CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Friday, December 16, 2022

_____

348 FPUS56 KMTR 171101

ZFPMTR

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

301 AM PST Sat Dec 17 2022

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographic areas. For a more site specific

forecast...please visit weather.gov/sanfrancisco

(1) Select a location from the drop down menu above the map...

-- or --

(2) Click a location on the map.

You can refine your selection by clicking on the map displayed on

the resulting page.

CAZ505-180200-

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

301 AM PST Sat Dec 17 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to

15 mph...becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph...becoming east after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening. Lows in the upper 30s. North

winds around 5 mph...becoming southeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the

lower 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

rain. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 35 55 35 53 /

$$

CAZ503-180200-

Sonoma Coastal Range-

301 AM PST Sat Dec 17 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds around

5 mph...becoming west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear except for frost after midnight. Lows

in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming

southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs in the mid

50s. West winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph...

becoming southeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of

rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs around

60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the

mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

CAZ502-180200-

Marin Coastal Range-

301 AM PST Sat Dec 17 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows in the

upper 30s. Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs around

50. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in

the mid 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the

lower 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph...becoming west in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of frost. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

rain. Lows around 40. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

50s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

CAZ506-180200-

North Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PST Sat Dec 17 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost. Lows in the

upper 20s to lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in the

50s to lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming

southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost and fog after

midnight. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost and patchy fog in the morning.

Highs in the 40s to upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming

southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening. Areas of fog and frost after

midnight. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph...becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A slight chance of

rain. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

rain. Highs in the 50s. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the 30s to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

rain. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. Lows in the 30s to upper

40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the 50s to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 29 60 29 57 /

San Rafael 36 55 36 55 /

Napa 33 56 33 53 /

$$

CAZ504-180200-

North Bay Interior Mountains-

301 AM PST Sat Dec 17 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in

the mid to upper 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the mid

40s to lower 50s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 40s to mid 50s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 40s to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in

the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 36 55 36 53 /

$$

CAZ006-180200-

San Francisco-

301 AM PST Sat Dec 17 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid

40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph...

becoming north in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph...becoming northwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

rain. Lows in the 40s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in

the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 39 56 39 54 /

Ocean Beach 40 56 39 54 /

$$

CAZ509-180200-

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

301 AM PST Sat Dec 17 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s. East winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to

20 mph...becoming north around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph...becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

rain. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

50s. Lows in the mid 40s.

$$

CAZ508-180200-

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

301 AM PST Sat Dec 17 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows in the mid

to upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs in the

upper 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph...becoming north 5 to 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight.

Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs in the mid

50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in

the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of

rain. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

60s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 39 56 39 54 /

Oakland 36 57 36 55 /

Fremont 34 58 34 56 /

Redwood City 35 58 36 56 /

Mountain View 36 56 36 54 /

$$

CAZ510-180200-

East Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PST Sat Dec 17 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost and patchy dense

fog. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost and patchy dense fog in the

morning. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost and patchy fog

after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost and patchy fog in the morning.

Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog and frost after

midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Areas of frost. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of

rain. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 50s. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 31 55 31 53 /

Livermore 31 55 32 55 /

$$

CAZ513-180200-

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

301 AM PST Sat Dec 17 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light

winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs around 60.

Light winds...becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear except for frost after midnight. Lows

in the mid 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph in the evening...

becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the

upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog and frost after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 36 59 36 57 /

Morgan Hill 34 61 34 59 /

$$

CAZ512-180200-

Santa Cruz Mountains-

301 AM PST Sat Dec 17 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph...

becoming west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight.

Lows in the upper 30s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the

upper 40s to mid 50s. Light winds...becoming northwest 5 to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the 40s to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the lower 40s. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to

lower 60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.

$$

CAZ515-180200-

East Bay Hills-

301 AM PST Sat Dec 17 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows in the mid

30s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs around

50. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light

winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the

upper 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds around 5 mph in the

evening...becoming light.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of

rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 50s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

CAZ514-180200-

Eastern Santa Clara Hills-

301 AM PST Sat Dec 17 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Widespread frost. Lows in the 30s to

lower 40s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs around

50. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost in the evening.

Widespread frost after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s to lower

40s. West winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in the

upper 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Widespread frost. Lows in the 20s to upper 30s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost. Lows in the mid 30s

to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost. Lows in the 30s

to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Widespread frost. Highs around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy frost. Lows in the 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

CAZ529-180200-

Northern Monterey Bay-

301 AM PST Sat Dec 17 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 60. Northeast winds around 5 mph...becoming

southwest up to 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear except for frost after midnight. Lows

in the upper 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the

upper 50s. North winds around 5 mph...becoming west in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in the mid

30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog and patchy frost. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in

the lower 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 36 60 37 57 /

$$

CAZ530-180200-

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

301 AM PST Sat Dec 17 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 60. Northeast winds around 5 mph...becoming

west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to upper 40s. West winds around

5 mph...becoming east after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

50s. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in

the 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 39 60 39 56 /

Big Sur 44 60 43 57 /

$$

CAZ528-180200-

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

301 AM PST Sat Dec 17 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows in the mid

30s to lower 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs

in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming northwest in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight.

Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Light winds...becoming east

around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the

upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming west in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper

30s. West winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in

the upper 30s to mid 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 36 61 35 58 /

Carmel Valley 41 62 40 60 /

Hollister 34 60 34 58 /

$$

CAZ516-180200-

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

301 AM PST Sat Dec 17 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Widespread frost and patchy

fog. Lows in the lower 30s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Widespread frost and areas of fog in

the morning. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph

in the morning...becoming light.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Widespread frost after midnight. Lows around 30.

Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost and areas of fog in the

morning. Highs around 60. Southeast winds up to 5 mph increasing

to northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost and patchy fog after

midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 15 mph...

becoming southeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of fog and frost. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 60s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 33 60 32 60 /

$$

CAZ517-180200-

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

301 AM PST Sat Dec 17 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 60s.

Southwest winds up to 5 mph...becoming north in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to upper 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s

to lower 60s. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 40s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid

40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s

to mid 40s. Highs in the lower 50s to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ518-180200-

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

301 AM PST Sat Dec 17 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost. Lows in the

30s to lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s to

lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming north in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the 30s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in the

mid 40s to upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost in the evening.

Widespread frost after midnight. Lows in the 30s. North winds

5 to 10 mph...becoming south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Widespread frost. Highs in the mid 40s to upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Patchy frost. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 40s to lower 60s. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s

to mid 40s. Highs in the lower 50s to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 32 60 32 59 /

$$

Visit us at www.weather.gov/sanfrancisco

Follow us on Facebook and Twitter at:

www.facebook.com/nwsbayarea

www.twitter.com/nwsbayarea

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather