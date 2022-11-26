CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Friday, November 25, 2022

_____

453 FPUS56 KMTR 261101

ZFPMTR

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

301 AM PST Sat Nov 26 2022

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographic areas. For a more site specific

forecast...please visit weather.gov/sanfrancisco

(1) Select a location from the drop down menu above the map...

-- or --

(2) Click a location on the map.

You can refine your selection by clicking on the map displayed on

the resulting page.

CAZ505-270200-

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

301 AM PST Sat Nov 26 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except patchy fog in the evening.

Lows in the mid 40s. North winds up to 5 mph in the evening...

becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds around

5 mph...becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around

40. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of

rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 44 62 43 59 /

$$

CAZ503-270200-

Sonoma Coastal Range-

301 AM PST Sat Nov 26 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around

5 mph...becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 30s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Rain likely. Lows around 40.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

CAZ502-270200-

Marin Coastal Range-

301 AM PST Sat Nov 26 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. South winds around 5 mph...

becoming west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 50s. Lows in the lower 40s.

$$

CAZ506-270200-

North Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PST Sat Nov 26 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to upper 40s.

Northwest winds up to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s. North winds up to 5 mph...

becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to upper 40s.

Northwest winds up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph...becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to upper 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. A

slight chance of rain. Highs in the 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Highs

in the 50s to lower 60s. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost. Highs in the 50s to

lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of

rain. Lows in the lower 30s to mid 40s. Highs in the 40s to upper

50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 38 70 35 67 /

San Rafael 45 67 44 65 /

Napa 42 66 40 63 /

$$

CAZ504-270200-

North Bay Interior Mountains-

301 AM PST Sat Nov 26 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to mid 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. A

slight chance of rain. Highs in the 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of

rain. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the mid 40s to

lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 47 66 45 64 /

$$

CAZ006-270200-

San Francisco-

301 AM PST Sat Nov 26 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 40s. Highs in the 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of

rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 47 63 45 61 /

Ocean Beach 47 61 46 59 /

$$

CAZ509-270200-

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

301 AM PST Sat Nov 26 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 40.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of

rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

CAZ508-270200-

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

301 AM PST Sat Nov 26 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds up to 5 mph...

becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the 40s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs near 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 30s to mid 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 47 64 45 62 /

Oakland 46 64 45 62 /

Fremont 44 64 42 64 /

Redwood City 44 65 44 65 /

Mountain View 44 61 43 62 /

$$

CAZ510-270200-

East Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PST Sat Nov 26 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Light

winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds around

5 mph...becoming south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds up to

5 mph...becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows in the mid

30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost. Highs in the upper

50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the

upper 30s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s. Lows in the upper 30s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 39 67 41 66 /

Livermore 43 66 42 66 /

$$

CAZ513-270200-

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

301 AM PST Sat Nov 26 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Light

winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s. Light winds...becoming northwest 5 to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to

lower 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows in the upper

30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows near 40.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 50s. Lows around 40.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 45 66 43 65 /

Morgan Hill 43 67 41 68 /

$$

CAZ512-270200-

Santa Cruz Mountains-

301 AM PST Sat Nov 26 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

North winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 40.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s

to lower 40s. Highs in the 40s to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows near 40.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Lows near 40.

$$

CAZ515-270200-

East Bay Hills-

301 AM PST Sat Nov 26 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Light

winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 30s. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows around

40.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 50s. Lows in the lower 40s.

$$

CAZ514-270200-

Eastern Santa Clara Hills-

301 AM PST Sat Nov 26 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to lower

50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming

northwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to upper 40s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the 30s to lower

40s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

20s to lower 40s. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Lows

in the 30s to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Highs in

the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the

30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Highs in the

40s.

$$

CAZ529-270200-

Northern Monterey Bay-

301 AM PST Sat Nov 26 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s. Light winds...becoming southwest 5 to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds around 5 mph in

the evening...becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of fog. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds around

5 mph...becoming north after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows in the mid

30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost. Highs in the upper

50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s. Lows in the upper 30s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 43 64 42 63 /

$$

CAZ530-270200-

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

301 AM PST Sat Nov 26 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s. West winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

East winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

50s. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s. Lows in the mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 44 60 42 60 /

Big Sur 49 65 48 64 /

$$

CAZ528-270200-

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

301 AM PST Sat Nov 26 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph...becoming

northwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph...becoming east after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph...becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows

in the mid 30s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs

in the mid to upper 50s. Lows near 40.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 42 64 40 63 /

Carmel Valley 47 67 45 67 /

Hollister 42 66 39 65 /

$$

CAZ516-270200-

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

301 AM PST Sat Nov 26 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Light

winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Light winds...becoming

northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear except for frost after midnight. Lows

in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening...becoming

light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the

upper 60s. Light winds...becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy frost. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy frost. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Areas of frost. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Widespread frost and

patchy fog. Lows in the upper 20s. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy frost. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the

lower 30s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s. Lows in the mid 30s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 38 69 35 68 /

$$

CAZ517-270200-

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

301 AM PST Sat Nov 26 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to upper 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to upper 40s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph...becoming northeast up to 5 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the 30s to mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 40s to upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 40s to 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and a slight chance

of snow. Highs in the 40s to 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and

snow. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the lower 40s to

mid 50s.

$$

CAZ518-270200-

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

301 AM PST Sat Nov 26 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to upper 40s.

North winds up to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 70s. North winds

around 5 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to mid 40s.

Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to upper 60s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 40s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows in the 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 40s to 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Widespread frost. Lows in the upper 20s

to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows

in the 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and a slight chance

of snow. Highs in the lower 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the

30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Highs in the

lower 40s to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 40 70 37 68 /

$$

