CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Monday, July 25, 2022

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

301 AM PDT Tue Jul 26 2022

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographic areas. For a more site specific

forecast...please visit weather.gov/sanfrancisco

(1) Select a location from the drop down menu above the map...

-- or --

(2) Click a location on the map.

You can refine your selection by clicking on the map displayed on

the resulting page.

CAZ505-270100-

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

301 AM PDT Tue Jul 26 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Areas of fog. A slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening. Areas

of fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in

the upper 50s to mid 60s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 50 66 52 62 / 20 20 0 0

$$

CAZ503-270100-

Sonoma Coastal Range-

301 AM PDT Tue Jul 26 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Light

winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 80. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

$$

CAZ502-270100-

Marin Coastal Range-

301 AM PDT Tue Jul 26 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. A

slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower

70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

$$

CAZ506-270100-

North Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PDT Tue Jul 26 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. A slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 70s to 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to

upper 80s. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 49 81 51 81 / 20 20 0 0

San Rafael 54 81 56 80 / 20 20 0 0

Napa 52 79 54 80 / 20 20 0 0

$$

CAZ504-270100-

North Bay Interior Mountains-

301 AM PDT Tue Jul 26 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. A

slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid

70s to upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s. West winds

5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to upper 60s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

60s. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 90s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to

lower 90s. Lows in the 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 62 89 62 90 / 20 20 0 0

$$

CAZ006-270100-

San Francisco-

301 AM PDT Tue Jul 26 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the

mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning. Highs in the 50s

to upper 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 52 66 56 65 / 10 0 0 0

Ocean Beach 52 62 54 61 / 20 20 10 0

$$

CAZ509-270100-

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

301 AM PDT Tue Jul 26 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. A slight chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight

chance of rain in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in

the 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

CAZ508-270100-

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

301 AM PDT Tue Jul 26 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 70s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 60s to upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to

lower 80s. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Highs

in the 70s to lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 55 71 58 70 / 0 0 0 0

Oakland 55 71 57 70 / 10 10 0 0

Fremont 57 76 58 75 / 10 0 0 0

Redwood City 56 81 58 79 / 0 0 0 0

Mountain View 57 74 58 72 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ510-270100-

East Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PDT Tue Jul 26 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. A

slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper

80s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds

5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs near 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the 80s to mid 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 55 85 58 86 / 20 20 0 0

Livermore 56 86 57 86 / 20 20 0 0

$$

CAZ513-270100-

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

301 AM PDT Tue Jul 26 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower to mid 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph...

becoming west 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph...becoming

south around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 80s. South winds around 5 mph...becoming northwest

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 80s to lower

90s. Lows in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 57 81 59 80 / 0 0 0 0

Morgan Hill 52 86 56 88 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ512-270100-

Santa Cruz Mountains-

301 AM PDT Tue Jul 26 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

South winds up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 70s. South winds up to 5 mph...becoming southwest in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s to mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to mid 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s to

mid 80s. Lows in the 50s to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ515-270100-

East Bay Hills-

301 AM PDT Tue Jul 26 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds around 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds around 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

CAZ514-270100-

Eastern Santa Clara Hills-

301 AM PDT Tue Jul 26 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the 60s to lower 70s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s to lower 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around

5 mph...becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to lower 70s.

West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to

lower 70s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 60s to lower 70s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

CAZ529-270100-

Northern Monterey Bay-

301 AM PDT Tue Jul 26 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. A slight chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 50s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Areas of fog in the morning. A slight chance of rain in the

morning. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening, then

areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming northeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog. Highs in the 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in

the mid 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog.

Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 52 71 53 75 / 20 20 0 0

$$

CAZ530-270100-

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

301 AM PDT Tue Jul 26 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. A slight chance

of rain. Lows in the mid 50s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight chance of rain in the

morning. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening. Areas of fog after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 55 70 56 70 / 20 20 0 0

Big Sur 50 69 52 75 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ528-270100-

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

301 AM PDT Tue Jul 26 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid

50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 60s to upper 70s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph increasing to west 10 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph

decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.

Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph...

becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s Salinas Valley and in the lower 80s

Hollister Valley.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s

to mid 80s. Lows in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 52 68 54 68 / 0 0 0 0

Carmel Valley 49 79 54 80 / 0 0 0 0

Hollister 52 78 54 80 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ516-270100-

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

301 AM PDT Tue Jul 26 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog. Lows around 50.

Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph...becoming west 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except patchy fog after midnight.

Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph in the

evening...becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper

80s to mid 90s. Light winds...becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the 80s to upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 49 86 50 87 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ517-270100-

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

301 AM PDT Tue Jul 26 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to upper 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s

to lower 70s. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 50s to lower 70s. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 70s to lower 90s.

$$

CAZ518-270100-

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

301 AM PDT Tue Jul 26 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to mid 60s.

Southwest winds up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 90s. South winds

up to 5 mph increasing to southwest 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to upper 60s.

West winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to 90s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to upper 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to

lower 70s. Highs in the 80s to 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

60s to lower 70s. Highs in the 80s to 90s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 50 95 56 95 / 0 0 0 0

$$

