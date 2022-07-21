CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Wednesday, July 20, 2022

_____

447 FPUS56 KMTR 211001

ZFPMTR

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

301 AM PDT Thu Jul 21 2022

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographic areas. For a more site specific

forecast...please visit weather.gov/sanfrancisco

(1) Select a location from the drop down menu above the map...

-- or --

(2) Click a location on the map.

You can refine your selection by clicking on the map displayed on

the resulting page.

CAZ505-220100-

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

301 AM PDT Thu Jul 21 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower

50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 50. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the 60s to lower

70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows

around 50. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows

in the lower 50s. Highs in the 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 50 67 53 64 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ503-220100-

Sonoma Coastal Range-

301 AM PDT Thu Jul 21 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to west 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower to mid

80s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

CAZ502-220100-

Marin Coastal Range-

301 AM PDT Thu Jul 21 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

Northwest winds around 10 mph increasing to west 20 to 30 mph in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 20 to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to west 20 to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 50s. West

winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

$$

CAZ506-220100-

North Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PDT Thu Jul 21 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to lower

60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 90s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to west 20 to 30 mph in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the 50s to lower

60s. West winds 20 to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s.

Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Patchy fog after midnight.

Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except patchy fog. Lows in the 40s

to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 70s to lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear except patchy fog. Lows

in the 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows

in the 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 49 95 55 87 / 0 0 0 0

San Rafael 54 86 58 82 / 0 0 0 0

Napa 53 87 57 82 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ504-220100-

North Bay Interior Mountains-

301 AM PDT Thu Jul 21 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to 90s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph...becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to

lower 60s. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

50s to lower 60s. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 65 98 67 92 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ006-220100-

San Francisco-

301 AM PDT Thu Jul 21 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid

50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s

to lower 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 20 to

30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 50s to upper

60s. West winds 15 to 20 mph...becoming 20 to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 20 to 30 mph

decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of drizzle. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

50s to lower 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 53 68 56 65 / 0 0 0 0

Ocean Beach 52 63 54 61 / 10 0 0 0

$$

CAZ509-220100-

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

301 AM PDT Thu Jul 21 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower

50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 60s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows

in the lower 50s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A slight chance of

drizzle. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in

the upper 60s. Lows in the mid 50s.

$$

CAZ508-220100-

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

301 AM PDT Thu Jul 21 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 60s to upper 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 55 71 56 69 / 0 0 0 0

Oakland 55 73 57 70 / 0 0 0 0

Fremont 57 78 57 75 / 0 0 0 0

Redwood City 56 81 57 78 / 0 0 0 0

Mountain View 57 76 57 73 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ510-220100-

East Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PDT Thu Jul 21 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs near 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs in the 80s to mid 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 57 91 60 86 / 0 0 0 0

Livermore 57 90 59 85 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ513-220100-

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

301 AM PDT Thu Jul 21 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming west 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs in the 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 58 84 57 81 / 0 0 0 0

Morgan Hill 58 93 58 89 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ512-220100-

Santa Cruz Mountains-

301 AM PDT Thu Jul 21 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to mid 60s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. Highs

in the 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 70s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s

to lower 60s. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.

$$

CAZ515-220100-

East Bay Hills-

301 AM PDT Thu Jul 21 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

around 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

CAZ514-220100-

Eastern Santa Clara Hills-

301 AM PDT Thu Jul 21 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s to lower 70s. Northwest

winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph...becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s to lower 70s. West winds

15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the 50s to upper

60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

CAZ529-220100-

Northern Monterey Bay-

301 AM PDT Thu Jul 21 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid

50s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in

the lower 50s. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in

the 70s to lower 80s. Lows in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 53 81 54 78 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ530-220100-

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

301 AM PDT Thu Jul 21 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s

to lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

around 70. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 55 70 54 69 / 0 0 0 0

Big Sur 61 87 63 80 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ528-220100-

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

301 AM PDT Thu Jul 21 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the 50s to

lower 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s Salinas Valley

and in the mid 80s Hollister Valley. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 60s to lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph...

becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 60s to upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid to upper 50s. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 53 71 53 68 / 0 0 0 0

Carmel Valley 60 84 59 81 / 0 0 0 0

Hollister 54 86 56 82 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ516-220100-

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

301 AM PDT Thu Jul 21 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 95 to 104. North winds 10 to

20 mph increasing to northwest 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 90 to 102. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except patchy fog. Lows in the

lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except patchy

fog. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except patchy fog. Lows in the mid

50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 55 95 57 90 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ517-220100-

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

301 AM PDT Thu Jul 21 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s to lower 70s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to 90s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to lower 70s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to mid 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 50s to mid 60s. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s.

$$

CAZ518-220100-

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

301 AM PDT Thu Jul 21 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to lower 70s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs upper 80s to 102. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to lower 70s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to upper 90s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to mid 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

50s to mid 60s. Highs in the 80s to 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 62 99 61 96 / 0 0 0 0

$$

Visit us at www.weather.gov/sanfrancisco

Follow us on Facebook and Twitter at:

www.facebook.com/nwsbayarea

www.twitter.com/nwsbayarea

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather