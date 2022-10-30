CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Saturday, October 29, 2022

_____

090 FPUS56 KMTR 301001

ZFPMTR

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

300 AM PDT Sun Oct 30 2022

CAZ505-310100-

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

300 AM PDT Sun Oct 30 2022

...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH

MONDAY EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze. Lows in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Haze in the morning. Highs in the 50s to upper

60s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Haze after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs near 60. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of

rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to

20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of rain. Highs in the

mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight

chance of rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs near 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 43 62 46 60 /

CAZ503-310100-

Sonoma Coastal Range-

300 AM PDT Sun Oct 30 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows in the upper 40s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Haze in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. West

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Haze. Patchy smoke after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

around 70. West winds around 5 mph...becoming northwest 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of

rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds around

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the lower

60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. A slight chance of rain. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs around

70.

CAZ502-310100-

Marin Coastal Range-

300 AM PDT Sun Oct 30 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph...becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Haze after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds

10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

West winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the lower

60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight

chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s.

CAZ506-310100-

North Bay Interior Valleys-

300 AM PDT Sun Oct 30 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Haze. Highs in the mid 60s to upper

70s. West winds up to 5 mph increasing to southwest 10 to 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

upper 50s to lower 70s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph increasing to

south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. A chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s

to upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight

chance of rain. Lows in the 30s to 40s. Highs in the lower 50s to

mid 60s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 50s

to upper 60s. Lows in the 30s to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 50s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the 30s to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 35 78 45 71 /

San Rafael 48 75 49 70 /

Napa 39 72 46 64 /

CAZ504-310100-

North Bay Interior Mountains-

300 AM PDT Sun Oct 30 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows in the lower 50s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Haze in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph...becoming east after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Southeast

winds up to 5 mph...becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to

mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the 50s to

lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of

rain. Lows in the 40s. Highs in the 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the lower to mid

40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 50s

to lower 60s. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 50s

to mid 60s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the 50s to

upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 49 78 51 70 /

CAZ006-310100-

San Francisco-

300 AM PDT Sun Oct 30 2022

...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH

MONDAY EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Haze. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.

Southwest winds up to 5 mph increasing to west 10 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to mid 60s. West winds

5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

West winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s

to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows

around 50.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance

of rain. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the 50s to

lower 60s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to mid

60s. Lows around 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 50 65 51 62 /

Ocean Beach 49 62 50 59 /

CAZ509-310100-

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

300 AM PDT Sun Oct 30 2022

...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH

MONDAY EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Haze in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph...becoming

5 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper

50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in

the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance

of rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 40s. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

CAZ508-310100-

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

300 AM PDT Sun Oct 30 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Haze.

Highs near 70. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming northwest

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 50. West winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming

southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph...becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

West winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper

50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance

of rain. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the 50s

to upper 60s. Lows in the 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 46 67 51 63 /

Oakland 45 68 51 63 /

Fremont 44 69 48 63 /

Redwood City 45 72 49 66 /

Mountain View 44 67 50 62 /

CAZ510-310100-

East Bay Interior Valleys-

300 AM PDT Sun Oct 30 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Haze in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Haze in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.

Lows around 50. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight

chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 45 77 48 69 /

Livermore 41 76 48 68 /

CAZ513-310100-

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

300 AM PDT Sun Oct 30 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows around 50.

Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Haze. Highs in the mid 70s. Light

winds...becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Haze in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

upper 60s. Light winds...becoming southwest around 5 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows around 50. West

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the lower

60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

60s. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 40 72 50 66 /

Morgan Hill 42 76 47 69 /

CAZ512-310100-

Santa Cruz Mountains-

300 AM PDT Sun Oct 30 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs near 70. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the 40s to mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. West

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs near 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight

chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 50s. Highs in the

mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the 50s

to mid 60s. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 60s.

CAZ515-310100-

East Bay Hills-

300 AM PDT Sun Oct 30 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Haze in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds around 20 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the lower

60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight

chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s.

CAZ514-310100-

Eastern Santa Clara Hills-

300 AM PDT Sun Oct 30 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to mid 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the 40s to mid 50s. West winds around 5 mph...becoming

south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the mid

30s to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of rain and a slight chance of snow. Highs in

the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and

snow. Lows in the lower 30s to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

40s to mid 50s. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

CAZ529-310100-

Northern Monterey Bay-

300 AM PDT Sun Oct 30 2022

...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH

MONDAY EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper

40s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Light winds...

becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Light winds. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of rain. Highs

around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows

around 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 41 68 46 62 /

CAZ530-310100-

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

300 AM PDT Sun Oct 30 2022

...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH

MONDAY EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Haze

in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 50. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper

50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

rain. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

50s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 43 62 48 60 /

Big Sur 48 70 49 65 /

CAZ528-310100-

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

300 AM PDT Sun Oct 30 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Light

winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy dense fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 50s to

upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs near 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

rain. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Highs in the 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows

around 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 40s. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 42 65 46 59 /

Carmel Valley 44 73 47 67 /

Hollister 39 72 45 63 /

CAZ516-310100-

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

300 AM PDT Sun Oct 30 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Light

winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

70s. Light winds...becoming northwest around 5 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph in the

evening...becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of rain. Highs in

the 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the

upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs near

60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows

in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy frost. Highs near 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows in the lower

30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Widespread frost. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy frost. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Areas of frost. Highs around 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 37 75 42 70 /

CAZ517-310100-

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

300 AM PDT Sun Oct 30 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s to mid

50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s. North winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the 40s to mid 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

rain. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the mid 40s to upper

50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and

snow. Lows in the mid 30s to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 40s

to lower 60s. Lows in the mid 30s to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 50s to

upper 60s. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 50s.

CAZ518-310100-

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

300 AM PDT Sun Oct 30 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to 70s. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the 40s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming southwest in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s to upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows near 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

mid 40s to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and

snow. Lows in the 30s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

40s to lower 60s. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 43 78 43 73 /

