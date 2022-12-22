CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Wednesday, December 21, 2022

385 FPUS56 KMTR 221101

ZFPMTR

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

300 AM PST Thu Dec 22 2022

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographic areas. For a more site specific

forecast...please visit weather.gov/sanfrancisco

(1) Select a location from the drop down menu above the map...

-- or --

(2) Click a location on the map.

You can refine your selection by clicking on the map displayed on

the resulting page.

CAZ505-230200-

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

300 AM PST Thu Dec 22 2022

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM PST SUNDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 50. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening. Lows in

the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening...

becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper

40s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in

the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 43 55 49 57 / 10 70 70 10

CAZ503-230200-

Sonoma Coastal Range-

300 AM PST Thu Dec 22 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 40s.

Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Patchy dense fog in the morning. A slight chance of

rain in the morning, then rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning. Highs

in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 40s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in

the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the lower

60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

CAZ502-230200-

Marin Coastal Range-

300 AM PST Thu Dec 22 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 50s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid

50s.

CAZ506-230200-

North Bay Interior Valleys-

300 AM PST Thu Dec 22 2022

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM PST SUNDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the 40s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Rain likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Patchy fog. Rain likely. Lows in the 40s to

lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 50s to

lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the 40s to

lower 50s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the 50s to mid

60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog.

Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog. A slight chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the 50s to

lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 35 57 43 60 / 10 70 70 10

San Rafael 42 55 48 60 / 10 60 60 10

Napa 37 55 46 58 / 50 50 10

CAZ504-230200-

North Bay Interior Mountains-

300 AM PST Thu Dec 22 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the 40s. North winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to

mid 50s. East winds up to 5 mph...becoming south in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds

around 5 mph...becoming north up to 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s

to mid 60s. Lows near 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid to

upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 43 55 48 56 / 10 60 60 10

CAZ006-230200-

San Francisco-

300 AM PST Thu Dec 22 2022

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM PST SUNDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to

upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the

lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming southeast after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Southeast winds up to 5 mph...becoming north in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows near 50. North winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs near 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 40s. Highs near 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

mid 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Rain. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs

around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid

50s to lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 43 57 49 60 / 60 60 10

Ocean Beach 44 57 49 59 / 60 60 10

CAZ509-230200-

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

300 AM PST Thu Dec 22 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming

southwest up to 5 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the

upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Rain. Lows around 50. Highs around

60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper

50s.

CAZ508-230200-

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

300 AM PST Thu Dec 22 2022

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM PST SUNDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Light

winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s. East winds up to 5 mph...becoming north

around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Patchy fog

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph...becoming north in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs around 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 43 59 50 61 / 50 50

Oakland 42 59 49 62 / 50 50

Fremont 39 60 48 63 / 30 30

Redwood City 37 60 48 64 / 40 40

Mountain View 41 58 48 62 / 30 30

CAZ510-230200-

East Bay Interior Valleys-

300 AM PST Thu Dec 22 2022

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower

40s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Patchy fog after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the mid 40s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 40s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs around 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 38 56 45 61 / 40 40

Livermore 38 58 45 62 / 20 20

CAZ513-230200-

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

300 AM PST Thu Dec 22 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid

40s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Light

winds...becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Patchy

fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Light winds...becoming

southeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph...becoming west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the lower

60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 41 61 48 64 / 20 20

Morgan Hill 38 61 45 64 / 20 20

CAZ512-230200-

Santa Cruz Mountains-

300 AM PST Thu Dec 22 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph...

becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 40s. North winds up to 5 mph...becoming south

around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid 50s to lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph in the morning...

becoming light.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 40s.

North winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 40s. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Highs in the 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the 50s.

CAZ515-230200-

East Bay Hills-

300 AM PST Thu Dec 22 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Light

winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the

mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds

around 5 mph...becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid

50s.

CAZ514-230200-

Eastern Santa Clara Hills-

300 AM PST Thu Dec 22 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to mid 40s.

North winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in

the 30s to upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph...

becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the 30s to upper 40s. Northeast winds around

5 mph...becoming west after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

30s to upper 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to

lower 50s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the lower

50s.

CAZ529-230200-

Northern Monterey Bay-

300 AM PST Thu Dec 22 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower

40s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of

rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Light winds...

becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Light

winds...becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 40s.

Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs

around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper

50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 40 61 46 62 / 30 30

CAZ530-230200-

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

300 AM PST Thu Dec 22 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph...becoming west in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows around 50. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph in the

morning...becoming light.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Northeast winds up to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to mid 50s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to mid

50s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the upper 40s

to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs around 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 41 61 48 62 / 20 20

Big Sur 47 61 49 63 / 20 20

CAZ528-230200-

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

300 AM PST Thu Dec 22 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

East winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph...

becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Patchy fog after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds...becoming east around

5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the mid 40s. Light winds...becoming east around 5 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs near 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the lower

60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 39 62 46 63 / 20 20

Carmel Valley 43 64 48 65 / 20 20

Hollister 37 60 44 62 / 20 20

CAZ516-230200-

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

300 AM PST Thu Dec 22 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper

30s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 40. North

winds around 5 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Light winds...

becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds around

5 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of rain. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the lower

60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 35 62 41 67 / 10 10

CAZ517-230200-

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

300 AM PST Thu Dec 22 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid

40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in

the lower to mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to lower

70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to

lower 50s. Highs in the mid 50s to upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the

upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Highs in the upper

40s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 60s.

CAZ518-230200-

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

300 AM PST Thu Dec 22 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to mid 40s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 60s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the 30s to upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 50s to mid 60s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to upper 40s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

30s to upper 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the mid

40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper

40s to lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 35 63 41 66 / 10 10

