 39 61 37 65 / 0 0 0 0

Shaver Lake 54 63 53 66 / 0 0 0 0

Lake Wishon 46 70 43 73 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ194-101100-

Sequoia Kings-

1100 PM PDT Fri Aug 9 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 59 at 5000 feet...36 to 46 at

8000 feet. Over higher elevations, west winds around 25 mph in

the evening. Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 76 at 5000 feet...58 to 68 at

8000 feet. Over higher elevations, west winds around 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 57 at 5000 feet...35 to 45 at

8000 feet. Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 79 at 5000 feet...61 to 71 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 61 at 5000 feet...38 to 48 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs 74 to 84 at 5000 feet...

65 to 75 at 8000 feet. Lows 53 to 63 at 5000 feet...40 to 50 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 51 80 50 83 / 0 0 0 0

Grant Grove 48 66 47 70 / 0 0 0 0

Lodgepole 41 65 39 68 / 0 0 0 0

Camp Nelson 49 71 47 73 / 0 0 0 0

Johnsondale 41 78 39 81 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ195-101100-

Lake Isabella-

1100 PM PDT Fri Aug 9 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 50 to 60. West winds around 25 mph

in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 75 to 80 at 5000 feet...61 to

69 at 8000 feet. West winds 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows 48 to 58. West winds 25 to

30 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 83 at 5000 feet...65 to 71 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 61.

.MONDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear, breezy. Highs 81 to 91 at

5000 feet...67 to 77 at 8000 feet. Lows 54 to 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 56 71 55 73 / 0 0 0 0

Kernville 59 86 57 88 / 0 0 0 0

Lake Isabella 61 85 60 87 / 0 0 0 0

Weldon 61 83 60 85 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ196-101100-

Tehachapi Area-

1100 PM PDT Fri Aug 9 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows 54 to 64. West winds 25 to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 73 to 83. West winds 25 to 30 mph

with gusts to around 45 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows 53 to 63. West winds 25 to

30 mph with gusts to around 50 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 75 to 85. Northwest winds 25 to

30 mph in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 56 to 66. Northwest winds

around 25 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear, breezy. Highs 81 to 91. Lows

59 to 69.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 54 72 53 73 / 0 0 0 0

Tehachapi 54 76 52 78 / 0 0 0 0

Twin Oaks 65 79 63 82 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ197-101100-

Fort Tejon-

1100 PM PDT Fri Aug 9 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 63.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 83.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 61. Gusts up to 40 mph in the

evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 84.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 64.

.MONDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs 80 to 90. Lows 57 to 67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 52 70 50 72 / 0 0 0 0

Frazier Park 42 78 41 79 / 0 0 0 0

Grapevine 64 85 63 86 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ198-101100-

Indian Wells Valley-

1100 PM PDT Fri Aug 9 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows 63 to 69. Southwest winds 20 to

30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 86 to 96. Southwest winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows 62 to 68. Southwest winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 50 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 97. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph in

the morning shifting to the south up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 71. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear, breezy. Highs 92 to 102. Lows

66 to 74.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 67 94 65 96 / 0 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 64 96 62 97 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ199-101100-

Kern County Desert-

1100 PM PDT Fri Aug 9 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 59 to 67. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 84 to 94. West winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows 57 to 65. West winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts to around 50 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 86 to 96. West winds 20 to 30 mph

with gusts to around 45 mph in the morning decreasing to up to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 68. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear, breezy. Highs 91 to 101. Lows

62 to 72.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 67 87 65 89 / 0 0 0 0

California City 61 91 59 93 / 0 0 0 0

Mojave 66 89 64 91 / 0 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 61 91 59 94 / 0 0 0 0

Rosamond 59 91 58 93 / 0 0 0 0

weather.gov/hanford

