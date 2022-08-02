CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Monday, August 1, 2022

_____

986 FPUS56 KMTR 020401

ZFPMTR

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

901 PM PDT Mon Aug 1 2022

CAZ505-021900-

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

901 PM PDT Mon Aug 1 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late

in the evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph...becoming north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. West

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 54 67 54 68 / 20 0 0 0

$$

CAZ503-021900-

Sonoma Coastal Range-

901 PM PDT Mon Aug 1 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers late

in the evening. Lows around 60. Light winds...becoming southeast

up to 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 5 mph...becoming west in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 80s. Light winds...becoming west 10 to 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West

winds 5 to 15 mph...becoming southwest around 5 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

CAZ502-021900-

Marin Coastal Range-

901 PM PDT Mon Aug 1 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear late in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late in the evening.

Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph

increasing to west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs around 80. West winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming west 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 70s.

$$

CAZ506-021900-

North Bay Interior Valleys-

901 PM PDT Mon Aug 1 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear late in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late in the evening.

Lows in the 50s to lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower

60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

50s. Highs in the 70s to 80s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 70s to 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 56 87 56 90 / 20 0 0 0

San Rafael 59 86 58 86 / 20 0 0 0

Napa 59 83 58 84 / 10 0 0 0

$$

CAZ504-021900-

North Bay Interior Mountains-

901 PM PDT Mon Aug 1 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers late

in the evening. Lows in the 60s to lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 60s to lower 70s.

West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph...

becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to lower 70s.

Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to

upper 60s. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 71 91 70 95 / 10 0 0 0

$$

CAZ006-021900-

San Francisco-

901 PM PDT Mon Aug 1 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy late in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late in the

evening. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 50s.

West winds 20 to 30 mph...becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 57 68 57 69 / 20 0 0 0

Ocean Beach 56 64 56 65 / 20 10 0 0

$$

CAZ509-021900-

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

901 PM PDT Mon Aug 1 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy late in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late in the

evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid 60s to lower 70s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

CAZ508-021900-

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

901 PM PDT Mon Aug 1 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear late in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late in the evening.

Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph...becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph increasing

to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming southwest around 5 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s to lower

80s. Lows around 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 59 74 59 73 / 20 0 0 0

Oakland 60 74 59 75 / 20 10 0 0

Fremont 62 79 60 79 / 10 0 0 0

Redwood City 61 83 60 83 / 20 0 0 0

Mountain View 62 76 61 77 / 20 0 0 0

$$

CAZ510-021900-

East Bay Interior Valleys-

901 PM PDT Mon Aug 1 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear late in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 64 92 61 92 / 10 0 0 0

Livermore 64 91 61 91 / 10 0 0 0

$$

CAZ513-021900-

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

901 PM PDT Mon Aug 1 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear late in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs in the 80s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 65 83 63 84 / 10 0 0 0

Morgan Hill 64 91 62 93 / 10 0 0 0

$$

CAZ512-021900-

Santa Cruz Mountains-

901 PM PDT Mon Aug 1 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear late in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late in the evening.

Lows in the upper 50s to lower 70s. Light winds...becoming south

up to 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the 70s to mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s to upper 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to lower

70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

50s to upper 60s. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.

$$

CAZ515-021900-

East Bay Hills-

901 PM PDT Mon Aug 1 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear late in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds around 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 80s.

$$

CAZ514-021900-

Eastern Santa Clara Hills-

901 PM PDT Mon Aug 1 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear late in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the 60s to mid 70s. West winds around

5 mph late in the evening...becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to upper 70s.

West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

60s to mid 70s. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

CAZ529-021900-

Northern Monterey Bay-

901 PM PDT Mon Aug 1 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy late in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late in the

evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph late in the evening...becoming

light.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

Light winds...becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

in the evening...becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in

the mid 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 58 78 57 81 / 20 0 0 0

$$

CAZ530-021900-

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

901 PM PDT Mon Aug 1 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy late in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Light winds...

becoming west around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 59 74 59 73 / 10 0 0 0

Big Sur 57 75 59 80 / 10 0 0 0

$$

CAZ528-021900-

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

901 PM PDT Mon Aug 1 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 70s to mid 80s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph increasing to west 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds

10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s. West winds

5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 58 74 57 74 / 10 0 0 0

Carmel Valley 61 84 59 85 / 10 0 0 0

Hollister 62 84 59 87 / 10 0 0 0

$$

CAZ516-021900-

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

901 PM PDT Mon Aug 1 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph late in the evening...becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

Light winds...becoming west 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around

30 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph decreasing to

around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 91 to 101.

Light winds...becoming northwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. West winds 10 to

20 mph...becoming northwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the mid 80s to upper 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 59 89 58 91 / 10 0 0 0

$$

CAZ517-021900-

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

901 PM PDT Mon Aug 1 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to lower

70s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s.

South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 70s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 70s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming west 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s

to lower 70s. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s

to mid 90s. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 70s.

$$

CAZ518-021900-

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

901 PM PDT Mon Aug 1 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 60s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph...becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s.

Southwest winds up to 5 mph increasing to 5 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to lower 70s. West winds 10 to

20 mph...becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs mid 80s to 100. West winds up to

5 mph...becoming northwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to lower 70s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming west 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

50s to lower 70s. Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 63 96 61 98 / 10 0 0 0

$$

