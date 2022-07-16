CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Friday, July 15, 2022

_____

080 FPUS56 KMTR 161001

ZFPMTR

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

301 AM PDT Sat Jul 16 2022

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographic areas. For a more site specific

forecast...please visit weather.gov/sanfrancisco

(1) Select a location from the drop down menu above the map...

-- or --

(2) Click a location on the map.

You can refine your selection by clicking on the map displayed on

the resulting page.

CAZ505-170100-

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

301 AM PDT Sat Jul 16 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 52 69 52 68 / 10 0 0 0

$$

CAZ503-170100-

Sonoma Coastal Range-

301 AM PDT Sat Jul 16 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to

15 mph...becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

CAZ502-170100-

Marin Coastal Range-

301 AM PDT Sat Jul 16 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph increasing to west 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph...becoming west 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the 70s.

$$

CAZ506-170100-

North Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PDT Sat Jul 16 2022

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PDT EARLY THIS

MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear except patchy fog. Lows in the

50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 50 95 54 91 / 0 0 0 0

San Rafael 56 89 56 84 / 0 0 0 0

Napa 53 89 55 85 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ504-170100-

North Bay Interior Mountains-

301 AM PDT Sat Jul 16 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to 90s. North winds 5 to

10 mph...becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. West

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s

to lower 60s. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 61 98 66 96 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ006-170100-

San Francisco-

301 AM PDT Sat Jul 16 2022

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PDT EARLY THIS

MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph...becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Breezy. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s. West winds 10 to

20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 50s. West

winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the mid 50s to upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s

to lower 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 55 71 55 68 / 10 0 0 0

Ocean Beach 54 65 54 63 / 10 0 0 0

$$

CAZ509-170100-

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

301 AM PDT Sat Jul 16 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower

50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming

5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the 60s.

$$

CAZ508-170100-

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

301 AM PDT Sat Jul 16 2022

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PDT EARLY THIS

MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 70s to lower 80s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming

southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 70s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s to

lower 80s. Lows in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 57 73 56 71 / 0 0 0 0

Oakland 57 77 57 73 / 0 0 0 0

Fremont 57 80 58 78 / 0 0 0 0

Redwood City 56 83 57 80 / 0 0 0 0

Mountain View 57 78 59 76 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ510-170100-

East Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PDT Sat Jul 16 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 57 94 59 89 / 0 0 0 0

Livermore 56 92 59 88 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ513-170100-

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

301 AM PDT Sat Jul 16 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Light

winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to mid 90s. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph...becoming west around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 57 86 60 83 / 0 0 0 0

Morgan Hill 54 94 59 91 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ512-170100-

Santa Cruz Mountains-

301 AM PDT Sat Jul 16 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to mid 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s

to lower 60s. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.

$$

CAZ515-170100-

East Bay Hills-

301 AM PDT Sat Jul 16 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds around 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds around

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds around 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

CAZ514-170100-

Eastern Santa Clara Hills-

301 AM PDT Sat Jul 16 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s to lower 70s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s. West

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in

the 50s to upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid

60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s

to mid 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

CAZ529-170100-

Northern Monterey Bay-

301 AM PDT Sat Jul 16 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid

50s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

South winds up to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. Light

winds...becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 52 81 54 79 / 20 0 0 0

$$

CAZ530-170100-

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

301 AM PDT Sat Jul 16 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper

50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 56 71 56 71 / 10 0 0 0

Big Sur 59 82 62 79 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ528-170100-

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

301 AM PDT Sat Jul 16 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid

50s. West winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s Salinas Valley and in

the mid 80s Hollister Valley. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s. West winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 54 68 54 71 / 0 0 0 0

Carmel Valley 54 82 58 81 / 0 0 0 0

Hollister 54 86 56 84 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ516-170100-

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

301 AM PDT Sat Jul 16 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Light

winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 105. Northwest winds around 5 mph

increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 103. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. West winds 10 to

20 mph...becoming northwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs 92 to 100.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 80s to

upper 90s. Lows in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 54 95 58 94 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ517-170100-

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

301 AM PDT Sat Jul 16 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph...becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 70s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to upper 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the 50s to upper

60s. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s.

$$

CAZ518-170100-

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

301 AM PDT Sat Jul 16 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s to lower 70s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs upper 80s to 103. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s to mid 70s.

Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs mid 80s to 101. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to lower 70s. West

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 80s to upper

90s. Lows in the 50s to upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid

60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 57 101 64 99 / 0 0 0 0

$$

Visit us at www.weather.gov/sanfrancisco

Follow us on Facebook and Twitter at:

www.facebook.com/nwsbayarea

www.twitter.com/nwsbayarea

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather