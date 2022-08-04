CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Thursday, August 4, 2022

_____

954 FPUS56 KMTR 041302

ZFPMTR

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

601 AM PDT Thu Aug 4 2022

CAZ505-050400-

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

601 AM PDT Thu Aug 4 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 60s to mid 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 50s. Highs in the 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 70 55 66 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ503-050400-

Sonoma Coastal Range-

601 AM PDT Thu Aug 4 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds up to 5 mph...

becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around

5 mph...becoming southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

CAZ502-050400-

Marin Coastal Range-

601 AM PDT Thu Aug 4 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs near 80. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

CAZ506-050400-

North Bay Interior Valleys-

601 AM PDT Thu Aug 4 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 80s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 70s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 70s to mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s.

Highs in the 70s to 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 90 54 80 / 0 0 0

San Rafael 85 58 80 / 0 0 0

Napa 84 56 76 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ504-050400-

North Bay Interior Mountains-

601 AM PDT Thu Aug 4 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s to mid 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 60. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s to

upper 80s. Lows in the 50s to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 95 65 86 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ006-050400-

San Francisco-

601 AM PDT Thu Aug 4 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 60s to mid

70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to

lower 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to

lower 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 71 58 67 / 0 0 0

Ocean Beach 66 57 64 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ509-050400-

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

601 AM PDT Thu Aug 4 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in

the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

CAZ508-050400-

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

601 AM PDT Thu Aug 4 2022

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the 70s to upper 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph...becoming west around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. West

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 60. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s to

lower 80s. Lows in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 78 60 74 / 0 0 0

Oakland 77 60 72 / 0 0 0

Fremont 84 62 78 / 0 0 0

Redwood City 88 61 82 / 0 0 0

Mountain View 81 61 75 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ510-050400-

East Bay Interior Valleys-

601 AM PDT Thu Aug 4 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 90s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid to upper 80s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 80s. Lows

in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 92 61 85 / 0 0 0

Livermore 95 62 87 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ513-050400-

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

601 AM PDT Thu Aug 4 2022

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

around 90. South winds around 5 mph...becoming west 5 to 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower to mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the 70s to

upper 80s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 70s to upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s to

upper 80s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 88 63 82 / 0 0 0

Morgan Hill 92 59 85 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ512-050400-

Santa Cruz Mountains-

601 AM PDT Thu Aug 4 2022

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the 70s to upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s to mid 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the 50s to mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the 70s to

lower 80s. Lows in the 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to

mid 60s. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.

$$

CAZ515-050400-

East Bay Hills-

601 AM PDT Thu Aug 4 2022

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

around 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Southwest winds

around 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

$$

CAZ514-050400-

Eastern Santa Clara Hills-

601 AM PDT Thu Aug 4 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 60s to lower 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to upper 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to upper 60s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the 50s to upper 60s.

$$

CAZ529-050400-

Northern Monterey Bay-

601 AM PDT Thu Aug 4 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s to lower

80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening...becoming

light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog. Highs in the 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 80 56 72 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ530-050400-

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

601 AM PDT Thu Aug 4 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs near 70. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs around 70. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 76 59 73 / 0 0 0

Big Sur 82 55 72 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ528-050400-

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

601 AM PDT Thu Aug 4 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph

decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming

5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.

Light winds...becoming west 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

60s to lower 80s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 75 57 70 / 0 0 0

Carmel Valley 89 57 80 / 0 0 0

Hollister 86 57 78 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ516-050400-

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

601 AM PDT Thu Aug 4 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 90s. Northwest winds around

5 mph increasing to west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph

decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. Light winds...becoming

west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

10 to 20 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 80s to

mid 90s. Light winds...becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s

to upper 90s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 80s to upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the 80s to upper 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 92 56 84 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ517-050400-

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

601 AM PDT Thu Aug 4 2022

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the lower 80s to mid 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s. South

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

50s to lower 70s. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s.

$$

CAZ518-050400-

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

601 AM PDT Thu Aug 4 2022

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 80s to upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph...

becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the 50s to upper 60s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s.

Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the 50s to mid 60s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 90s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s

to mid 90s. Lows in the mid 50s to upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 99 59 92 / 0 0 0

$$

_____

