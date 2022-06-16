CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Wednesday, June 15, 2022

365 FPUS56 KMTR 161001

ZFPMTR

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

301 AM PDT Thu Jun 16 2022

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographic areas. For a more site specific

forecast...please visit weather.gov/sanfrancisco

(1) Select a location from the drop down menu above the map...

-- or --

(2) Click a location on the map.

You can refine your selection by clicking on the map displayed on

the resulting page.

CAZ505-170100-

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

301 AM PDT Thu Jun 16 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.JUNETEENTH...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the 60s to 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 49 61 48 59 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ503-170100-

Sonoma Coastal Range-

301 AM PDT Thu Jun 16 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. West winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in

the mid 50s.

$$

CAZ502-170100-

Marin Coastal Range-

301 AM PDT Thu Jun 16 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

20 to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows around 50.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 20 to

30 mph...becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs near 70.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

$$

CAZ506-170100-

North Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PDT Thu Jun 16 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s

to mid 50s. West winds 20 to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 80s.

West winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. West winds 20 to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s

to upper 50s. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 70s to

lower 90s. Lows in the lower 50s to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 50 80 45 71 / 0 0 0 0

San Rafael 55 74 53 70 / 0 0 0 0

Napa 51 78 48 69 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ504-170100-

North Bay Interior Mountains-

301 AM PDT Thu Jun 16 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around

45 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to upper 60s. West winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND JUNETEENTH...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to

mid 50s. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to

upper 60s. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 57 79 52 69 / 0 0 0 10

$$

CAZ006-170100-

San Francisco-

301 AM PDT Thu Jun 16 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 50s to upper 60s.

West winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 50s.

West winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 50s to upper 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.JUNETEENTH THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 50s to mid

70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 53 66 53 64 / 0 0 0 0

Ocean Beach 51 62 51 61 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ509-170100-

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

301 AM PDT Thu Jun 16 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming west 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.JUNETEENTH THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

60s to lower 70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

$$

CAZ508-170100-

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

301 AM PDT Thu Jun 16 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

near 70. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs near 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND JUNETEENTH...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to upper 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 54 68 54 68 / 0 0 0 0

Oakland 55 71 53 67 / 0 0 0 0

Fremont 53 70 53 68 / 0 0 0 0

Redwood City 53 72 53 72 / 0 0 0 0

Mountain View 55 71 54 69 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ510-170100-

East Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PDT Thu Jun 16 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds

10 to 20 mph...becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND JUNETEENTH...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the 50s to mid

60s. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 56 79 53 72 / 0 0 0 0

Livermore 53 74 51 69 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ513-170100-

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

301 AM PDT Thu Jun 16 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph...

becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND JUNETEENTH...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the lower 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 54 75 53 71 / 0 0 0 0

Morgan Hill 53 79 51 71 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ512-170100-

Santa Cruz Mountains-

301 AM PDT Thu Jun 16 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND JUNETEENTH...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the 50s. Highs in

the mid 70s to upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s.

Highs in the 70s to mid 80s.

$$

CAZ515-170100-

East Bay Hills-

301 AM PDT Thu Jun 16 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds

around 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds around

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 20 to

30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. West winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.JUNETEENTH AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows

around 60.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows

around 60.

$$

CAZ514-170100-

Eastern Santa Clara Hills-

301 AM PDT Thu Jun 16 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s. West winds around

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 20 to 30 mph with

gusts to around 45 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

around 60. West winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the

morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. West

winds around 20 mph...becoming 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.JUNETEENTH AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the 50s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 80. Lows in the

upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in

the upper 50s to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ529-170100-

Northern Monterey Bay-

301 AM PDT Thu Jun 16 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light

winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph increasing to northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming

5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid to upper 60s. West winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to

15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming

northwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND JUNETEENTH...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows around 50. Highs near 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 49 75 49 69 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ530-170100-

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

301 AM PDT Thu Jun 16 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming

northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 50s. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 51 68 53 68 / 0 0 0 0

Big Sur 56 77 48 69 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ528-170100-

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

301 AM PDT Thu Jun 16 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

cloudy. Lows near 50. West winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to

10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to west

15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows near 50. West winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to

10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND JUNETEENTH...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

Highs in the 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 49 68 50 65 / 0 0 0 0

Carmel Valley 50 73 48 69 / 0 0 0 0

Hollister 51 76 50 68 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ516-170100-

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

301 AM PDT Thu Jun 16 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

20 to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND JUNETEENTH...Clear, breezy. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs

in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 50 83 47 72 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ517-170100-

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

301 AM PDT Thu Jun 16 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to lower

60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 50s to lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND JUNETEENTH...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

40s to lower 50s. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the 40s to upper 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the 50s to mid

60s. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s.

$$

CAZ518-170100-

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

301 AM PDT Thu Jun 16 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows in the 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s.

.JUNETEENTH AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 60s to

lower 80s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s to mid

90s. Lows near 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 50 85 45 73 / 0 0 0 0

$$

